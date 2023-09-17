Inter đè bẹp AC Milan 5-1
Trong ngày thi đấu thăng hoa, Inter đánh bại đại kình địch cùng thành phố AC Milan với tỷ số 5-1, ở vòng 4 Serie A 2023/24.
Video highlights Barca 5-0 Betis:
Ghi bàn: Felix (25'), Lewandowski (32'), Torres (62'), Raphinha (66'), Cancelo (81')
Đội hình ra sân
Barca: Ter Stegen; Cancelo, Kounde, Christensen, Balde; Gavi, Romeu, De Jong; Torres, Lewandowski, Felix.
Betis: Silva; Bellerin, Bartra, Riad, Miranda; Altimira, Roca; Henrique, Isco, Perez; Jose.
|Bảng xếp hạng La Liga 2023-24
|STT
|Đội
|Trận
|T
|H
|B
|HS
|Điểm
|1
|Barcelona
|5
|4
|1
|0
|9
|13
|2
|Real Madrid
|4
|4
|0
|0
|6
|12
|3
|Athletic Club
|5
|3
|1
|1
|5
|10
|4
|Girona
|4
|3
|1
|0
|5
|10
|5
|Valencia
|5
|3
|0
|2
|3
|9
|6
|Rayo Vallecano
|5
|3
|0
|2
|-2
|9
|7
|Atletico Madrid
|4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|7
|8
|Cadiz
|5
|2
|1
|2
|-2
|7
|9
|Real Betis
|5
|2
|1
|2
|-5
|7
|10
|Real Sociedad
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|6
|11
|Osasuna
|4
|2
|0
|2
|0
|6
|12
|Alaves
|5
|2
|0
|3
|-2
|6
|13
|Mallorca
|5
|1
|2
|2
|-1
|5
|14
|Celta Vigo
|5
|1
|1
|3
|-3
|4
|15
|Getafe
|4
|1
|1
|2
|-3
|4
|16
|Villarreal
|4
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|3
|17
|Granada CF
|4
|1
|0
|3
|-5
|3
|18
|Las Palmas
|4
|0
|2
|2
|-2
|2
|19
|Almeria
|4
|0
|1
|3
|-5
|1
|20
|Sevilla
|3
|0
|0
|3
|-3
|0
Chủ đề: