|
Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay
|
NGÀY GIỜ
|
TRẬN ĐẤU
|
TRỰC TIẾP
|
NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2024/25 – VÒNG 19
|
02/01
00:30
|
Brentford 1-3 Arsenal
|
K+SPORT 1
|
HẠNG NHẤT ANH 2024/25 – VÒNG 25
|
01/01
19:30
|
Plymouth 2-2 Bristol City
|
QPR 3-1 Watford
|
01/01
20:00
|
Millwall 0-1 Oxford Utd
|
01/01
22:00
|
Burnley 0-0 Stoke
|
Cardiff 1-1 Coventry
|
Leeds 1-1 Blackburn
|
Luton 0-1 Norwich
|
Portsmouth 4-0 Swansea
|
Sheffield Wed 4-2 Derby
|
West Brom 3-1 Preston
|
02/01
00:30
|
Hull City 0-1 Middlesbrough
|
02/01
03:00
|
Sunderland 2-1 Sheffield Utd
|
VĐQG AUSTRALIA 2024/25 – VÒNG 11
|
01/01
11:00
|
Auckland 0-0 Melbourne Victory
|
01/01
14:00
|
Western Sydney 2-3 Macarthur
Video bàn thắng Việt Nam 3-1 Singapore
