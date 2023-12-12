{"article":{"id":"2226030","title":"Cháy nhà 4 tầng ở TP.HCM, nhiều người thoát nạn","description":"Căn nhà 4 tầng khu trung tâm TP.HCM cháy lớn khiến nhiều người bị mắc kẹt. Cảnh sát đã tiếp cận cứu 2 người bị nạn, hướng dẫn 10 người thoát ra ngoài an toàn.","contentObject":"<p>Vụ hỏa hoạn xảy ra lúc 12h30 ngày 12/12, tại nhà 4 tầng vừa ở kết hợp kinh doanh thuê trọ có địa chỉ số 474/6 Trần Hưng Đạo, phường 2, quận 5 (TP.HCM).</p>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/12/403637036-735791598080838-9045229238320245228-n-756.jpg?width=768&s=dFyOWLcHJONcmNKSwUSemA\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/12/403637036-735791598080838-9045229238320245228-n-756.jpg?width=1024&s=fmTcx4KTsUvm3MLKcujjLw\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/12/403637036-735791598080838-9045229238320245228-n-756.jpg?width=0&s=Ap9Y6xTpDyMZxAFnBIzZKQ\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/12/403637036-735791598080838-9045229238320245228-n-756.jpg?width=768&s=dFyOWLcHJONcmNKSwUSemA\" alt=\"403637036 735791598080838 9045229238320245228 n.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/12/403637036-735791598080838-9045229238320245228-n-756.jpg?width=260&s=cqgoRpMOTkQx4gIDdVCP0w\"></picture>

<figcaption>Lực lượng Cảnh sát PCCC và CNCH tiếp cận hiện trường vụ cháy căn nhà 4 tầng ở quận 5.</figcaption>

</figure>

<p>Thời điểm xảy ra hỏa hoạn, nhiều người thuê trọ phát hiện đã hô hoán nhau tháo chạy. Một số người dùng phương tiện dập lửa nhưng không thành.</p>

<p>Tiếp nhận thông tin, Phòng Cảnh sát PCCC và CNCH, Công an TP.HCM (PC07) cùng Công an quận 5 huy động gần 10 xe cứu hỏa cùng khoảng 50 cán bộ chiến sĩ tức tốc có mặt tại hiện trường.</p>

<p>Theo thông tin từ Công an quận 5, đơn vị đã phối hợp hiệu quả với Phòng PC07 và các đơn vị tiếp cận ngôi nhà xảy ra cháy cứu 2 người bị nạn và hướng dẫn 10 người thoát nạn an toàn.</p>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/12/406433063-2407113622794692-8972087909782395050-n-1-757.jpg?width=768&s=keWIC5w_6Vo1lE_17E-MQw\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/12/406433063-2407113622794692-8972087909782395050-n-1-757.jpg?width=1024&s=rTuNmT69PetRL1A72GRk7Q\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/12/406433063-2407113622794692-8972087909782395050-n-1-757.jpg?width=0&s=74C23479K4teCvynl3SpXg\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/12/406433063-2407113622794692-8972087909782395050-n-1-757.jpg?width=768&s=keWIC5w_6Vo1lE_17E-MQw\" alt=\"406433063-2407113622794692-8972087909782395050-n-1.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/12/406433063-2407113622794692-8972087909782395050-n-1-757.jpg?width=260&s=5bHKlKkOKFRfHLzenuyUnQ\"></picture>

<figcaption>Một nạn nhân được lực lượng CNCH đưa ra ngoài.</figcaption>

</figure>

<p>Đồng thời, lực lượng chức năng cũng bảo vệ an toàn 149/160 m2 diện tích tầng trệt của căn nhà bị cháy.</p>

<p>Các nạn nhân sau khi đưa ra khỏi đám cháy đã được nhân viên y tế sơ cứu kịp thời, bảo đảm an toàn về tính mạng và sức khỏe.</p>

<p>Hiện nguyên nhân và thiệt hại của vụ cháy đang được điều tra, làm rõ.</p>

<article class=\"ck-cms-wiki-news-full vnn-template-noneditable article-edit\" id=\"vnn-editor-1702364930198\" data-temp=\"template16\" data-id=\"2225228\"><a href=\"/giai-cuu-6-nguoi-mac-ket-trong-dam-chay-nha-o-tp-hcm-2225228.html\" class=\"summary__image\"><picture><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/giai-cuu-6-nguoi-mac-ket-trong-dam-chay-nha-o-tphcm-308.jpg?width=0&s=PGV8ZfTAhGuXSRxSHI0QZA\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/giai-cuu-6-nguoi-mac-ket-trong-dam-chay-nha-o-tphcm-308.jpg?width=260&s=54wtFNFDRrw5G_eD18ToCg\" alt=\"\"></picture></a>

<div class=\"summary__content\"><a class=\"summary__content-title\" href=\"/giai-cuu-6-nguoi-mac-ket-trong-dam-chay-nha-o-tp-hcm-2225228.html\">Giải cứu 6 người mắc kẹt trong đám cháy nhà ở TP.HCM</a><span class=\"summary__content-desc\">Đám cháy bùng phát tại một căn nhà khu trung tâm TP.HCM khiến 6 người mắc kẹt. Cảnh sát đã sử dụng xe thang để giải cứu người dân ra ngoài an toàn.</span></div>

500.000 đồng.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/xuat-hien-tinh-trang-mao-danh-can-bo-trung-tam-dang-kiem-de-lua-tien-nguoi-dan-2226007.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/12/xuat-hien-tinh-trang-mao-danh-can-bo-trung-tam-dang-kiem-de-lua-tien-nguoi-dan-766.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-12T14:34:41","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2226022","title":"Người phụ nữ chở theo cháu nhỏ 4 tuổi bị xe ben chạy cùng chiều cán tử vong","description":"Trưa 12/12, Phòng CSGT Công an tỉnh Đồng Nai phối hợp với các đơn vị nghiệp vụ liên quan điều tra nguyên nhân vụ tai nạn giao thông giữa xe ben và xe máy, khiến người phụ nữ đi xe máy tử vong.","displayType":4,"category":{"name":"Video","detailUrl":"/video","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/video","fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":4,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/nguoi-phu-nu-cho-theo-chau-nho-4-tuoi-bi-xe-ben-chay-cung-chieu-can-tu-vong-2226022.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/12/nguoi-phu-nu-cho-theo-chau-nho-4-tuoi-bi-xe-ben-chay-cung-chieu-can-tu-vong-712.gif","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-12T14:01:46","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"},{"id":"2226012","title":"Sập nhà 1 người tử vong ở TP Thủ Đức khi đang khắc phục phần xây cơi nới sai","description":"Cơ quan chức năng ở TP Thủ Đức xác định, người đàn ông bị vùi lấp tử vong trong quá trình chủ nhà tự nguyện thực hiện tháo dỡ bộ phận công trình xây dựng lấn chiếm rạch.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/sap-nha-1-nguoi-tu-vong-o-tp-thu-duc-khi-dang-khac-phuc-phan-xay-coi-noi-sai-2226012.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/12/sap-nha-1-nguoi-tu-vong-o-tp-thu-duc-khi-dang-khac-phuc-phan-xay-coi-noi-sai-697.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-12T13:40:29","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225971","title":"Công đoàn muốn thêm ngày nghỉ, tạo việc làm bền vững cho người lao động","description":"Đại hội 13 Công đoàn Việt Nam ghi nhận nhiều kiến nghị, đáng chú ý là các đề xuất: Tạo việc làm bền vững, lương đủ sống cho người lao động; xây dựng nhà ở cho đoàn viên, công đoàn.","displayType":12,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":12,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/cong-doan-muon-them-ngay-nghi-tao-viec-lam-ben-vung-cho-nguoi-lao-dong-2225971.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/12/cong-doan-muon-them-ngay-nghi-tao-viec-lam-ben-vung-cho-nguoi-lao-dong-638.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-12T12:54:36","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2226003","title":"Chồng ngủ dậy phát hiện vợ chảy máu cổ tay, con tím tái bất động","description":"Vừa ngủ dậy, người đàn ông ở Bình Dương tá hỏa phát hiện vợ chảy nhiều máu ở cổ tay, bên cạnh là con trai 1 tuổi nằm bất động, toàn thân tím tái.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/cong-an-binh-duong-dang-dieu-tra-vu-viec-2-me-con-tu-vong-trong-nha-2226003.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/12/chong-ngu-day-phat-hien-vo-chay-mau-co-tay-con-tim-tai-bat-dong-635.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-12T12:47:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225991","title":"Hà Nội tiếp tục mở thêm điểm cấp đổi giấy phép lái xe tại Sơn Tây","description":"Từ hôm nay 12/12, Hà Nội triển khai thêm điểm tiếp nhận và trả kết quả giải quyết thủ tục hành chính cấp đổi, cấp lại giấy phép lái xe (GPLX) tại thị xã Sơn Tây.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ha-noi-tiep-tuc-mo-them-diem-cap-doi-giay-phep-lai-xe-tai-son-tay-2225991.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/12/ha-noi-tiep-tuc-mo-them-diem-cap-doi-giay-phep-lai-xe-tai-son-tay-611.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-12T12:09:11","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225948","title":"Sập nhà ở TP. Thủ Đức, một nạn nhân bị vùi lấp tử vong","description":"Sáng 12/12, Công an TP. Thủ Đức (TP.HCM) đang phối hợp Đội Cảnh sát PCCC và CNCH Công an TP. Thủ Đức phong tỏa hiện trường, khẩn trương tìm kiếm nạn nhân bị mắc kẹt trong vụ sập nhà trên địa bàn phường Trường Thạnh.","displayType":4,"category":{"name":"Video","detailUrl":"/video","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/video","fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":4,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/sap-nha-o-tp-thu-duc-mot-nan-nhan-bi-vui-lap-tu-vong-2225948.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/12/sap-nha-00-00-00-00-00-30-503.gif","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-12T11:34:16","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"},{"id":"2225921","title":"Ô tô xếp hàng dài chờ đăng kiểm tại Hà Nội","description":"Số lượng ô tô đến đăng kiểm tại Hà Nội bắt đầu tăng lên theo ngày, có ngày chưa đến 9h hàng dài xe đã nối đuôi nhau xếp kín sân chờ tới lượt.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/o-to-xep-hang-dai-cho-dang-kiem-tai-ha-noi-2225921.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/12/o-to-xep-hang-dai-cho-dang-kiem-tai-ha-noi-495.jpeg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-12T11:32:14","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2222631","title":"Giải pháp PCCC với 4.500 ngõ, ngách xe chữa cháy không thể tiếp cận ở Hà Nội","description":"Hà Nội hiện có khoảng 4.500 phố, ngõ có chiều dài hơn 200m, xe chữa cháy không thể tiếp cận. Do vậy, việc trang bị kỹ năng thoát nạn và mở lối thoát hiểm ở những tòa nhà trên các tuyến đường này là vô cùng quan trọng.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/giai-phap-pccc-voi-4-500-ngo-ngach-xe-chua-chay-khong-the-tiep-can-o-ha-noi-2222631.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/11/giai-phap-pccc-voi-4500-ngo-ngach-xe-chua-chay-khong-the-tiep-can-o-ha-noi-938.jpeg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-12T11:29:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225937","title":"Thanh Hóa: Cháy nhà để xe Đại học Hồng Đức, hàng trăm xe bị thiêu rụi","description":"Vụ cháy nhà để xe của trường Trường Đại học Hồng Đức (Thanh Hóa) xảy ra vào lúc rạng sáng 12/12, đã thiêu rụi hàng trăm xe máy, xe đạp, xe đạp điện của sinh viên.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/thanh-hoa-chay-nha-de-xe-dai-hoc-hong-duc-hang-tram-xe-bi-thieu-rui-2225937.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/12/thanh-hoa-chay-nha-de-xe-dai-hoc-hong-duc-hang-tram-xe-bi-thieu-rui-482.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-12T11:22:42","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225930","title":"Nữ lao công nhặt được gần 100 triệu đồng trả lại người mất","description":"Nữ lao công ở Quảng Ngãi trong khi làm việc nhặt được số tiền gần 100 triệu đồng, sau đó liên hệ với công an để trả lại cho người mất.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/nu-lao-cong-nhat-duoc-gan-100-trieu-dong-tra-lai-nguoi-mat-2225930.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/12/nu-lao-cong-nhat-duoc-gan-100-trieu-dong-tra-lai-nguoi-mat-379.webp","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-12T10:52:18","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225918","title":"Sập nhà ở TP Thủ Đức, một người bị vùi lấp","description":"Nhóm thợ đang làm việc tại công trình xây dựng nhà dân ở TP Thủ Đức thì bất ngờ phần tường và sàn nhà sập xuống vùi lấp một người.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/sap-nha-o-tp-thu-duc-mot-nguoi-bi-vui-lap-2225918.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/12/sap-nha-o-tp-thu-duc-mot-nguoi-bi-vui-lap-375.png","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-12T10:47:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225909","title":"Người lao động được nghỉ hưu ở tuổi 40 trong trường hợp nào?","description":"Người lao động tuổi 40 làm công việc nặng nhọc, độc hại muốn nghỉ hưu sớm phải đáp ứng hàng loạt các điều kiện.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/nguoi-lao-dong-duoc-nghi-huu-o-tuoi-40-trong-truong-hop-nao-2225909.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/12/nguoi-lao-dong-duoc-nghi-huu-o-tuoi-40-trong-truong-hop-nao-371.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-12T10:41:52","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225888","title":"Hài cốt tìm thấy trong bể nước ở Hải Phòng là người phụ nữ đã mất tích 13 năm","description":"Từ kết quả giám định ADN đã xác định hài cốt được tìm thấy trong bể nước ở Hải Phòng là của người phụ nữ giao gas đã mất tích 13 năm.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/hai-cot-tim-thay-trong-be-nuoc-o-hai-phong-la-nguoi-phu-nu-da-mat-tich-13-nam-2225888.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/12/hai-cot-tim-thay-trong-be-nuoc-o-hai-phong-la-nguoi-phu-nu-da-mat-tich-13-nam-294.jpeg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-12T09:53:47","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225372","title":"Đầu máy, toa xe lạc hậu, ngành đường sắt làm gì để hút khách?","description":"Trong tình hình kinh tế khó khăn, tuy nhiên, dự báo doanh thu đường sắt Sài Gòn năm 2023 đạt khoảng 1.500 tỷ đồng, tăng trưởng khoảng 10% so với cùng kỳ năm 2022.","displayType":4,"category":{"name":"Video","detailUrl":"/video","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/video","fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":4,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/dau-may-toa-xe-lac-hau-nganh-duong-sat-lam-gi-de-hut-khach-2225372.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/12/dau-may-toa-xe-lac-hau-nganh-duong-sat-lam-gi-de-hut-khach-192.gif","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-12T08:59:57","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"},{"id":"2222096","title":"Cư dân chung cư than trời vì ném tàn thuốc bừa bãi, tiềm ẩn nguy cơ cháy nổ","description":"Các khu chung cư, tòa nhà cao tầng có những quy định nghiêm ngặt liên quan tới PCCC, đặc biệt là các khu vực cấm hút thuốc lá. Tuy nhiên, thực tế vẫn có những vụ cháy liên quan tới hành vi này.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Nội dung chuyên đề","detailUrl":"/noi-dung-chuyen-de","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/noi-dung-chuyen-de","subIds":["000041"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/cu-dan-chung-cu-than-troi-vi-nem-tan-thuoc-bua-bai-tiem-an-nguy-co-chay-no-2222096.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/11/cu-dan-chung-cu-than-troi-vi-nem-tan-thuoc-bua-bai-tiem-an-nguy-co-chay-no-928.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-12T08:25:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225849","title":"Tăng giá 3-10%, vé tàu Tết những ngày cao điểm đã bán hết","description":"Dù tăng giá từ 3-10% tuỳ chặng nhưng vé tàu Tết từ TP.HCM ra miền Bắc các ngày 23 đến 28 tháng Chạp và ở chiều ngược lại vào các ngày mùng 6 đến mùng 8 tháng Giêng đã được bán hết.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/tang-gia-3-10-ve-tau-tet-nhung-ngay-cao-diem-da-ban-het-2225849.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/12/tang-gia-3-10-ve-tau-tet-nhung-ngay-cao-diem-da-ban-het-105.jpeg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-12T07:31:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225662","title":"Trồng 84 cây me phủ xanh đường Lê Lợi sau ồn ào lắp mái che chống nắng","description":"Đường Lê Lợi, quận 1, TP.HCM đã được trồng 84 cây me nhằm tăng mảng xanh, tạo cảnh quan đồng bộ cho tuyến đường sầm uất bậc nhất khu trung tâm.","displayType":19,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":19,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/trong-84-cay-me-phu-xanh-duong-le-loi-sau-on-ao-lap-mai-che-chong-nang-2225662.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/11/trong-84-cay-me-phu-xanh-duong-le-loi-sau-on-ao-lap-mai-che-chong-nang-1531.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-12T06:30:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225751","title":"Dự báo thời tiết 12/12/2023: Đón không khí lạnh, miền Bắc mưa rào hạ nhiệt","description":"Dự báo thời tiết 12/12/2023, không khí lạnh yếu tác động, miền Bắc và Bắc Trung Bộ có mưa, vùng núi mưa to, nhiệt độ giảm nhẹ. Từ Trung Trung Bộ trở vào đều nắng nhiều.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/du-bao-thoi-tiet-12-12-2023-don-khong-khi-lanh-mien-bac-mua-rao-ha-nhiet-2225751.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/12/du-bao-thoi-tiet-12122023-don-khong-khi-lanh-mien-bac-mua-rao-ha-nhiet-86.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-12T05:32:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225717","title":"Hà Nội xén đảo cây xanh, vỉa hè để giải bài toán ùn tắc cho Ngã Tư Sở","description":"Sở GTVT Hà Nội đang tổ chức xén đảo cây xanh, vỉa hè khu vực nút giao Ngã Tư Sở nhằm tìm giải pháp kéo giảm tình trạng ùn tắc giao thông ở 'điểm nóng' này.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ha-noi-xen-dao-cay-xanh-via-he-de-giai-bai-toan-un-tac-cho-nga-tu-so-2225717.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/11/ha-noi-xen-via-he-dao-huong-dan-de-giai-bai-toan-un-tac-cho-nga-tu-so-1540.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-12T05:30:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225699","title":"Công dân được chuyển giới 1 lần, được thay đổi giới tính trên giấy tờ tùy thân","description":"Ban soạn thảo dự án Luật Chuyển đổi giới tính đề xuất người chuyển giới tính sẽ được quyền thay đổi thông tin giới tính trên các giấy tờ tùy thân sau khi được công nhận là người chuyển đổi giới tính.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/cong-dan-duoc-chuyen-gioi-1-lan-duoc-thay-doi-gioi-tinh-tren-giay-to-tuy-than-2225699.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/11/cong-dan-duoc-chuyen-gioi-1-lan-duoc-thay-doi-gioi-tinh-tren-giay-to-tuy-than-1386.jpeg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-12T05:30:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2223243","title":"Đề xuất nhà ở riêng lẻ sử dụng cửa cuốn cần mở thêm lối thoát nạn khẩn cấp","description":"Tại dự thảo Tiêu chuẩn Việt Nam áp dụng cho nhà ở riêng lẻ đã đề xuất nội dung, nhà sử dụng cửa cuốn trên lối ra duy nhất ở tầng 1 cần có thêm các lối ra khẩn cấp.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Nội dung chuyên đề","detailUrl":"/noi-dung-chuyen-de","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/noi-dung-chuyen-de","subIds":["000041"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/de-xuat-nha-o-rieng-le-su-dung-cua-cuon-can-mo-them-loi-thoat-nan-khan-cap-2223243.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/11/de-xuat-nha-o-rieng-le-su-dung-cua-cuon-can-mo-them-loi-thoat-nan-khan-cap-915.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-12T05:23:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225747","title":"Bắt phó giám đốc ngân hàng ở Long An vì tham ô hơn 11,4 tỷ đồng","description":"Lợi dụng chức vụ Phó Giám đốc phụ trách Phòng giao dịch Vietbank Cần Giuộc (Long An), ông Lê Minh Luân đã tham ô hơn 11,4 tỷ đồng.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/bat-pho-giam-doc-ngan-hang-o-long-an-vi-tham-o-hon-11-4-ty-dong-2225747.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/11/bat-pho-giam-doc-ngan-hang-o-long-an-vi-tham-o-hon-114-ty-dong-1299.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-11T20:18:51","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225746","title":"Cô gái lái ô tô BMW 140km/h bị tước bằng lái xe 3 tháng, phạt 11 triệu","description":"Khi lực lượng công an mời làm việc, cô gái lái BMW với tốc độ 140km/h khai báo lý do là lái để thử xe. Cơ quan công an đã lập biên bản để xử phạt vi phạm hành chính với người này.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/co-gai-lai-o-to-bmw-140km-h-bi-phat-11-trieu-dong-tuoc-bang-lai-3-thang-2225746.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/11/co-gai-lai-o-to-bmw-140kmh-bi-tuoc-bang-lai-xe-3-thang-phat-11-trieu-1322.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-11T19:12:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225736","title":"Không khí lạnh mạnh sắp tràn về dồn dập, miền Bắc có nơi thấp nhất dưới 3 độ","description":"Không khí lạnh liên tiếp bổ sung từ cuối tuần này (ngày 16-18/12), khiến các tỉnh Bắc Bộ khả năng cao xảy ra đợt rét đậm diện rộng, vùng núi rét hại. Đặc biệt, nhiệt độ thấp nhất vùng núi cao có thể xuống dưới 3 độ.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/khong-khi-lanh-manh-bo-sung-mien-bac-co-noi-thap-nhat-duoi-3-do-2225736.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/12/khong-khi-lanh-manh-sap-tran-ve-don-dap-mien-bac-co-noi-thap-nhat-duoi-3-do-201.jpeg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-11T18:31:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false}],"pageIndex":0,"totalPage":0,"articlePage":0}

