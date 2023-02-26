Thể thao

Bị Crystal cầm chân, Liverpool gian nan đua top 4

Chơi lấn lướt nhưng Liverpool không sao chọc thủng lưới chủ nhà Crystal Palace ở vòng 25 Ngoại hạng Anh. Tỉ số hòa 0-0 khiến cơ hội đua top 4 của thầy trò HLV Jurgen Klopp ngày càng mong manh hơn.

Sau thảm bại trước nhà ĐKVĐ Real Madrid ở đấu trường Champions League
Liverpool đến làm khách trên sân Crystal Palace với quyết tâm tìm lại nụ cười chiến thắng
Đội khách là những người chơi áp đảo
Suốt 45 phút đầu tiên, Liverpool là đội nắm giữ thế trận với tỷ lệ kiểm soát bóng 70%, thực hiện tới 6 cú dứt điểm (2 trúng đích), nhưng hầu hết đều không tạo ra quá nhiều nguy hiểm cho thủ thành Guiata.
Gakpo tiếp tục được trao cơ hội đá chính nhưng tiền đạo người Hà Lan không thể hiện được nhiều
Trong khi đó, Crystal Palace dù cầm bóng ít hơn, sút ít hơn (3 lần) nhưng lại sở hữu những cơ hội rất ngon ăn, đặc biệt là cú sút dội xà ngang của Jean-Philippe Mateta ở phút 42 sau sai lầm trong phòng ngự của Alexander-Arnold.
 Salah có cơ hội lập công nhưng xà ngang từ chối bàn thắng ở phút 49
Lối chơi phòng ngự chặt của Crystal Palace thi khiến các chân sút Liverpool không thể xuyên thủng và tiếp cận khung thành Guiata. 
Nỗi thất vọng của Henderson và các đồng đội
Hòa không bàn thắng khiến Liverpool dậm chân ở vị trí thứ 7 trên BXH với 36 điểm, bỏ lỡ cơ hội áp sát nhóm dự Champions League, khi kém đội đứng thứ 4 là Tottenham 6 điểm nhưng đá ít hơn 1 trận.
Nỗi buồn của HLV Jurgen Klopp

Đội hình thi đấu

Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1): Guaita; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Oumar Doucoure, Lokonga; Olise, Ayew, Schlupp (Eberechi Eze 71'); Mateta (Edouard 71').

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold (Fabinho 71'), Matip, van Dijk, Robertson; Keita (Elliot 46'), Henderson, Milner; Salah, Gakpo (Bajcetic 85'), Jota (Firmino 71')

Bảng xếp hạng Ngoại hạng Anh 2022-23
STT Đội Trận T H B HS Điểm
1 Arsenal 24 18 3 3 29 57
2 Manchester City 25 17 4 4 39 55
3 Manchester United 24 15 4 5 13 49
4 Tottenham 24 13 3 8 9 42
5 Newcastle 23 10 11 2 20 41
6 Fulham 25 11 6 8 5 39
7 Liverpool 23 10 6 7 10 36
8 Brighton 22 10 5 7 10 35
9 Brentford 23 8 11 4 7 35
10 Chelsea 23 8 7 8 0 31
11 Aston Villa 24 9 4 11 -8 31
12 Crystal Palace 24 6 9 9 -10 27
13 Nottingham Forest 24 6 7 11 -24 25
14 Leicester 24 7 3 14 -6 24
15 Wolves 24 6 6 12 -15 24
16 West Ham 24 6 5 13 -6 23
17 Leeds 24 5 7 12 -10 22
18 Everton 24 5 6 13 -15 21
19 Bournemouth 24 5 6 13 -26 21
20 Southampton 24 5 3 16 -22 18
HLV Philippe Troussier đến Việt Nam, sẵn sàng ngồi 'ghế nóng'

