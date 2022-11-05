Thể thao

05/11/2022   22:16 (GMT+07:00)

Bảng xếp hạng Ngoại hạng Anh vòng 15: Kịch tính ngôi đầu

Thiên Bình Nhà báo

Bảng xếp hạng bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh 2022-2023 - Cập nhật liên tục bảng xếp hạng bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh mùa giải 2022-2023 nhanh và chính xác nhất.
Bảng xếp hạng Ngoại hạng Anh 2022-23
STT Đội Trận T H B HS Điểm
1 Arsenal 12 10 1 1 19 31
2 Manchester City 12 9 2 1 26 29
3 Tottenham 13 8 2 3 10 26
4 Newcastle 13 6 6 1 14 24
5 Manchester United 12 7 2 3 1 23
6 Chelsea 12 6 3 3 2 21
7 Fulham 13 5 4 4 0 19
8 Brighton 12 5 3 4 4 18
9 Liverpool 12 4 4 4 8 16
10 Crystal Palace 12 4 4 4 -3 16
11 Brentford 13 3 6 4 -3 15
12 Everton 13 3 5 5 -1 14
13 West Ham 13 4 2 7 -2 14
14 Bournemouth 13 3 4 6 -16 13
15 Leeds 12 3 3 6 -4 12
16 Aston Villa 13 3 3 7 -9 12
17 Southampton 13 3 3 7 -9 12
18 Leicester 13 3 2 8 -4 11
19 Wolves 13 2 4 7 -13 10
20 Nottingham Forest 13 2 3 8 -20 9

Trong lần đầu tiên được đá chính cho Lank FC tại giải VĐQG Bồ Đào Nha, Huỳnh Như ghi dấu ấn lịch sử với 2 bàn thắng và 1 pha kiến tạo.
Cựu thủ thành tuyển Anh Paul Robinson kết thúc trận đấu thiện nguyện ý nghĩa tại Việt Nam và mang về cho chương trình hơn 200 triệu từ tiền đấu giá áo đấu.
Nguyễn Anh Minh là golfer đầu tiên bảo vệ thành công ngôi vô địch tại giải đấu Tiền Phong Golf Championship.
Trực tiếp bóng đá Man City vs Fulham thuộc khuôn khổ vòng 15 Ngoại hạng Anh diễn ra lúc 22h ngày 5/11, trên sân Etihad.
Với những ứng viên duy nhất tranh cử ghế ghế chủ chốt tại VFF khóa 9, sẽ được các đại biểu bỏ phiếu trực tiếp và phải đạt tỷ lệ quá bán.
Hai gã nhà giàu Chelsea và Man City đua tranh quyết liệt cho thương vụ "bom tấn" chuyển nhượng mùa đông, với mục tiêu Rafael Leao.
Sau khi công bố danh sách sơ bộ 75 cầu thủ, Mano Polking cũng tuyên bố mục tiêu của Thái Lan là bảo vệ danh hiệu vô địch AFF Cup.
Jude Bellingham khiến một nửa châu Âu khao khát sở hữu và bản thân anh đang hướng đến World Cup 2022 đặc biệt cùng đội tuyển Anh.
MU đàm phán gia hạn Rashford, Chelsea tranh chữ ký của Joao Felix, Barca tiếp cận Inigo Martinez là những tin bóng đá chính hôm nay, 5/11.
Sáng nay, ngày 5/6/2022 tại Hà Nội đã diễn ra Lễ Khai mạc vòng chung kết Giải bóng rổ học sinh Tiểu học Hà Nội lần thứ XVI – Cúp NESTLÉ MILO 2022.

Hoa hậu Thùy Tiên bật khóc, thừa nhận đã 'bị gài, bị lừa' trong lùm xùm tiền bạc

Nguyễn Văn Quyết báo tin dữ với CLB Hà Nội khi không thể thi đấu trong phần còn lại của V-League 2022.
Tiền vệ Henri Saivet khẳng định Quang Hải đang thích nghi rất nhanh với Pau và sẽ chơi tốt hơn trong phần còn lại của mùa giải.
Chelsea vẫn chưa tìm thấy sự đặc biệt từ Aubameyang, trong khi Arsenal hoàn toàn thay đổi từ sau khi Mikel Arteta loại bỏ tiền đạo người Gabon.
Barca hướng đến 3 điểm trước Almeria để gây áp lực cho đối thủ Real Madrid, đồng thời cũng như món quà chia tay trung vệ Gerard Pique.
Tối 4/11, Mai Hà Trang có mặt trên sân Hàng Đẫy, cổ vũ cho ông xã Hà Đức Chinh trong trận Viettel - Bình Định. Hà Đức Chinh ghi dấu ấn ngay sau khi vào sân nhưng đáng tiếc đã bỏ lỡ cơ hội ghi bàn.

