VinSmart

tin tức về VinSmart mới nhất

VinSmart cán mốc hơn 1,2 triệu smartphone trong 17 thángicon
Công nghệ28/05/2020

VinSmart cán mốc hơn 1,2 triệu smartphone trong 17 tháng

Ngày 27/05/2020, Công ty Cổ phần Nghiên cứu và Sản xuất VinSmart công bố đã đạt doanh số hơn 1,2 triệu điện thoại Vsmart sau 17 tháng gia nhập thị trường.

 
Thấy gì từ cú bắt tay giữa VinSmart và ‘ông hoàng thiết kế’ Pininfarina?

Thấy gì từ cú bắt tay giữa VinSmart và ‘ông hoàng thiết kế’ Pininfarina?

05/05/2020
VinSmart bắt tay nhà thiết kế Ý thiết kế điện thoại thông minh thế hệ mới

VinSmart bắt tay nhà thiết kế Ý thiết kế điện thoại thông minh thế hệ mới

04/05/2020
Vingroup to produce ventilators, body thermometersicon

Vingroup to produce ventilators, body thermometers

SOCIETY
04/04/2020

Vingroup announced on April 3 that it would produce ventilators and body thermometers to serve the domestic market amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

VinSmart creates VOS operating system for Vietnamese smartphone marketicon

VinSmart creates VOS operating system for Vietnamese smartphone market

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
22/12/2019

From the original Android, VinSmart has created a new operating system – VOS - specifically tailored for the Vietnamese market.

Việt Nam và kế hoạch tự sản xuất chip 5Gicon

Việt Nam và kế hoạch tự sản xuất chip 5G

Thông tin & Truyền thông
31/10/2019

 Nhiều doanh nghiệp Việt đang lên kế hoạch sản xuất chip dùng cho mạng lõi 5G, các thiết bị IoT, nghiên cứu, phát triển điện thoại và các thiết bị viễn thông 5G. 

Four Vietnam's VinSmart phones rolled out in Russiaicon

Four Vietnam's VinSmart phones rolled out in Russia

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
04/10/2019

Four smartphones produced by VinSmart, a subsidiary of Vietnamese property and retail conglomerate Vingroup, have officially hit stores in Russia.

Vietnam’s smartphones strive to gain foothold in global marketsicon

Vietnam’s smartphones strive to gain foothold in global markets

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
12/07/2019

Vietnamese mobile phone producers have begun efforts to make inroads into global markets when they have made debut several types of their products in other countries recently.

Vsmart Active 1 giảm giá sốc gần cả triệu đồng ngay sau ngày ra mắticon

Vsmart Active 1 giảm giá sốc gần cả triệu đồng ngay sau ngày ra mắt

Sản phẩm
18/12/2018

Vsmart Active 1 là một trong 4 mẫu smartphone vừa được VinSmart ra mắt. Mẫu điện thoại này sở hữu cấu hình mạnh với bộ nhớ RAM lên tới 4GB.

VinSmart ra mắt 4 smartphone giá từ 2,5 triệu, hứa hẹn “khuấy đảo” thị trường di độngicon

VinSmart ra mắt 4 smartphone giá từ 2,5 triệu, hứa hẹn “khuấy đảo” thị trường di động

Sản phẩm
14/12/2018

Công ty VinSmart (một thành viên của Tập đoàn Vingroup) vừa chính thức công bố 4 mẫu smartphone Vsmart với mức giá từ 2,5-6,3 triệu đồng. Đây là những mẫu điện thoại đầu tiên do chính VinSmart sản xuất và phát triển.

 
 
