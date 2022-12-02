Link xem trực tiếp World Cup 2022 hôm nay 2/12

|NGÀY
|GIỜ
|BẢNG
|TRẬN ĐẤU
|TRỰC TIẾP
|02/12
|22h00
|H
|Uruguay vs Ghana
|VTV5
|22h00
|H
|Hàn Quốc vs Bồ Đào Nha
|VTV2, VTVCần Thơ
|03/12
|02h00
|G
|Serbia vs Thụy Sĩ
|VTV2
|02h00
|G
|Cameroon vs Brazil
|VTV3, VTVCần Thơ
1. Uruguay vs Ghana
Sân: Al Janoub
Thời gian: 22h00 ngày 02/12
Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
Link VTV: https://vtvgo.vn/xem-truc-tuyen-kenh-vtv5-5.html
Link video:
2. Hàn Quốc vs Bồ Đào Nha
Sân: Education City
Thời gian: 22h00 ngày 02/12
Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
Link VTV: https://vtvgo.vn/xem-truc-tuyen-kenh-vtv2-2.html
Link video:
3. Serbia vs Thụy Sĩ
Sân: 974
Thời gian: 02h00 ngày 03/12
Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
Link VTV: https://vtvgo.vn/xem-truc-tuyen-kenh-vtv2-2.html
Link video:
4. Cameroon vs Brazil
Sân: Lusail
Thời gian: 02h00 ngày 03/12
Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
Link VTV: https://vtvgo.vn/xem-truc-tuyen-kenh-vtv3-3.html
Link video:
Xem ngay lịch thi đấu World Cup 2022 hôm nay mới nhất tại đây!