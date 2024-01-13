Video highlights Bayern Munich 3-0 Hoffenheim:

Ghi bàn
Bayern: Jamal Musiala (18’, 70’), Harry Kane (90'+1)

bayern munich vs hoffenheim 6.jpg
Tiếp đón Hoffenheim ở vòng 17 Bundesliga, Bayern Munich chơi hoàn toàn lấn át đối thủ
bayern munich vs hoffenheim 1.jpg
Phút 18, Hoffenheim không thể cầm cự được nữa khi Musiala ghi bàn mở tỷ số cho Bayern
bayern munich vs hoffenheim 2.jpg
Đến phút 70, vẫn là Musiala nhân đôi cách biệt cho "Hùm xám" sau pha kiến tạo của Sane
bayern munich vs hoffenheim 8.jpg
Hoffenheim không có nhiều cơ hội tấn công trước chủ nhà
bayern munich vs hoffenheim 4.jpg
Hoffenheim đã lép vế lại phải chơi thiếu người khi Prömel nhận thẻ vàng thứ 2 ở phút 74
bayern munich vs hoffenheim 7.jpg
bayern munich vs hoffenheim 5.jpg
Harry Kane sau những nỗ lực cuối cùng cũng tìm được bàn thắng cho riêng mình ở những phút bù giờ
bayern munich kane 1.jpg
Niềm vui của tiền đạo người Anh
bayern munich vs hoffenheim.jpg
Thomas Muller có cơ hội nhưng không thể ghi bàn
bayern munich vs hoffenheim 3.jpg
Thắng trận 3-0, Bayern có được có 41 điểm và tạm thời rút ngắn khoảng cách tạm thời rút ngắn xuống còn 1 điểm với đội đầu bảng Leverkusen. Vào tối nay (13/1), Leverkusen sẽ làm khách Augsburg.

Thẻ đỏ: Grischa Promel (Hoffenheim, 74’)

Đội hình thi đấu:

Bayern: Neuer, Guerreiro (Goretzka 78'), Upamecano, De Ligt, Davies, Kimmich, Laimer (Pavlovic 78'), Muller (COman 73'), Kane, Sane (Tel 73'), Musiala (Choupo-Moting 87')

Hoffenheim: Baumann, Kaderabek, Nsoki, Kabak, Grillitsch, Promel, Stach, Kramaric (Tohumcu 79'), Weghorst (Bebou 79'), Bulter (Skov 79'), Beier (Becker 84')

Bảng xếp hạng Bundesliga 2023/24
STT Đội Trận T H B HS Điểm
1 Bayer Leverkusen 16 13 3 0 34 42
2 Bayern Munich 16 13 2 1 37 41
3 VfB Stuttgart 16 11 1 4 18 34
4 RB Leipzig 16 10 3 3 21 33
5 Borussia Dortmund 16 7 6 3 5 27
6 Eintracht Frankfurt 16 6 6 4 6 24
7 1899 Hoffenheim 17 7 3 7 -1 24
8 SC Freiburg 16 7 3 6 -5 24
9 FC Heidenheim 16 6 2 8 -7 20
10 VfL Wolfsburg 16 6 1 9 -7 19
11 FC Augsburg 16 4 6 6 -7 18
12 Borussia Monchengladbach 16 4 5 7 -4 17
13 Werder Bremen 16 4 4 8 -7 16
14 VfL BOCHUM 16 3 7 6 -15 16
14 VfL BOCHUM 15 3 7 5 -11 16
15 Union Berlin 15 4 1 10 -14 13
16 FSV Mainz 05 16 1 7 8 -15 10
17 FC Koln 15 2 4 9 -16 10
17 FC Koln 16 2 4 10 -18 10
18 SV Darmstadt 98 16 2 4 10 -21 10

  • Dự Champions League
  • Dự Europa league
  • Dự sơ loại Europa league
  • Đá play-off trụ hạng
  • Xuống hạng