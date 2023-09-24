NGÀY GIỜ

TRẬN ĐẤU

TRỰC TIẾP

NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 6

23/09
21:00

Manchester City 2-0 Nottingham Forest

K+SPORT1

Crystal Palace 0-0 Fulham

K+SPORT2

 Luton 1-1 Wolverhampton

K+LIFE

23/09
23:30

Brentford - Everton

K+SPORT1

24/09
02:00

 Burnley - Man Utd

K+SPORT1

VĐQG ITALIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 5

23/09
20:00

AC Milan 1-0 Verona

ON FOOTBALL

23/09
23:00

 Sassuolo - Juventus

ON FOOTBALL

24/09
01:45

 Lazio - Monza

ON FOOTBALL

VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 6

23/09
19:00

Girona 5-3 Mallorca

23/09
21:15

Osasuna 0-0 Sevilla

23/09
23:30

Barcelona - Celta Vigo

24/09
02:00

 Almeria - Valencia

VĐQG ĐỨC 2023/24 – VÒNG 5

23/09
20:30

 Augsburg 2-1 Mainz

Bayern Munich 7-0 Bochum

ON SPORTS NEWS

Dortmund 2-1 Wolfsburg

 Monchengladbach 0-1 RB Leipzig

Union Berlin 0-2 Hoffenheim

ON SPORTS

23/09
23:30

Werder Bremen - Cologne

ON SPORTS NEWS

VĐQG PHÁP 2023/24 – VÒNG 6

23/09
22:00

 Nantes 3-2 Lorient

ON SPORTS

24/09
02:00

Brestois - Lyon

ON SPORTS NEWS

HẠNG NHẤT ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 8

23/09
21:00

Ipswich 4-3 Blackburn

Leeds 3-0 Watford

Leicester 1-0 Bristol City

 Middlesbrough 2-1 Southampton

 Plymouth 6-2 Norwich

 Rotherham Utd 1-1 Preston

 Swansea 3-0 Sheffield Wed

 WBA 0-0 Millwall

VĐQG BRAZIL 2023 – VÒNG 24

24/09
07:00

Atletico Mineiro - Cuiaba

VĐQG ARGENTINA 2023/24 – VÒNG 5

24/09
02:00

 Gimnasia La Plata - Rosario Central

24/09
04:30

Boca Juniors - Lanus

24/09
07:00

 Huracan - Velez Sarsfield

 Central Cordoba - Defensa y Justicia

