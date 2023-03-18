NGÀY GIỜ

 TRẬN ĐẤU TRỰC TIẾP
NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2022/23 – VÒNG 28
18/03  22:00 Brentford - Leicester K+SPORT 2
Southampton - Tottenham K+SPORT 1
Aston Villa - Bournemouth K+CINE
Wolverhampton - Leeds K+LIFE
19/03  00:30 Chelsea - Everton K+SPORT 1
21/03  22:00 Arsenal - Crystal Palace K+SPORT 1

1. Brentford - Leicester

Sân: Gtech Community 

Thời gian: 22h00 ngày 18/3 (giờ Việt Nam)

Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da 

Link xem trên K+: https://www.kplus.vn/ottservices/vi-vn/livetv 

2. Southampton - Tottenham

Sân: St. Mary's 

Thời gian: 22h00 ngày 18/3 (giờ Việt Nam)

Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da 

Link xem trên K+: https://www.kplus.vn/ottservices/vi-vn/livetv 

3. Aston Villa - Bournemouth

Sân: Villa Park

Thời gian: 22h00 ngày 18/3 (giờ Việt Nam)

Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da 

Link xem trên K+: https://www.kplus.vn/ottservices/vi-vn/livetv 

4. Wolverhampton - Leeds

Sân: Molineux 

Thời gian: 22h00 ngày 18/3 (giờ Việt Nam)

Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da 

Link xem trên K+: https://www.kplus.vn/ottservices/vi-vn/livetv 

5. Chelsea - Everton

Sân: Stamford Bridge

Thời gian: 00h30 ngày 19/3 (giờ Việt Nam)

Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da 

Link xem trên K+: https://www.kplus.vn/ottservices/vi-vn/livetv 

Xem lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh ngay tại đây!