Video highlights Bayern Munich 3-0 Hoffenheim:
Ghi bàn
Bayern: Jamal Musiala (18’, 70’), Harry Kane (90'+1)
Thẻ đỏ: Grischa Promel (Hoffenheim, 74’)
Đội hình thi đấu:
Bayern: Neuer, Guerreiro (Goretzka 78'), Upamecano, De Ligt, Davies, Kimmich, Laimer (Pavlovic 78'), Muller (COman 73'), Kane, Sane (Tel 73'), Musiala (Choupo-Moting 87')
Hoffenheim: Baumann, Kaderabek, Nsoki, Kabak, Grillitsch, Promel, Stach, Kramaric (Tohumcu 79'), Weghorst (Bebou 79'), Bulter (Skov 79'), Beier (Becker 84')
|Bảng xếp hạng Bundesliga 2023/24
|STT
|Đội
|Trận
|T
|H
|B
|HS
|Điểm
|1
|Bayer Leverkusen
|16
|13
|3
|0
|34
|42
|2
|Bayern Munich
|16
|13
|2
|1
|37
|41
|3
|VfB Stuttgart
|16
|11
|1
|4
|18
|34
|4
|RB Leipzig
|16
|10
|3
|3
|21
|33
|5
|Borussia Dortmund
|16
|7
|6
|3
|5
|27
|6
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|16
|6
|6
|4
|6
|24
|7
|1899 Hoffenheim
|17
|7
|3
|7
|-1
|24
|8
|SC Freiburg
|16
|7
|3
|6
|-5
|24
|9
|FC Heidenheim
|16
|6
|2
|8
|-7
|20
|10
|VfL Wolfsburg
|16
|6
|1
|9
|-7
|19
|11
|FC Augsburg
|16
|4
|6
|6
|-7
|18
|12
|Borussia Monchengladbach
|16
|4
|5
|7
|-4
|17
|13
|Werder Bremen
|16
|4
|4
|8
|-7
|16
|14
|VfL BOCHUM
|16
|3
|7
|6
|-15
|16
|14
|VfL BOCHUM
|15
|3
|7
|5
|-11
|16
|15
|Union Berlin
|15
|4
|1
|10
|-14
|13
|16
|FSV Mainz 05
|16
|1
|7
|8
|-15
|10
|17
|FC Koln
|15
|2
|4
|9
|-16
|10
|17
|FC Koln
|16
|2
|4
|10
|-18
|10
|18
|SV Darmstadt 98
|16
|2
|4
|10
|-21
|10
- Dự Champions League
- Dự Europa league
- Dự sơ loại Europa league
- Đá play-off trụ hạng
- Xuống hạng