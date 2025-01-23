|Kết quả
|League Stage - 7
|22/01/2025 00:45:00
|Atalanta 5 - 0 Sturm Graz
|22/01/2025 00:45:00
|Monaco 1 - 0 Aston Villa
|22/01/2025 03:00:00
|Atletico Madrid 2 - 1 Bayer Leverkusen
|22/01/2025 03:00:00
|Benfica 4 - 5 Barcelona
|22/01/2025 03:00:00
|Bologna 2 - 1 Borussia Dortmund
|22/01/2025 03:00:00
|Club Brugge KV 0 - 0 Juventus
|22/01/2025 03:00:00
|FK Crvena Zvezda 2 - 3 PSV Eindhoven
|22/01/2025 03:00:00
|Liverpool 2 - 1 Lille
|22/01/2025 03:00:00
|Slovan Bratislava 1 - 3 VfB Stuttgart
|23/01/2025 00:45:00
|RB Leipzig 2 - 1 Sporting CP
|23/01/2025 00:45:00
|Shakhtar Donetsk 2 - 0 Stade Brestois 29
|23/01/2025 03:00:00
|Celtic 1 - 0 BSC Young Boys
|23/01/2025 03:00:00
|Feyenoord 3 - 0 Bayern Munich
|23/01/2025 03:00:00
|AC Milan 1 - 0 Girona
|23/01/2025 03:00:00
|Paris Saint Germain 4 - 2 Manchester City
|23/01/2025 03:00:00
|Sparta Praha 0 - 1 Inter
|23/01/2025 03:00:00
|Arsenal 3 - 0 Dinamo Zagreb
|23/01/2025 03:00:00
|Real Madrid 5 - 1 Red Bull Salzburg
|Bảng xếp hạng
|STT
|Đội
|Trận
|T
|H
|B
|HS
|Điểm
|1
|Liverpool
|7
|7
|0
|0
|13
|21
|2
|Barcelona
|7
|6
|0
|1
|15
|18
|3
|Arsenal
|7
|5
|1
|1
|12
|16
|4
|Inter
|7
|5
|1
|1
|7
|16
|5
|Atletico Madrid
|7
|5
|0
|2
|5
|15
|6
|Atalanta
|7
|4
|2
|1
|14
|14
|7
|Bayer Leverkusen
|7
|4
|1
|2
|6
|13
|8
|Aston Villa
|7
|4
|1
|2
|5
|13
|9
|Monaco
|7
|4
|1
|2
|3
|13
|10
|Lille
|7
|4
|1
|2
|2
|13
|11
|Stade Brestois 29
|7
|4
|1
|2
|2
|13
|12
|Bayern Munich
|6
|4
|0
|2
|9
|12
|13
|Borussia Dortmund
|7
|4
|0
|3
|8
|12
|14
|Real Madrid
|7
|4
|0
|3
|5
|12
|15
|Juventus
|7
|3
|3
|1
|4
|12
|16
|AC Milan
|6
|4
|0
|2
|3
|12
|17
|Celtic
|7
|3
|3
|1
|1
|12
|18
|PSV Eindhoven
|7
|3
|2
|2
|3
|11
|19
|Club Brugge KV
|7
|3
|2
|2
|-2
|11
|20
|Benfica
|7
|3
|1
|3
|2
|10
|21
|Paris Saint Germain
|7
|3
|1
|3
|2
|10
|22
|Sporting CP
|7
|3
|1
|3
|1
|10
|23
|Feyenoord
|6
|3
|1
|2
|-1
|10
|24
|VfB Stuttgart
|7
|3
|1
|3
|-1
|10
|25
|Manchester City
|7
|2
|2
|3
|2
|8
|26
|Dinamo Zagreb
|7
|2
|2
|3
|-8
|8
|27
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|7
|2
|1
|4
|-6
|7
|28
|Bologna
|7
|1
|2
|4
|-5
|5
|29
|Sparta Praha
|7
|1
|1
|5
|-12
|4
|30
|RB Leipzig
|7
|1
|0
|6
|-6
|3
|31
|Girona
|6
|1
|0
|5
|-6
|3
|32
|FK Crvena Zvezda
|7
|1
|0
|6
|-10
|3
|33
|Sturm Graz
|7
|1
|0
|6
|-10
|3
|34
|Red Bull Salzburg
|7
|1
|0
|6
|-19
|3
|35
|Slovan Bratislava
|7
|0
|0
|7
|-18
|0
|36
|BSC Young Boys
|7
|0
|0
|7
|-20
|0