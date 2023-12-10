Kết quả bóng đá các trận đấu hôm nay

V-LEAGUE 2023/24 - VÒNG 5

09/12
18:00

Thép Xanh Nam Định 2-2 Công An Hà Nội

FPT Play

09/12
18:00

MerryLand Quy Nhơn Bình Định 2-3 Đông Á Thanh Hóa

VTV5, FPT Play

09/12
19:15

TP Hồ Chí Minh 1-1 Hải Phòng

HTV Thể thao, FPT Play

NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 16

09/12
19:30

Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool

K+SPORT1

09/12
22:00

 Manchester Utd -3 Bournemouth

K+SPORT1

 Brighton 1-1 Burnley

K+SPORT2

 Sheffield Utd 1-0 Brentford

K+ACTION

 Wolverhampton 1-1 Nottingham Forest

K+CINE

10/12
00:30

 Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal

K+SPORT1

VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 16

09/12
20:00

 Alaves 0-1 Las Palmas

SCTV15

09/12
22:15

 Real Betis 1-1 Real Madrid

SCTV15

10/12
00:30

 Villarreal 0-3 Real Sociedad

SCTV15

10/12
03:00

 Mallorca 1-0 Sevilla

SCTV15

VĐQG ITALIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 15

09/12
21:00

 Verona 1-1 Lazio

10/12
00:00

 Atalanta 3-2 AC Milan

10/12
02:45

 Inter Milan 4-0 Udinese

VĐQG PHÁP 2023/24 – VÒNG 15

09/12
23:00

 Rennes 1-2 Monaco

10/12
03:00

 PSG 2-1 Nantes

VĐQG ĐỨC 2023/24 – VÒNG 14

09/12
21:30

 Frankfurt 5-1 Bayern Munich

 Heidenheim 3-2 Darmstadt

 Union Berlin 3-1 Monchengladbach

 Wolfsburg 2-0 Freiburg

 Werder Bremen 0-1 Augsburg

10/12
00:30

 Dortmund 2-3 RB Leipzig