Video World Cup 2022 Maroc 1-0 Bồ Đào Nha: Kỳ tích bóng đá châu Phi

Xem highlights Maroc 1-0 Bồ Đào Nha (nguồn: VTV)
Ghi bàn:
Maroc: Youssef En-Nesyri (42')
Thẻ đỏ: Cheddira (90'+3)
Đội hình xuất phát:
Maroc (4-3-3): Bono (1), Achraf Hakimi (2), Jawad El Yamiq (18), Romain Saiss (6), Yahia Attiyat Allah (25), Azzedine Ounahi (8), Sofyan Amrabat (4), Selim Amallah (15), Hakim Ziyech (7), Youssef En-Nesyri (19), Sofiane Boufal (17)
Bồ Đào Nha (4-3-3): Diogo Costa (22), Diogo Dalot (2), Pepe (3), Ruben Dias (4), Raphael Guerreiro (5), Otavio (25), Ruben Neves (18), Bernardo Silva (10), Bruno Fernandes (8), Goncalo Ramos (26), Joao Felix (11)