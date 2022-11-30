Link xem trực tiếp World Cup 2022 hôm nay 30/11

|NGÀY
|GIỜ
|BẢNG
|TRẬN ĐẤU
|TRỰC TIẾP
|30/11
|22h00
|D
|Australia vs Đan Mạch
|VTV5, VTVCần Thơ
|22h00
|D
|Tunisia vs Pháp
|VTV2
|01/12
|02h00
|C
|Ba Lan vs Argentina
|VTV3, VTVCần Thơ
|02h00
|C
|Saudi Arabia vs Mexico
|VTV2
1. Australia vs Đan Mạch
Sân: Al Janoub
Thời gian: 22h00 ngày 30/11
Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
Link VTV: https://vtvgo.vn/xem-truc-tuyen-kenh-vtv5-5.html
Link video:
2. Tunisia vs Pháp
Sân: Education City
Thời gian: 22h00 ngày 30/11
Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
Link VTV: https://vtvgo.vn/xem-truc-tuyen-kenh-vtv2-2.html
3. Ba Lan vs Argentina
Sân: 974
Thời gian: 02h00 ngày 01/12
Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
Link VTV: https://vtvgo.vn/xem-truc-tuyen-kenh-vtv3-3.html
Link video:
4. Saudi Arabia vs Mexico
Sân: Lusail
Thời gian: 02h00 ngày 01/12
Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
Link VTV: https://vtvgo.vn/xem-truc-tuyen-kenh-vtv2-2.html
Link video: