Vụ hỏa hoạn xảy ra lúc 12h30 ngày 12/12, tại nhà 4 tầng vừa ở kết hợp kinh doanh thuê trọ có địa chỉ số 474/6 Trần Hưng Đạo, phường 2, quận 5 (TP.HCM).

Lực lượng Cảnh sát PCCC và CNCH tiếp cận hiện trường vụ cháy căn nhà 4 tầng ở quận 5.

Thời điểm xảy ra hỏa hoạn, nhiều người thuê trọ phát hiện đã hô hoán nhau tháo chạy. Một số người dùng phương tiện dập lửa nhưng không thành.

Tiếp nhận thông tin, Phòng Cảnh sát PCCC và CNCH, Công an TP.HCM (PC07) cùng Công an quận 5 huy động gần 10 xe cứu hỏa cùng khoảng 50 cán bộ chiến sĩ tức tốc có mặt tại hiện trường.

Theo thông tin từ Công an quận 5, đơn vị đã phối hợp hiệu quả với Phòng PC07 và các đơn vị tiếp cận ngôi nhà xảy ra cháy cứu 2 người bị nạn và hướng dẫn 10 người thoát nạn an toàn.

Một nạn nhân được lực lượng CNCH đưa ra ngoài.

Đồng thời, lực lượng chức năng cũng bảo vệ an toàn 149/160 m2 diện tích tầng trệt của căn nhà bị cháy.

Các nạn nhân sau khi đưa ra khỏi đám cháy đã được nhân viên y tế sơ cứu kịp thời, bảo đảm an toàn về tính mạng và sức khỏe.

Hiện nguyên nhân và thiệt hại của vụ cháy đang được điều tra, làm rõ.