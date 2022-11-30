Thể thao World Cup

30/11/2022   14:33 (GMT+07:00)

Link xem trực tiếp World Cup 2022 hôm nay 30/11

Thiên Bình Nhà báo

Cập nhật link xem trực tiếp World Cup 2022 hôm nay 30/11, với 4 trận đấu thuộc lượt trận cuối các bảng C và D.
NGÀY GIỜ BẢNG TRẬN ĐẤU TRỰC TIẾP
30/11 22h00 D Australia vs Đan Mạch VTV5, VTVCần Thơ
22h00 D Tunisia vs Pháp VTV2
01/12 02h00 C Ba Lan vs Argentina VTV3, VTVCần Thơ
02h00 C Saudi Arabia vs Mexico VTV2

1. Australia vs Đan Mạch

Sân: Al Janoub

Thời gian: 22h00 ngày 30/11

Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da  

Link VTV:  https://vtvgo.vn/xem-truc-tuyen-kenh-vtv5-5.html 

Link video: 

2. Tunisia vs Pháp

Sân: Education City

Thời gian: 22h00 ngày 30/11

Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da  

Link VTV: https://vtvgo.vn/xem-truc-tuyen-kenh-vtv2-2.html

3. Ba Lan vs Argentina

Sân: 974

Thời gian: 02h00 ngày 01/12

Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da  

Link VTV: https://vtvgo.vn/xem-truc-tuyen-kenh-vtv3-3.html 

Link video:  

4. Saudi Arabia vs Mexico

Sân: Lusail

Thời gian: 02h00 ngày 01/12

Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da

Link VTV: https://vtvgo.vn/xem-truc-tuyen-kenh-vtv2-2.html 

Link video: 

