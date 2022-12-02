Thể thao World Cup

02/12/2022   10:43 (GMT+07:00)

Link xem trực tiếp World Cup 2022 hôm nay 2/12

Thiên Bình Nhà báo

Xem các bài viết của tác giả
Cập nhật link xem trực tiếp World Cup 2022 hôm nay 2/12, với 4 trận đấu thuộc lượt trận cuối các bảng G và H.
NGÀY GIỜ BẢNG TRẬN ĐẤU TRỰC TIẾP
02/12 22h00 H Uruguay vs Ghana VTV5
22h00 H Hàn Quốc vs Bồ Đào Nha VTV2, VTVCần Thơ
03/12 02h00 G Serbia vs Thụy Sĩ VTV2
02h00 G Cameroon vs Brazil VTV3, VTVCần Thơ

1. Uruguay vs Ghana

Sân: Al Janoub

Thời gian: 22h00 ngày 02/12 

Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da 

Link VTV:  https://vtvgo.vn/xem-truc-tuyen-kenh-vtv5-5.html

Link video:

2. Hàn Quốc vs Bồ Đào Nha

Sân: Education City

Thời gian: 22h00 ngày 02/12

Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da 

Link VTV: https://vtvgo.vn/xem-truc-tuyen-kenh-vtv2-2.html 

Link video: 

3. Serbia vs Thụy Sĩ

Sân: 974

Thời gian: 02h00 ngày 03/12

Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da  

Link VTV: https://vtvgo.vn/xem-truc-tuyen-kenh-vtv2-2.html 

Link video: 

4. Cameroon vs Brazil

Sân: Lusail 

Thời gian: 02h00 ngày 03/12

Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da  

Link VTV: https://vtvgo.vn/xem-truc-tuyen-kenh-vtv3-3.html 

Link video: 

