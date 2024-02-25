Video highlights Bayern Munich 2-1 RB Leipzig
Ghi bàn:
Bayern Munich: Harry Kane (56', 90'+1)
Leipzig: Sesko (70')
Đội hình xuất phát:
Bayern Munich: Neuer, Guerreiro, Dier, De Ligt, Kimmich, Goretzka, Pavlovic, Musiala, Muller, Sane, Kane.
Leipzig: Blaswich, Raum, Orban, Simakan, Henrichs, Simons, Schlager, Haidara, Olmo, Openda, Sesko.
|Bảng xếp hạng Bundesliga 2023/24
|STT
|Đội
|Trận
|T
|H
|B
|HS
|Điểm
|1
|Bayer Leverkusen
|23
|19
|4
|0
|43
|61
|2
|Bayern Munich
|23
|17
|2
|4
|37
|53
|3
|VfB Stuttgart
|23
|15
|2
|6
|23
|47
|4
|Borussia Dortmund
|22
|11
|8
|3
|17
|41
|5
|RB Leipzig
|23
|12
|4
|7
|19
|40
|6
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|22
|8
|9
|5
|6
|33
|7
|Werder Bremen
|23
|8
|6
|9
|-3
|30
|8
|SC Freiburg
|22
|8
|5
|9
|-11
|29
|9
|FC Heidenheim
|23
|7
|7
|9
|-7
|28
|10
|1899 Hoffenheim
|22
|7
|6
|9
|-3
|27
|11
|Borussia Monchengladbach
|23
|6
|7
|10
|-4
|25
|12
|Union Berlin
|23
|7
|4
|12
|-14
|25
|13
|VfL BOCHUM
|23
|5
|10
|8
|-18
|25
|14
|VfL Wolfsburg
|22
|6
|6
|10
|-8
|24
|15
|FC Augsburg
|22
|5
|8
|9
|-9
|23
|16
|FC Koln
|23
|3
|8
|12
|-21
|17
|17
|FC Koln
|15
|2
|4
|9
|-16
|10
|17
|FSV Mainz 05
|23
|2
|9
|12
|-19
|15
|18
|SV Darmstadt 98
|23
|2
|7
|14
|-28
|13
- Dự Champions League
- Dự Europa league
- Dự sơ loại Europa league
- Đá play-off trụ hạng
- Xuống hạng