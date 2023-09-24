|
NGÀY GIỜ
|
TRẬN ĐẤU
|
TRỰC TIẾP
|
NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 6
|
23/09
|
Manchester City 2-0 Nottingham Forest
|
K+SPORT1
|
Crystal Palace 0-0 Fulham
|
K+SPORT2
|
Luton 1-1 Wolverhampton
|
K+LIFE
|
23/09
|
Brentford - Everton
|
K+SPORT1
|
24/09
|
Burnley - Man Utd
|
K+SPORT1
|
VĐQG ITALIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 5
|
23/09
|
AC Milan 1-0 Verona
|
ON FOOTBALL
|
23/09
|
Sassuolo - Juventus
|
ON FOOTBALL
|
24/09
|
Lazio - Monza
|
ON FOOTBALL
|
VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 6
|
23/09
|
Girona 5-3 Mallorca
|
23/09
|
Osasuna 0-0 Sevilla
|
23/09
|
Barcelona - Celta Vigo
|
24/09
|
Almeria - Valencia
|
VĐQG ĐỨC 2023/24 – VÒNG 5
|
23/09
|
Augsburg 2-1 Mainz
|
Bayern Munich 7-0 Bochum
|
ON SPORTS NEWS
|
Dortmund 2-1 Wolfsburg
|
Monchengladbach 0-1 RB Leipzig
|
Union Berlin 0-2 Hoffenheim
|
ON SPORTS
|
23/09
|
Werder Bremen - Cologne
|
ON SPORTS NEWS
|
VĐQG PHÁP 2023/24 – VÒNG 6
|
23/09
|
Nantes 3-2 Lorient
|
ON SPORTS
|
24/09
|
Brestois - Lyon
|
ON SPORTS NEWS
|
HẠNG NHẤT ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 8
|
23/09
|
Ipswich 4-3 Blackburn
|
Leeds 3-0 Watford
|
Leicester 1-0 Bristol City
|
Middlesbrough 2-1 Southampton
|
Plymouth 6-2 Norwich
|
Rotherham Utd 1-1 Preston
|
Swansea 3-0 Sheffield Wed
|
WBA 0-0 Millwall
|
VĐQG BRAZIL 2023 – VÒNG 24
|
24/09
|
Atletico Mineiro - Cuiaba
|
VĐQG ARGENTINA 2023/24 – VÒNG 5
|
24/09
|
Gimnasia La Plata - Rosario Central
|
24/09
|
Boca Juniors - Lanus
|
24/09
|
Huracan - Velez Sarsfield
|
Central Cordoba - Defensa y Justicia
Xem ngay lịch thi đấu bóng đá nam tại Asiad 19 mới nhất tại đây!