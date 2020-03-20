Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
EVFTA

tin tức về EVFTA mới nhất

EVFTA poses challenges to Vietnamese agricultural products
BUSINESS

EVFTA poses challenges to Vietnamese agricultural products

Since the EVTFA was approved, experts have been analysing the opportunities for Vietnam to penetrate deeper into the high-value foreign markets. 

 
Vietnam's fish, shrimp exports no longer can enjoy preferences from the US

Vietnam’s fish, shrimp exports no longer can enjoy preferences from the US

icon13 giờ trước0
Pandemic has little impact on Vietnam's shrimp exports

Pandemic has little impact on Vietnam’s shrimp exports

icon14 giờ trước0
EVFTA expected to create great pressure on domestic logistics firms

EVFTA expected to create great pressure on domestic logistics firms

BUSINESS
20/03/2020

The expected execution of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement in 2020 will create great pressure on Vietnamese logistics businesses, insiders said.

Electronics, seafood and garment industries to benefit the most from EVFTA

Electronics, seafood and garment industries to benefit the most from EVFTA

BUSINESS
16/03/2020

Vietnam is the second country in Southeast Asia, following Singapore, that has signed an FTA with the EU.

Which investors are pouring money into agriculture?

Which investors are pouring money into agriculture?

BUSINESS
16/03/2020

Tran Ba Duong, a member of top 10 stock billionaire, president of Thaco, an automobile manufacturer, has joined hands with the ‘King of Catfish’ Duong Ngoc Minh, president of Hung Vuong Group (HVG).

The EVFTA's grand impacts on Vietnam's industrial sector

The EVFTA’s grand impacts on Vietnam’s industrial sector

FEATURE
14/03/2020

The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement and Investment Protection Agreement raise many hopes for all of Vietnam’s economic sectors. 

EVFTA brings opportunities to escape reliance on Chinese market

EVFTA brings opportunities to escape reliance on Chinese market

BUSINESS
12/03/2020

The next-generation FTA with the EU is believed to pave the way for Vietnam to diversify export markets and ease reliance on China.

Rules of origin pose questions for sectors jostling for position

Rules of origin pose questions for sectors jostling for position

FEATURE
08/03/2020

Although the free trade agreement between the EU and Vietnam will offer great opportunities for wood investors and exporters, its rules of origin may not provide a big boon to local textile and garment businesses.

Investors upbeat regarding EVFTA

Investors upbeat regarding EVFTA

BUSINESS
06/03/2020

European companies are eager to grasp new business and investment opportunities from the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement.

EU deal to force blanket progress

EU deal to force blanket progress

BUSINESS
06/03/2020

The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement has been adopted by the European Parliament and is now awaiting approval from the European Council and Vietnam’s National Assembly. 

Fresh capital injections to avail of opportunities from EVFTA

Fresh capital injections to avail of opportunities from EVFTA

BUSINESS
04/03/2020

Businesses in logistics and agricultural processing are embracing ambitious expansion plans to effectively cash in on opportunities from the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

How EVFTA, coronavirus affects Vietnam industrial property?

How EVFTA, coronavirus affects Vietnam industrial property?

FEATURE
04/03/2020

The coronavirus outbreak will certainly have an effect on the global economy in the coming months. Vietnam, with its proximity and close trade and supply relationships with China, is no exception.

Vietnam urged to look beyond Asian markets for FDI amid Covid-19

Vietnam urged to look beyond Asian markets for FDI amid Covid-19

BUSINESS
04/03/2020

Vietnam should take advantage of being the second country in Southeast Asia to sign a free trade agreement with the EU to attract FDI from Europe.

EVFTA, EVIPA offer prospect of high quality FDI to Vietnam

EVFTA, EVIPA offer prospect of high quality FDI to Vietnam

VIDEO
03/03/2020

The recent ratification of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) by the European Parliament is expected to create a change in the flow of FDI from the EU into Vietnam.

EVFTA lends newfound vigour to banking sector

EVFTA lends newfound vigour to banking sector

FEATURE
02/03/2020

The ratified EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement is expected to bring a historic change in the Vietnamese banking sector, but also sets sizeable challenges for both foreign and local lenders before they can receive good returns on investment.

Scrutinising the implications of new deals on Vietnam's economy

Scrutinising the implications of new deals on Vietnam’s economy

BUSINESS
28/02/2020

The newly-ratified EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the Investment Protection Agreement (IPA) will help to usher in a new economic era with the correct preparation. 

Driving VN logistics with deeper bilateral co-operation

Driving VN logistics with deeper bilateral co-operation

BUSINESS
27/02/2020

The upcoming implementation of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement and the accompanying Investment Protection Agreement is driving transformation of Vietnam’s logistics industry.

Electronics producers face material shortage amid COVID-19 outbreak

Electronics producers face material shortage amid COVID-19 outbreak

BUSINESS
27/02/2020

Some large electronics manufacturers in Vietnam are feeling the punch from the COVID-19 outbreak as material imports and finished product exports have been affected by tighter border control.

Smorgasbord of opportunities from freshly approved EVFTA

Smorgasbord of opportunities from freshly approved EVFTA

FEATURE
27/02/2020

With ratification of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement, the floodgates are expected to open for a new wave of European investment into the Vietnamese market. 

 
 
