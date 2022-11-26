Thể thao World Cup

26/11/2022   08:36 (GMT+07:00)

Link xem trực tiếp World Cup 2022 hôm nay 26/11

Thiên Bình Nhà báo

Cập nhật link xem trực tiếp World Cup 2022 hôm nay 26/11, với 4 cặp đấu thuộc lượt trận thứ 2 các bảng C và D.
NGÀY GIỜ BẢNG TRẬN ĐẤU TRỰC TIẾP
26/11 17h00 D Tunisia vs Australia VTV5, VTV5 TNB
20h00 C Ba Lan vs Saudi Arabia VTV2, VTVCần Thơ
23h00 D Pháp vs Đan Mạch VTV2, VTVCần Thơ
27/11 02h00 C Argentina vs Mexico VTV3, VTVCần Thơ

1. Tunisia vs Úc

Sân: Al Janoub

Thời gian: 17h00 ngày 26/11

Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da 

Link VTV: https://vtvgo.vn/xem-truc-tuyen-kenh-vtv5-5.html 

Link video: 

2. Ba Lan vs Saudi Arabia

Sân: Education

Thời gian: 20h00 ngày 26/11

Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da 

Link VTV: https://vtvgo.vn/xem-truc-tuyen-kenh-vtv2-2.html 

Link video: 

3. Pháp vs Đan Mạch

Sân: 974

Thời gian: 23h00 ngày 26/11

Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da 

Link VTV: https://vtvgo.vn/xem-truc-tuyen-kenh-vtv2-2.html

Link video: 

4. Argentina vs Mexico

Sân: Lusail

Thời gian: 02h00 ngày 27/11

Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da 

Link VTV: https://vtvgo.vn/xem-truc-tuyen-kenh-vtv3-3.html 

Link video: 

