Bị Crystal cầm chân, Liverpool gian nan đua top 4

Đội hình thi đấu
Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1): Guaita; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Oumar Doucoure, Lokonga; Olise, Ayew, Schlupp (Eberechi Eze 71'); Mateta (Edouard 71').
Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold (Fabinho 71'), Matip, van Dijk, Robertson; Keita (Elliot 46'), Henderson, Milner; Salah, Gakpo (Bajcetic 85'), Jota (Firmino 71')
|Bảng xếp hạng Ngoại hạng Anh 2022-23
|STT
|Đội
|Trận
|T
|H
|B
|HS
|Điểm
|1
|Arsenal
|24
|18
|3
|3
|29
|57
|2
|Manchester City
|25
|17
|4
|4
|39
|55
|3
|Manchester United
|24
|15
|4
|5
|13
|49
|4
|Tottenham
|24
|13
|3
|8
|9
|42
|5
|Newcastle
|23
|10
|11
|2
|20
|41
|6
|Fulham
|25
|11
|6
|8
|5
|39
|7
|Liverpool
|23
|10
|6
|7
|10
|36
|8
|Brighton
|22
|10
|5
|7
|10
|35
|9
|Brentford
|23
|8
|11
|4
|7
|35
|10
|Chelsea
|23
|8
|7
|8
|0
|31
|11
|Aston Villa
|24
|9
|4
|11
|-8
|31
|12
|Crystal Palace
|24
|6
|9
|9
|-10
|27
|13
|Nottingham Forest
|24
|6
|7
|11
|-24
|25
|14
|Leicester
|24
|7
|3
|14
|-6
|24
|15
|Wolves
|24
|6
|6
|12
|-15
|24
|16
|West Ham
|24
|6
|5
|13
|-6
|23
|17
|Leeds
|24
|5
|7
|12
|-10
|22
|18
|Everton
|24
|5
|6
|13
|-15
|21
|19
|Bournemouth
|24
|5
|6
|13
|-26
|21
|20
|Southampton
|24
|5
|3
|16
|-22
|18