Chiều 12/12, lãnh đạo UBND huyện Cẩm Giàng, Hải Dương xác nhận trên địa bàn vừa phát hiện thi thể đang trong quá trình phân hủy. Bước đầu xác định, người tử vong là một cô gái ngoài 20 tuổi.

Thông tin ban đầu, khoảng 13h cùng ngày, một người dân ở huyện Cẩm Giàng trong lúc đi hái măng thì tá hỏa phát hiện một thi thể trong bụi tre nên đã báo chính quyền địa phương.

406635195 355046857217594 3742987440949025558 n.jpeg
Hiện trường vụ việc. Ảnh: T.H

Nhận được thông tin, lực lượng chức năng địa phương đã nhanh chóng có mặt bảo vệ hiện trường và phối hợp lực lượng Công an tỉnh khám nghiệm tử thi, điều tra nguyên nhân cái chết của nạn nhân.

Người tử vong tóc vàng, khoảng hơn 20 tuổi, mặc áo kẻ đen trắng, thi thể đang trong quá trình phân hủy.

Lực lượng chức năng vẫn đang điều tra, làm rõ nguyên nhân và danh tính cô gái.