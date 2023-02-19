Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 19/2: Liverpool bắn hạ "Chích chòe'

|
NGÀY GIỜ
|TRẬN ĐẤU
|TRỰC TIẾP
|
V-LEAGUE 2023 - VÒNG 4
|
18/02 17:00
|SHB Đà Nẵng 2-3 TopenLand Bình Định
|FPT Play
|
18/02 19:15
|Hải Phòng 2-3 Hồng Lĩnh Hà Tĩnh
|FPT Play, VTV5
|NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2022/23 – VÒNG 24
|18/02 19:30
|Aston Villa 2-4 Arsenal
|K+SPORT 1
|18/02 22:00
|Chelsea 0-1 Southampton
|K+SPORT 2
|Nottingham Forest 1-1 Manchester City
|K+SPORT 1
|Brentford 0-1 Crystal Palace
|K+Live 1
|Brighton 0-0 Fulham
|K+CINE
|Everton 1-0 Leeds
|K+LIFE
|Wolverhampton 0-1 Bournemouth
|K+Live 2
|19/02 00:30
|Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool
|K+SPORT 1
|VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2022/23 – VÒNG 22
|18/02 20:00
|Sociedad 1-1 Celta Vigo
|ON FOOTBALL
|18/02 22:15
|Real Betis 1-1 Valladolid
|ON FOOTBALL
|19/02 00:30
|Mallorca 4-2 Villarreal
|ON FOOTBALL
|19/02 03:00
|Osasuna 0-2 Real Madrid
|ON FOOTBALL
|VĐQG ITALIA 2022/23 – VÒNG 23
|18/02 21:00
|Sampdoria 1-2 Bologna
|19/02 00:00
|Monza 0-1 AC Milan
|ON SPORTS +
|19/02 02:45
|Inter Milan 3-1 Udinese
|ON SPORTS +
|VĐQG ĐỨC 2022/23 – VÒNG 21
|18/02 21:30
|Bochum 0-2 Freiburg
|M’gladbach 3-2 Bayern Munich
|ON SPORTS NEWS
|Stuttgart 3-0 Koln
|Wolfsburg 0-3 RB Leipzig
|ON SPORTS +
|19/02 00:30
|E.Frankfurt 2-0 Werder Bremen
|VĐQG PHÁP 2022/23 – VÒNG 24
|18/02 23:00
|Nice 0-0 Reims
|ON SPORTS
|19/02 03:00
|Strasbourg 2-1 Angers
|ON SPORTS NEWS
|VĐQG HÀ LAN 2022/23 – VÒNG 22
|18/02 22:30
|Volendam 2-0 Vitesse
|19/02 00:45
|Groningen 1-1 Emmen
|19/02 03:00
|Feyenoord 2-1 AZ Alkmaar
|VĐQG BỒ ĐÀO NHA 2022/23 – VÒNG 21
|18/02 22:30
|Portimonense 0-1 Maritimo
|19/02 01:00
|Estoril 1-3 Pacos Ferreira
|19/02 03:30
|FC Porto 1-0 Rio Ave
|HẠNG NHẤT ANH 2022/23 – VÒNG 33
|18/02 19:30
|Millwall 3-2 Sheffield United
|18/02 22:00
|Blackpool 1-0 Stoke City
|Huddersfield 2-1 Birmingham
|Hull City 0-0 Preston
|Luton Town 0-1 Burnley
|Middlesbrough 3-1 QPR
|Rotherham United 0-2 Coventry
|Sunderland 1-1 Bristol City
|Wigan 0-0 Norwich
|Blackburn Rovers 1-0 Swansea
