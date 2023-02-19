Thể thao

19/02/2023   05:05 (GMT+07:00)

Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 19/2: Liverpool bắn hạ "Chích chòe'

Thiên Bình Nhà báo

Cập nhật nhanh kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 19/2/2023, kết quả vòng 4 V-League 2023 và các giải bóng đá hàng đầu châu Âu đêm nay, rạng sáng mai.

NGÀY GIỜ

 TRẬN ĐẤU TRỰC TIẾP

 V-LEAGUE 2023 - VÒNG 4

18/02  17:00

 SHB Đà Nẵng 2-3 TopenLand Bình Định FPT Play

18/02  19:15

 Hải Phòng 2-3 Hồng Lĩnh Hà Tĩnh FPT Play, VTV5
NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2022/23 – VÒNG 24
18/02  19:30 Aston Villa 2-4 Arsenal K+SPORT 1
18/02  22:00 Chelsea 0-1 Southampton K+SPORT 2
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Manchester City K+SPORT 1
Brentford 0-1 Crystal Palace K+Live 1
Brighton 0-0 Fulham K+CINE
Everton 1-0 Leeds K+LIFE
Wolverhampton 0-1 Bournemouth K+Live 2
19/02  00:30 Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool K+SPORT 1
VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2022/23 – VÒNG 22
18/02  20:00 Sociedad 1-1 Celta Vigo ON FOOTBALL
18/02  22:15 Real Betis 1-1 Valladolid ON FOOTBALL
19/02  00:30 Mallorca 4-2 Villarreal ON FOOTBALL
19/02  03:00 Osasuna 0-2 Real Madrid ON FOOTBALL
VĐQG ITALIA 2022/23 – VÒNG 23
18/02  21:00 Sampdoria 1-2 Bologna  
19/02  00:00 Monza 0-1 AC Milan ON SPORTS +
19/02  02:45 Inter Milan 3-1 Udinese ON SPORTS +
VĐQG ĐỨC 2022/23 – VÒNG 21
18/02  21:30 Bochum 0-2 Freiburg  
M’gladbach 3-2 Bayern Munich ON SPORTS NEWS
Stuttgart 3-0 Koln  
Wolfsburg 0-3 RB Leipzig ON SPORTS +
19/02  00:30 E.Frankfurt 2-0 Werder Bremen  
VĐQG PHÁP 2022/23 – VÒNG 24
18/02  23:00 Nice 0-0 Reims ON SPORTS
19/02  03:00 Strasbourg 2-1 Angers ON SPORTS NEWS
VĐQG HÀ LAN 2022/23 – VÒNG 22
18/02  22:30 Volendam 2-0 Vitesse  
19/02  00:45 Groningen 1-1 Emmen  
19/02  03:00 Feyenoord 2-1 AZ Alkmaar  
VĐQG BỒ ĐÀO NHA 2022/23 – VÒNG 21
18/02  22:30 Portimonense 0-1 Maritimo  
19/02  01:00 Estoril 1-3 Pacos Ferreira  
19/02  03:30 FC Porto 1-0 Rio Ave  
HẠNG NHẤT ANH 2022/23 – VÒNG 33
18/02  19:30 Millwall 3-2 Sheffield United  
18/02  22:00 Blackpool 1-0 Stoke City  
Huddersfield 2-1 Birmingham  
Hull City 0-0 Preston  
Luton Town 0-1 Burnley  
Middlesbrough 3-1 QPR  
Rotherham United 0-2 Coventry  
Sunderland 1-1 Bristol City  
Wigan 0-0 Norwich  
Blackburn Rovers 1-0 Swansea  

Xem ngay lịch thi đấu V-League 2023 mới nhất tại đây!

Erik ten Hag thông báo đội hình MU đấu Leicester City, cửa thắng cao
Thể thao

Erik ten Hag thông báo đội hình MU đấu Leicester City, cửa thắng cao

MU tiếp Leicester City lúc 21h tối nay, ngày 19/2, với tin vui được thuyền trưởng Erik ten Hag cập nhật, có thể giúp họ tiếp tục bay cao tại Premier League.
Sốc đội trưởng Chelsea bị đá vào đầu, bất tỉnh trên sân
Thể thao

Sốc đội trưởng Chelsea bị đá vào đầu, bất tỉnh trên sân

Đội trưởng Chelsea, Cesar Azpilicueta đã phải nhập viện cấp cứu sau khi bị cầu thủ đối phương đá thẳng vào đầu bất tỉnh ở trận thua Southampton.
HLV Philippe Troussier triệu tập 28 cầu thủ lên tuyển Việt Nam
Thể thao

HLV Philippe Troussier triệu tập 28 cầu thủ lên tuyển Việt Nam

VFF và HLV Philippe Troussier chốt kế hoạch tập trung U23 Việt Nam và tuyển Việt Nam trong tháng 3.
Zidane thông báo thời gian tái xuất giữa tin trở lại Real Madrid
Thể thao

Zidane thông báo thời gian tái xuất giữa tin trở lại Real Madrid

Trong lúc chờ trở lại công việc HLV giữa thông tin thay Ancelotti ở Real Madrid, vào cuối mùa, ‘gã hói’ Zinedine Zidane lấn sân sang đường đua F1.
MU nhận niềm vui không ngờ chung kết League Cup, Newcastle méo mặt
Thể thao

MU nhận niềm vui không ngờ chung kết League Cup, Newcastle méo mặt

Liverpool là đội gián tiếp mang đến niềm vui cho MU trước chung kết League Cup (26/2) khi Newcastle bất ngờ tiến thoái lưỡng nan với vị trí thủ môn!
Man City hòa như thua, Pep nói khó nghe, học trò huỵch toẹt vấn đề
Thể thao

Man City hòa như thua, Pep nói khó nghe, học trò huỵch toẹt vấn đề

Man City hòa như thua trước Nottingham Forest, Pep Guardiola phát biểu khó nghe, nhưng Kyle Walker thì huỵch toẹt vấn đề của đội nhà.
Dự đoán tỷ số Ngoại hạng Anh vòng 24 hôm nay 19/2
Thể thao

Dự đoán tỷ số Ngoại hạng Anh vòng 24 hôm nay 19/2

Dự đoán tỷ số Ngoại hạng Anh hôm nay ngày 19/2/2023 - Dự đoán tỷ số các trận đấu hot nhất tại Premier League chính xác nhất.
Quang Hải ra sân 14 phút, Pau thua Stade Laval ở Ligue 2
Thể thao

Quang Hải ra sân 14 phút, Pau thua Stade Laval ở Ligue 2

Nguyễn Quang Hải được thi đấu trở lại ở Ligue 2 trong trận Pau thua Stade Laval 0-1 tại vòng 24.
Xem trực tiếp đại chiến MU vs Leicester ở đâu, kênh nào?
Thể thao

Xem trực tiếp đại chiến MU vs Leicester ở đâu, kênh nào?

Cập nhật kênh phát sóng và link xem trực tiếp trận đấu giữa MU vs Leicester, thuộc khuôn khổ vòng 24 Ngoại hạng Anh 2022-23.
Lịch thi đấu V-League 2023 vòng 4 hôm nay: HAGL tiếp đón Công an Hà Nội
Thể thao

Lịch thi đấu V-League 2023 vòng 4 hôm nay: HAGL tiếp đón Công an Hà Nội

Lịch thi đấu V-League 2023 - Cung cấp lịch thi đấu bóng đá vòng 4 Night Wolf V-League 1 2023 nhanh, đầy đủ và chính xác.

HLV CLB Hà Nội 'ngỡ ngàng' với lịch nghỉ dài hai tháng của V.League

Bị 'nghi' cổ vũ học trò phạm lỗi với CLB Hà Nội, HLV Popov của Thanh Hóa đáp trả

Bị 'nghi' cổ vũ học trò phạm lỗi với CLB Hà Nội, HLV Popov của Thanh Hóa đáp trả

Văn Hậu bị phong tỏa, Công an Hà Nội tiếp tục thất bại ở V-League

Văn Hậu bị phong tỏa, Công an Hà Nội tiếp tục thất bại ở V-League

Bốn bàn thắng trong HAGL và Nam Định: Giằng co nghẹt thở tới phút bù giờ

Bốn bàn thắng trong HAGL và Nam Định: Giằng co nghẹt thở tới phút bù giờ

Đầu trận lập công, cuối trận phản lưới nhà, Bùi Tiến Dũng nói gì?

Đầu trận lập công, cuối trận phản lưới nhà, Bùi Tiến Dũng nói gì?

Lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh vòng 24 hôm nay 19/2: MU tiếp "Bầy cáo"
Thể thao

Lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh vòng 24 hôm nay 19/2: MU tiếp "Bầy cáo"

Lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh 2022-23: Cung cấp lịch thi đấu bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh vòng 24 đầy đủ, nhanh và chính xác.
Bảng xếp hạng Bundesliga 2022-23 hôm nay 19/2: Bayern nguy cơ mất ngôi đầu
Thể thao

Bảng xếp hạng Bundesliga 2022-23 hôm nay 19/2: Bayern nguy cơ mất ngôi đầu

Bảng xếp hạng bóng đá Bundesliga 2022-2023 - Cập nhật liên tục bảng xếp hạng bóng đá Bundesliga mùa giải 2022-2023 nhanh và chính xác nhất.
Bảng xếp hạng Serie A 2022-23 hôm nay 19/2: Thành Milan đua top 2
Thể thao

Bảng xếp hạng Serie A 2022-23 hôm nay 19/2: Thành Milan đua top 2

Bảng xếp hạng bóng đá Serie A 2022-2023 - Cập nhật liên tục bảng xếp hạng bóng đá Serie A mùa giải 2022-2023 nhanh và chính xác nhất.
MU vs Leicester: Quỷ đỏ tiếp đà thăng hoa
Thể thao

MU vs Leicester: Quỷ đỏ tiếp đà thăng hoa

Cả MU và Leicester đang hồi sinh hứa hẹn sẽ mang đến trận cầu hấp dẫn và kịch tính trên sân Old Trafford.
Bảng xếp hạng Ligue 1 2022-23 hôm nay 19/2: Nóng cuộc đua vô địch
Thể thao

Bảng xếp hạng Ligue 1 2022-23 hôm nay 19/2: Nóng cuộc đua vô địch

Bảng xếp hạng bóng đá Ligue 1 2022-2023 - Cập nhật liên tục bảng xếp hạng bóng đá Ligue 1 mùa giải 2022-2023 nhanh và chính xác nhất.a

Tiger Woods chật vật, Max Homa dẫn đầu Genesis

Tiger Woods chật vật, Max Homa dẫn đầu Genesis

Erik ten Hag thông báo đội hình MU đấu Leicester City, cửa thắng cao

Erik ten Hag thông báo đội hình MU đấu Leicester City, cửa thắng cao

Quang Hải ra sân 14 phút, Pau thua Stade Laval ở Ligue 2

Quang Hải ra sân 14 phút, Pau thua Stade Laval ở Ligue 2

Mason Greenwood bí mật gặp các đồng đội MU để cứu vãn sự nghiệp

Mason Greenwood bí mật gặp các đồng đội MU để cứu vãn sự nghiệp

Xem trực tiếp đại chiến MU vs Leicester ở đâu, kênh nào?

Xem trực tiếp đại chiến MU vs Leicester ở đâu, kênh nào?

MU sắp xong Marco Reus, Chelsea liên hệ Zidane

MU sắp xong Marco Reus, Chelsea liên hệ Zidane