{"article":{"id":"2222028","title":"Golfer người Brazil vô địch giải golf huyền thoại tại Nha Trang","description":"Chức vô địch thuộc về golfer người Brazil Adilson Da Silva sau chiến thắng rực rỡ trước Michael Campbell, tại giải golf huyền thoại lần đầu được tổ chức ở Việt Nam.","contentObject":"<p>Ngôi vô địch giải golf có tổng giá trị giải thưởng lên tới 31 tỷ đồng diễn ra vô cùng căng thẳng và kịch tính ở ngày thi đấu cuối. Nhưng Adilson Da Silva đã có một ngày thi đấu quá xuất sắc. Golfer người Brazil duy trì phong độ cao và dẫn đầu hai ngày đầu tiên, tiếp tục chơi bùng nổ trong ngày \"chung kết\" và đăng quang xứng đáng với điểm -10, trở thành nhà vô địch giải golf huyền thoại.</p>

<p>Ở giải thưởng Best Amateur, golfer trẻ Lê Chúc An giành chiến thắng với 109 điểm, về nhì là Nguyễn Viết Gia Hân (102 điểm), Nguyễn Anh Minh đứng vị trí T11 (88 điểm). Lê Chúc An cũng chiến thắng giải Team Alliance, cùng với Emanuele Canonica và Simon Khan.</p>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/2/golf-2-650.jpg?width=768&s=gz0Zo_0e2UpEeuTGxWQHLw\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/2/golf-2-650.jpg?width=1024&s=O50O0T5STShKMFbtc9ykog\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/2/golf-2-650.jpg?width=0&s=EjXEKKpbkqo-W_-V1SKtTw\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/2/golf-2-650.jpg?width=768&s=gz0Zo_0e2UpEeuTGxWQHLw\" alt=\"golf 2.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/2/golf-2-650.jpg?width=260&s=gcYauhXlnhKNJ04AiEA9Zw\"></picture>

<figcaption>Huyền thoại Adilson Da Silva vô địch xứng đáng</figcaption>

</figure>

<p>Ở tuổi 51, Da Silva là một golfer huyền thoại của Brazil. Ông chơi và giành các giải thưởng nghiệp dư kể từ năm 17 tuổi, trước khi chuyển sang thi đấu chuyên nghiệp ở tuổi 22. Dấu ấn lớn nhất, cũng là sự kiện khiến toàn thế giới nhớ đến cái tên Da Silva, chính là việc ông được chọn để phát quả bóng mở màn Olympic 2016, đánh dấu sự trở lại của môn golf ở Thế vận hội sau 112 năm.</p>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/2/golf-1-651.jpg?width=768&s=UA_-ZJ_OJiPk5VZ5iC_fzA\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/2/golf-1-651.jpg?width=1024&s=TVvuv4paUMSpu6TlIB3-WQ\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/2/golf-1-651.jpg?width=0&s=JJ-i2MBPTXnwHHA3IY0qUQ\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/2/golf-1-651.jpg?width=768&s=UA_-ZJ_OJiPk5VZ5iC_fzA\" alt=\"golf 1.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/2/golf-1-651.jpg?width=260&s=LhA4i8Xqgb_-DBw-X97Ovg\"></picture>

<figcaption>Giải đấu kết thúc thành công</figcaption>

</figure>

<p>Phần thưởng dành cho Da Silva, ngoài giải thưởng 93.000 USD còn bao gồm chiếc Cúp lấy cảm hứng chủ đạo trống đồng Đông Sơn.</p>","displayType":1,"options":0,"category":{"name":"Thể 