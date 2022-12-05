Thể thao World Cup

05/12/2022   10:00 (GMT+07:00)

Link xem trực tiếp World Cup 2022 hôm nay 5/12

Thiên Bình Nhà báo

Cập nhật link xem trực tiếp World Cup 2022 hôm nay 5/12, với 2 trận đấu tiếp theo của vòng 1/8 giải vô địch thế giới.
Ngày Giờ STT Đội Tỷ số Đội Trực tiếp
05/12 22h00 Trận 5 Nhật Bản   ?-? Croatia VTV2, VTVCần Thơ
06/12 02h00 Trận 6 Brazil  ?-?  Hàn Quốc VTV3, VTVCần Thơ

Trận 5: Nhật Bản vs Croatia

Sân: Al Janoub

Thời gian: 22h00 ngày 05/12

Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da 

Link VTV: https://vtvgo.vn/xem-truc-tuyen-kenh-vtv2-2.html 

Link video: 

Trận 6: Brazil vs Hàn Quốc

Sân: 974

Thời gian: 02h00 ngày 06/12

Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da  

Link VTV: https://vtvgo.vn/xem-truc-tuyen-kenh-vtv3-3.html  

Link video: 

Xem ngay lịch thi đấu World Cup 2022 hôm nay mới nhất tại đây!

Mbappe tỏa sáng với cú đúp cùng pha kiến tạo giúp Pháp đè bẹp Ba Lan 3-1, lấy vé tứ kết World Cup 2022. Chân sút 23 tuổi tiết lộ vũ khí bùng nổ ở Qatar, đang dẫn đầu Vua phá lưới giải với 5 bàn thắng.
Bốn trận đấu của vòng 1/8 World Cup 2022 đã khép lại, 2 cặp tứ kết đầu tiên ở vòng tứ kết đã được xác định.
Harry Kane, Phil Foden, Gallagher... lên khán đài ôm hôn ăn mừng với những người bạn đời của mình, sau chiến thắng ấn tượng 3-0 trước Senegal.
Brazil được yêu thích để giành chiến thắng trước Hàn Quốc tại vòng 1/8 World Cup 2022 lúc 2h ngày 5/12, với lợi thế sức mạnh và trụ cột được nghỉ dưỡng sức.
Kylian Mbappe có màn trình diễn đỉnh cao, hai lần xé lưới Ba Lan và lập thêm những kỷ lục đáng nhớ đưa Pháp vào tứ kết World Cup 2022.
Kết quả bóng đá World Cup 2022 - VietNamNet cập nhật sớm và chính xác nhất kết quả bóng đá vòng 1/8 giải vô địch bóng đá thế giới 2022
Dự đoán tỷ số World Cup 2022 hôm nay ngày 5/12 mới nhất, dự đoán tỷ số các trận đấu hot nhất tại World Cup chính xác nhất.
Lịch thi đấu World Cup 2022 - VietNamNet cập nhật chi tiết lịch thi vòng 1/8 đấu giải vô địch bóng đá Thế giới 2022 tại đây.
Lách qua khe cửa hẹp bước vào vòng 1/8, cầu thủ Hàn Quốc đang hưng phấn về mặt tinh thần sẽ gây khó khăn cho ứng viên số 1 Brazil.
Sau hai cơn địa chấn đánh bại Đức và Tây Ban Nha, các chiến binh samurai muốn tiếp tục cuộc phiêu lưu trên đất Qatar bằng cách loại Á quân Croatia.

Công nghệ bắt việt vị bán tự động tại World Cup phức tạp như thế nào?

Văn Hậu tì đè 'lấn lướt' cầu thủ Dortmund, Văn Toản cứu thua xuất sắc

Văn Hậu tì đè 'lấn lướt' cầu thủ Dortmund, Văn Toản cứu thua xuất sắc

Văn Hậu, Khuất Văn Khang 'đeo bám' xin chữ kí, áo đấu của Marco Reus

Văn Hậu, Khuất Văn Khang 'đeo bám' xin chữ kí, áo đấu của Marco Reus

Khung thành gặp sự cố 'hiếm thấy', thủ thành Dortmund luống cuống, dân mạng xôn xao

Khung thành gặp sự cố 'hiếm thấy', thủ thành Dortmund luống cuống, dân mạng xôn xao

Bù giờ 1 phút khiến cầu thủ Dortmund ngỡ ngàng, HLV Park nói gì?

Bù giờ 1 phút khiến cầu thủ Dortmund ngỡ ngàng, HLV Park nói gì?

Nhật Bản đấu Croatia vòng 1/8 World Cup lúc 22h ngày 5/12 được các chuyên gia dự đoán phải kéo dài sang hiệp phụ, thậm chí là loạt suất luân lưu.
Lịch thi đấu World Cup 2022 hôm nay - VietNamNet cập nhật chi tiết lịch thi đấu World Cup hôm nay với 2 trận đấu tiếp theo của vòng 1/8.
Harry Kane ghi bàn đầu tiên tại World Cup 2022, tuyển Anh đánh bại Senegal với tỉ số 3-0 để ghi tên mình vào vòng tứ kết.
Harry Kane ghi bàn giúp tuyển Anh vượt qua Senegal 3-0, giành quyền vào vòng tứ kết World Cup 2022, gặp Pháp.
VietNamNet cập nhật liên tục kết quả các trận đấu thuộc vòng 1/8 World Cup 2022 nhanh, đầy đủ và chính xác nhất.

