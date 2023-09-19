Lịch thi đấu bóng đá Serie A mùa giải 2023/24 mới nhất
Lịch thi đấu bóng đá Serie A mùa giải 2023/2024
|Kết quả UEFA Champions League 2023-24
|Group F - 1
|19/09/2023 23:45:00
|AC Milan - Newcastle
|20/09/2023 02:00:00
|Paris Saint Germain - Borussia Dortmund
|Group G - 1
|19/09/2023 23:45:00
|BSC Young Boys - RB Leipzig
|20/09/2023 02:00:00
|Manchester City - FK Crvena Zvezda
|Group E - 1
|20/09/2023 02:00:00
|Feyenoord - Celtic
|20/09/2023 02:00:00
|Lazio - Atletico Madrid
|Group H - 1
|20/09/2023 02:00:00
|Barcelona - Antwerp
|20/09/2023 02:00:00
|Shakhtar Donetsk - FC Porto
|Group A - 1
|20/09/2023 23:45:00
|Galatasaray - FC Copenhagen
|21/09/2023 02:00:00
|Bayern Munich - Manchester United
|Group C - 1
|20/09/2023 23:45:00
|Real Madrid - Union Berlin
|21/09/2023 02:00:00
|SC Braga - Napoli
|Group B - 1
|21/09/2023 02:00:00
|Sevilla - Lens
|21/09/2023 02:00:00
|Arsenal - PSV Eindhoven
|Group D - 1
|21/09/2023 02:00:00
|Benfica - Red Bull Salzburg
|21/09/2023 02:00:00
|Real Sociedad - Inter
|Group C - 2
|03/10/2023 23:45:00
|Union Berlin - SC Braga
|04/10/2023 02:00:00
|Napoli - Real Madrid
|Group D - 2
|03/10/2023 23:45:00
|Red Bull Salzburg - Real Sociedad
|04/10/2023 02:00:00
|Inter - Benfica
|Group A - 2
|04/10/2023 02:00:00
|Manchester United - Galatasaray
|04/10/2023 02:00:00
|FC Copenhagen - Bayern Munich
|Group B - 2
|04/10/2023 02:00:00
|Lens - Arsenal
|04/10/2023 02:00:00
|PSV Eindhoven - Sevilla
|Group E - 2
|04/10/2023 23:45:00
|Atletico Madrid - Feyenoord
|05/10/2023 02:00:00
|Celtic - Lazio
|Group H - 2
|04/10/2023 23:45:00
|Antwerp - Shakhtar Donetsk
|05/10/2023 02:00:00
|FC Porto - Barcelona
|Group F - 2
|05/10/2023 02:00:00
|Borussia Dortmund - AC Milan
|05/10/2023 02:00:00
|Newcastle - Paris Saint Germain
|Group G - 2
|05/10/2023 02:00:00
|RB Leipzig - Manchester City
|05/10/2023 02:00:00
|FK Crvena Zvezda - BSC Young Boys
|Group A - 3
|24/10/2023 23:45:00
|Galatasaray - Bayern Munich
|25/10/2023 02:00:00
|Manchester United - FC Copenhagen
|Group D - 3
|24/10/2023 23:45:00
|Inter - Red Bull Salzburg
|25/10/2023 02:00:00
|Benfica - Real Sociedad
|Group B - 3
|25/10/2023 02:00:00
|Lens - PSV Eindhoven
|25/10/2023 02:00:00
|Sevilla - Arsenal
|Group C - 3
|25/10/2023 02:00:00
|SC Braga - Real Madrid
|25/10/2023 02:00:00
|Union Berlin - Napoli
|Group E - 3
|25/10/2023 23:45:00
|Feyenoord - Lazio
|26/10/2023 02:00:00
|Celtic - Atletico Madrid
|Group H - 3
|25/10/2023 23:45:00
|Barcelona - Shakhtar Donetsk
|26/10/2023 02:00:00
|Antwerp - FC Porto
|Group F - 3
|26/10/2023 02:00:00
|Paris Saint Germain - AC Milan
|26/10/2023 02:00:00
|Newcastle - Borussia Dortmund
|Group G - 3
|26/10/2023 02:00:00
|RB Leipzig - FK Crvena Zvezda
|26/10/2023 02:00:00
|BSC Young Boys - Manchester City
|Group F - 4
|08/11/2023 00:45:00
|Borussia Dortmund - Newcastle
|08/11/2023 03:00:00
|AC Milan - Paris Saint Germain
|Group H - 4
|08/11/2023 00:45:00
|Shakhtar Donetsk - Barcelona
|08/11/2023 03:00:00
|FC Porto - Antwerp
|Group E - 4
|08/11/2023 03:00:00
|Atletico Madrid - Celtic
|08/11/2023 03:00:00
|Lazio - Feyenoord
|Group G - 4
|08/11/2023 03:00:00
|Manchester City - BSC Young Boys
|08/11/2023 03:00:00
|FK Crvena Zvezda - RB Leipzig
|Group C - 4
|09/11/2023 00:45:00
|Napoli - Union Berlin
|09/11/2023 03:00:00
|Real Madrid - SC Braga
|Group D - 4
|09/11/2023 00:45:00
|Real Sociedad - Benfica
|09/11/2023 03:00:00
|Red Bull Salzburg - Inter
|Group A - 4
|09/11/2023 03:00:00
|Bayern Munich - Galatasaray
|09/11/2023 03:00:00
|FC Copenhagen - Manchester United
|Group B - 4
|09/11/2023 03:00:00
|Arsenal - Sevilla
|09/11/2023 03:00:00
|PSV Eindhoven - Lens
|Group E - 5
|29/11/2023 00:45:00
|Lazio - Celtic
|29/11/2023 03:00:00
|Feyenoord - Atletico Madrid
|Group H - 5
|29/11/2023 00:45:00
|Shakhtar Donetsk - Antwerp
|29/11/2023 03:00:00
|Barcelona - FC Porto
|Group F - 5
|29/11/2023 03:00:00
|Paris Saint Germain - Newcastle
|29/11/2023 03:00:00
|AC Milan - Borussia Dortmund
|Group G - 5
|29/11/2023 03:00:00
|Manchester City - RB Leipzig
|29/11/2023 03:00:00
|BSC Young Boys - FK Crvena Zvezda
|Group A - 5
|30/11/2023 00:45:00
|Galatasaray - Manchester United
|30/11/2023 03:00:00
|Bayern Munich - FC Copenhagen
|Group B - 5
|30/11/2023 00:45:00
|Sevilla - PSV Eindhoven
|30/11/2023 03:00:00
|Arsenal - Lens
|Group C - 5
|30/11/2023 03:00:00
|Real Madrid - Napoli
|30/11/2023 03:00:00
|SC Braga - Union Berlin
|Group D - 5
|30/11/2023 03:00:00
|Benfica - Inter
|30/11/2023 03:00:00
|Real Sociedad - Red Bull Salzburg
|Group B - 6
|13/12/2023 00:45:00
|Lens - Sevilla
|13/12/2023 00:45:00
|PSV Eindhoven - Arsenal
|Group A - 6
|13/12/2023 03:00:00
|Manchester United - Bayern Munich
|13/12/2023 03:00:00
|FC Copenhagen - Galatasaray
|Group C - 6
|13/12/2023 03:00:00
|Napoli - SC Braga
|13/12/2023 03:00:00
|Union Berlin - Real Madrid
|Group D - 6
|13/12/2023 03:00:00
|Inter - Real Sociedad
|13/12/2023 03:00:00
|Red Bull Salzburg - Benfica
|Group G - 6
|14/12/2023 00:45:00
|RB Leipzig - BSC Young Boys
|14/12/2023 00:45:00
|FK Crvena Zvezda - Manchester City
|Group E - 6
|14/12/2023 03:00:00
|Atletico Madrid - Lazio
|14/12/2023 03:00:00
|Celtic - Feyenoord
|Group F - 6
|14/12/2023 03:00:00
|Borussia Dortmund - Paris Saint Germain
|14/12/2023 03:00:00
|Newcastle - AC Milan
|Group H - 6
|14/12/2023 03:00:00
|FC Porto - Shakhtar Donetsk
|14/12/2023 03:00:00
|Antwerp - Barcelona
