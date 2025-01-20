|Kết quả
|Vòng 22
|18/01/2025 19:30:00
|Newcastle 1 - 4 Bournemouth
|18/01/2025 22:00:00
|Leicester 0 - 2 Fulham
|18/01/2025 22:00:00
|West Ham 0 - 2 Crystal Palace
|18/01/2025 22:00:00
|Brentford 0 - 2 Liverpool
|19/01/2025 00:30:00
|Arsenal 2 - 2 Aston Villa
|19/01/2025 21:00:00
|Everton 3 - 2 Tottenham
|19/01/2025 21:00:00
|Manchester United 1 - 3 Brighton
|19/01/2025 21:00:00
|Nottingham Forest 3 - 2 Southampton
|19/01/2025 23:30:00
|Ipswich 0 - 6 Manchester City
|Bảng xếp hạng
|STT
|Đội
|Trận
|T
|H
|B
|HS
|Điểm
|1
|Liverpool
|21
|15
|5
|1
|30
|50
|2
|Arsenal
|22
|12
|8
|2
|22
|44
|3
|Nottingham Forest
|22
|13
|5
|4
|11
|44
|4
|Manchester City
|22
|11
|5
|6
|15
|38
|5
|Newcastle
|22
|11
|5
|6
|12
|38
|6
|Chelsea
|21
|10
|7
|4
|15
|37
|7
|Bournemouth
|22
|10
|7
|5
|10
|37
|8
|Aston Villa
|22
|10
|6
|6
|-1
|36
|9
|Brighton
|22
|8
|10
|4
|5
|34
|10
|Fulham
|22
|8
|9
|5
|4
|33
|11
|Brentford
|22
|8
|4
|10
|1
|28
|12
|Crystal Palace
|22
|6
|9
|7
|-3
|27
|13
|Manchester United
|22
|7
|5
|10
|-5
|26
|14
|West Ham
|22
|7
|5
|10
|-16
|26
|15
|Tottenham
|22
|7
|3
|12
|10
|24
|16
|Everton
|21
|4
|8
|9
|-10
|20
|17
|Wolves
|21
|4
|4
|13
|-17
|16
|18
|Ipswich
|22
|3
|7
|12
|-23
|16
|19
|Leicester
|22
|3
|5
|14
|-25
|14
|20
|Southampton
|22
|1
|3
|18
|-35
|6