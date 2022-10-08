Thể thao

Trực tiếp bóng đá Brighton vs Tottenham: Harry Kane sát cánh cùng Son Heung-min

Trực tiếp bóng đá Brighton vs Tottenham thuộc khuôn khổ vòng 10 Ngoại hạng Anh, 23h30 hôm nay 8/10 (giờ Việt Nam).

Đội hình xuất phát Brighton vs Tottenham:

Brighton (3-4-3): Sanchez, Veltman, Dunk, Webster, March, Mac Allister, Caicedo, Estupinan, Trossard, Welbeck, Gross

Tottenham (3-4-3): Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Perisic, Doherty, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon, Bissouma, Son, Kane

*Trực tiếp bóng đá Brighton vs Tottenham, những diễn biến chính:

08/10/2022 | 23:05

Đội hình xuất phát

08/10/2022 | 21:45

Đối đầu và phong độ

08/10/2022 | 21:40

Bảng xếp hạng Ngoại hạng Anh 2022-23

STT Đội Trận T H B HS Điểm
1 Arsenal 8 7 0 1 12 21
2 Manchester City 8 6 2 0 20 20
3 Tottenham 8 5 2 1 9 17
4 Brighton 7 4 2 1 6 14
5 Chelsea 7 4 1 2 0 13
6 Manchester United 7 4 0 3 -3 12
7 Newcastle 8 2 5 1 4 11
8 Fulham 8 3 2 3 -2 11
9 Liverpool 7 2 4 1 9 10
10 Brentford 8 2 4 2 3 10
11 Everton 8 2 4 2 0 10
12 Leeds 7 2 3 2 0 9
13 Bournemouth 8 2 3 3 -13 9
14 Aston Villa 8 2 2 4 -4 8
15 West Ham 8 2 1 5 -4 7
16 Southampton 8 2 1 5 -5 7
17 Crystal Palace 7 1 3 3 -3 6
18 Wolves 8 1 3 4 -6 6
19 Leicester 8 1 1 6 -8 4
20 Nottingham Forest 8 1 1 6 -15 4
Thắng trận '3 sao', Chelsea chen chân vào top 4
Thể thao

Thắng trận '3 sao', Chelsea chen chân vào top 4

Chelsea giành chiến thắng dễ dàng 3-0 trước Wolves ở vòng 10 Ngoại hạng Anh. Kết quả này giúp The Blues vươn lên chiếm vị trí thứ 4 trên bảng xếp hạng Premier League.
Haaland ghi bàn chốt sổ, Man City leo lên đỉnh bảng
Thể thao

Haaland ghi bàn chốt sổ, Man City leo lên đỉnh bảng

Haaland tiếp tục phong độ hủy diệt khi ghi bàn trong chiến thắng 4-0 cho Man City trước Southampton. Kết quả này đưa thầy trò HLV Pep Guardiola tạm vươn lên ngôi đầu trên bảng xếp hạng Premier League.
Video bàn thắng Sài Gòn 0-1 Thanh Hóa: Chủ nhà ôm hận
Thể thao

Video bàn thắng Sài Gòn 0-1 Thanh Hóa: Chủ nhà ôm hận

Thanh Hóa đánh bại Sài Gòn với tỉ số 1-0 ở vòng 18 Night Wolf V-League 1, tối 8/10. Sài Gòn có cơ hội ngon ăn để giữa lại 1 điểm nhưng ngoại binh của chủ nhà đã đá hỏng penalty ở cuối trận.
Ngoại binh hóa tội đồ, Sài Gòn trắng tay trước Thanh Hóa
Thể thao

Ngoại binh hóa tội đồ, Sài Gòn trắng tay trước Thanh Hóa

Matheus Da Silva đá hỏng phạt đền ở cuối trận khiến Sài Gòn chịu thất bại 0-1 trước Thanh hóa ở vòng 18 Night Wolf V-League 1, tối 8/10.
Video bàn thắng Nam Định 0-2 Bình Định: Tuyệt phẩm khiến Thiên Trường câm lặng
Thể thao

Video bàn thắng Nam Định 0-2 Bình Định: Tuyệt phẩm khiến Thiên Trường câm lặng

Được chơi hơn người, Bình Định đánh bại Nam Định 2-0 ở vòng 18 Night Wolf V-League 1, chiều 8/10.
Hạ Nam Định, Bình Định phả hơi nóng vào gáy Hà Nội
Thể thao

Hạ Nam Định, Bình Định phả hơi nóng vào gáy Hà Nội

Topenland Bình Định đánh bại Nam Định với tỉ số 2-0 ở vòng 18 Night Wolf V-League 1, qua đó vươn lên vị trí thứ 2 với 4 điểm ít hơn Hà Nội.
Sergio Garcia hết cửa tham dự Ryder Cup
Thể thao

Sergio Garcia hết cửa tham dự Ryder Cup

Không giữ thẻ thành viên châu Âu, tay golf kỳ cựu Sergio Garcia chính thức hết hy vọng được góp mặt ở Ryder Cup, giải đấu diễn ra vào năm sau tại Rome, Italy.
Hóa chất Đức Giang tái ngộ Than Quảng Ninh ở chung kết Cúp Cát Bà Amatina
Các môn khác

Hóa chất Đức Giang tái ngộ Than Quảng Ninh ở chung kết Cúp Cát Bà Amatina

Dễ dàng vượt qua Hà Nội và Hà Phú Thanh Hóa, Hóa chất Đức Giang và Than Quảng Ninh sẽ tái ngộ tại trận chung kết giải bóng chuyền Cúp Cát Bà - Amatina 2022.
Lịch thi đấu vòng 18 V-League 2022 hôm nay: Căng thẳng cuộc đua trụ hạng
Thể thao

Lịch thi đấu vòng 18 V-League 2022 hôm nay: Căng thẳng cuộc đua trụ hạng

Lịch thi đấu V-League 2022 - Cung cấp lịch thi đấu bóng đá vòng 18 Night Wolf V-League 2022 nhanh, đầy đủ và chính xác.
MU tiếp cận Skriniar, Liverpool lấy Tielemans
Thể thao

MU tiếp cận Skriniar, Liverpool lấy Tielemans

MU đàm phán ký trung vệ Skriniar, Liverpool muốn lấy Tielemans, Dortmund tiếp cận Naby Keita là những tin bóng đá chính hôm nay, 8/10.

Lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh vòng 10 hôm nay: Chelsea, Man City xuất trận
Thể thao

Lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh vòng 10 hôm nay: Chelsea, Man City xuất trận

Lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh 2022-23: Cung cấp lịch thi đấu bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh vòng 10 mùa giải 2022-2023, đầy đủ, nhanh và chính xác.
Lịch thi đấu chung kết futsal châu Á 2022: Iran đấu Nhật Bản
Thể thao

Lịch thi đấu chung kết futsal châu Á 2022: Iran đấu Nhật Bản

Cung cấp lịch thi đấu trận chung kết Cúp bóng đá Futsal châu Á 2022, với cặp đấu trong mơ giữa Iran vs Nhật Bản - đội bóng số 1 và số 2 châu Á.
Real Madrid: Rodrygo tiến hóa nhờ Ancelotti
Thể thao

Real Madrid: Rodrygo tiến hóa nhờ Ancelotti

Real Madrid đang nhận được rất nhiều điều từ Rodrygo, người tiến hóa về khả năng chơi bóng khi được Ancelotti đưa từ cánh phải vào trung lộ.
HLV U17 Thái Lan tuyên bố phá dớp thua Việt Nam
Thể thao

HLV U17 Thái Lan tuyên bố phá dớp thua Việt Nam

HLV Pipob Onmo cho biết ông và các học trò chơi hết sức để giúp bóng đá trẻ Thái Lan phá dớp không thắng Việt Nam trong năm 2022.
Mbappe ‘hạ bệ’ Messi và Ronaldo, Haaland cũng có mặt
Thể thao

Mbappe ‘hạ bệ’ Messi và Ronaldo, Haaland cũng có mặt

Mbappe đã vượt qua cả Messi và Ronaldo để trở thành cầu thủ kiếm tiền giỏi nhất, phá vỡ thế độc tôn của bộ đôi này trong 8 năm qua. Haaland lần đầu cũng nổi lên trong danh sách.

