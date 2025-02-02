Ghi bàn: Romero 85'
Đội hình xuất phát:
Espanyol: Joan Garcia; El Hilali, Cabrera, Kumbulla, Romero; Urko, Pol Lozano, Kral, Jofre; Puado, Roberto Fernandez
Real Madrid: Courtois, Fran Garcia, Rudiger, Tchouameni, Vasquez, Ceballos, Valverde, Bellingham, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Mbappe.
|Bảng xếp hạng La Liga 2024/25
|STT
|Đội
|Trận
|T
|H
|B
|HS
|Điểm
|1
|Real Madrid
|22
|15
|4
|3
|29
|49
|2
|Atletico Madrid
|22
|14
|6
|2
|23
|48
|3
|Barcelona
|21
|13
|3
|5
|35
|42
|4
|Athletic Club
|21
|11
|7
|3
|13
|40
|5
|Villarreal
|22
|10
|7
|5
|11
|37
|6
|Rayo Vallecano
|22
|8
|8
|6
|2
|32
|7
|Mallorca
|22
|9
|3
|10
|-9
|30
|8
|Girona
|21
|8
|4
|9
|0
|28
|9
|Real Sociedad
|21
|8
|4
|9
|0
|28
|10
|Real Betis
|21
|7
|7
|7
|-3
|28
|11
|Sevilla
|22
|7
|7
|8
|-6
|28
|12
|Osasuna
|21
|6
|9
|6
|-5
|27
|13
|Celta Vigo
|21
|7
|4
|10
|-3
|25
|14
|Getafe
|22
|5
|9
|8
|0
|24
|15
|Las Palmas
|21
|6
|5
|10
|-8
|23
|16
|Leganes
|22
|5
|8
|9
|-11
|23
|17
|Espanyol
|22
|6
|5
|11
|-12
|23
|18
|Alaves
|21
|5
|6
|10
|-8
|21
|19
|Valencia
|21
|3
|7
|11
|-16
|16
|20
|Valladolid
|22
|4
|3
|15
|-32
|15
*Tiếp tục cập nhật...