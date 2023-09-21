|
NGÀY GIỜ
|
TRẬN ĐẤU
|
TRỰC TIẾP
|
AFC CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2023/24 – VÒNG BẢNG
|
20/09
19:00
|
Hà Nội FC 2-4 Pohang Steelers
|
FPT Play
|
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2023/24 – VÒNG BẢNG
|
20/09
23:45
|
Galatasaray 2-2 FC Copenhagen
|
FPT Play
|
Real Madrid 1-0 Union Berlin
|
FPT Play
|
21/09
02:00
|
Arsenal 4-0 PSV Eindhoven
|
FPT Play
|
Bayern Munich 4-3 Manchester Utd
|
FPT Play
|
Benfica 0-2 RB Salzburg
|
FPT Play
|
Braga 1-2 Napoli
|
FPT Play
|
Sociedad 1-1 Inter Milan
|
FPT Play
|
Sevilla 1-1 Lens
|
FPT Play
|
UEFA CONFERENCE LEAGUE 2023/24 – VÒNG BẢNG
|
20/09
21:30
|
Lille 2-0 Olimpija Ljubljana
|
HẠNG NHẤT ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 7
|
21/09
01:45
|
Blackburn 1-3 Sunderland
|
Huddersfield 2-2 Stoke
|
Hull City 0-0 Leeds
|
Millwall 3-0 Rotherham Utd
|
Watford 2-2 West Brom
|
21/09
02:00
|
Norwich 0-2 Leicester
|
VĐQG ARGENTINA 2023/24 – VÒNG 5
|
21/09
02:00
|
Barracas Central 1-0 Banfield
|
Defensa y Justicia 2-0 Tigre
|
21/09
04:30
|
Estudiantes - San Lorenzo
|
Velez Sarsfield - Arsenal Sarandi
|
21/09
07:00
|
Instituto - Colon
|
Racing Club - Newells Old Boys
|
VĐQG BRAZIL 2023/24 – VÒNG 24
|
21/09
05:00
|
Goias - Flamengo
|
21/09
07:30
|
Fluminense - Cruzeiro
|
Sao Paulo - Fortaleza
|
GIẢI BÓNG ĐÁ NHÀ NGHỀ MỸ (MLS) 2023
|
21/09
06:30
|
Montreal - Cincinnati
|
Charlotte - Philadelphia Union
|
Columbus Crew - Chicago Fire
|
D.C. United - Atlanta United
|
Inter Miami - Toronto
|
New York City - Orlando SC
|
New York RB - Austin
|
21/09
07:30
|
Houston Dynamo - Vancouver Whitecaps
|
Sporting Kansas - Nashville
|
St Louis City - Los Angeles FC
|
21/09
08:30
|
Colorado Rapids - Seattle Sounders
|
Real Salt Lake - FC Dallas
|
21/09
09:30
|
L.A Galaxy - Minnesota
|
Portland Timbers - SJ Earthquakes
|
MÔN BÓNG ĐÁ NAM ASIAD 2023 – VÒNG BẢNG
|
20/09
18:30
|
Nhật Bản 3-1 Qatar
Xem ngay lịch thi đấu bóng đá nam tại Asiad 19 mới nhất tại đây!