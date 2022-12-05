Link xem trực tiếp World Cup 2022 hôm nay 5/12

|Ngày
|Giờ
|STT
|Đội
|Tỷ số
|Đội
|Trực tiếp
|05/12
|22h00
|Trận 5
|Nhật Bản
|?-?
|Croatia
|VTV2, VTVCần Thơ
|06/12
|02h00
|Trận 6
|Brazil
|?-?
|Hàn Quốc
|VTV3, VTVCần Thơ
Trận 5: Nhật Bản vs Croatia
Sân: Al Janoub
Thời gian: 22h00 ngày 05/12
Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
Link VTV: https://vtvgo.vn/xem-truc-tuyen-kenh-vtv2-2.html
Link video:
Trận 6: Brazil vs Hàn Quốc
Sân: 974
Thời gian: 02h00 ngày 06/12
Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
Link VTV: https://vtvgo.vn/xem-truc-tuyen-kenh-vtv3-3.html
Link video:
