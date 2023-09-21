NGÀY GIỜ

TRẬN ĐẤU

TRỰC TIẾP

AFC CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2023/24 – VÒNG BẢNG

20/09

19:00

Hà Nội FC 2-4 Pohang Steelers

FPT Play

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2023/24 – VÒNG BẢNG

20/09

23:45

Galatasaray 2-2 FC Copenhagen

FPT Play

Real Madrid 1-0 Union Berlin

FPT Play

21/09

02:00

Arsenal 4-0 PSV Eindhoven

FPT Play

Bayern Munich 4-3 Manchester Utd

FPT Play

Benfica 0-2 RB Salzburg

FPT Play

Braga 1-2 Napoli

FPT Play

Sociedad 1-1 Inter Milan

FPT Play

Sevilla 1-1 Lens

FPT Play

UEFA CONFERENCE LEAGUE 2023/24 – VÒNG BẢNG

20/09

21:30

Lille 2-0 Olimpija Ljubljana

HẠNG NHẤT ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 7

21/09

01:45

Blackburn 1-3 Sunderland

Huddersfield 2-2 Stoke

Hull City 0-0 Leeds

Millwall 3-0 Rotherham Utd

Watford 2-2 West Brom

21/09

02:00

Norwich 0-2 Leicester

VĐQG ARGENTINA 2023/24 – VÒNG 5

21/09

02:00

Barracas Central 1-0 Banfield

Defensa y Justicia 2-0 Tigre

21/09

04:30

Estudiantes - San Lorenzo

Velez Sarsfield - Arsenal Sarandi

21/09

07:00

Instituto - Colon

Racing Club - Newells Old Boys

VĐQG BRAZIL 2023/24 – VÒNG 24

21/09

05:00

Goias - Flamengo

21/09

07:30

Fluminense - Cruzeiro

Sao Paulo - Fortaleza

GIẢI BÓNG ĐÁ NHÀ NGHỀ MỸ (MLS) 2023

21/09

06:30

Montreal - Cincinnati

Charlotte - Philadelphia Union

Columbus Crew - Chicago Fire

D.C. United - Atlanta United

Inter Miami - Toronto

New York City - Orlando SC

New York RB - Austin

21/09

07:30

Houston Dynamo - Vancouver Whitecaps

Sporting Kansas - Nashville

St Louis City - Los Angeles FC

21/09

08:30

Colorado Rapids - Seattle Sounders

Real Salt Lake - FC Dallas

21/09

09:30

L.A Galaxy - Minnesota

Portland Timbers - SJ Earthquakes

MÔN BÓNG ĐÁ NAM ASIAD 2023 – VÒNG BẢNG

20/09

18:30

Nhật Bản 3-1 Qatar

Xem ngay lịch thi đấu bóng đá nam tại Asiad 19 mới nhất tại đây!