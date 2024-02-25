Đội hình dự kiến
Chelsea: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Colwill, Chilwell; Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Gallagher, Sterling; Jackson.
Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Endo, Mac Allister; Elliott, Gakpo, Diaz.
Thông tin lực lượng
Chelsea: Benoit Badiashile, Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucurella, Carney Chukwuemeka, Lesley Ugochukwu và Romeo Lavia chấn thương.
Liverpool: Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Doak, Stefan Bajcetic, Joel Matip, Diogo Jota, Thiago Alcantara và Curtis Jones chấn thương. Khả năng ra sân của Salah, Nunez và Szoboszlai cũng thấp.