Bảng xếp hạng Ngoại hạng Anh vòng 15: Kịch tính ngôi đầu

|Bảng xếp hạng Ngoại hạng Anh 2022-23
|STT
|Đội
|Trận
|T
|H
|B
|HS
|Điểm
|1
|Arsenal
|12
|10
|1
|1
|19
|31
|2
|Manchester City
|12
|9
|2
|1
|26
|29
|3
|Tottenham
|13
|8
|2
|3
|10
|26
|4
|Newcastle
|13
|6
|6
|1
|14
|24
|5
|Manchester United
|12
|7
|2
|3
|1
|23
|6
|Chelsea
|12
|6
|3
|3
|2
|21
|7
|Fulham
|13
|5
|4
|4
|0
|19
|8
|Brighton
|12
|5
|3
|4
|4
|18
|9
|Liverpool
|12
|4
|4
|4
|8
|16
|10
|Crystal Palace
|12
|4
|4
|4
|-3
|16
|11
|Brentford
|13
|3
|6
|4
|-3
|15
|12
|Everton
|13
|3
|5
|5
|-1
|14
|13
|West Ham
|13
|4
|2
|7
|-2
|14
|14
|Bournemouth
|13
|3
|4
|6
|-16
|13
|15
|Leeds
|12
|3
|3
|6
|-4
|12
|16
|Aston Villa
|13
|3
|3
|7
|-9
|12
|17
|Southampton
|13
|3
|3
|7
|-9
|12
|18
|Leicester
|13
|3
|2
|8
|-4
|11
|19
|Wolves
|13
|2
|4
|7
|-13
|10
|20
|Nottingham Forest
|13
|2
|3
|8
|-20
|9