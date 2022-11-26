Link xem trực tiếp World Cup 2022 hôm nay 26/11

|NGÀY
|GIỜ
|BẢNG
|TRẬN ĐẤU
|TRỰC TIẾP
|26/11
|17h00
|D
|Tunisia vs Australia
|VTV5, VTV5 TNB
|20h00
|C
|Ba Lan vs Saudi Arabia
|VTV2, VTVCần Thơ
|23h00
|D
|Pháp vs Đan Mạch
|VTV2, VTVCần Thơ
|27/11
|02h00
|C
|Argentina vs Mexico
|VTV3, VTVCần Thơ
1. Tunisia vs Úc
Sân: Al Janoub
Thời gian: 17h00 ngày 26/11
Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
Link VTV: https://vtvgo.vn/xem-truc-tuyen-kenh-vtv5-5.html
Link video:
2. Ba Lan vs Saudi Arabia
Sân: Education
Thời gian: 20h00 ngày 26/11
Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
Link VTV: https://vtvgo.vn/xem-truc-tuyen-kenh-vtv2-2.html
Link video:
3. Pháp vs Đan Mạch
Sân: 974
Thời gian: 23h00 ngày 26/11
Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
Link VTV: https://vtvgo.vn/xem-truc-tuyen-kenh-vtv2-2.html
Link video:
4. Argentina vs Mexico
Sân: Lusail
Thời gian: 02h00 ngày 27/11
Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
Link VTV: https://vtvgo.vn/xem-truc-tuyen-kenh-vtv3-3.html
Link video: