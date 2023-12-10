{"article":{"id":"2225255","title":"Cửa ngõ TP.HCM kẹt không lối thoát vào giữa trưa","description":"Đường cửa ngõ Tây Bắc TP.HCM, nối quận 12 với quận Gò Vấp xảy ra ùn tắc nghiêm trọng khiến hàng nghìn người chôn chân, phải nhích từng mét giữa trưa nắng ngày chủ nhật.","contentObject":"<figure class=\"vnn-resposive-video-embed-169\"><iframe width=\"560\" height=\"315\" src=\"https://embed.vietnamnet.vn/v/00UN8T.html\" allow=\"accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture\" allowfullscreen=\"allowfullscreen\" data-mce-fragment=\"1\"></iframe></figure>

<p>Ngày 10/12, theo ghi nhận, tình trạng kẹt xe nghiêm trọng đã xảy ra trên tuyến đường Quang Trung, Phan Huy Ích, Phạm Văn Chiêu, đoạn qua địa bàn quận Gò Vấp (TP.HCM) từ đầu giờ trưa và kéo dài đến hơn 12h vẫn chưa có dấu hiệu hạ nhiệt.</p>

<p>Kẹt xe nặng nhất là tuyến đường Quang Trung, đây là trục đường huyết mạch ở cửa ngõ phía Tây Bắc của TP.HCM nối quận 12 với quận Gò Vấp. Cả hai hướng về ngã tư Quang Trung - Phan Huy Ích xảy ra tình trạng hỗn loạn. Hàng nghìn phương tiện phải xếp hàng nối dài, nhích từng mét rất khó khăn.</p>

<p>Qua tìm hiểu, nguyên nhân kẹt xe là người dân đổ xô đi chơi, mua sắm tại một trung tâm thương mại vừa mới khai trương trên đường Phan Huy Ích (phường 14). Do lượng phương tiện đổ về giao lộ Quang Trung - Phan Huy Ích - Phạm Văn Chiêu quá lớn gây xung đột giao thông dẫn đến tình trạng ùn tắc nghiêm trọng.</p>

<p> </p>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/w-z4960252536808-ce55967fba3dabb583b98723fd3edf94-1-407.jpg?width=768&s=heZsEbAOYXpCeoIDCO8AUg\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/w-z4960252536808-ce55967fba3dabb583b98723fd3edf94-1-407.jpg?width=1024&s=zsyEVY57RuF-rD302pLZ9A\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/w-z4960252536808-ce55967fba3dabb583b98723fd3edf94-1-407.jpg?width=0&s=as9KxNTFPnyWMyW1HiDMCA\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/w-z4960252536808-ce55967fba3dabb583b98723fd3edf94-1-407.jpg?width=768&s=heZsEbAOYXpCeoIDCO8AUg\" alt=\"W-z4960252536808-ce55967fba3dabb583b98723fd3edf94-1.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/w-z4960252536808-ce55967fba3dabb583b98723fd3edf94-1-407.jpg?width=260&s=H1-1fuGHmwGScvEJEDpq5g\"></picture>

<figcaption>Hơn 12h trưa chủ nhật, các tuyến đường Quang Trung, Phan Huy Ích, Phạm Văn Chiêu thuộc quận Gò Vấp (TP.HCM) vẫn kẹt cứng. Tình trạng kẹt xe này đã kéo dài khoảng 2 giờ. </figcaption>

</figure>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/w-z4960252680139-3b7d95970448fd6014075e5dd3ddf731-1-408.jpg?width=768&s=25epYY67JbHOuB-JnSMHew\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/w-z4960252680139-3b7d95970448fd6014075e5dd3ddf731-1-408.jpg?width=1024&s=DlQFjOcCzM_9ktMEKpQx6g\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/w-z4960252680139-3b7d95970448fd6014075e5dd3ddf731-1-408.jpg?width=0&s=Z8fctVnw-Nzh9bEMchco0g\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/w-z4960252680139-3b7d95970448fd6014075e5dd3ddf731-1-408.jpg?width=768&s=25epYY67JbHOuB-JnSMHew\" alt=\"W-z4960252680139-3b7d95970448fd6014075e5dd3ddf731-1.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/w-z4960252680139-3b7d95970448fd6014075e5dd3ddf731-1-408.jpg?width=260&s=VFCgBHXrLX-GlHt4FbzoNw\"></picture>

<figcaption>Tình trạng kẹt nặng nhất ở tuyến đường Quang Trung</figcaption>

</figure>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/w-z4960252507141-47aa8f8a27e8400dbb40f216155858f8-1-409.jpg?width=768&s=H5uhE_EnWlt1PaLWpnyjqw\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/w-z4960252507141-47aa8f8a27e8400dbb40f216155858f8-1-409.jpg?width=1024&s=KM3PxXjOJKTuto5IjKtr8g\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/w-z4960252507141-47aa8f8a27e8400dbb40f216155858f8-1-409.jpg?width=0&s=6mEtMTKdZ9thRgh2sggmgw\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/w-z4960252507141-47aa8f8a27e8400dbb40f216155858f8-1-409.jpg?width=768&s=H5uhE_EnWlt1PaLWpnyjqw\" alt=\"W-z4960252507141-47aa8f8a27e8400dbb40f216155858f8-1.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/w-z4960252507141-47aa8f8a27e8400dbb40f216155858f8-1-409.jpg?width=260&s=74SCgStfa4MNO2xHUFriAQ\"></picture>

<figcaption>Kẹt xe trên đường Quang Trung gây hiệu ứng dây chuyền, lan sang các tuyến đường Tô Ký, Nguyễn Văn Quá của quận 12. Trong ảnh, nghìn xe chôn chân trên cầu Chợ Cầu, giáp ranh giữa quận 12 và quận Gò Vấp.</figcaption>

</figure>

<table class=\"ck-photo-collage vnn-template-noneditable\">

<tbody>

<tr>

<td><picture><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/cua-ngo-tphcm-ket-khong-loi-thoat-vao-giua-trua-410.jpg?width=300&s=ltgDUB54h5s7_Km1XoOo1g\" media=\"--medium\"><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/cua-ngo-tphcm-ket-khong-loi-thoat-vao-giua-trua-410.jpg?width=0&s=65yjN8YJ2FKSqqZjpoyo9g\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/cua-ngo-tphcm-ket-khong-loi-thoat-vao-giua-trua-410.jpg?width=500&s=qJkEC6E-pztEWjm9Zm_PrQ\" alt=\"\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/cua-ngo-tphcm-ket-khong-loi-thoat-vao-giua-trua-410.jpg?width=260&s=frJM3aW335tShdRpC94w-Q\"></picture></td>

<td><picture><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/cua-ngo-tphcm-ket-khong-loi-thoat-vao-giua-trua-411.jpg?width=300&s=0g19SABEWo_DN4YexgmIVQ\" media=\"--medium\"><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/cua-ngo-tphcm-ket-khong-loi-thoat-vao-giua-trua-411.jpg?width=0&s=l-JKHKjg1spxCjIrbR7K8w\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/cua-ngo-tphcm-ket-khong-loi-thoat-vao-giua-trua-411.jpg?width=500&s=Co0LFS3jS-ON6bmsW-gGuQ\" alt=\"\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/cua-ngo-tphcm-ket-khong-loi-thoat-vao-giua-trua-411.jpg?width=260&s=QUFAGZzO5dNdW31EJ9nbyw\"></picture></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td><picture><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/cua-ngo-tphcm-ket-khong-loi-thoat-vao-giua-trua-412.jpg?width=300&s=3qOazBFaWT9apW_WDSfZNA\" media=\"--medium\"><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/cua-ngo-tphcm-ket-khong-loi-thoat-vao-giua-trua-412.jpg?width=0&s=22ik48Q70TT0l-Rxx0kYuw\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/cua-ngo-tphcm-ket-khong-loi-thoat-vao-giua-trua-412.jpg?width=500&s=W2cSemFVwQRxrzJ0bVZjiQ\" alt=\"\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/cua-ngo-tphcm-ket-khong-loi-thoat-vao-giua-trua-412.jpg?width=260&s=3hIorzgsI6Z47zyiGmYgTw\"></picture></td>

<td><picture><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/cua-ngo-tphcm-ket-khong-loi-thoat-vao-giua-trua-413.jpg?width=300&s=MX0BcTkukFLqBuHojM7-Mw\" media=\"--medium\"><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/cua-ngo-tphcm-ket-khong-loi-thoat-vao-giua-trua-413.jpg?width=0&s=_921tmEkCtqfoUjRNWgIPA\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/cua-ngo-tphcm-ket-khong-loi-thoat-vao-giua-trua-413.jpg?width=500&s=qW8sWLR_b4DgBKUXusUo5w\" alt=\"\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/cua-ngo-tphcm-ket-khong-loi-thoat-vao-giua-trua-413.jpg?width=260&s=hY5K2TZ3rXV6Uf-FwePzJA\"></picture></td>

</tr>

</tbody>

</table>

<p style=\"text-align: center;\"><em>Ô tô, xe máy chen cứng trên đường và phải nhích từng mét.</em></p>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/w-z4960252549774-d11788a4566628797880f2d3bec09291-1-414.jpg?width=768&s=hgHBn3SMEluy8he3Of1sjA\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/w-z4960252549774-d11788a4566628797880f2d3bec09291-1-414.jpg?width=1024&s=YanfmoVsLiFruR20yREX9w\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/w-z4960252549774-d11788a4566628797880f2d3bec09291-1-414.jpg?width=0&s=YbC97BTYHVjxOtMJbRfEpw\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/w-z4960252549774-d11788a4566628797880f2d3bec09291-1-414.jpg?width=768&s=hgHBn3SMEluy8he3Of1sjA\" alt=\"W-z4960252549774-d11788a4566628797880f2d3bec09291-1.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/w-z4960252549774-d11788a4566628797880f2d3bec09291-1-414.jpg?width=260&s=VVk38Jy-JHubiYrGGExwmw\"></picture>

<figcaption>Đường kẹt cứng nên nhiều người lao xe lên làn đường dành cho người đi bộ.</figcaption>

</figure>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/w-z4960252697828-37d17abc69e1de4d4d9bc4854dd7a389-1-2-415.jpg?width=768&s=l0PNF-tVZw5mYd7CPMM6bA\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/w-z4960252697828-37d17abc69e1de4d4d9bc4854dd7a389-1-2-415.jpg?width=1024&s=rT8iiOmSaXbFUmOZhxMNLg\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/w-z4960252697828-37d17abc69e1de4d4d9bc4854dd7a389-1-2-415.jpg?width=0&s=wF9z7THtQgHGjMpCzjTP0w\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/w-z4960252697828-37d17abc69e1de4d4d9bc4854dd7a389-1-2-415.jpg?width=768&s=l0PNF-tVZw5mYd7CPMM6bA\" alt=\"W-z4960252697828-37d17abc69e1de4d4d9bc4854dd7a389-1-2.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/w-z4960252697828-37d17abc69e1de4d4d9bc4854dd7a389-1-2-415.jpg?width=260&s=_nw5f2j39kMaCELa0bHwpg\"></picture>

<figcaption>Kẹt xe không lối thoát khiến người dân cảm thấy mệt mỏi trên đường </figcaption>

</figure>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/w-393910034-2411771742361361-8408961950204791373-n-2-416.jpg?width=768&s=VxpHIDijH8UckcbtZZjdzw\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/w-393910034-2411771742361361-8408961950204791373-n-2-416.jpg?width=1024&s=vrLSVrtBWB4kCv_m_bb3jA\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/w-393910034-2411771742361361-8408961950204791373-n-2-416.jpg?width=0&s=YpAJWr96z3TBJinKpVeDtw\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/w-393910034-2411771742361361-8408961950204791373-n-2-416.jpg?width=768&s=VxpHIDijH8UckcbtZZjdzw\" alt=\"W-393910034-2411771742361361-8408961950204791373-n-2.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/w-393910034-2411771742361361-8408961950204791373-n-2-416.jpg?width=260&s=YbjFCYyHO1qhgiBaeob_UQ\"></picture>

<figcaption>Tối qua, các tuyến đường này cũng xảy ra ùn tắc do lưu lượng phương tiện đổ về quá lớn.</figcaption>

</figure>

<table class=\"ck-photo-collage vnn-template-noneditable\">

<tbody>

<tr>

<td><picture><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/w-403612242-2026716487680331-6019595590222654795-n-2-417.jpg?width=300&s=dyS5ICEybxhwEkWfohc9cw\" media=\"--medium\"><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/w-403612242-2026716487680331-6019595590222654795-n-2-417.jpg?width=0&s=JmSSSTEu7mWTbTkdl0BC0Q\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/w-403612242-2026716487680331-6019595590222654795-n-2-417.jpg?width=500&s=fjon8ijQDB2JDXAGrvoMwA\" alt=\"\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/w-403612242-2026716487680331-6019595590222654795-n-2-417.jpg?width=260&s=tHSJl_vUJLOvhMLYzDiN_g\"></picture></td>

<td><picture><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/w-393929329-901364744923208-7525968695871266329-n-2-418.jpg?width=300&s=mBF-5tiuqOFCuFygijPhfQ\" media=\"--medium\"><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/w-393929329-901364744923208-7525968695871266329-n-2-418.jpg?width=0&s=Wfbn24CubulHfzzzOVTHMw\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/w-393929329-901364744923208-7525968695871266329-n-2-418.jpg?width=500&s=KENzva0Gy15Qb0ay4Ugt1A\" alt=\"\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/w-393929329-901364744923208-7525968695871266329-n-2-418.jpg?width=260&s=yC69bycypvEr8ASfnNfHnw\"></picture></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td><picture><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/w-393111584-1165454364417246-5116304582199555751-n-2-419.jpg?width=300&s=Ma1Q9uva7HaB9C5IB60RlQ\" media=\"--medium\"><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/w-393111584-1165454364417246-5116304582199555751-n-2-419.jpg?width=0&s=l1kbnS_DujFhVB7o3Qv4Fg\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/w-393111584-1165454364417246-5116304582199555751-n-2-419.jpg?width=500&s=Q84F45gQRCRlti37knzYUw\" alt=\"\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/w-393111584-1165454364417246-5116304582199555751-n-2-419.jpg?width=260&s=au-fkvHd2aBPJdFQhDOAoA\"></picture></td>

<td><picture><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/w-403636993-382047487531463-3364130900577008041-n-2-420.jpg?width=300&s=d70YlVjvd5FepU903ZBEzQ\" media=\"--medium\"><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/w-403636993-382047487531463-3364130900577008041-n-2-420.jpg?width=0&s=aEJ52TdjUJPcglDCoDor_w\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/w-403636993-382047487531463-3364130900577008041-n-2-420.jpg?width=500&s=Su4ShtPZph2qWkkBnrRWpg\" alt=\"\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/w-403636993-382047487531463-3364130900577008041-n-2-420.jpg?width=260&s=q4HJD88u-oawJvusvPOK_w\"></picture></td>

</tr>

</tbody>

</table>

<p style=\"text-align: center;\"><em>Nguyên nhân kẹt xe là do người dân từ các huyện Hóc Môn, quận 12, Tân Bình, Gò Vấp đổ về vui chơi, mua sắm tại một trung tâm thương mại vừa mới khai trương trên đường Phan Huy Ích (phường 14, quận Gò Vấp). </em></p>

<p></p>

<article class=\"ck-cms-wiki-news-full vnn-template-noneditable article-edit\" id=\"vnn-editor-1702186967426\" data-temp=\"template16\" data-id=\"2224779\"><a href=\"/cua-ngo-san-bay-tan-son-nhat-ket-xe-nghiem-trong-suot-4-gio-2224779.html\" class=\"summary__image\"><picture><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/cua-ngo-san-bay-tan-son-nhat-ket-xe-nghiem-trong-suot-4-gio-1309.jpg?width=0&s=GgHxOwWbjOcU5hykVcui7A\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/cua-ngo-san-bay-tan-son-nhat-ket-xe-nghiem-trong-suot-4-gio-1309.jpg?width=260&s=WvzgvnUrGWP796cObXkupg\" alt=\"\"></picture></a>

<div class=\"summary__content\"><a class=\"summary__content-title\" href=\"/cua-ngo-san-bay-tan-son-nhat-ket-xe-nghiem-trong-suot-4-gio-2224779.html\">Cửa ngõ sân bay Tân Sơn Nhất kẹt xe nghiêm trọng suốt 4 giờ</a><span class=\"summary__content-desc\">Khắp cửa ngõ sân bay Tân Sơn Nhất (TP.HCM) xảy ra tình trạng kẹt xe nghiêm trọng suốt 4 giờ đồng hồ, từ chiều đến tối hàng nghìn phương tiện chôn chân trên đường về nhà.</span></div>

</article>","displayType":1,"options":65536,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"/cua-ngo-tp-hcm-ket-khong-loi-thoat-vao-giua-trua-2225255.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/cua-ngo-tphcm-ket-khong-loi-thoat-vao-giua-trua-405.jpg","fullAvatarFbUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/cua-ngo-tphcm-ket-khong-loi-thoat-vao-giua-trua-406.jpg","updatedDate":"2023-12-10T13:20:21","isHiddenDescription":"","publishDateDisplay":"10/12/2023","hasCover":false},"articlesSameCategory":[{"id":"2225247","title":"Xe máy tông trực diện vào xe buýt, 2 bố con tử vong","description":"Cú tông trực diện giữa xe máy và xe buýt khiến người cha và con gái 17 tuổi tử vong trên đường đến bệnh viện cấp cứu.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/tong-truc-dien-vao-xe-buyt-2-bo-con-tu-vong-2225247.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/xe-may-tong-truc-dien-vao-xe-buyt-2-bo-con-tu-vong-402.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-10T13:09:09","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2222454","title":"Tình hình cháy nổ ở Hà Nội vẫn diễn biến phức tạp","description":"Theo đánh giá của UBND TP Hà Nội, trong những năm qua, tình hình cháy, nổ trên địa bàn vẫn diễn biến phức tạp, khó lường. Các vụ cháy gây thiệt hại nghiêm trọng tập trung nhiều là nhà hộ gia đình, nhà ở kết hợp sản xuất kinh doanh.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/tinh-hinh-chay-no-o-ha-noi-van-dien-bien-phuc-tap-2222454.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/tinh-hinh-chay-no-o-ha-noi-van-dien-bien-phuc-tap-1029.jpeg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-10T11:38:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225228","title":"Giải cứu 6 người mắc kẹt trong đám cháy nhà ở TP.HCM","description":"Đám cháy bùng phát tại một căn nhà khu trung tâm TP.HCM khiến 6 người mắc kẹt. Cảnh sát đã sử dụng xe thang để giải cứu người dân ra ngoài an toàn.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/giai-cuu-6-nguoi-mac-ket-trong-dam-chay-nha-o-tp-hcm-2225228.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/giai-cuu-6-nguoi-mac-ket-trong-dam-chay-nha-o-tphcm-308.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-10T10:48:43","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225221","title":"Cảnh sát truy đuổi bắt 2 đối tượng trộm một thùng bia","description":"Lợi dụng sơ hở của tài xế giao bia, 2 đối tượng trú ở Đắk Lắk đã nhanh chóng trộm một thùng bia rồi lên xe máy bỏ chạy, song bị cảnh sát bắt giữ ngay sau đó.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/canh-sat-truy-duoi-bat-2-doi-tuong-trom-mot-thung-bia-2225221.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/canh-sat-truy-duoi-bat-2-doi-tuong-trom-mot-thung-bia-301.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-10T10:34:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2222049","title":"4 nguyên tắc vàng cần nhớ khi bị mắc kẹt trong thang máy","description":"Những sự cố thang máy tại các chung cư, nhà cao tầng ngày càng trở nên phổ biến và đã có vụ để lại hậu quả đáng tiếc về người. Cơ quan chức năng khuyến cáo 4 nguyên tắc vàng cần nhớ khi mắc kẹt trong thang máy.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/4-nguyen-tac-vang-can-nho-khi-bi-mac-ket-trong-thang-may-2222049.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/4-nguyen-tac-vang-can-nho-khi-bi-mac-ket-trong-thang-may-1043.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-10T10:00:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2221383","title":"Cục Cảnh sát PCCC&CNCH khuyến cáo nguy cơ cháy, nổ bình gas","description":"Thời gian qua, trên địa bàn cả nước đã ghi nhận không ít sự cố cháy, nổ liên qian đến khí và bình gas. Những sự cố này đã để lại những hậu quả nghiêm trọng về người và tài sản.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Nội dung chuyên đề","detailUrl":"/noi-dung-chuyen-de","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/noi-dung-chuyen-de","subIds":["000041"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/cuc-canh-sat-pccc-cnch-khuyen-cao-nguy-co-chay-no-binh-gas-2221383.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/cuc-canh-sat-pccccnch-khuyen-cao-nguy-co-chay-no-binh-gas-1015.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-10T09:36:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225181","title":"Cầu gần 400 tỷ không có đường kết nối với cao tốc TP HCM - Long Thành - Dầu Giây","description":"Dự án xây dựng cầu Vàm Cái Sứt (TP Biên Hòa, Đồng Nai) với tổng mức đầu tư gần 400 tỷ đồng sau 3 năm khởi công vẫn không thể kết nối với cao tốc TP HCM - Long Thành - Dầu Giây.","displayType":19,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":19,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/cau-gan-400-ty-khong-co-duong-ket-noi-voi-cao-toc-tp-hcm-long-thanh-dau-giay-2225181.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/cau-gan-400-ty-khong-co-duong-ket-noi-voi-cao-toc-tp-hcm-long-thanh-dau-giay-213.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-10T08:33:00","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/photo-icon.svg","avatarIconPosition":1,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"000009"},{"id":"2219278","title":"'Độ chế' hệ thống điện trên xe khách dễ gây chập cháy","description":"Thời gian qua, trên địa bàn cả nước ghi nhận nhiều vụ cháy liên quan tới xe khách, trong đó có những vụ việc liên quan đến \"độ chế\" hệ thống điện gây chập cháy.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/do-che-he-thong-dien-tren-xe-khach-de-gay-chap-chay-2219278.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/do-che-he-thong-dien-tren-xe-khach-de-gay-chap-chay-1007.png","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-10T06:30:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225126","title":"Nhìn lại gần 1 năm 'cuộc chiến' giành vỉa hè cho người đi bộ ở Hà Nội","description":"Trên các tuyến phố ở quận Đống Đa, Thanh Xuân, Cầu Giấy… tình trạng buôn bán, để xe vẫn tràn lan trên vỉa hè.","displayType":19,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":19,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/nhin-lai-gan-1-nam-cuoc-chien-gianh-via-he-cho-nguoi-di-bo-o-ha-noi-2225126.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/nhin-lai-gan-1-nam-cuoc-chien-gianh-via-he-cho-nguoi-di-bo-o-ha-noi-361.jpeg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-10T05:34:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2221048","title":"Hà Nội đề xuất ban hành quy chuẩn PCCC đối với nhà ở riêng lẻ","description":"Hà Nội đề xuất các Bộ Xây dựng, Công an ban hành quy chuẩn, tiêu chuẩn về phòng cháy, chữa cháy đối với nhà ở riêng lẻ, nhà ở kết hợp sản xuất, kinh doanh.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ha-noi-de-xuat-ban-hanh-quy-chuan-pccc-doi-voi-nha-o-rieng-le-2221048.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/ha-noi-de-xuat-ban-hanh-quy-chuan-pccc-doi-voi-nha-o-rieng-le-1011.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-10T05:33:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225134","title":"Dự báo thời tiết 10/12/2023: Miền Bắc nắng ấm","description":"Các tỉnh miền Bắc có thời tiết sương mù, ẩm vào sáng sớm. Từ trưa và chiều tối, trời đẹp với nắng vàng, ấm áp.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/du-bao-thoi-tiet-10-12-2023-mien-bac-nang-vang-2225134.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/du-bao-thoi-tiet-10122023-mien-bac-nang-am-1271.jpeg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-10T05:10:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224849","title":"Người dân cả nước sẽ được trải nghiệm kỹ năng chữa cháy, thoát nạn theo từng quý","description":"Đại diện Hiệp hội PCCC&CNCH Việt Nam cho biết, đơn vị sẽ phối hợp cùng lực lượng Cảnh sát PCCC&CNCH tổ chức các buổi trải nghiệm, thực hành chữa cháy và thoát nạn cho người dân.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/nguoi-dan-ca-nuoc-se-duoc-trai-nghiem-ky-nang-chua-chay-thoat-nan-theo-tung-quy-2224849.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/nguoi-dan-ca-nuoc-se-duoc-trai-nghiem-ky-nang-chua-chay-thoat-nan-theo-tung-quy-1103.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T22:25:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225116","title":"Vào khách sạn với bạn trai quen qua Facebook, cô gái bị trói, cướp sạch tài sản","description":"Cô gái trẻ từ Cà Mau lên TP.HCM để gặp bạn trai quen qua Facebook. Thế nhưng cô nào ngờ bị bạn trai trói chân tay trong khách sạn rồi cướp sạch tiền, vàng.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/vao-khach-san-voi-ban-trai-quen-qua-facebook-co-gai-bi-troi-cuop-sach-tai-san-2225116.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/vao-khach-san-voi-ban-trai-quen-qua-facebook-co-gai-bi-troi-cuop-sach-tai-san-1164.png","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T22:09:01","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2221813","title":"Mô hình tổ liên gia an toàn phòng cháy, chữa cháy gồm những gì?","description":"Thời gian gần đây, để đảm bảo an toàn phòng cháy, chữa cháy cho gia đình và nhà ở kết hợp hộ kinh doanh, cơ quan PCCC đã ra mắt mô hình tổ liên gia an toàn PCCC.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Nội dung chuyên đề","detailUrl":"/noi-dung-chuyen-de","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/noi-dung-chuyen-de","subIds":["000041"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/mo-hinh-to-lien-gia-an-toan-phong-chay-chua-chay-gom-nhung-gi-2221813.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/mo-hinh-to-lien-gia-an-toan-phong-chay-chua-chay-gom-nhung-gi-1230.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T21:35:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224961","title":"Miền Bắc khả năng sắp đón đợt không khí lạnh rất mạnh","description":"Khoảng cuối tuần sau, đợt không khí lạnh rất mạnh sẽ tràn xuống nước ta. Trời chuyển rét kèm mưa rào rải rác, khả năng xảy ra rét đậm, rét hại ở vùng núi miền Bắc.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/mien-bac-kha-nang-sap-don-dot-khong-khi-lanh-rat-manh-2224961.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/mien-bac-kha-nang-sap-don-dot-khong-khi-lanh-rat-manh-1108.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T21:02:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225080","title":"Giám đốc Công an Nam Định: Ngoài đời có tội phạm gì, trên mạng có tội phạm đó","description":"Trả lời chất vấn tại kỳ họp HĐND, Giám đốc Công an tỉnh Nam Định Trần Minh Tiến thông tin về sự phức tạp của tội phạm sử dụng công nghệ.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/giam-doc-cong-an-nam-dinh-ngoai-doi-co-toi-pham-gi-tren-mang-co-toi-pham-do-2225080.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/giam-doc-cong-an-nam-dinh-ngoai-doi-co-toi-pham-gi-tren-mang-co-toi-pham-do-1079.jpeg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T20:59:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225064","title":"Người đàn ông tử vong sau khi rơi xuống hố sụt lún sâu 2m ở Lâm Đồng","description":"Ông H. đang đi xe máy thì bị rơi xuống hố sụt lún sâu khoảng 2m trên đường tránh phía Nam TP Bảo Lộc (Lâm Đồng).","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/nguoi-dan-ong-tu-vong-sau-khi-roi-xuong-ho-sut-lun-sau-2m-o-lam-dong-2225064.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/nguoi-dan-ong-tu-vong-sau-khi-roi-xuong-ho-sut-lun-sau-2m-o-lam-dong-895.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T18:54:27","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225044","title":"Công an Hà Nội diễn tập phương án đón, dẫn đoàn khách quốc tế","description":"Công an TP Hà Nội vừa triển khai diễn tập đón, dẫn đoàn theo phương án nhằm đảm bảo an ninh, an toàn sẵn sàng phục vụ nhiệm vụ đón đoàn khách quốc tế đến thăm và làm việc tại Việt Nam.","displayType":19,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":19,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/cong-an-ha-noi-dien-tap-phuong-an-don-dan-doan-khach-quoc-te-2225044.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/cong-an-ha-noi-dien-tap-phuong-an-don-dan-doan-khach-quoc-te-816.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T18:09:00","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/photo-icon.svg","avatarIconPosition":1,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"000009"},{"id":"2225035","title":"Người đàn ông để lại ô tô trên cầu, gieo mình xuống sông ở Bình Dương","description":"Một người đàn ông để lại xe ô tô trên Cầu Gãy ở Bình Dương, sau đó bất ngờ gieo mình xuống sông mất tích.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/nguoi-dan-ong-de-lai-o-to-tren-cau-gieo-minh-xuong-song-o-binh-duong-2225035.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/nguoi-dan-ong-de-lai-o-to-tren-cau-gieo-minh-xuong-song-o-binh-duong-711.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T17:05:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225015","title":"150 cảnh sát tham gia phá điểm khai thác khoáng sản trái phép quy mô lớn","description":"Một điểm khai thác khoáng sản trái phép ở khu vực giáp ranh tỉnh Lâm Đồng vừa bị Công an tỉnh Bình Thuận triệt phá. Tổng cộng có 28 người liên quan bị bắt giữ tại hiện trường.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/150-canh-sat-tham-gia-pha-diem-khai-thac-khoang-san-trai-phep-quy-mo-lon-2225015.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/150-canh-sat-tham-gia-pha-diem-khai-thac-khoang-san-trai-phep-quy-mo-lon-588.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T16:16:13","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2219916","title":"Dùng điện thoại ở cây xăng để thanh toán tiền có đảm bảo an toàn PCCC?","description":"Việc chuyển khoản thanh toán bằng điện thoại di động ngày càng phổ biến, tuy nhiên, nhiều người lúng túng không biết khi dùng điện thoại ở cây xăng có đảm bảo an toàn PCCC?","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/dung-dien-thoai-o-cay-xang-de-thanh-toan-tien-co-dam-bao-an-toan-pccc-2219916.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/dung-dien-thoai-o-cay-xang-de-thanh-toan-tien-co-dam-bao-an-toan-pccc-1209.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T15:30:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224969","title":"Quý ông bị lừa hơn 1 tỷ đồng vì ‘ham của lạ’ với dịch vụ mại dâm online","description":"Người đàn ông tham gia dịch vụ mại dâm qua mạng xã hội bị các đối tượng lừa mất hơn 1 tỷ đồng.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/quy-ong-bi-lua-hon-1-ty-dong-vi-ham-cua-la-voi-dich-vu-mai-dam-online-2224969.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/quy-ong-bi-lua-hon-1-ty-dong-vi-ham-cua-la-voi-dich-vu-mai-dam-online-406.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T13:00:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224952","title":"Việt Nam mong nâng cấp quan hệ với Thái Lan lên Đối tác Chiến lược toàn diện","description":"Việt Nam luôn coi trọng tăng cường hơn nữa Quan hệ Đối tác Chiến lược tăng cường với Thái Lan và mong muốn hai nước sớm nâng cấp quan hệ lên Đối tác Chiến lược toàn diện.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Chính trị","detailUrl":"/chinh-tri","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/chinh-tri","relatedIds":["00087O","00087P","00087A","00087S"],"subIds":["000001","00087O","00087P","00087A","00087S"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/viet-nam-mong-nang-cap-quan-he-voi-thai-lan-len-doi-tac-chien-luoc-toan-dien-2224952.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/viet-nam-mong-nang-cap-quan-he-voi-thai-lan-len-doi-tac-chien-luoc-toan-dien-348.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T12:16:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224949","title":"Kiểm tra nồng độ cồn, phát hiện ma túy cùng 4 khẩu súng trên xe ôtô","description":"Qua kiểm tra nồng độ cồn và ma tuý, lực lượng CSGT Công an TP Vũng Tàu (tỉnh Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu) phát hiện nhóm 7 thanh niên dương tính với ma tuý cùng nhiều súng và mã tấu, dao rựa trên xe ô tô.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/kiem-tra-nong-do-con-phat-hien-ma-tuy-cung-4-khau-sung-tren-xe-oto-2224949.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/kiem-tra-nong-do-con-phat-hien-ma-tuy-cung-4-khau-sung-tren-xe-oto-344.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T12:15:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2221801","title":"Xe máy bất ngờ bốc cháy, làm gì để đảm bảo an toàn?","description":"Cục Cảnh sát PCCC&CNCH khuyến cáo, khi phát hiện cháy xe máy, người dân cần nhanh chóng xử lý ban đầu và bấm số 114 gọi cho Cảnh sát PCCC.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/xe-may-bat-ngo-boc-chay-lam-gi-de-dam-bao-an-toan-2221801.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/xe-may-bat-ngo-boc-chay-lam-gi-de-dam-bao-an-toan-1185.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T11:15:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false}],"pageIndex":0,"totalPage":0,"articlePage":0}

Aa Zalo Email Sao chép liên kết Aa Aa