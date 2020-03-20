EVFTA
tin tức về EVFTA mới nhất
icon
Since the EVTFA was approved, experts have been analysing the opportunities for Vietnam to penetrate deeper into the high-value foreign markets.
icon BUSINESS
20/03/2020
The expected execution of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement in 2020 will create great pressure on Vietnamese logistics businesses, insiders said.
icon BUSINESS
16/03/2020
Vietnam is the second country in Southeast Asia, following Singapore, that has signed an FTA with the EU.
icon BUSINESS
16/03/2020
Tran Ba Duong, a member of top 10 stock billionaire, president of Thaco, an automobile manufacturer, has joined hands with the ‘King of Catfish’ Duong Ngoc Minh, president of Hung Vuong Group (HVG).
icon FEATURE
14/03/2020
The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement and Investment Protection Agreement raise many hopes for all of Vietnam’s economic sectors.
icon BUSINESS
12/03/2020
The next-generation FTA with the EU is believed to pave the way for Vietnam to diversify export markets and ease reliance on China.
icon FEATURE
08/03/2020
Although the free trade agreement between the EU and Vietnam will offer great opportunities for wood investors and exporters, its rules of origin may not provide a big boon to local textile and garment businesses.
icon BUSINESS
06/03/2020
European companies are eager to grasp new business and investment opportunities from the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement.
icon BUSINESS
06/03/2020
The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement has been adopted by the European Parliament and is now awaiting approval from the European Council and Vietnam’s National Assembly.
icon BUSINESS
04/03/2020
Businesses in logistics and agricultural processing are embracing ambitious expansion plans to effectively cash in on opportunities from the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).
icon FEATURE
04/03/2020
The coronavirus outbreak will certainly have an effect on the global economy in the coming months. Vietnam, with its proximity and close trade and supply relationships with China, is no exception.
icon BUSINESS
04/03/2020
Vietnam should take advantage of being the second country in Southeast Asia to sign a free trade agreement with the EU to attract FDI from Europe.
icon VIDEO
03/03/2020
The recent ratification of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) by the European Parliament is expected to create a change in the flow of FDI from the EU into Vietnam.
icon FEATURE
02/03/2020
The ratified EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement is expected to bring a historic change in the Vietnamese banking sector, but also sets sizeable challenges for both foreign and local lenders before they can receive good returns on investment.
icon BUSINESS
28/02/2020
The newly-ratified EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the Investment Protection Agreement (IPA) will help to usher in a new economic era with the correct preparation.
icon BUSINESS
27/02/2020
The upcoming implementation of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement and the accompanying Investment Protection Agreement is driving transformation of Vietnam’s logistics industry.
icon BUSINESS
27/02/2020
Some large electronics manufacturers in Vietnam are feeling the punch from the COVID-19 outbreak as material imports and finished product exports have been affected by tighter border control.
icon FEATURE
27/02/2020
With ratification of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement, the floodgates are expected to open for a new wave of European investment into the Vietnamese market.