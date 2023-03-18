|
NGÀY GIỜ
|TRẬN ĐẤU
|TRỰC TIẾP
|NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2022/23 – VÒNG 28
|18/03 22:00
|Brentford - Leicester
|K+SPORT 2
|Southampton - Tottenham
|K+SPORT 1
|Aston Villa - Bournemouth
|K+CINE
|Wolverhampton - Leeds
|K+LIFE
|19/03 00:30
|Chelsea - Everton
|K+SPORT 1
|21/03 22:00
|Arsenal - Crystal Palace
|K+SPORT 1
1. Brentford - Leicester
Sân: Gtech Community
Thời gian: 22h00 ngày 18/3 (giờ Việt Nam)
Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
Link xem trên K+: https://www.kplus.vn/ottservices/vi-vn/livetv
2. Southampton - Tottenham
Sân: St. Mary's
Thời gian: 22h00 ngày 18/3 (giờ Việt Nam)
Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
Link xem trên K+: https://www.kplus.vn/ottservices/vi-vn/livetv
3. Aston Villa - Bournemouth
Sân: Villa Park
Thời gian: 22h00 ngày 18/3 (giờ Việt Nam)
Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
Link xem trên K+: https://www.kplus.vn/ottservices/vi-vn/livetv
4. Wolverhampton - Leeds
Sân: Molineux
Thời gian: 22h00 ngày 18/3 (giờ Việt Nam)
Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
Link xem trên K+: https://www.kplus.vn/ottservices/vi-vn/livetv
5. Chelsea - Everton
Sân: Stamford Bridge
Thời gian: 00h30 ngày 19/3 (giờ Việt Nam)
Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
Link xem trên K+: https://www.kplus.vn/ottservices/vi-vn/livetv
Xem lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh ngay tại đây!