Đội hình dự kiến
Nottingham: Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Morato, Williams; Yates, Anderson; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Dominguez; Wood.
Chelsea: Sanchez; James, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Madueke, Palmer, George; Neto.
* Trực tiếp bóng đá - liên tục cập nhật và chỉnh sửa
|Lịch thi đấu
|Vòng 38
|25/05/2025 22:00:00
|Bournemouth - Leicester
|25/05/2025 22:00:00
|Fulham - Manchester City
|25/05/2025 22:00:00
|Ipswich - West Ham
|25/05/2025 22:00:00
|Liverpool - Crystal Palace
|25/05/2025 22:00:00
|Manchester United - Aston Villa
|25/05/2025 22:00:00
|Newcastle - Everton
|25/05/2025 22:00:00
|Nottingham Forest - Chelsea
|25/05/2025 22:00:00
|Southampton - Arsenal
|25/05/2025 22:00:00
|Tottenham - Brighton
|25/05/2025 22:00:00
|Wolves - Brentford
25/05/2025 | 17:56
20h
Thông tin lực lượng
Nottingham: Awoniyi chấn thương.
Chelsea: W. Fofana, Kellyman, Nkunku vắng mặt.
25/05/2025 | 17:56
19h
|Bảng xếp hạng
|STT
|Đội
|Trận
|T
|H
|B
|HS
|Điểm
|1
|Liverpool
|37
|25
|8
|4
|45
|83
|2
|Arsenal
|37
|19
|14
|4
|34
|71
|3
|Manchester City
|37
|20
|8
|9
|26
|68
|4
|Newcastle
|37
|20
|6
|11
|22
|66
|5
|Chelsea
|37
|19
|9
|9
|20
|66
|6
|Aston Villa
|37
|19
|9
|9
|9
|66
|7
|Nottingham Forest
|37
|19
|8
|10
|13
|65
|8
|Brighton
|37
|15
|13
|9
|4
|58
|9
|Brentford
|37
|16
|7
|14
|9
|55
|10
|Fulham
|37
|15
|9
|13
|2
|54
|11
|Bournemouth
|37
|14
|11
|12
|10
|53
|12
|Crystal Palace
|37
|13
|13
|11
|0
|52
|13
|Everton
|37
|10
|15
|12
|-3
|45
|14
|Wolves
|37
|12
|5
|20
|-15
|41
|15
|West Ham
|37
|10
|10
|17
|-18
|40
|16
|Manchester United
|37
|10
|9
|18
|-12
|39
|17
|Tottenham
|37
|11
|5
|21
|2
|38
|18
|Leicester
|37
|6
|7
|24
|-45
|25
|19
|Ipswich
|37
|4
|10
|23
|-44
|22
|20
|Southampton
|37
|2
|6
|29
|-59
|12
