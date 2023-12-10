Ngày 10/12, theo ghi nhận, tình trạng kẹt xe nghiêm trọng đã xảy ra trên tuyến đường Quang Trung, Phan Huy Ích, Phạm Văn Chiêu, đoạn qua địa bàn quận Gò Vấp (TP.HCM) từ đầu giờ trưa và kéo dài đến hơn 12h vẫn chưa có dấu hiệu hạ nhiệt.

Kẹt xe nặng nhất là tuyến đường Quang Trung, đây là trục đường huyết mạch ở cửa ngõ phía Tây Bắc của TP.HCM nối quận 12 với quận Gò Vấp. Cả hai hướng về ngã tư Quang Trung - Phan Huy Ích xảy ra tình trạng hỗn loạn. Hàng nghìn phương tiện phải xếp hàng nối dài, nhích từng mét rất khó khăn.

Qua tìm hiểu, nguyên nhân kẹt xe là người dân đổ xô đi chơi, mua sắm tại một trung tâm thương mại vừa mới khai trương trên đường Phan Huy Ích (phường 14). Do lượng phương tiện đổ về giao lộ Quang Trung - Phan Huy Ích - Phạm Văn Chiêu quá lớn gây xung đột giao thông dẫn đến tình trạng ùn tắc nghiêm trọng.

 

Hơn 12h trưa chủ nhật, các tuyến đường Quang Trung, Phan Huy Ích, Phạm Văn Chiêu thuộc quận Gò Vấp (TP.HCM) vẫn kẹt cứng. Tình trạng kẹt xe này đã kéo dài khoảng 2 giờ. 
Tình trạng kẹt nặng nhất ở tuyến đường Quang Trung
Kẹt xe trên đường Quang Trung gây hiệu ứng dây chuyền, lan sang các tuyến đường Tô Ký, Nguyễn Văn Quá của quận 12. Trong ảnh, nghìn xe chôn chân trên cầu Chợ Cầu, giáp ranh giữa quận 12 và quận Gò Vấp.

Ô tô, xe máy chen cứng trên đường và phải nhích từng mét.

Đường kẹt cứng nên nhiều người lao xe lên làn đường dành cho người đi bộ.
Kẹt xe không lối thoát khiến người dân cảm thấy mệt mỏi trên đường 
Tối qua, các tuyến đường này cũng xảy ra ùn tắc do lưu lượng phương tiện đổ về quá lớn.

