|Bảng xếp hạng
|STT
|Đội
|Trận
|T
|H
|B
|HS
|Điểm
|1
|Manchester City
|33
|25
|4
|4
|57
|79
|2
|Arsenal
|34
|24
|6
|4
|42
|78
|3
|Newcastle
|33
|18
|11
|4
|34
|65
|4
|Manchester United
|32
|19
|6
|7
|10
|63
|5
|Liverpool
|34
|17
|8
|9
|24
|59
|6
|Tottenham
|34
|16
|6
|12
|6
|54
|7
|Aston Villa
|34
|16
|6
|12
|4
|54
|8
|Brighton
|31
|15
|7
|9
|21
|52
|9
|Brentford
|34
|12
|14
|8
|8
|50
|10
|Fulham
|34
|13
|6
|15
|-1
|45
|11
|Crystal Palace
|34
|10
|10
|14
|-10
|40
|12
|Chelsea
|33
|10
|9
|14
|-7
|39
|13
|Bournemouth
|34
|11
|6
|17
|-28
|39
|14
|Wolves
|34
|10
|7
|17
|-21
|37
|15
|West Ham
|34
|9
|7
|18
|-13
|34
|16
|Leicester
|34
|8
|6
|20
|-13
|30
|17
|Leeds
|34
|7
|9
|18
|-24
|30
|18
|Nottingham Forest
|34
|7
|9
|18
|-32
|30
|19
|Everton
|34
|6
|11
|17
|-25
|29
|20
|Southampton
|34
|6
|6
|22
|-32
|24