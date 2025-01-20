GhrB2EdX0AAZR9G1.jpg
Phút 27, Foden dứt điểm hay trong vòng cấm mở tỷ số trận đấu - Ảnh: MCFC
GhrS4WyXwAApEv9.jpg
Kovacic nhân đôi cách biệt với tình huống sút xa ngoài vòng cấm - Ảnh: P.L
Ghq 0d3XoAAc_6N.jpg
Foden tiếp tục khai hỏa cuối hiệp 1 - Ảnh: P.L
GhrBTJsWMAAAjqI.jpg
45 phút đầu khép lại với tỷ số 3-0 nghiêng về Man City - Ảnh: MCFC
GhsM0uuXYAA48 w.jpg
Sang hiệp 2, Doku cũng lên tiếng với pha solo bên cánh trái - Ảnh: P.L
GhrJ0K3WUAA73mm.jpg
Doku tiếp tục kiến tạo để Haaland lập công - Ảnh: MCFC
GhrJNpgWgAADHFF.jpg
Haaland ăn mừng bàn thắng - Ảnh: P.L
GhrL15LXMAELH40.jpg
McAtee đánh đầu ấn định kết quả 6-0 - Ảnh: P.L
GhrQGsGW0AEr5eU.jpg
Man City giành chiến thắng giòn giã - Ảnh: P.L
Kết quả
Vòng 22
18/01/2025 19:30:00 Newcastle 1 - 4 Bournemouth
18/01/2025 22:00:00 Leicester 0 - 2 Fulham
18/01/2025 22:00:00 West Ham 0 - 2 Crystal Palace
18/01/2025 22:00:00 Brentford 0 - 2 Liverpool
19/01/2025 00:30:00 Arsenal 2 - 2 Aston Villa
19/01/2025 21:00:00 Everton 3 - 2 Tottenham
19/01/2025 21:00:00 Manchester United 1 - 3 Brighton
19/01/2025 21:00:00 Nottingham Forest 3 - 2 Southampton
19/01/2025 23:30:00 Ipswich 0 - 6 Manchester City
Bảng xếp hạng
STT Đội Trận T H B HS Điểm
1 Liverpool 21 15 5 1 30 50
2 Arsenal 22 12 8 2 22 44
3 Nottingham Forest 22 13 5 4 11 44
4 Manchester City 22 11 5 6 15 38
5 Newcastle 22 11 5 6 12 38
6 Chelsea 21 10 7 4 15 37
7 Bournemouth 22 10 7 5 10 37
8 Aston Villa 22 10 6 6 -1 36
9 Brighton 22 8 10 4 5 34
10 Fulham 22 8 9 5 4 33
11 Brentford 22 8 4 10 1 28
12 Crystal Palace 22 6 9 7 -3 27
13 Manchester United 22 7 5 10 -5 26
14 West Ham 22 7 5 10 -16 26
15 Tottenham 22 7 3 12 10 24
16 Everton 21 4 8 9 -10 20
17 Wolves 21 4 4 13 -17 16
18 Ipswich 22 3 7 12 -23 16
19 Leicester 22 3 5 14 -25 14
20 Southampton 22 1 3 18 -35 6