Trực tiếp bóng đá Việt Nam đấu với Indonesia: Nguyễn Filip bắt chính
Trực tiếp bóng đá Việt Nam đấu với Indonesia, thuộc lượt trận thứ 3 bảng B ASEAN Cup 2024 (AFF Cup), SVĐ Việt Trì, 20h00 hôm nay 15/12/2024.
Xem ASEAN Cup 2024 trực tiếp và trọn vẹn trên FPT Play, tại: http://fptplay.vn
Bàn thắng:
Lào: Michael Baldisimo (34', phản lưới)
Philippines: Sandro Reyes (77')
Đội hình xuất phát Lào vs Philippines
Lào (5-4-1): Kop Lokphathip, Sangvilay, Siphongphan, Hanthavong, Somsanid, Lueanthala, Thongkhamsavath, Souvanny, Phommasane, Dalavong, Souphan Khambaion
Philippines (4-2-3-1): Deyto, Amani Aguinaldo, Michael Kempter, Kike Linares, Paul Tabinas, Zico Bailey, Sandro Reyes, Oskari Kekkonen, Michael Baldisimo, Alex Monis, Martin Kristensen
