Video highlights Betis 2-4 Barca:
Bàn thắng
Betis: Isco (56', 59')
Barca: Torres (21', 48', 90'+2), Felix (90')
Đội hình thi đấu
Betis: Silva, Papastathopoulos, Pezzella, Bellerin, Abner, Isco, Roca, Cardoso (Altimira 73'), Jose (Iglesias 46'), Henrique, Diao (Fekir 46').
Barca: Pena, Kounde, Araujo, Balde, Cubarsi (Felix 81'), Gundogan, De Jong, Pedri (Fermin 71'), Lewandowski (Roque 63'), Torres, Yamal.
|Bảng xếp hạng La Liga 2023/24
|STT
|Đội
|Trận
|T
|H
|B
|HS
|Điểm
|1
|Girona
|21
|16
|4
|1
|26
|52
|2
|Real Madrid
|20
|16
|3
|1
|30
|51
|3
|Barcelona
|20
|13
|5
|2
|16
|44
|4
|Athletic Club
|21
|12
|5
|4
|17
|41
|5
|Atletico Madrid
|19
|12
|2
|5
|16
|38
|6
|Real Sociedad
|21
|9
|8
|4
|11
|35
|7
|Valencia
|21
|9
|5
|7
|3
|32
|8
|Las Palmas
|21
|9
|4
|8
|4
|31
|9
|Real Betis
|21
|7
|10
|4
|0
|31
|10
|Getafe
|20
|6
|8
|6
|-2
|26
|11
|Osasuna
|20
|7
|4
|9
|-6
|25
|12
|Alaves
|21
|6
|5
|10
|-8
|23
|13
|Rayo Vallecano
|20
|5
|8
|7
|-8
|23
|14
|Villarreal
|21
|5
|5
|11
|-14
|20
|15
|Mallorca
|21
|3
|11
|7
|-6
|20
|16
|Celta Vigo
|21
|3
|8
|10
|-10
|17
|17
|Sevilla
|21
|3
|7
|11
|-9
|16
|18
|Cadiz
|21
|2
|9
|10
|-16
|15
|19
|Granada CF
|20
|2
|5
|13
|-19
|11
|20
|Almeria
|21
|0
|6
|15
|-25
|6
- Dự Champions League
- Dự Europa league
- Dự sơ loại Europa league
- Xuống hạng