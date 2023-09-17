NGÀY GIỜ

TRẬN ĐẤU

TRỰC TIẾP

NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 5

16/09

18:30

Wolverhampton 1-3 Liverpool

K+SPORT 1

16/09

21:00

Man Utd 1-3 Brighton

K+SPORT 1

West Ham 1-3 Man City

K+SPORT 2

Tottenham 1-1 Sheffield Utd

K+LIFE

Aston Villa 2-1 Crystal Palace

K+CINE

Fulham 1-0 Luton

K+Live 1

16/09

23:30

Newcastle 1-0 Brentford

K+SPORT 1

VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 5

16/09

19:00

Ath.Bilbao 3-0 Cadiz

SCTV Thể Thao

16/09

21:15

 Valencia 3-0 Atletico Madrid

SCTV Thể Thao

16/09

23:30

Celta Vigo 0-1 Mallorca

SCTV Thể Thao

17/09

02:00

Barcelona 5-0 Real Betis

SCTV Thể Thao

VĐQG ITALIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 4

16/09

20:00

Juventus 3-1 Lazio

ON FOOTBALL

16/09

23:00

Inter Milan 5-1 AC Milan

ON FOOTBALL

17/09

01:45

Genoa 2-2 Napoli

ON FOOTBALL

VĐQG ĐỨC 2023/24 – VÒNG 4

16/0

20:30

Freiburg 2-4 Dortmund

ON SPORTS NEWS

Koln 1-3 Hoffenheim

Mainz 1-3 Stuttgart

RB Leipzig 3-0 Augsburg

Wolfsburg 2-1 Union Berlin

16/09

23:30

Bochum 1-1 E.Frankfurt

ON SPORTS NEWS

VĐQG PHÁP 2023/24 – VÒNG 5

16/09

22:00

Rennes 2-2 Lille

ON SPORTS +

17/09 

02:00

Lens 0-1 Metz

ON SPORTS NEWS

HẠNG NHẤT ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 6

16/09

21:00

Blackburn 2-1 Middlesbrough

Bristol City 0-0 West Brom

Huddersfield 2-0 Rotherham Utd

Norwich 1-0 Stoke

Preston 2-1 Plymouth

QPR 1-3 Sunderland

Sheffield Wed 0-1 Ipswich

Watford 2-0 Birmingham

17/09

01:45

Cardiff 2-0 Swansea

VĐQG ARGENTINA 2023/24 – VÒNG 4

17/09

01:00

[14] Newells Old Boys 1-1 Club Union

17/09 

03:00

San Lorenzo 1-1 Racing Club

17/09

05:00

Tucuman 1-0 Barracas Central

17/09

07:00

 Talleres - Instituto

VĐQG BRAZIL 2023 – VÒNG 23

17/09

02:00

Vasco da Gama 4-2 Fluminense

17/09

07:00

Atletico Mineiro - Botafogo 

GIẢI BÓNG ĐÁ NHÀ NGHỀ MỸ (MLS) 2023

17/09

02:30

New York City 0-0 New York RB

17/09

04:00

Atlanta United 5-2 Inter Miami

17/09

06:30

CF Montreal - Chicago Fire

Charlotte - DC. United

Orlando City - Columbus Crew

Philadelphia Union - FC Cincinnati

Toronto FC - Vancouver Whitecaps

17/09

07:30

FC Dallas - Seattle Sounders

Houston Dynamo - St Louis City

Minnesota FC - Sporting Kansas

17/09

08:30

Colorado Rapids - New England

17/09

 09:30

Los Angeles FC - L.A Galaxy

San Jose - Real Salt Lake

VĐQG SAUDI ARABIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 6

16/09

19:00

Abha 1-3 Al Ettifaq

16/09

22:00

Al Hazem - Al Tai

Al Raed 1-4 Al Nassr

17/09

01:00

Al Ahli 3-2 Al Taawon

VĐQG NHẬT BẢN 2023 – VÒNG 27

16/09

16:00

Kashima Antlers 1-0 Cerezo Osaka

16/09

17:00

Avispa Fukuoka 1-0 Nagoya

C. Sapporo 0-1 Shonan Bellmare

S.Hiroshima 2-0 Vissel Kobe

Xem ngay lịch thi đấu bóng đá nam tại Asiad 19 cập nhật liên tục tại đây!