{"article":{"id":"2225310","title":"Chelsea thua bẽ bàng trên sân Everton","description":"Kết quả bóng đá - Hai bàn thắng của Doucoure và Dobbin giúp Everton đánh bại Chelsea 2-0 trên sân nhà Goodison Park.","contentObject":{"content":"<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/everton-chelsea-1069.jpg?width=768&s=NHWLc1nQlEQisaWWW0nZ3Q\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/everton-chelsea-1069.jpg?width=1024&s=pq7NPZg2bqzrqUkU8lK9DA\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/everton-chelsea-1069.jpg?width=0&s=EUGM5D2vsBNRID_zPxFA4w\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/everton-chelsea-1069.jpg?width=768&s=NHWLc1nQlEQisaWWW0nZ3Q\" alt=\"Everton Chelsea.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/everton-chelsea-1069.jpg?width=260&s=lDCo2Qj6aMhsa6yO4zqoAg\"></picture>

<figcaption>Pickford tiếp tục được ăn mừng chiến thắng trên sân nhà</figcaption>

</figure>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/everton-chelsea-1070.jpg?width=768&s=fwmIDlNKSOj461JuNS4eiQ\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/everton-chelsea-1070.jpg?width=1024&s=JvRmGFmI_ReT3lhxyYC_vA\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/everton-chelsea-1070.jpg?width=0&s=Wz9S0xEN1hAgdXp2hQhbTg\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/everton-chelsea-1070.jpg?width=768&s=fwmIDlNKSOj461JuNS4eiQ\" alt=\"Everton Chelsea.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/everton-chelsea-1070.jpg?width=260&s=9YRp8bLomK_HgI7UhdnZzQ\"></picture>

<figcaption>Trái ngược là hình ảnh thất vọng của Chelsea</figcaption>

</figure>

<p><strong>Đội hình ra sân</strong></p>

<p><strong>Everton: </strong>Pickford; Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Garner, Gueye, McNeil; Doucoure; Calvert-Lewin.</p>

<p><strong><a href=\"https://vietnamnet.vn/chelsea-tag280332514768397993.html\" target=\"_blank\">Chelsea</a>: </strong>Sanchez; James, Disasi, Badiashile, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Gallagher, Mudryk; Broja.</p>

<p><strong>Bàn thắng:</strong> Doucoure 55', Dobbin 90'+2<em></em></p>","conclusion":"","timelines":[{"id":"671e7983-3656-440a-8423-387811be4d45","time":"2023-12-10T18:47:00","title":"18h","content":"<p><strong>Thông tin lực lượng</strong></p>

<p><strong>Everton: </strong>Dele Alli, Amadou Onana chấn thương.</p>

<p><strong>Chelsea:</strong> Chalobah, Chilwell, Chukwuemeka, Fofana, Gusto, Madueke, Nkunku, Ugochukwu chấn thương.</p>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/everton-chelsea-687.jpg?width=768&s=DQ2qxYV5jISEFkwWYPdBtw\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/everton-chelsea-687.jpg?width=1024&s=miGFf052YN4Hq4Y278S4Pw\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/everton-chelsea-687.jpg?width=0&s=RJG3wL870PZ4Vh93F4CDbQ\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/everton-chelsea-687.jpg?width=768&s=DQ2qxYV5jISEFkwWYPdBtw\" alt=\"Everton Chelsea.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/everton-chelsea-687.jpg?width=260&s=xuJm6MGAEyQQjYPwdSOnxw\"></picture>

<figcaption>Chelsea sẽ có chuyến làm khách khó khăn</figcaption>

</figure>","pageIndex":0,"type":1,"liveMediaTypeEnumToInt":1},{"id":"336074f6-4b94-45ca-b34b-df5051620f6f","time":"2023-12-10T18:47:24","title":"19h","content":"<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/everton-688.jpg?width=768&s=HxiT4SDNVOLo7mistKuSAQ\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/everton-688.jpg?width=1024&s=V6PSruy7RnGAJ3lsyDYLcw\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/everton-688.jpg?width=0&s=OKBtI-akiDUSjBcDbw6rCg\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/everton-688.jpg?width=768&s=HxiT4SDNVOLo7mistKuSAQ\" alt=\"Everton.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/everton-688.jpg?width=260&s=7V9JyEVewtCzeepnQFvIhA\"></picture>

<figcaption>Everton đang duy trì phong độ ấn tượng</figcaption>

</figure>","pageIndex":0,"type":1,"liveMediaTypeEnumToInt":1},{"id":"5fa0e6e5-1c50-4b2e-843d-0ed16e7fd4fa","time":"2023-12-10T20:28:54","title":"20h","content":"<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/everton-chelsea-810.jpg?width=768&s=ugEbD-s3s3-yabncx-etXw\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/everton-chelsea-810.jpg?width=1024&s=SIEExSYTHGNuisC9EuVGjg\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/everton-chelsea-810.jpg?width=0&s=g8DwIwZFQRM0cfAgd37FiA\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/everton-chelsea-810.jpg?width=768&s=ugEbD-s3s3-yabncx-etXw\" alt=\"Everton Chelsea.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/everton-chelsea-810.jpg?width=260&s=4EwzzLMlz4BwJp813z7CCg\"></picture>

<figcaption>Đội hình ra sân Everton</figcaption>

</figure>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/everton-chelsea-811.jpg?width=768&s=eis6BF2ckCrTX29cNQ85TA\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/everton-chelsea-811.jpg?width=1024&s=_Q-fAk3-htJ60oHKyPK0tg\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/everton-chelsea-811.jpg?width=0&s=5pqvymYQeNOeen_OCloz8Q\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/everton-chelsea-811.jpg?width=768&s=eis6BF2ckCrTX29cNQ85TA\" alt=\"Everton Chelsea.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/everton-chelsea-811.jpg?width=260&s=-75admNw9_vfq5CynOB1jA\"></picture>

<figcaption>Đội hình ra sân Chelsea</figcaption>

</figure>","pageIndex":0,"type":1,"liveMediaTypeEnumToInt":1},{"id":"5998aa18-1544-4244-8080-d91817426042","time":"2023-12-10T20:30:41","title":"20h10","content":"<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/everton-chelsea-812.jpg?width=768&s=-FJcJ4wkcz2ZFkNSxlQhFQ\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/everton-chelsea-812.jpg?width=1024&s=UXV4Q8FPu2dewmNGpRjLwA\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/everton-chelsea-812.jpg?width=0&s=zvB7n7QJteBRZxeKNf2WYw\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/everton-chelsea-812.jpg?width=768&s=-FJcJ4wkcz2ZFkNSxlQhFQ\" alt=\"Everton Chelsea.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/everton-chelsea-812.jpg?width=260&s=BU8aOWcPGWuvhu1q5tmvyA\"></picture>

<figcaption></figcaption>

</figure>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/everton-chelsea-813.jpg?width=768&s=Hj3XfWFWp1_SLNzkNpTt3w\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/everton-chelsea-813.jpg?width=1024&s=1bSYBri2Px93KRFNpmaF2g\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/everton-chelsea-813.jpg?width=0&s=OrqYHupsI2fG_kMZZiWt9A\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/everton-chelsea-813.jpg?width=768&s=Hj3XfWFWp1_SLNzkNpTt3w\" alt=\"Everton Chelsea.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/everton-chelsea-813.jpg?width=260&s=Fr93-ZFdkre4O1GB0z3-Ww\"></picture>

<figcaption>Cầu thủ Chelsea đến sân</figcaption>

</figure>","pageIndex":0,"type":1,"liveMediaTypeEnumToInt":1},{"id":"e275ccd3-b7ce-4f0f-aa02-85e1be84c8b8","time":"2023-12-10T20:58:41","title":"21h","content":"<p>Trận đấu bắt đầu.</p>","pageIndex":0,"type":1,"liveMediaTypeEnumToInt":1},{"id":"ff7b3c3c-5fd6-46b2-b6f2-11af69c503d4","time":"2023-12-10T21:03:22","title":"3'","content":"<p>Enzo Fernandez tung ra hai cú dứt điểm liên tiếp đầu vòng cấm nhưng bị Pickord cản phá.</p>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/chelsea-everton-870.jpg?width=768&s=Y5DkB_Xq4TxYtsS3AzKHhg\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/chelsea-everton-870.jpg?width=1024&s=GIIz5VOyOsKBkYR-XBL1iw\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/chelsea-everton-870.jpg?width=0&s=Myocf8Bad7ChPbRH42bqPQ\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/chelsea-everton-870.jpg?width=768&s=Y5DkB_Xq4TxYtsS3AzKHhg\" alt=\"Chelsea Everton.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/chelsea-everton-870.jpg?width=260&s=hfMImvXWPHjaI_VBUE_qDg\"></picture>

<figcaption>Hai đội nhập cuộc hứng khởi</figcaption>

</figure>","pageIndex":0,"type":1,"liveMediaTypeEnumToInt":1},{"id":"a4d358e2-a55b-4a81-92b6-92ce32f6ba75","time":"2023-12-10T21:14:15","title":"13'","content":"<p>Cole Palmer nã đại bác sấm sét từ khoảng cách gần 30m nhưng Pickford một lần nữa chiến thắng cầu thủ Chelsea.</p>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/chelsea-everton-905.jpg?width=768&s=haoXWMVAxWpRGhLc6VWAEg\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/chelsea-everton-905.jpg?width=1024&s=dwEP82tw_Go3TxAjYkj-tQ\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/chelsea-everton-905.jpg?width=0&s=Lx2xnjxqtoV4fijQb6resQ\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/chelsea-everton-905.jpg?width=768&s=haoXWMVAxWpRGhLc6VWAEg\" alt=\"Chelsea Everton.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/chelsea-everton-905.jpg?width=260&s=SnRudWBMtDd7hNRpJWlGvQ\"></picture>

<figcaption>Pickford cứu thua cho Everton</figcaption>

</figure>","pageIndex":0,"type":1,"liveMediaTypeEnumToInt":1},{"id":"e1b8f347-2cb2-4283-9564-d8c3ecd86bb1","time":"2023-12-10T21:19:33","title":"18'","content":"<p>Cole Palmer nhận thẻ vàng vì cố tình ngã vờ kiếm penalty trong vòng cấm Everton.</p>","pageIndex":0,"type":1,"liveMediaTypeEnumToInt":1},{"id":"33d50c8b-5518-4c8f-aff1-b29eacbedc0a","time":"2023-12-10T21:25:09","title":"24'","content":"<p>Everton đưa ra câu trả lời đanh thép. Jack Harrison ngả người volley đẹp mắt đầu vòng cấm đưa bóng bay sạt cột dọc.</p>","pageIndex":0,"type":1,"liveMediaTypeEnumToInt":1},{"id":"a8f9f49f-ce87-4c02-b787-e994c20993de","time":"2023-12-10T21:26:48","title":"27'","content":"<p>Reece James gặp vấn đề chấn thương buộc phải rời sân sớm nhường chỗ cho Cowill.</p>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/chelsea-everton-912.jpg?width=768&s=rlAEIaKTqmOKLr5paNQUjg\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/chelsea-everton-912.jpg?width=1024&s=0Noiy_2_8cZtLaIBu6f54g\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/chelsea-everton-912.jpg?width=0&s=e9z97_gvStdlrGieXz2Npg\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/chelsea-everton-912.jpg?width=768&s=rlAEIaKTqmOKLr5paNQUjg\" alt=\"Chelsea Everton.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/chelsea-everton-912.jpg?width=260&s=DgS07jB8tE4WEttvhtSeZA\"></picture>

<figcaption>James (phải) chấn thương phải rời sân sớm</figcaption>

</figure>","pageIndex":0,"type":1,"liveMediaTypeEnumToInt":1},{"id":"c908dbad-efb5-411f-8297-b384e35ce554","time":"2023-12-10T21:37:44","title":"37'","content":"<p>Mudryk nỗ lực thoát đi bên cánh trái rồi căng ngang vào trong cho Broja đá nối không chính xác.</p>","pageIndex":0,"type":1,"liveMediaTypeEnumToInt":1},{"id":"53fbaddb-4701-4095-9ec0-36a28d357893","time":"2023-12-10T21:42:53","title":"42'","content":"<p>Cole Palmer rất chăm sút xa nhưng chưa mang lại hiệu quả.</p>","pageIndex":0,"type":1,"liveMediaTypeEnumToInt":1},{"id":"e2d8094f-8677-44ea-b2c4-a6c9fbeab462","time":"2023-12-10T21:53:47","title":"Kết thúc hiệp 1","content":"<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/chelsea-everton-930.jpg?width=768&s=3ULbOb1Y9Q9cgGp0gqBJwQ\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/chelsea-everton-930.jpg?width=1024&s=oJ2dBqjCE4wLeUQBvFf5ww\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/chelsea-everton-930.jpg?width=0&s=rhZrMUo5Eh90NNja2rwekA\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/chelsea-everton-930.jpg?width=768&s=3ULbOb1Y9Q9cgGp0gqBJwQ\" alt=\"Chelsea Everton.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/chelsea-everton-930.jpg?width=260&s=qQtVmU8NMCgqrZS7NGFe2Q\"></picture>

<figcaption>45 phút đầu khép lại với tỷ số 0-0</figcaption>

</figure>","pageIndex":0,"type":1,"liveMediaTypeEnumToInt":1},{"id":"3a270628-acc1-4aca-ba7f-3e08df641f3c","time":"2023-12-10T22:10:03","title":"49'","content":"<p>Robert Sanchez cứu thua xuất sắc cho Chelsea sau cú đá chìm hiểm hóc của McNeill.</p>","pageIndex":0,"type":1,"liveMediaTypeEnumToInt":1},{"id":"e6009217-92aa-49d2-8cf9-cb9a02ffcfa9","time":"2023-12-10T22:16:57","title":"55'","content":"<p><strong>Bàn thắng(1-0, Doucoure):</strong> Calvert-Lewin phá bẫy việt vị băng xuống dứt điểm trúng người thủ môn Sanchez bật ra. Doucoure chớp thời cơ đá bồi nhanh tung lưới Chelsea mở tỷ số.</p>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/doucoure-977.jpg?width=768&s=iX-29h-qPkUKf2pWy6ZCZg\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/doucoure-977.jpg?width=1024&s=aTG74O18GyeknvcsYs4jxg\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/doucoure-977.jpg?width=0&s=HPG0D3tfECqTTlX0J8NShQ\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/doucoure-977.jpg?width=768&s=iX-29h-qPkUKf2pWy6ZCZg\" alt=\"Doucoure.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/doucoure-977.jpg?width=260&s=HxlBujMvNTwSoG29vGkP1A\"></picture>

<figcaption></figcaption>

</figure>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/doucoure-978.jpg?width=768&s=pRoh4qGL8Nly9r2aqwIHng\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/doucoure-978.jpg?width=1024&s=FsI5BwI6aHYA6Owo-CIZiQ\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/doucoure-978.jpg?width=0&s=J7dePobfPSTAQbNi_lhDNg\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/doucoure-978.jpg?width=768&s=pRoh4qGL8Nly9r2aqwIHng\" alt=\"Doucoure.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/doucoure-978.jpg?width=260&s=gVQpcsWaVtTrcYyPJWIDVQ\"></picture>

<figcaption>Doucoure khai thông bế tắc trận đấu</figcaption>

</figure>","pageIndex":0,"type":1,"liveMediaTypeEnumToInt":1},{"id":"e3ea632a-3f87-470b-85c0-af520eb056bb","time":"2023-12-10T22:23:28","title":"60'","content":"<p>Chelsea được hưởng quả đá phạt đầu vòng cấm. Cole Palmer tung cú đá chân trái bóng đi xuyên hàng rào nhưng Pickford cản phá thành công.</p>","pageIndex":0,"type":1,"liveMediaTypeEnumToInt":1},{"id":"16435f9b-c52a-42cc-961a-7e480d403cc7","time":"2023-12-10T22:27:00","title":"66'","content":"<p>HLV Pochettino quyết định gia tăng hỏa lực tấn công với sự xuất hiện của Jackson và Sterling.</p>","pageIndex":0,"type":1,"liveMediaTypeEnumToInt":1},{"id":"d69ae3cc-8e72-4728-90d0-edc0760b2489","time":"2023-12-10T22:32:34","title":"67'","content":"<p>Vừa vào sân, Nicolas Jackson cứa lòng kỹ thuật bên cánh trái nhưng bóng không đi vào khung thành.</p>","pageIndex":0,"type":1,"liveMediaTypeEnumToInt":1},{"id":"53252e1c-fc5d-4796-9c8d-f947876dc054","time":"2023-12-10T22:39:28","title":"78'","content":"<p>Sterling liên tục khuấy đảo rồi trao cơ hội cho Jackson nhưng tiền đạo người Senegal tỏ ra quá vô duyên.</p>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/2023-12-10t154158z-1903666390-up1ejca17lxbd-rtrmadp-3-soccer-england-eve-che-report-1022.jpg?width=768&s=n5a-OrwjXnrRJru0dsItLQ\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/2023-12-10t154158z-1903666390-up1ejca17lxbd-rtrmadp-3-soccer-england-eve-che-report-1022.jpg?width=1024&s=px4f6YuGPIwJcodwqyJ5_g\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/2023-12-10t154158z-1903666390-up1ejca17lxbd-rtrmadp-3-soccer-england-eve-che-report-1022.jpg?width=0&s=r7sJB9f4Z2XIlk99hL9pWQ\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/2023-12-10t154158z-1903666390-up1ejca17lxbd-rtrmadp-3-soccer-england-eve-che-report-1022.jpg?width=768&s=n5a-OrwjXnrRJru0dsItLQ\" alt=\"2023 12 10t154158z 1903666390 up1ejca17lxbd rtrmadp 3 soccer england eve che report.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/2023-12-10t154158z-1903666390-up1ejca17lxbd-rtrmadp-3-soccer-england-eve-che-report-1022.jpg?width=260&s=BhH8zmpgmVlgSj1qzQDZdg\"></picture>

<figcaption>Sterling liên tục khuấy đảo hàng thủ Everton</figcaption>

</figure>","pageIndex":0,"type":1,"liveMediaTypeEnumToInt":1},{"id":"6a5cfd07-9a8f-4030-b6d0-18d2cfb626cd","time":"2023-12-10T22:40:52","title":"81'","content":"<p>Mudryk rẽ từ cánh trái vào trong rồi kết thúc chìm bật người hậu vệ Everton đi hết đường biên ngang.</p>","pageIndex":0,"type":1,"liveMediaTypeEnumToInt":1},{"id":"6da9f276-4e97-4101-90fb-c9df95e1c0ef","time":"2023-12-10T22:49:38","title":"88'","content":"<p>Chelsea ép sân liên tục nhưng hàng thủ Everton vẫn đang phòng ngự kín kẽ.</p>","pageIndex":0,"type":1,"liveMediaTypeEnumToInt":1},{"id":"7d663065-44bb-4899-90d2-d26fe7c17627","time":"2023-12-10T22:53:58","title":"90'+2","content":"<p><strong>Bàn thắng (2-0, Dobbin):</strong> Sau tình huống phạt góc, bóng bật ra tuyến hai và cầu thủ vừa vào sân thay người Dobbin volley chân trái tuyệt đẹp tung lưới Chelsea, nhân đôi cách biệt.</p>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/everton-chelsea-1121.jpg?width=768&s=ZjecLwHP1OKKamvl2JZwjA\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/everton-chelsea-1121.jpg?width=1024&s=6L3esW3FSNyX9wXYnwF7Tg\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/everton-chelsea-1121.jpg?width=0&s=FKN1w1b0yyZr_FLLU25EJg\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/everton-chelsea-1121.jpg?width=768&s=ZjecLwHP1OKKamvl2JZwjA\" alt=\"Everton Chelsea.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/everton-chelsea-1121.jpg?width=260&s=St5RokGZzB3KjzNqYIV-ug\"></picture>

<figcaption></figcaption>

</figure>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/everton-chelsea-1122.jpg?width=768&s=1p0YotuQYGMSy-lDEgl0qA\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/everton-chelsea-1122.jpg?width=1024&s=tB0lHawsHQHjDV_yn_XP2A\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/everton-chelsea-1122.jpg?width=0&s=hNUDAt6eBPcPjEXkqJ6ISw\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/everton-chelsea-1122.jpg?width=768&s=1p0YotuQYGMSy-lDEgl0qA\" alt=\"Everton Chelsea.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/everton-chelsea-1122.jpg?width=260&s=-lrEebYseyO3EpnNSxDJmQ\"></picture>

<figcaption>Dobbin ghi bàn \"chốt hạ\" cho Everton</figcaption>

</figure>","pageIndex":0,"type":1,"liveMediaTypeEnumToInt":1},{"id":"b73104a9-0cb9-4714-a2d3-31b6837ad284","time":"2023-12-10T23:08:08","title":"Kết quả ","content":"<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/everton-chelsea-1071.jpg?width=768&s=ckRyfXLmdXO6kObjSD1LUw\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/everton-chelsea-1071.jpg?width=1024&s=aqzCRzdUFeFjVuHBy8Wykg\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/everton-chelsea-1071.jpg?width=0&s=FDjLbBkN3hJKqY7jlWmE0A\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/everton-chelsea-1071.jpg?width=768&s=ckRyfXLmdXO6kObjSD1LUw\" alt=\"Everton Chelsea.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/everton-chelsea-1071.jpg?width=260&s=VfJvYdWr98o_f9D7t3ePBQ\"></picture>

<figcaption>Kết quả bóng đá - Everton giành chiến thắng xứng đáng</figcaption>

</figure>

<p></p>","pageIndex":0,"type":1,"liveMediaTypeEnumToInt":1}]},"displayType":5,"options":0,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":5,"detailUrl":"/ket-qua-bong-da-everton-2-0-chelsea-vong-16-ngoai-hang-anh-2225310.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/chelsea-thua-be-bang-tren-san-everton-1045.jpg","fullAvatarFbUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/chelsea-thua-be-bang-tren-san-everton-1046.jpg","updatedDate":"2023-12-10T23:27:55","isHiddenDescription":"","publishDateDisplay":"10/12/2023","hasCover":false},"articlesSameCategory":[{"id":"2225379","title":"Jack Grealish hóa người hùng, Man City thắng 'rửa mặt'","description":"Kết quả bóng đá - Sau chuỗi trận kém cỏi ở Ngoại hạng Anh, đoàn quân HLV Guardiola đã được hưởng niềm vui chiến thắng khi ngược dòng hạ Luton 2-1.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-luton-1-2-man-city-vong-16-ngoai-hang-anh-2225379.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/jack-grealish-hoa-nguoi-hung-man-city-thang-rua-mat-1083.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-10T23:16:15","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225359","title":"350 VĐV tranh tài giải Roller Sports các đội mạnh QG 2023","description":"Giải đua Roller Sports các đội mạnh quốc gia năm 2023 diễn ra từ 9-10/12 tại Đà Lạt (Lâm Đồng) với sự tham gia của 350 VĐV.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/350-vdv-tranh-tai-giai-roller-sports-cac-doi-manh-qg-2023-2225359.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/350-vdv-tranh-tai-giai-roller-sports-cac-doi-manh-qg-2023-949.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-10T22:11:53","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225312","title":"Trực tiếp Tottenham 2-0 Newcastle: Richarlison lập công (H1)","description":"Trực tiếp bóng đá Tottenham vs Newcastle ở vòng 16 Ngoại hạng Anh trên sân Tottenham Hotspur, diễn ra lúc 23h30 ngày 10/12 (giờ Việt Nam).","displayType":5,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"iconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/icon-live.gif","displayTypeToInt":5,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/truc-tiep-bong-da-tottenham-vs-newcastle-vong-16-ngoai-hang-anh-2225312.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/11/truc-tiep-tottenham-2-0-newcastle-richarlison-lap-cong-h1-28.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-10T22:00:00","option":512,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"iconId":"000002"},{"id":"2224734","title":"Bảng xếp hạng V-League 2023/24 vòng 5 mới nhất: HAGL chôn chân ở đáy bảng","description":"Bảng xếp hạng bóng đá V-League 1 2023/24 - Cập nhật vòng 5 bảng xếp hạng giải vô địch quốc gia V-League mùa giải 2023/2024, đầy đủ và chính xác.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/bang-xep-hang-v-league-2023-24-vong-5-moi-nhat-2224734.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/bang-xep-hang-v-league-202324-vong-5-moi-nhat-the-cong-vao-top-3-1047.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-10T21:16:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225200","title":"Tuấn Hải ghi bàn, Hà Nội FC buộc SLNA ra về tay trắng","description":"Kết quả bóng đá - Tiền đạo Phạm Tuấn Hải tiếp tục ghi bàn giúp Hà Nội FC vượt qua SLNA với tỷ số 2-0, thuộc vòng 5 Night Wolf V-League, tối 10/12.","displayType":5,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":5,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-ha-noi-fc-2-0-slna-vong-5-v-league-2023-24-2225200.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/truc-tiep-bong-da-ha-noi-2-0-slna-tuan-hai-lap-cong-789.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-10T21:12:00","option":66112,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/photo-icon.svg","avatarIconPosition":1,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"000009"},{"id":"2225346","title":"Tiến Linh chói sáng, Bình Dương hạ đẹp Khánh Hòa","description":"Kết quả bóng đá - Nguyễn Tiến Linh tỏa sáng rực rỡ sau khi vào sân từ ghế dự bị, đem về chiến tháng 2-0 cho B.Bình Dương ngay trên sân của Khánh Hòa, ở vòng 5 Night Wolf V-League 2023/24.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-khanh-hoa-0-2-binh-duong-v-league-2023-24-2225346.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/tien-linh-lap-dai-cong-binh-duong-ha-dep-khanh-hoa-839.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-10T20:44:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225348","title":"Haaland bất ngờ vắng mặt Man City đấu Luton Town, Pep sốt vó","description":"Haaland không chỉ phải ngồi ngoài ở trận Man City làm khách Luton Town lúc 21h tối nay (10/12), khiến Pep Guardiola đứng ngồi không yên.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/haaland-bat-ngo-vang-mat-man-city-dau-luton-town-pep-sot-vo-2225348.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/haaland-bat-ngo-vang-mat-man-city-dau-luton-town-pep-sot-vo-835.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-10T20:42:47","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225276","title":"THPT Phan Huy Chú bảo vệ thành công danh hiệu vô địch","description":"Đánh bại THPT Phùng Khắc Khoan trên chấm luân lưu, THPT Phan Huy Chú bảo vệ thành công danh hiệu vô địch giải bóng đá học sinh THPT Hà Nội 2023.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/thpt-phan-huy-chu-bao-ve-thanh-cong-danh-hieu-vo-dich-2225276.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/thpt-phan-huy-chu-bao-ve-thanh-cong-danh-hieu-vo-dich-530.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-10T17:07:38","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225270","title":"Aston Villa đánh bại Arsenal: Cổ tích của Unai Emery","description":"Aston Villa giúp cuộc đua Premier League thêm kịch tính khi quật ngã Arsenal, tiếp tục câu chuyện cổ tích hiện đại với Unai Emery.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-aston-villa-1-0-arsenal-co-tich-unai-emery-2225270.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/aston-villa-danh-bai-arsenal-co-tich-cua-unai-emery-522.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-10T17:05:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225280","title":"MU mua gấp Palhinha, Bayern Munich ký Araujo","description":"MU mua gấp tiền vệ Joao Palhinha, Bayern Munich lấy Araujo, Newcastle liên hệ 3 cầu thủ từ Saudi Arabia là những tin chuyển nhượng chính hôm nay, 10/12.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Tin chuyển nhượng","detailUrl":"/the-thao/tin-chuyen-nhuong","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao/tin-chuyen-nhuong","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/tin-chuyen-nhuong-10-12-mu-ky-palhinha-bayern-munich-lay-araujo-2225280.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/mu-mua-gap-palhinha-bayern-munich-ky-araujo-498.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-10T15:17:00","option":65536,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"},{"id":"2225190","title":"Võ sĩ kế thừa Nguyễn Trần Duy Nhất hụt đai vô địch MMA Championship","description":"Bùi Trường Sinh – người kế thừa Nguyễn Trần Duy Nhất không thể gây bất ngờ trước võ sĩ Nhu thuật người Brazil Robson De Oliveira Soares ở chung kết hạng 60kg MMA Championship 2023.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/vo-si-ke-thua-nguyen-tran-duy-nhat-hut-dai-vo-dich-mma-championship-2225190.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/vo-si-ke-thua-nguyen-tran-duy-nhat-hut-dai-vo-dich-mma-championship-381.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-10T12:27:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225256","title":"MU gây hoảng hốt ở Premier League, Erik Ten Hag run ‘dớp’ Liverpool","description":"MU lập cột mốc gây hoảng hốt ở Premier League, Erik ten Hag khó chồng khó, run trước ‘dớp’ Liverpool khó trụ ở Old Trafford.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/mu-gay-hoang-hot-o-premier-league-erik-ten-hag-run-dop-liverpool-2225256.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/mu-gay-hoang-hot-o-premier-league-erik-ten-hag-run-dop-liverpool-375.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-10T12:26:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225038","title":"Ngắm vẻ đẹp gây thương nhớ của Hoa khôi bóng chuyền Nguyệt Anh","description":"Tài năng và sở hữu vẻ đẹp rất cá tính, chủ công tuyển bóng chuyền nữ Việt Nam Phạm Thị Nguyệt Anh luôn trở thành tâm điểm mỗi khi xuất hiện.","displayType":19,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":19,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ngam-ve-dep-gay-thuong-nho-cua-hoa-khoi-bong-chuyen-nguyet-anh-2225038.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/ngam-ve-dep-gay-thuong-nho-cua-hoa-khoi-bong-chuyen-nguyet-anh-72.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-10T11:25:00","option":65536,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"},{"id":"2225241","title":"Erik ten hag bị 'tổng tấn công' sau trận MU 0-3 Bournemouth","description":"Erik ten hag bị chỉ trích dữ dội vì chiến thuật khó hiểu khiến MU chịu thất bại thảm hại 0-3 trước Bournemouth ngay tại Old Trafford.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/erik-ten-hag-bi-tong-tan-cong-sau-tran-mu-0-3-bournemouth-2225241.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/erik-ten-hag-bi-tong-tan-cong-sau-tran-mu-0-3-bournemouth-333.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-10T11:11:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225216","title":"MU thua thảm: Cơn tuyệt vọng của Erik ten Hag","description":"MU gây thất vọng khi thua Bournemouth 0-3 trên sân nhà Old Trafford, trận đấu mà Erik ten Hag thể hiện sự tuyệt vọng hoàn toàn.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-mu-0-3-bournemouth-erik-ten-hag-tuyet-vong-2225216.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/mu-thua-tham-con-tuyet-vong-cua-erik-ten-hag-290.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-10T10:27:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225185","title":"Quang Hải ghi bàn, VAR giúp Nam Định gỡ hòa kịch tính CAHN trên sân nhà","description":"Quang Hải và đồng đội đã chơi một trận đấu ấn tượng trước Thép xanh Nam Định. Tuy nhiên, VAR đã giúp đội chủ nhà ghi bàn thắng gỡ hòa 2-2 nghẹt thở ở những phút cuối trận.","displayType":4,"category":{"name":"Video","detailUrl":"/video","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/video","fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":4,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/quang-hai-ghi-ban-var-giup-nam-dinh-go-hoa-kich-tinh-cahn-tren-san-nha-2225185.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/quang-hai-ghi-ban-var-giup-nam-dinh-go-hoa-kich-tinh-cahn-tren-san-nha-288.gif","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-10T10:03:40","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"},{"id":"2225183","title":"HLV Gong Oh Kyun 'tố' bị cầu thủ Văn Kiên đánh vào ngực","description":"HLV Gong Oh Kyun lý giải nguyên nhân dẫn đến tình huống xô xát của ông và cầu thủ Văn Kiên trong trận Nam Định hòa CLB Công an Hà Nội 2-2 ở vòng 5 V-League 2023-24.","displayType":4,"category":{"name":"Video","detailUrl":"/video","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/video","fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":4,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/hlv-gong-oh-kyun-to-bi-cau-thu-van-kien-danh-vao-nguc-2225183.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/hlv-gong-oh-kyun-to-bi-cau-thu-van-kien-danh-vao-nguc-265.gif","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-10T09:34:49","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"},{"id":"2225021","title":"Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 10/12/2023","description":"Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 10/12/2023 - Cung cấp lịch thi đấu bóng đá trong nước và các giải đấu quốc tế hấp dẫn đêm nay, rạng sáng mai.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/lich-thi-dau-bong-da-hom-nay-10-12-2023-2225021.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/lich-thi-dau-bong-da-hom-nay-10122023-570.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-10T07:12:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225178","title":"PSG xây chắc ngôi đầu Ligue 1, tự tin đấu Dortmund ở Cúp C1","description":"Kết quả bóng đá - Barcola và Kolo Muani cùng nhau ghi bàn giúp PSG vượt qua Nantes với tỷ số 2-1, qua đó nới rộng khoảng cách với đội xếp thứ 2 Ligue 1 là Monaco lên thành 6 điểm.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-psg-2-1-nantes-vong-15-ligue-1-2023-24-2225178.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/psg-danh-bai-nantes-gia-co-ngoi-dau-ligue-1-175.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-10T06:34:00","option":65536,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"},{"id":"2224933","title":"Nhận định Hà Nội đấu SLNA: Trở lại cuộc đua vô địch","description":"Hà Nội FC hướng tới mục tiêu giành trọn 3 điểm trên sân nhà, khi tiếp SLNA tại vòng 5 Night Wolf V-League 2023/24, vào lúc 19h15 ngày 10/12.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/nhan-dinh-ha-noi-dau-slna-19h15-ngay-10-12-2224933.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/nhan-dinh-ha-noi-dau-slna-tro-lai-cuoc-dua-vo-dich-59.jpeg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-10T06:30:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225024","title":"Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 10/12/2023: Chelsea lại thua, Man City ngược dòng","description":"Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 10/12/2023, với các trận đấu trong nước và các giải tại châu Âu, châu Mỹ và châu Á đêm nay, rạng sáng mai.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-hom-nay-10-12-2023-2225024.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/ket-qua-bong-da-hom-nay-10122023-chelsea-lai-thua-man-city-nguoc-dong-1082.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-10T05:08:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225058","title":"HAGL chìm sâu đáy bảng V-League: Khi dao sắc không gọt được chuôi","description":"HAGL nhận thất bại thứ 3 chỉ sau 5 vòng đấu, chìm sâu dưới đáy BXH Night Wolf V-League 2023/24. Kết quả này không ngạc nhiên với những gì đội bóng của HLV Kiatisuk thể hiện.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/hagl-chim-sau-day-bang-v-league-khi-dao-sac-khong-got-duoc-chuoi-2225058.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/hagl-chim-sau-day-bang-v-league-khi-dao-sac-khong-got-duoc-chuoi-1142.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-10T05:04:00","option":65536,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"},{"id":"2225141","title":"Hạ Arsenal, Aston Villa tiếp tục bay cao","description":"Kết quả bóng đá - Sau khi đánh bại ĐKVĐ Man City, Aston Villa tiếp đà thăng hoa vượt qua Arsenal 1-0 nhờ bàn thắng của McGinn, ở vòng 16 Ngoại hạng Anh.","displayType":5,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":5,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-aston-villa-1-0-arsenal-vong-16-ngoai-hang-anh-2225141.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/truc-tiep-bong-da-aston-villa-1-0-arsenal-tan-cong-tim-ban-go-h2-163.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-10T02:50:00","option":512,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/photo-icon.svg","avatarIconPosition":1,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"000009"},{"id":"2225163","title":"Bellingham lập công, Real Madrid tuột chiến thắng","description":"Kết quả bóng đá - Jude Bellingham ghi bàn mở tỷ số, Real Madrid tuột chiến thắng trên sân của Real Betis, ở vòng 16 La Liga.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-betis-1-1-real-madrid-vong-16-la-liga-2023-24-2225163.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/bellingham-lap-cong-real-madrid-tuot-chien-thang-94.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-10T00:43:00","option":65536,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"},{"id":"2225142","title":"Bayern Munich thua thảm 1-5 trước trận gặp MU","description":"Kết quả bóng đá - Bayern Munich chịu thất bại muối mặt 1-5 trên sân của Eintracht Frankfurt, ở vòng 14 Bundesliga. Sau đây 4 ngày, \"Hùm xám\" sẽ làm khách trước MU ở Champions League.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-frankfurt-5-1-bayern-munich-bundesliga-2023-24-vong-14-2225142.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/bayern-munich-thua-tham-1-5-truoc-tran-gap-mu-1364.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T23:43:00","option":65536,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"}],"pageIndex":0,"totalPage":0,"articlePage":0}

Aa Zalo Email Sao chép liên kết Aa Aa