Miss World 2021

tin tức về Miss World 2021 mới nhất

The first photos of Miss Vietnam Do Thi Ha at Miss World 2021
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS

The first photos of Miss Vietnam Do Thi Ha at Miss World 2021

Do Thi Ha's flight was delayed, making travel time 10 hours longer than expected. The Vietnamese representative was one of the last contestants to arrive in Puerto Rico for the Miss World 2021 pageant.
 
Vietnam to compete at Miss World 2021

icon21/11/20210
Đỗ Thị Hà khóc chia tay gia đình lên đường thi Miss World 2021

icon20/11/20210
Đỗ Thị Hà chơi đàn T'rưng, múa dân gian tại Miss World 2021
Thời trang
16/11/2021

Thời trang
16/11/2021
Đỗ Thị Hà đã có những phần trình diễn tự tin, hé lộ về các phần thi sắp tới tại Miss World 2021 trong buổi tiệc giới thiệu trước khi lên đường.
Vietnamese beauties to compete at global pageants

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/06/2021
Miss Vietnam 2020 Do Thi Ha, a student at the Hanoi-based National Economics University, is working to prepare for her appearance at the Miss World 2021 in Puerto Rico in December.
Vietnamese representative chosen among top seven hot picks by Missosology
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
19/03/2021

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
19/03/2021
As the world’s leading publication on beauty pageants, Missosology has named Vietnamese contestant Do Thi Ha among its top seven hot picks for the upcoming Miss World 2021 pageant.
Vietnam beauty forecasted to be in top 10 of Miss World 2021

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
13/01/2021
Vietnamese representative Do Thi Ha has been forecasted to make the top ten of Miss World 2021, according to Missosology Magazine.
Do Thi Ha faces tough competition in fight for Miss World 2021 crown
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
30/11/2020

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
30/11/2020
A number of strong contestants from Japan, Indonesia, the US, Australia, and Spain are thought to be the biggest rivals for Do Thi Ha, the Vietnamese representative at the upcoming Miss World 2021.
 
 
