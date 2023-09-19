Kết quả UEFA Champions League 2023-24
Group F - 1
19/09/2023 23:45:00 AC Milan - Newcastle
20/09/2023 02:00:00 Paris Saint Germain - Borussia Dortmund
Group G - 1
19/09/2023 23:45:00 BSC Young Boys - RB Leipzig
20/09/2023 02:00:00 Manchester City - FK Crvena Zvezda
Group E - 1
20/09/2023 02:00:00 Feyenoord - Celtic
20/09/2023 02:00:00 Lazio - Atletico Madrid
Group H - 1
20/09/2023 02:00:00 Barcelona - Antwerp
20/09/2023 02:00:00 Shakhtar Donetsk - FC Porto
Group A - 1
20/09/2023 23:45:00 Galatasaray - FC Copenhagen
21/09/2023 02:00:00 Bayern Munich - Manchester United
Group C - 1
20/09/2023 23:45:00 Real Madrid - Union Berlin
21/09/2023 02:00:00 SC Braga - Napoli
Group B - 1
21/09/2023 02:00:00 Sevilla - Lens
21/09/2023 02:00:00 Arsenal - PSV Eindhoven
Group D - 1
21/09/2023 02:00:00 Benfica - Red Bull Salzburg
21/09/2023 02:00:00 Real Sociedad - Inter
Group C - 2
03/10/2023 23:45:00 Union Berlin - SC Braga
04/10/2023 02:00:00 Napoli - Real Madrid
Group D - 2
03/10/2023 23:45:00 Red Bull Salzburg - Real Sociedad
04/10/2023 02:00:00 Inter - Benfica
Group A - 2
04/10/2023 02:00:00 Manchester United - Galatasaray
04/10/2023 02:00:00 FC Copenhagen - Bayern Munich
Group B - 2
04/10/2023 02:00:00 Lens - Arsenal
04/10/2023 02:00:00 PSV Eindhoven - Sevilla
Group E - 2
04/10/2023 23:45:00 Atletico Madrid - Feyenoord
05/10/2023 02:00:00 Celtic - Lazio
Group H - 2
04/10/2023 23:45:00 Antwerp - Shakhtar Donetsk
05/10/2023 02:00:00 FC Porto - Barcelona
Group F - 2
05/10/2023 02:00:00 Borussia Dortmund - AC Milan
05/10/2023 02:00:00 Newcastle - Paris Saint Germain
Group G - 2
05/10/2023 02:00:00 RB Leipzig - Manchester City
05/10/2023 02:00:00 FK Crvena Zvezda - BSC Young Boys
Group A - 3
24/10/2023 23:45:00 Galatasaray - Bayern Munich
25/10/2023 02:00:00 Manchester United - FC Copenhagen
Group D - 3
24/10/2023 23:45:00 Inter - Red Bull Salzburg
25/10/2023 02:00:00 Benfica - Real Sociedad
Group B - 3
25/10/2023 02:00:00 Lens - PSV Eindhoven
25/10/2023 02:00:00 Sevilla - Arsenal
Group C - 3
25/10/2023 02:00:00 SC Braga - Real Madrid
25/10/2023 02:00:00 Union Berlin - Napoli
Group E - 3
25/10/2023 23:45:00 Feyenoord - Lazio
26/10/2023 02:00:00 Celtic - Atletico Madrid
Group H - 3
25/10/2023 23:45:00 Barcelona - Shakhtar Donetsk
26/10/2023 02:00:00 Antwerp - FC Porto
Group F - 3
26/10/2023 02:00:00 Paris Saint Germain - AC Milan
26/10/2023 02:00:00 Newcastle - Borussia Dortmund
Group G - 3
26/10/2023 02:00:00 RB Leipzig - FK Crvena Zvezda
26/10/2023 02:00:00 BSC Young Boys - Manchester City
Group F - 4
08/11/2023 00:45:00 Borussia Dortmund - Newcastle
08/11/2023 03:00:00 AC Milan - Paris Saint Germain
Group H - 4
08/11/2023 00:45:00 Shakhtar Donetsk - Barcelona
08/11/2023 03:00:00 FC Porto - Antwerp
Group E - 4
08/11/2023 03:00:00 Atletico Madrid - Celtic
08/11/2023 03:00:00 Lazio - Feyenoord
Group G - 4
08/11/2023 03:00:00 Manchester City - BSC Young Boys
08/11/2023 03:00:00 FK Crvena Zvezda - RB Leipzig
Group C - 4
09/11/2023 00:45:00 Napoli - Union Berlin
09/11/2023 03:00:00 Real Madrid - SC Braga
Group D - 4
09/11/2023 00:45:00 Real Sociedad - Benfica
09/11/2023 03:00:00 Red Bull Salzburg - Inter
Group A - 4
09/11/2023 03:00:00 Bayern Munich - Galatasaray
09/11/2023 03:00:00 FC Copenhagen - Manchester United
Group B - 4
09/11/2023 03:00:00 Arsenal - Sevilla
09/11/2023 03:00:00 PSV Eindhoven - Lens
Group E - 5
29/11/2023 00:45:00 Lazio - Celtic
29/11/2023 03:00:00 Feyenoord - Atletico Madrid
Group H - 5
29/11/2023 00:45:00 Shakhtar Donetsk - Antwerp
29/11/2023 03:00:00 Barcelona - FC Porto
Group F - 5
29/11/2023 03:00:00 Paris Saint Germain - Newcastle
29/11/2023 03:00:00 AC Milan - Borussia Dortmund
Group G - 5
29/11/2023 03:00:00 Manchester City - RB Leipzig
29/11/2023 03:00:00 BSC Young Boys - FK Crvena Zvezda
Group A - 5
30/11/2023 00:45:00 Galatasaray - Manchester United
30/11/2023 03:00:00 Bayern Munich - FC Copenhagen
Group B - 5
30/11/2023 00:45:00 Sevilla - PSV Eindhoven
30/11/2023 03:00:00 Arsenal - Lens
Group C - 5
30/11/2023 03:00:00 Real Madrid - Napoli
30/11/2023 03:00:00 SC Braga - Union Berlin
Group D - 5
30/11/2023 03:00:00 Benfica - Inter
30/11/2023 03:00:00 Real Sociedad - Red Bull Salzburg
Group B - 6
13/12/2023 00:45:00 Lens - Sevilla
13/12/2023 00:45:00 PSV Eindhoven - Arsenal
Group A - 6
13/12/2023 03:00:00 Manchester United - Bayern Munich
13/12/2023 03:00:00 FC Copenhagen - Galatasaray
Group C - 6
13/12/2023 03:00:00 Napoli - SC Braga
13/12/2023 03:00:00 Union Berlin - Real Madrid
Group D - 6
13/12/2023 03:00:00 Inter - Real Sociedad
13/12/2023 03:00:00 Red Bull Salzburg - Benfica
Group G - 6
14/12/2023 00:45:00 RB Leipzig - BSC Young Boys
14/12/2023 00:45:00 FK Crvena Zvezda - Manchester City
Group E - 6
14/12/2023 03:00:00 Atletico Madrid - Lazio
14/12/2023 03:00:00 Celtic - Feyenoord
Group F - 6
14/12/2023 03:00:00 Borussia Dortmund - Paris Saint Germain
14/12/2023 03:00:00 Newcastle - AC Milan
Group H - 6
14/12/2023 03:00:00 FC Porto - Shakhtar Donetsk
14/12/2023 03:00:00 Antwerp - Barcelona 

