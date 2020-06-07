digital
tin tức về digital mới nhất
Amid the pandemic, with countries imposing social distancing and lockdown orders, digital transformation has become quite the buzzword, being mentioned more often than ever as people and businesses find themselves more reliant on technology.
FEATURE
03/02/2020
Digital technology will be the key for Vietnam to realise the target of growing into a powerful nation with a thriving economy over the next quarter of a century.
FEATURE
01/02/2020
The digital sector is expected to contribute 30% to Vietnam's economy by 2030.
SOCIETY
21/04/2019
Tran Huu Linh, director general of the General Department for Market Surveillance, speaks to Công Thương (Industry and Trade) newspaper on his department’s efforts to build an elite force in market monitoring.