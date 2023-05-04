Haaland nhân đôi cách biệt cho Man City trước West Ham với pha bấm bóng tinh tế
Đây là bàn thắng thứ 35 của Haaland cho Man "xanh" tại Ngoại hạng Anh 2022/23
Tiền đạo Na Uy phá kỷ lục của Alan Shearer và Andy Cole, trở thành cầu thủ ghi bàn nhiều nhất trong một mùa giải ở Premier League
Tan trận, các cầu thủ Man City, HLV Guardiola và thành viên ban huấn luyện đã xếp hàng chúc mừng Haaland
Tiền đạo trẻ tỏ ra khá xúc động khi được vinh danh
Haaland ghi 35 bàn chỉ sau 31 trận trong mùa đầu tiên chơi bóng tại xứ sương mù
Thông số ghi bàn, kiến tạo và số lần dứt điểm... của Haaland tại Premier League kể từ đầu mùa

Xem clip:

Bảng xếp hạng
STT Đội Trận T H B HS Điểm
1 Manchester City 33 25 4 4 57 79
2 Arsenal 34 24 6 4 42 78
3 Newcastle 33 18 11 4 34 65
4 Manchester United 32 19 6 7 10 63
5 Liverpool 34 17 8 9 24 59
6 Tottenham 34 16 6 12 6 54
7 Aston Villa 34 16 6 12 4 54
8 Brighton 31 15 7 9 21 52
9 Brentford 34 12 14 8 8 50
10 Fulham 34 13 6 15 -1 45
11 Crystal Palace 34 10 10 14 -10 40
12 Chelsea 33 10 9 14 -7 39
13 Bournemouth 34 11 6 17 -28 39
14 Wolves 34 10 7 17 -21 37
15 West Ham 34 9 7 18 -13 34
16 Leicester 34 8 6 20 -13 30
17 Leeds 34 7 9 18 -24 30
18 Nottingham Forest 34 7 9 18 -32 30
19 Everton 34 6 11 17 -25 29
20 Southampton 34 6 6 22 -32 24