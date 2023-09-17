Video highlights Barca 5-0 Betis:

Ghi bàn: Felix (25'), Lewandowski (32'), Torres (62'), Raphinha (66'), Cancelo (81')

Đội hình xuất phát của chủ nhà Barca
Với chất lượng đội hình vượt trội, đội chủ sân Nou Camp hoàn toàn làm chủ cuộc chơi
Phút 25, Barca có bàn mở tỷ số sau nỗ lực dứt điểm ở góc hẹp thành công trong vòng cấm của tân binh Joao Felix
Niềm vui của cựu cầu thủ Atletico Madrid
Chỉ 7 phút sau, Felix với pha bỏ bóng cực kỳ thông minh để Lewandowski nhân đôi cách biệt cho đội chủ nhà
Tiền đạo người Ba Lan liên tục tỏa sáng trong màu áo Barca
Các vị khách Betis hoàn toàn lép vế so với Barca
Phút 62, Torres điền tên mình lên bảng tỷ số với cú đá phạt hàng rào đẹp mắt của
Chưa đầy 5 phút sau, đến lượt Raphinha lập công nâng tỷ số lên 4-0 từ một pha sút xa bằng chân trái hiểm hóc
Chưa dừng lại ở đó, đến phút 81, Cancelo độc diễn bên cánh phải trước khi sút chéo góc trong vòng cấm tung lưới Betis lần thứ 5
Chiến thắng "5 sao" giúp gã khổng lồ xứ Catalunya tạm thời vươn lên chiếm đỉnh bảng của Real Madrid (chưa thi đấu vòng 5) với 13 điểm, hơn đối thủ 1 điểm. 

Đội hình ra sân

Barca: Ter Stegen; Cancelo, Kounde, Christensen, Balde; Gavi, Romeu, De Jong; Torres, Lewandowski, Felix.

Betis: Silva; Bellerin, Bartra, Riad, Miranda; Altimira, Roca; Henrique, Isco, Perez; Jose.

Bảng xếp hạng La Liga 2023-24
STT Đội Trận T H B HS Điểm
1 Barcelona 5 4 1 0 9 13
2 Real Madrid 4 4 0 0 6 12
3 Athletic Club 5 3 1 1 5 10
4 Girona 4 3 1 0 5 10
5 Valencia 5 3 0 2 3 9
6 Rayo Vallecano 5 3 0 2 -2 9
7 Atletico Madrid 4 2 1 1 6 7
8 Cadiz 5 2 1 2 -2 7
9 Real Betis 5 2 1 2 -5 7
10 Real Sociedad 4 1 3 0 2 6
11 Osasuna 4 2 0 2 0 6
12 Alaves 5 2 0 3 -2 6
13 Mallorca 5 1 2 2 -1 5
14 Celta Vigo 5 1 1 3 -3 4
15 Getafe 4 1 1 2 -3 4
16 Villarreal 4 1 0 3 -3 3
17 Granada CF 4 1 0 3 -5 3
18 Las Palmas 4 0 2 2 -2 2
19 Almeria 4 0 1 3 -5 1
20 Sevilla 3 0 0 3 -3 0

  • Dự Champions League
  • Dự Europa league
  • Dự sơ loại Europa league
  • Xuống hạng
Inter đè bẹp AC Milan 5-1

Trong ngày thi đấu thăng hoa, Inter đánh bại đại kình địch cùng thành phố AC Milan với tỷ số 5-1, ở vòng 4 Serie A 2023/24.