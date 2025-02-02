espanyol 1 0 real madrid 1.jpg

Ghi bàn: Romero 85'

Đội hình xuất phát: 

Espanyol: Joan Garcia; El Hilali, Cabrera, Kumbulla, Romero; Urko, Pol Lozano, Kral, Jofre; Puado, Roberto Fernandez

Real Madrid: Courtois, Fran Garcia, Rudiger, Tchouameni, Vasquez, Ceballos, Valverde, Bellingham, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Mbappe.

Bảng xếp hạng La Liga 2024/25
STT Đội Trận T H B HS Điểm
1 Real Madrid 22 15 4 3 29 49
2 Atletico Madrid 22 14 6 2 23 48
3 Barcelona 21 13 3 5 35 42
4 Athletic Club 21 11 7 3 13 40
5 Villarreal 22 10 7 5 11 37
6 Rayo Vallecano 22 8 8 6 2 32
7 Mallorca 22 9 3 10 -9 30
8 Girona 21 8 4 9 0 28
9 Real Sociedad 21 8 4 9 0 28
10 Real Betis 21 7 7 7 -3 28
11 Sevilla 22 7 7 8 -6 28
12 Osasuna 21 6 9 6 -5 27
13 Celta Vigo 21 7 4 10 -3 25
14 Getafe 22 5 9 8 0 24
15 Las Palmas 21 6 5 10 -8 23
16 Leganes 22 5 8 9 -11 23
17 Espanyol 22 6 5 11 -12 23
18 Alaves 21 5 6 10 -8 21
19 Valencia 21 3 7 11 -16 16
20 Valladolid 22 4 3 15 -32 15

*Tiếp tục cập nhật...