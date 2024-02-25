Video highlights Bayern Munich 2-1 RB Leipzig

Ghi bàn: 

Bayern Munich: Harry Kane (56', 90'+1)

Leipzig: Sesko (70')

bayern munich v rb leipzig 1.jpg
Bayern Munich tiếp đón RB Leipzig với mục tiêu 3 điểm để chặn đứng đà khủng hoảng. Tuy nhiên, "Hùm xám" gặp rất nhiều khó khăn trước lối chơi của đội khách
bayern munich v rb leipzig 3.jpg
Bế tắc hoàn toàn trong 45 phút đầu tiên, mãi đến phút 56 đội chủ sân Allianz Arena mới có bàn mở tỷ số. Người ghi bàn không ai khác chính là Harry Kane
bayern munich v rb leipzig 9.jpg
Musiala chính là người kiến tạo cho Kane khai thông bế tắc
bayern munich v rb leipzig 4.jpg
Các đồng đội chia vui cùng chân sút người Anh
bayern munich v rb leipzig 8.jpg
Phút 70, Dani Olmo kiến tạo để Benjamin Sesko ghi bàn quân bình tỷ số 1-1
bayern munich v rb leipzig 6.jpg
Những tưởng đoàn quân của HLV Thomas Tuchel sẽ phải chia điểm thì vào phút bù giờ đầu tiên của hiệp hai, Harry Kane một lần nữa tỏa sáng
bayern munich v rb leipzig 5.jpg
Đón đường chuyền của Choupo-Moting bên cánh trái, cựu tiền đạo Tottenham ngả người bắt vô-lê đẹp mắt ấn định chiến thắng 2-1 cho Bayern
bayern munich v rb leipzig 2.jpg
Harry Kane giúp Bayern Munich thắng giải tỏa
bayern munich v rb leipzig 7.jpg
Thắng trận này, Bayern củng cố vị trí thứ 2 với 53 điểm, nhưng kém đội đầu bảng Leverkusen tới 8 điểm

Đội hình xuất phát:

Bayern Munich: Neuer, Guerreiro, Dier, De Ligt, Kimmich, Goretzka, Pavlovic, Musiala, Muller, Sane, Kane.

Leipzig: Blaswich, Raum, Orban, Simakan, Henrichs, Simons, Schlager, Haidara, Olmo, Openda, Sesko.

Bảng xếp hạng Bundesliga 2023/24
STT Đội Trận T H B HS Điểm
1 Bayer Leverkusen 23 19 4 0 43 61
2 Bayern Munich 23 17 2 4 37 53
3 VfB Stuttgart 23 15 2 6 23 47
4 Borussia Dortmund 22 11 8 3 17 41
5 RB Leipzig 23 12 4 7 19 40
6 Eintracht Frankfurt 22 8 9 5 6 33
7 Werder Bremen 23 8 6 9 -3 30
8 SC Freiburg 22 8 5 9 -11 29
9 FC Heidenheim 23 7 7 9 -7 28
10 1899 Hoffenheim 22 7 6 9 -3 27
11 Borussia Monchengladbach 23 6 7 10 -4 25
12 Union Berlin 23 7 4 12 -14 25
13 VfL BOCHUM 23 5 10 8 -18 25
14 VfL BOCHUM 15 3 7 5 -11 16
14 VfL Wolfsburg 22 6 6 10 -8 24
15 FC Augsburg 22 5 8 9 -9 23
16 FC Koln 23 3 8 12 -21 17
17 FC Koln 15 2 4 9 -16 10
17 FSV Mainz 05 23 2 9 12 -19 15
18 SV Darmstadt 98 23 2 7 14 -28 13

  • Dự Champions League
  • Dự Europa league
  • Dự sơ loại Europa league
  • Đá play-off trụ hạng
  • Xuống hạng