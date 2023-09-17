|
NGÀY GIỜ
|
TRẬN ĐẤU
|
TRỰC TIẾP
|
NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 5
|
16/09
18:30
|
Wolverhampton 1-3 Liverpool
|
K+SPORT 1
|
16/09
21:00
|
Man Utd 1-3 Brighton
|
K+SPORT 1
|
West Ham 1-3 Man City
|
K+SPORT 2
|
Tottenham 1-1 Sheffield Utd
|
K+LIFE
|
Aston Villa 2-1 Crystal Palace
|
K+CINE
|
Fulham 1-0 Luton
|
K+Live 1
|
16/09
23:30
|
Newcastle 1-0 Brentford
|
K+SPORT 1
|
VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 5
|
16/09
19:00
|
Ath.Bilbao 3-0 Cadiz
|
SCTV Thể Thao
|
16/09
21:15
|
Valencia 3-0 Atletico Madrid
|
SCTV Thể Thao
|
16/09
23:30
|
Celta Vigo 0-1 Mallorca
|
SCTV Thể Thao
|
17/09
02:00
|
Barcelona 5-0 Real Betis
|
SCTV Thể Thao
|
VĐQG ITALIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 4
|
16/09
20:00
|
Juventus 3-1 Lazio
|
ON FOOTBALL
|
16/09
23:00
|
Inter Milan 5-1 AC Milan
|
ON FOOTBALL
|
17/09
01:45
|
Genoa 2-2 Napoli
|
ON FOOTBALL
|
VĐQG ĐỨC 2023/24 – VÒNG 4
|
16/0
20:30
|
Freiburg 2-4 Dortmund
|
ON SPORTS NEWS
|
Koln 1-3 Hoffenheim
|
Mainz 1-3 Stuttgart
|
RB Leipzig 3-0 Augsburg
|
Wolfsburg 2-1 Union Berlin
|
16/09
23:30
|
Bochum 1-1 E.Frankfurt
|
ON SPORTS NEWS
|
VĐQG PHÁP 2023/24 – VÒNG 5
|
16/09
22:00
|
Rennes 2-2 Lille
|
ON SPORTS +
|
17/09
02:00
|
Lens 0-1 Metz
|
ON SPORTS NEWS
|
HẠNG NHẤT ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 6
|
16/09
21:00
|
Blackburn 2-1 Middlesbrough
|
Bristol City 0-0 West Brom
|
Huddersfield 2-0 Rotherham Utd
|
Norwich 1-0 Stoke
|
Preston 2-1 Plymouth
|
QPR 1-3 Sunderland
|
Sheffield Wed 0-1 Ipswich
|
Watford 2-0 Birmingham
|
17/09
01:45
|
Cardiff 2-0 Swansea
|
VĐQG ARGENTINA 2023/24 – VÒNG 4
|
17/09
01:00
|
[14] Newells Old Boys 1-1 Club Union
|
17/09
03:00
|
San Lorenzo 1-1 Racing Club
|
17/09
05:00
|
Tucuman 1-0 Barracas Central
|
17/09
07:00
|
Talleres - Instituto
|
VĐQG BRAZIL 2023 – VÒNG 23
|
17/09
02:00
|
Vasco da Gama 4-2 Fluminense
|
17/09
07:00
|
Atletico Mineiro - Botafogo
|
GIẢI BÓNG ĐÁ NHÀ NGHỀ MỸ (MLS) 2023
|
17/09
02:30
|
New York City 0-0 New York RB
|
17/09
04:00
|
Atlanta United 5-2 Inter Miami
|
17/09
06:30
|
CF Montreal - Chicago Fire
|
Charlotte - DC. United
|
Orlando City - Columbus Crew
|
Philadelphia Union - FC Cincinnati
|
Toronto FC - Vancouver Whitecaps
|
17/09
07:30
|
FC Dallas - Seattle Sounders
|
Houston Dynamo - St Louis City
|
Minnesota FC - Sporting Kansas
|
17/09
08:30
|
Colorado Rapids - New England
|
17/09
09:30
|
Los Angeles FC - L.A Galaxy
|
San Jose - Real Salt Lake
|
VĐQG SAUDI ARABIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 6
|
16/09
19:00
|
Abha 1-3 Al Ettifaq
|
16/09
22:00
|
Al Hazem - Al Tai
|
Al Raed 1-4 Al Nassr
|
17/09
01:00
|
Al Ahli 3-2 Al Taawon
|
VĐQG NHẬT BẢN 2023 – VÒNG 27
|
16/09
16:00
|
Kashima Antlers 1-0 Cerezo Osaka
|
16/09
17:00
|
Avispa Fukuoka 1-0 Nagoya
|
C. Sapporo 0-1 Shonan Bellmare
|
S.Hiroshima 2-0 Vissel Kobe
Xem ngay lịch thi đấu bóng đá nam tại Asiad 19 cập nhật liên tục tại đây!