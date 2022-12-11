Thể thao World Cup

11/12/2022   00:16 (GMT+07:00)

Video World Cup 2022 Maroc 1-0 Bồ Đào Nha: Kỳ tích bóng đá châu Phi

Maroc đã viết nên trang sử mới cho bóng đá châu Phi, với tấm vé bán kết World Cup lần đầu tiên sau khi đánh bại Bồ Đào Nha 1-0.

Xem highlights Maroc 1-0 Bồ Đào Nha (nguồn: VTV)

Ghi bàn:

Maroc: Youssef En-Nesyri (42')

Thẻ đỏ: Cheddira (90'+3)

Đội hình xuất phát:

Maroc (4-3-3): Bono (1), Achraf Hakimi (2), Jawad El Yamiq (18), Romain Saiss (6), Yahia Attiyat Allah (25), Azzedine Ounahi (8), Sofyan Amrabat (4), Selim Amallah (15), Hakim Ziyech (7), Youssef En-Nesyri (19), Sofiane Boufal (17)

Bồ Đào Nha (4-3-3): Diogo Costa (22), Diogo Dalot (2), Pepe (3), Ruben Dias (4), Raphael Guerreiro (5), Otavio (25), Ruben Neves (18), Bernardo Silva (10), Bruno Fernandes (8), Goncalo Ramos (26), Joao Felix (11)

Công nghệ bắt việt vị bán tự động tại World Cup phức tạp như thế nào?

