Bàn thắng:

Lào: Michael Baldisimo (34', phản lưới)

Philippines: Sandro Reyes (77')

Đội hình xuất phát Lào vs Philippines

Lào (5-4-1): Kop Lokphathip, Sangvilay, Siphongphan, Hanthavong, Somsanid, Lueanthala, Thongkhamsavath, Souvanny, Phommasane, Dalavong, Souphan Khambaion

Philippines (4-2-3-1): Deyto, Amani Aguinaldo, Michael Kempter, Kike Linares, Paul Tabinas, Zico Bailey, Sandro Reyes, Oskari Kekkonen, Michael Baldisimo, Alex Monis, Martin Kristensen