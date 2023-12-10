{"article":{"id":"2225024","title":"Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 10/12/2023","description":"Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 10/12/2023, với các trận đấu trong nước và các giải tại châu Âu, châu Mỹ và châu Á đêm nay, rạng sáng mai.","contentObject":"<table align=\"center\" style=\"width: 84.072%; height: 1756.42px;\">

<tbody>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9467%;\">

<h2>Kết quả bóng đá các trận đấu hôm nay</h2>

</td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 73.5833px;\">

<td style=\"width: 19.1317%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><strong><span>NGÀY GIỜ</span></strong></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.5497%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><strong><span>TRẬN ĐẤU</span></strong></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.2654%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><strong><span>TRỰC TIẾP</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9467%;\">

<p><strong><span>V-LEAGUE 2023/24 - VÒNG 5</span></strong><strong><span></span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 19.1317%;\">

<p>09/12<br>18:00</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.5497%;\">

<p>Thép Xanh Nam Định 2-2 Công An Hà Nội</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.2654%;\">

<p>FPT Play</p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 19.1317%;\">

<p>09/12<br>18:00</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.5497%;\">

<p>MerryLand Quy Nhơn Bình Định 2-3 Đông Á Thanh Hóa</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.2654%;\">

<p>VTV5, FPT Play</p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 19.1317%;\">

<p>09/12<br>19:15</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.5497%;\">

<p>TP Hồ Chí Minh 1-1 Hải Phòng</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.2654%;\">

<p>HTV Thể thao, FPT Play</p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 44.7917px;\">

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9467%; height: 44.7917px;\">

<p><strong><span>NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 16</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 73.5833px;\">

<td style=\"width: 19.1317%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span>09/12<br>19:30</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.5497%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span>Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.2654%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span>K+SPORT1</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 44.7917px;\">

<td rowspan=\"4\" style=\"width: 19.1317%; height: 236.75px;\">

<p><span>09/12<br>22:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.5497%; height: 44.7917px;\">

<p><span> Manchester Utd -3 Bournemouth</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.2654%; height: 44.7917px;\">

<p><span>K+SPORT1</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 44.7917px;\">

<td style=\"width: 58.5497%; height: 44.7917px;\">

<p><span> Brighton 1-1 Burnley</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.2654%; height: 44.7917px;\">

<p><span>K+SPORT2</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 73.5833px;\">

<td style=\"width: 58.5497%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span> Sheffield Utd 1-0 Brentford</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.2654%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span>K+ACTION</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 73.5833px;\">

<td style=\"width: 58.5497%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span> Wolverhampton 1-1 Nottingham Forest</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.2654%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span>K+CINE</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 73.5833px;\">

<td style=\"width: 19.1317%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span>10/12<br>00:30</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.5497%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span> Aston Villa - Arsenal</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.2654%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span>K+SPORT1</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 44.7917px;\">

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9467%; height: 44.7917px;\">

<p><strong><span>VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 16</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 73.5833px;\">

<td style=\"width: 19.1317%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span>09/12<br>20:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.5497%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span> Alaves 0-1 Las Palmas</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.2654%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span>SCTV15</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 73.5833px;\">

<td style=\"width: 19.1317%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span>09/12<br>22:15</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.5497%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span> Real Betis 1-1 Real Madrid</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.2654%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span>SCTV15</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 73.5833px;\">

<td style=\"width: 19.1317%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span>10/12<br>00:30</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.5497%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span> Villarreal - Real Sociedad</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.2654%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span>SCTV15</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 73.5833px;\">

<td style=\"width: 19.1317%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span>10/12<br>03:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.5497%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span> Mallorca - Sevilla</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.2654%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span>SCTV15</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 44.7917px;\">

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9467%; height: 44.7917px;\">

<p><strong><span>VĐQG ITALIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 15</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 73.5833px;\">

<td style=\"width: 19.1317%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span>09/12<br>21:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.5497%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span> Verona 1-1 Lazio</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.2654%; height: 73.5833px;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 73.5833px;\">

<td style=\"width: 19.1317%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span>10/12<br>00:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.5497%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span> Atalanta - AC Milan</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.2654%; height: 73.5833px;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 73.5833px;\">

<td style=\"width: 19.1317%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span>10/12<br>02:45</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.5497%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span> Inter Milan - Udinese</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.2654%; height: 73.5833px;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 44.7917px;\">

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9467%; height: 44.7917px;\">

<p><strong><span>VĐQG PHÁP 2023/24 – VÒNG 15</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 73.5833px;\">

<td style=\"width: 19.1317%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span>09/12<br>23:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.5497%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span> Rennes - Monaco</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.2654%; height: 73.5833px;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 73.5833px;\">

<td style=\"width: 19.1317%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span>10/12<br>03:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.5497%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span> PSG - Nantes</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.2654%; height: 73.5833px;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 44.7917px;\">

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9467%; height: 44.7917px;\">

<p><strong><span>VĐQG ĐỨC 2023/24 – VÒNG 14</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 73.5833px;\">

<td rowspan=\"5\" style=\"width: 19.1317%; height: 339.125px;\">

<p><span>09/12<br>21:30</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.5497%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span> Frankfurt 5-1 Bayern Munich</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.2654%; height: 73.5833px;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 73.5833px;\">

<td style=\"width: 58.5497%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span> Heidenheim 3-2 Darmstadt</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.2654%; height: 73.5833px;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 73.5833px;\">

<td style=\"width: 58.5497%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span> Union Berlin 3-1 Monchengladbach</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.2654%; height: 73.5833px;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 73.5833px;\">

<td style=\"width: 58.5497%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span> Wolfsburg 2-0 Freiburg</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.2654%; height: 73.5833px;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 44.7917px;\">

<td style=\"width: 58.5497%; height: 44.7917px;\">

<p><span> Werder Bremen 0-1 Augsburg</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.2654%; height: 44.7917px;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 73.5833px;\">

<td style=\"width: 19.1317%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span>10/12<br>00:30</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.5497%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span> Dortmund - RB Leipzig</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.2654%; height: 73.5833px;\"></td>

</tr>

</tbody>

</table>","displayType":1,"options":0,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"/ket-qua-bong-da-hom-nay-10-12-2023-2225024.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/ket-qua-bong-da-hom-nay-10122023-144.jpg","fullAvatarFbUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/ket-qua-bong-da-hom-nay-10122023-573.jpg","updatedDate":"2023-12-10T01:06:12","isHiddenDescription":"","publishDateDisplay":"10/12/2023","hasCover":false},"articlesSameCategory":[{"id":"2225058","title":"HAGL chìm sâu đáy bảng V-League: Khi dao sắc không gọt được chuôi","description":"HAGL nhận thất bại thứ 3 chỉ sau 5 vòng đấu, chìm sâu dưới đáy BXH Night Wolf V-League 2023/24. Kết quả này không ngạc nhiên với những gì đội bóng của HLV Kiatisuk thể hiện.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/hagl-chim-sau-day-bang-v-league-khi-dao-sac-khong-got-duoc-chuoi-2225058.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/hagl-chim-sau-day-bang-v-league-khi-dao-sac-khong-got-duoc-chuoi-1142.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-10T05:04:00","option":65536,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"},{"id":"2225141","title":"Hạ Arsenal, Aston Villa tiếp tục bay cao","description":"Kết quả bóng đá - Sau khi đánh bại ĐKVĐ Man City, Aston Villa tiếp đà thăng hoa vượt qua Arsenal 1-0 nhờ bàn thắng của McGinn.","displayType":5,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":5,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-aston-villa-1-0-arsenal-vong-16-ngoai-hang-anh-2225141.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/truc-tiep-bong-da-aston-villa-1-0-arsenal-tan-cong-tim-ban-go-h2-163.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-10T02:50:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225163","title":"Bellingham lập công, Real Madrid tuột chiến thắng","description":"Kết quả bóng đá - Jude Bellingham ghi bàn mở tỷ số, Real Madrid tuột chiến thắng trên sân của Real Betis, ở vòng 16 La Liga.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-real-betis-1-1-real-madrid-vong-16-la-liga-2023-24-2225163.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/10/bellingham-lap-cong-real-madrid-tuot-chien-thang-94.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-10T00:43:00","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/photo-icon.svg","avatarIconPosition":1,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"000009"},{"id":"2225142","title":"Bayern Munich thua thảm 1-5 trước trận gặp MU","description":"Kết quả bóng đá - Bayern Munich chịu thất bại muối mặt 1-5 trên sân của Eintracht Frankfurt, ở vòng 14 Bundesliga. Sau đây 4 ngày, \"Hùm xám\" sẽ làm khách trước MU ở Champions League.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-frankfurt-5-1-bayern-munich-bundesliga-2023-24-vong-14-2225142.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/bayern-munich-thua-tham-1-5-truoc-tran-gap-mu-1364.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T23:43:00","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/photo-icon.svg","avatarIconPosition":1,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"000009"},{"id":"2225018","title":"Lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh 2023/24 - Vòng 17 mới nhất","description":"Lịch thi đấu bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh mùa giải 2023/2024 vòng 17 được cập nhật liên tục, đầy đủ và chính xác.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/lich-thi-dau-bong-da-ngoai-hang-anh-2023-24-vong-17-2225018.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/lich-thi-dau-ngoai-hang-anh-202324-vong-17-moi-nhat-553.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T21:45:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225051","title":"HLV Gong Oh Kyun: Cầu thủ Nam Định đánh vào ngực tôi","description":"HLV Gong Oh Kyun lý giải nguyên nhân khiến ông nổi đóa với cầu thủ Văn Kiên, trong trận CAHN hòa 2-2 trước Nam Định trên sân Thiên Trường tối 9/11.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/hlv-gong-oh-kyun-noi-minh-bi-cau-thu-nam-dinh-danh-vao-nguc-2225051.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/hlv-gong-oh-kyun-cau-thu-nam-dinh-danh-vao-nguc-toi-1126.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T21:24:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224734","title":"Bảng xếp hạng V-League 2023/24 vòng 5 mới nhất: Nam Định giữ đỉnh bảng","description":"Bảng xếp hạng bóng đá V-League 1 2023/24 - Cập nhật vòng 5 bảng xếp hạng giải vô địch quốc gia V-League mùa giải 2023/2024, đầy đủ và chính xác.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/bang-xep-hang-v-league-2023-24-vong-5-moi-nhat-2224734.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/bang-xep-hang-v-league-202324-vong-5-moi-nhat-the-cong-vao-top-3-1047.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T21:21:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225010","title":"Hải Phòng FC giật lại 1 điểm từ tay CLB TP.HCM","description":"Kết quả bóng đá - Pha ghi bàn của Hoàng Nam ở cuối trận giúp Hải Phòng FC rời sân Thống Nhất của CLB TP.HCM với 1 điểm, thuộc vòng 5 Night Wolf V-League, tối 9/12.","displayType":5,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":5,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-tp-hcm-1-1-hai-phong-v-league-2023-24-2225010.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/hai-phong-fc-giat-lai-1-diem-tu-tay-clb-tphcm-1130.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T21:16:00","option":66112,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/photo-icon.svg","avatarIconPosition":1,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"000009"},{"id":"2225071","title":"Thắng ngược đầy cảm xúc, Liverpool leo lên đỉnh bảng","description":"Kết quả bóng đá - Bị Crystal Palace dẫn trước nhưng với lợi thế hơn người từ giữa hiệp hai, Liverpool lội ngược dòng thắng 2-1 nhờ 2 bàn của Salah và Elliott.","displayType":5,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":5,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-crystal-palace-1-2-liverpool-vong-16-ngoai-hang-anh-2225071.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/thang-nguoc-day-cam-xuc-liverpool-leo-len-dinh-bang-1138.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T21:10:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225098","title":"Văn Lâm mắc sai lầm, Bình Định thua 2-3 Thanh Hóa","description":"Kết quả bóng đá - Thủ thành Đặng Văn Lâm mắc sai lầm nghiêm trọng trong thất bại 2-3 của Quy Nhơn Bình Định trước Đông Á Thanh Hóa, ở vòng 5 Night Wolf V-League, tối 9/12.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-binh-dinh-2-3-thanh-hoa-v-league-2023-24-2225098.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/van-lam-mac-sai-lam-binh-dinh-thua-2-3-thanh-hoa-1047.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T20:48:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225049","title":"Giải bóng đá nữ VĐQG 2023: Quật ngã ĐKVĐ, Hà Nội 1 thêm 'lửa' đua vô địch","description":"Hà Nội 1 quật ngã ĐKVĐ TPHCM 1, san bằng điểm số và tạo thêm kịch tính cho cuộc đua đến ngôi vô địch giải nữ VĐQG – cúp Thái Sơn Bắc 2023.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/giai-bong-da-nu-vdqg-2023-quat-nga-dkvd-ha-noi-1-them-lua-dua-vo-dich-2225049.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/giai-bong-da-nu-vdqg-2023-quat-nga-dkvd-ha-noi-1-them-lua-dua-vo-dich-1002.jpeg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T20:28:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225088","title":"MU thua bẽ mặt 0-3 trước Bournemouth","description":"Kết quả bóng đá - Quỷ đỏ thể hiện hình ảnh kém cỏi và bạc nhược khi thua thảm 0-3 Bournemouth ngay trên sân nhà Old Trafford.","displayType":5,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":5,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-mu-0-3-bournemouth-vong-16-ngoai-hang-anh-2225088.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/truc-tiep-bong-da-mu-0-3-bournemouth-quy-do-vo-tran-h2-1363.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T20:27:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225005","title":"Quang Hải ghi bàn, CA Hà Nội tuột chiến thắng trước Nam Định","description":"Kết quả bóng đá - Trận thứ hai liên tiếp Quang Hải ghi bàn nhưng CA Hà Nội vẫn chỉ có 1 điểm trên sân của Thép xanh Nam Định, thuộc vòng 5 Night Wolf V-League, tối 9/12.","displayType":5,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":5,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-nam-dinh-2-2-ca-ha-noi-v-league-2023-24-2225005.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/truc-tiep-bong-da-nam-dinh-0-2-ca-ha-noi-quang-hai-nhan-doi-cach-biet-954.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T20:06:00","option":66112,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/photo-icon.svg","avatarIconPosition":1,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"000009"},{"id":"2225016","title":"Bảng xếp hạng Ngoại hạng Anh vòng 16 mới nhất: MU nguy cơ mất top 6","description":"Bảng xếp hạng bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh mùa giải 2023/2024 vòng 16 được cập nhật liên tục và nhanh nhất tại báo VietNamNet.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/bang-xep-hang-ngoai-hang-anh-2023-24-vong-16-2225016.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/bang-xep-hang-ngoai-hang-anh-vong-16-moi-nhat-mu-nguy-co-mat-top-6-1398.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T20:00:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225073","title":"HLV Gong Oh Kyun xô xát với cầu thủ Nam Định","description":"HLV Gong Oh Kyun nổi đóa với cầu thủ Văn Kiên khiến trận đấu giữa Nam Định vs CAHN trở nên rất nóng.","displayType":19,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":19,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/hlv-gong-oh-kyun-xo-xat-voi-cau-thu-nam-dinh-2225073.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/hlv-gong-oh-kyun-xo-xat-voi-cau-thu-nam-dinh-932.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T19:32:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225014","title":"Kết quả bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh vòng 16 hôm nay: MU thua thảm","description":"Kết quả bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh mùa giải 2023/2024 vòng 16 được cập nhật liên tục và nhanh nhất tại báo VietNamNet.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-ngoai-hang-anh-2023-24-vong-16-2225014.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/ket-qua-bong-da-ngoai-hang-anh-vong-16-hom-nay-liverpool-nguoc-dong-1125.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T19:30:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224735","title":"Lịch thi đấu vòng 6 V-League 1 2023/24 cập nhật","description":"Lịch thi đấu V-League 2023/24 - Cung cấp lịch thi đấu bóng đá vòng 6 Night Wolf V-League 1 mùa giải 2023/2024 nhanh, đầy đủ và chính xác.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/lich-thi-dau-bong-da-v-league-2023-24-vong-6-2224735.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/lich-thi-dau-vong-6-v-league-1-202324-cap-nhat-964.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T16:16:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2223030","title":"Lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh 2023/24 - Vòng 16 cập nhật","description":"Lịch thi đấu bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh mùa giải 2023/2024 vòng 16 được cập nhật liên tục, đầy đủ và chính xác.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/lich-thi-dau-bong-da-ngoai-hang-anh-2023-24-vong-16-2223030.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/5/lich-thi-dau-ngoai-hang-anh-202324-vong-16-hom-nay-138.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T15:44:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225012","title":"MU đua top 4 Ngoại hạng Anh: Điểm tựa Harry Maguire","description":"MU có cơ hội bước vào top 4 Premier League nhờ những đóng góp quan trọng của Harry Maguire, thủ lĩnh thực sự nơi hàng thủ.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/mu-dua-top-4-ngoai-hang-anh-diem-tua-harry-maguire-2225012.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/mu-dua-top-4-ngoai-hang-anh-diem-tua-harry-maguire-535.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T15:43:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225002","title":"MU được… bỏ phiếu thanh lý đồng loạt 8 cầu thủ","description":"MU được nêu ra những cái tên nhất định phải giữ lại, trong khi đó 4 chuyên gia đều ‘bỏ phiếu’ cho rằng Erik ten Hag nên chuyển nhượng đi 8 cầu thủ.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/mu-duoc-bo-phieu-chuyen-nhuong-dong-loat-8-cau-thu-2225002.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/mu-duoc-bo-phieu-thanh-ly-dong-loat-8-cau-thu-499.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T15:20:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224923","title":"MU nhận hat-trick giải thưởng, Erik ten Hag làm ngay điều đặc biệt","description":"MU ồn ào nội bộ, nhận hat-trick giải thưởng tháng 11 khiến Erik ten Hag tập hợp ngay toàn đội để làm điều đặc biệt, tuy nhiên vắng mặt Marcus Rashford.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/mu-nhan-hat-trick-giai-thuong-erik-ten-hag-lam-ngay-dieu-dac-biet-2224923.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/mu-nhan-hat-trick-giai-thuong-erik-ten-hag-lam-ngay-dieu-dac-biet-202.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T10:24:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224911","title":"Ancelotti tiết lộ tình hình Jude Bellingham, fan nghe mà cảm kích","description":"Phía sau một Jude Bellingham ‘thần hộ mệnh’ của Real Madrid là những khó khăn và cả đau đớn mà tiền vệ tuyển Anh phải chịu đựng, được Ancelotti tiết lộ.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ancelotti-tiet-lo-tinh-hinh-jude-bellingham-fan-nghe-ma-cam-kich-2224911.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/ancelotti-tiet-lo-tinh-hinh-jude-bellingham-fan-nghe-ma-cam-kich-148.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T09:49:41","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224886","title":"Jadon Sancho xuống đội trẻ MU vẫn vô kỷ luật, đồng đội hết 'cứu' nổi","description":"Jadon Sancho bị đầy ải xuống đội trẻ MU vẫn vô kỷ luật, thường xuyên bỏ tập khiến các cầu thủ cấp cao phải nghĩ lại về việc bênh vực anh.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/jadon-sancho-xuong-doi-tre-mu-van-vo-ky-luat-dong-doi-het-cuu-noi-2224886.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/jadon-sancho-xuong-doi-tre-mu-van-vo-ky-luat-dong-doi-het-cuu-noi-104.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T08:56:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224636","title":"Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 9/12/2023","description":"Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 9/12/2023 - Cung cấp lịch thi đấu bóng đá trong nước và các giải đấu quốc tế hấp dẫn đêm nay, rạng sáng mai.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/lich-thi-dau-bong-da-hom-nay-9-12-2023-2224636.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/lich-thi-dau-bong-da-hom-nay-9122023-704.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T07:10:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224680","title":"Nhận định Nam Định đấu CAHN: Giữ vững ngôi đầu","description":"Thép xanh Nam Định tự tin giành 3 điểm trong cuộc tiếp đón CAHN lúc 18h ngày 9/12, tiếp tục dẫn đầu Night Wolf V-League 2023/24.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/nhan-dinh-bong-da-nam-dinh-vs-cahn-18h-ngay-9-12-2224680.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/nhan-dinh-nam-dinh-dau-cahn-giu-vung-ngoi-dau-1474.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T06:30:00","option":65536,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"}],"pageIndex":0,"totalPage":0,"articlePage":0}

