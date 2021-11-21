Miss World 2021
Do Thi Ha's flight was delayed, making travel time 10 hours longer than expected. The Vietnamese representative was one of the last contestants to arrive in Puerto Rico for the Miss World 2021 pageant.
16/11/2021
Đỗ Thị Hà đã có những phần trình diễn tự tin, hé lộ về các phần thi sắp tới tại Miss World 2021 trong buổi tiệc giới thiệu trước khi lên đường.
08/06/2021
Miss Vietnam 2020 Do Thi Ha, a student at the Hanoi-based National Economics University, is working to prepare for her appearance at the Miss World 2021 in Puerto Rico in December.
19/03/2021
As the world’s leading publication on beauty pageants, Missosology has named Vietnamese contestant Do Thi Ha among its top seven hot picks for the upcoming Miss World 2021 pageant.
13/01/2021
Vietnamese representative Do Thi Ha has been forecasted to make the top ten of Miss World 2021, according to Missosology Magazine.
30/11/2020
A number of strong contestants from Japan, Indonesia, the US, Australia, and Spain are thought to be the biggest rivals for Do Thi Ha, the Vietnamese representative at the upcoming Miss World 2021.