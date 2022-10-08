Trực tiếp bóng đá Brighton vs Tottenham: Harry Kane sát cánh cùng Son Heung-min

Đội hình xuất phát Brighton vs Tottenham:
Brighton (3-4-3): Sanchez, Veltman, Dunk, Webster, March, Mac Allister, Caicedo, Estupinan, Trossard, Welbeck, Gross
Tottenham (3-4-3): Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Perisic, Doherty, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon, Bissouma, Son, Kane
*Trực tiếp bóng đá Brighton vs Tottenham, những diễn biến chính:
Đội hình xuất phát
Đối đầu và phong độ
Bảng xếp hạng Ngoại hạng Anh 2022-23
|Bảng xếp hạng
|STT
|Đội
|Trận
|T
|H
|B
|HS
|Điểm
|1
|Arsenal
|8
|7
|0
|1
|12
|21
|2
|Manchester City
|8
|6
|2
|0
|20
|20
|3
|Tottenham
|8
|5
|2
|1
|9
|17
|4
|Brighton
|7
|4
|2
|1
|6
|14
|5
|Chelsea
|7
|4
|1
|2
|0
|13
|6
|Manchester United
|7
|4
|0
|3
|-3
|12
|7
|Newcastle
|8
|2
|5
|1
|4
|11
|8
|Fulham
|8
|3
|2
|3
|-2
|11
|9
|Liverpool
|7
|2
|4
|1
|9
|10
|10
|Brentford
|8
|2
|4
|2
|3
|10
|11
|Everton
|8
|2
|4
|2
|0
|10
|12
|Leeds
|7
|2
|3
|2
|0
|9
|13
|Bournemouth
|8
|2
|3
|3
|-13
|9
|14
|Aston Villa
|8
|2
|2
|4
|-4
|8
|15
|West Ham
|8
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|7
|16
|Southampton
|8
|2
|1
|5
|-5
|7
|17
|Crystal Palace
|7
|1
|3
|3
|-3
|6
|18
|Wolves
|8
|1
|3
|4
|-6
|6
|19
|Leicester
|8
|1
|1
|6
|-8
|4
|20
|Nottingham Forest
|8
|1
|1
|6
|-15
|4