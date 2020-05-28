VinSmart
tin tức về VinSmart mới nhất
Ngày 27/05/2020, Công ty Cổ phần Nghiên cứu và Sản xuất VinSmart công bố đã đạt doanh số hơn 1,2 triệu điện thoại Vsmart sau 17 tháng gia nhập thị trường.
04/04/2020
Vingroup announced on April 3 that it would produce ventilators and body thermometers to serve the domestic market amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.
22/12/2019
From the original Android, VinSmart has created a new operating system – VOS - specifically tailored for the Vietnamese market.
31/10/2019
Nhiều doanh nghiệp Việt đang lên kế hoạch sản xuất chip dùng cho mạng lõi 5G, các thiết bị IoT, nghiên cứu, phát triển điện thoại và các thiết bị viễn thông 5G.
04/10/2019
Four smartphones produced by VinSmart, a subsidiary of Vietnamese property and retail conglomerate Vingroup, have officially hit stores in Russia.
12/07/2019
Vietnamese mobile phone producers have begun efforts to make inroads into global markets when they have made debut several types of their products in other countries recently.
18/12/2018
Vsmart Active 1 là một trong 4 mẫu smartphone vừa được VinSmart ra mắt. Mẫu điện thoại này sở hữu cấu hình mạnh với bộ nhớ RAM lên tới 4GB.
14/12/2018
Công ty VinSmart (một thành viên của Tập đoàn Vingroup) vừa chính thức công bố 4 mẫu smartphone Vsmart với mức giá từ 2,5-6,3 triệu đồng. Đây là những mẫu điện thoại đầu tiên do chính VinSmart sản xuất và phát triển.