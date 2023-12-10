Everton Chelsea.jpg
Pickford tiếp tục được ăn mừng chiến thắng trên sân nhà
Trái ngược là hình ảnh thất vọng của Chelsea

Đội hình ra sân

Everton: Pickford; Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Garner, Gueye, McNeil; Doucoure; Calvert-Lewin.

Chelsea: Sanchez; James, Disasi, Badiashile, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Gallagher, Mudryk; Broja.

Bàn thắng: Doucoure 55', Dobbin 90'+2

10/12/2023 | 23:08

Kết quả

Kết quả bóng đá - Everton giành chiến thắng xứng đáng

10/12/2023 | 22:53

90'+2

Bàn thắng (2-0, Dobbin): Sau tình huống phạt góc, bóng bật ra tuyến hai và cầu thủ vừa vào sân thay người Dobbin volley chân trái tuyệt đẹp tung lưới Chelsea, nhân đôi cách biệt.

Everton Chelsea.jpg
Dobbin ghi bàn "chốt hạ" cho Everton
10/12/2023 | 22:49

88'

Chelsea ép sân liên tục nhưng hàng thủ Everton vẫn đang phòng ngự kín kẽ.

10/12/2023 | 22:40

81'

Mudryk rẽ từ cánh trái vào trong rồi kết thúc chìm bật người hậu vệ Everton đi hết đường biên ngang.

10/12/2023 | 22:39

78'

Sterling liên tục khuấy đảo rồi trao cơ hội cho Jackson nhưng tiền đạo người Senegal tỏ ra quá vô duyên.

2023 12 10t154158z 1903666390 up1ejca17lxbd rtrmadp 3 soccer england eve che report.jpg
Sterling liên tục khuấy đảo hàng thủ Everton
10/12/2023 | 22:32

67'

Vừa vào sân, Nicolas Jackson cứa lòng kỹ thuật bên cánh trái nhưng bóng không đi vào khung thành.

10/12/2023 | 22:27

66'

HLV Pochettino quyết định gia tăng hỏa lực tấn công với sự xuất hiện của Jackson và Sterling.

10/12/2023 | 22:23

60'

Chelsea được hưởng quả đá phạt đầu vòng cấm. Cole Palmer tung cú đá chân trái bóng đi xuyên hàng rào nhưng Pickford cản phá thành công.

10/12/2023 | 22:16

55'

Bàn thắng(1-0, Doucoure): Calvert-Lewin phá bẫy việt vị băng xuống dứt điểm trúng người thủ môn Sanchez bật ra. Doucoure chớp thời cơ đá bồi nhanh tung lưới Chelsea mở tỷ số.

Doucoure.jpg
Doucoure khai thông bế tắc trận đấu
10/12/2023 | 22:10

49'

Robert Sanchez cứu thua xuất sắc cho Chelsea sau cú đá chìm hiểm hóc của McNeill.

10/12/2023 | 21:53

Kết thúc hiệp 1

Chelsea Everton.jpg
45 phút đầu khép lại với tỷ số 0-0
10/12/2023 | 21:42

42'

Cole Palmer rất chăm sút xa nhưng chưa mang lại hiệu quả.

10/12/2023 | 21:37

37'

Mudryk nỗ lực thoát đi bên cánh trái rồi căng ngang vào trong cho Broja đá nối không chính xác.

10/12/2023 | 21:26

27'

Reece James gặp vấn đề chấn thương buộc phải rời sân sớm nhường chỗ cho Cowill.

Chelsea Everton.jpg
James  (phải) chấn thương phải rời sân sớm
10/12/2023 | 21:25

24'

Everton đưa ra câu trả lời đanh thép. Jack Harrison ngả người volley đẹp mắt đầu vòng cấm đưa bóng bay sạt cột dọc.

10/12/2023 | 21:19

18'

Cole Palmer nhận thẻ vàng vì cố tình ngã vờ kiếm penalty trong vòng cấm Everton.

10/12/2023 | 21:14

13'

Cole Palmer nã đại bác sấm sét từ khoảng cách gần 30m nhưng Pickford một lần nữa chiến thắng cầu thủ Chelsea.

Chelsea Everton.jpg
Pickford cứu thua cho Everton
10/12/2023 | 21:03

3'

Enzo Fernandez tung ra hai cú dứt điểm liên tiếp đầu vòng cấm nhưng bị Pickord cản phá.

Chelsea Everton.jpg
Hai đội nhập cuộc hứng khởi
10/12/2023 | 20:58

21h

Trận đấu bắt đầu.

10/12/2023 | 20:30

20h10

Everton Chelsea.jpg
Cầu thủ Chelsea đến sân
10/12/2023 | 20:28

20h

Everton Chelsea.jpg
Đội hình ra sân Everton
Everton Chelsea.jpg
Đội hình ra sân Chelsea
10/12/2023 | 18:47

19h

Everton.jpg
Everton đang duy trì phong độ ấn tượng
10/12/2023 | 18:47

18h

Thông tin lực lượng

Everton: Dele Alli, Amadou Onana chấn thương.

Chelsea: Chalobah, Chilwell, Chukwuemeka, Fofana, Gusto, Madueke, Nkunku, Ugochukwu chấn thương.

Everton Chelsea.jpg
Chelsea sẽ có chuyến làm khách khó khăn
