Đội hình dự kiến

Nottingham: Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Morato, Williams; Yates, Anderson; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Dominguez; Wood.

Chelsea: Sanchez; James, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Madueke, Palmer, George; Neto.

* Trực tiếp bóng đá - liên tục cập nhật và chỉnh sửa

Lịch thi đấu
Vòng 38
25/05/2025 22:00:00 Bournemouth - Leicester
25/05/2025 22:00:00 Fulham - Manchester City
25/05/2025 22:00:00 Ipswich - West Ham
25/05/2025 22:00:00 Liverpool - Crystal Palace
25/05/2025 22:00:00 Manchester United - Aston Villa
25/05/2025 22:00:00 Newcastle - Everton
25/05/2025 22:00:00 Nottingham Forest - Chelsea
25/05/2025 22:00:00 Southampton - Arsenal
25/05/2025 22:00:00 Tottenham - Brighton
25/05/2025 22:00:00 Wolves - Brentford
25/05/2025 | 17:56

20h

Thông tin lực lượng

Nottingham: Awoniyi chấn thương.

Chelsea: W. Fofana, Kellyman, Nkunku vắng mặt.

skysports nottingham forest_6546336.jpg
Hai đội quyết tâm giành vé C1 - Ảnh: Sky Sports
Thu gọn
25/05/2025 | 17:56

19h

Bảng xếp hạng
STT Đội Trận T H B HS Điểm
1 Liverpool 37 25 8 4 45 83
2 Arsenal 37 19 14 4 34 71
3 Manchester City 37 20 8 9 26 68
4 Newcastle 37 20 6 11 22 66
5 Chelsea 37 19 9 9 20 66
6 Aston Villa 37 19 9 9 9 66
7 Nottingham Forest 37 19 8 10 13 65
8 Brighton 37 15 13 9 4 58
9 Brentford 37 16 7 14 9 55
10 Fulham 37 15 9 13 2 54
11 Bournemouth 37 14 11 12 10 53
12 Crystal Palace 37 13 13 11 0 52
13 Everton 37 10 15 12 -3 45
14 Wolves 37 12 5 20 -15 41
15 West Ham 37 10 10 17 -18 40
16 Manchester United 37 10 9 18 -12 39
17 Tottenham 37 11 5 21 2 38
18 Leicester 37 6 7 24 -45 25
19 Ipswich 37 4 10 23 -44 22
20 Southampton 37 2 6 29 -59 12
Thu gọn