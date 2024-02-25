Đội hình dự kiến

Chelsea: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Colwill, Chilwell; Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Gallagher, Sterling; Jackson.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Endo, Mac Allister; Elliott, Gakpo, Diaz.

25/02/2024 | 18:57

20h

ghcneeexiaedyak.jpg
ghccxbdwiaaofci.jpg
Cầu thủ Chelsea tập luyện trước trận
19h

Thông tin lực lượng

Chelsea: Benoit Badiashile, Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucurella,  Carney Chukwuemeka, Lesley Ugochukwu và Romeo Lavia chấn thương.

Liverpool: Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Doak, Stefan Bajcetic, Joel Matip, Diogo Jota, Thiago Alcantara và Curtis Jones chấn thương. Khả năng ra sân của Salah, Nunez và Szoboszlai cũng thấp.

ghck1cexqaa05xp.jpg
Hai đội được đánh giá ngang sức cân tài
