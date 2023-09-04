|
NGÀY GIỜ
|
TRẬN ĐẤU
|
TRỰC TIẾP
|
NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 4
|
03/09
|
Crystal Palace 3-1 Wolverhampton
|
K+SPORT 1
|
Liverpool 3-0 Aston Villa
|
K+LIFE
|
03/09
|
Arsenal 3-1 Manchester Utd
|
K+SPORT 1
|
VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 4
|
03/09
|
Girona 1-0 Las Palmas
|
SCTV Thể Thao
|
03/09
|
Mallorca 0-0 Ath.Bilbao
|
SCTV Thể Thao
|
03/09
|
Atl. Madrid - Sevilla
|
Hoãn
|
04/09
|
Osasuna - Barcelona
|
SCTV Thể Thao
|
VĐQG ITALIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 3
|
03/09
|
Inter Milan - Fiorentina
|
ON FOOTBALL
|
Torino - Genoa
|
ON SPORTS +
|
04/09
|
Empoli - Juventus
|
ON FOOTBALL
|
Lecce - Salernitana
|
ON SPORTS +
|
VĐQG ĐỨC 2023/24 – VÒNG 3
|
03/09
|
Frankfurt 1-1 Cologne
|
ON SPORTS NEWS
|
03/09
|
Union Berlin 0-3 RB Leipzig
|
ON SPORTS NEWS
|
VĐQG PHÁP 2023/24 – VÒNG 4
|
03/09
|
Toulouse 2-2 Clermont
|
ON SPORTS NEWS
|
03/09
|
Le Havre 2-0 Lorient
|
Lille 1-0 Montpellier
|
Metz 2-2 Reims
|
03/09
22:05
|
Nice 2-0 Strasbourg
|
ON SPORTS ACTION
|
04/09
|
Lyon - PSG
|
ON SPORTS NEWS
|
VĐQG BRAZIL 2023 – VÒNG 22
|
03/09
|
Gremio 2-0 Cuiaba
|
04/09
|
Corinthians - Palmeiras
|
Fluminense - Fortaleza
|
04/09
|
America Mineiro - Santos
|
Bahia - Vasco da Gama
|
Cruzeiro - Bragantino
|
04/09
|
Sao Paulo - Coritiba
|
VĐQG ARGENTINA 2023/24 – VÒNG 5
|
04/09
|
Defensa y Justicia - Sarmiento
|
Instituto AC Cordoba - Banfield
|
04/09
|
Argentinos Juniors - Atletico Tucuman
|
Rosario Central - Talleres
|
04/09
|
Boca Juniors - Tigre
|
04/09
|
Racing Club - Estudiantes
|
GIẢI BÓNG ĐÁ NHÀ NGHỀ MỸ (MLS) 2023
|
04/09
|
Philadelphia Union - New York Red Bulls
|
04/09
|
Los Angeles FC - Inter Miami CF
|
VĐQG NHẬT BẢN 2023 – VÒNG 26
|
03/09
|
Tokyo 1-2 Avispa Fukuoka
|
Vissel Kobe 2-1 Kyoto Sanga
|
VĐQG HÀN QUỐC 2023 – VÒNG 29
|
03/09
|
Ulsan Hyundai 0-2 Gwangju
|
03/09
|
Jeju Utd 0-0 Jeonbuk Hyundai
Lịch thi đấu bóng đá Bundesliga mùa giải 2023/24 mới nhất
Lịch thi đấu bóng đá La Liga mùa giải 2023/24 mới nhất
Lịch thi đấu của MU tại Ngoại hạng Anh 2023/24 mới nhất
|
NGÀY GIỜ
|
TRẬN ĐẤU
|
TRỰC TIẾP
|
NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 4
|
02/09
|
Sheffield Utd 2-2 Everton
|
K+SPORT 1
|
02/09
|
Chelsea 0-1 Nottingham Forest
|
K+SPORT 2
|
Manchester City 5-1 Fulham
|
K+SPORT 1
|
Brentford 2-2 Bournemouth
|
K+LIFE
|
Burnley 2-5 Tottenham
|
K+CINE
|
02/09
|
Brighton 3-1 Newcastle
|
K+SPORT 1
|
VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 4
|
02/09
|
Sociedad 5-3 Granada
|
SCTV Thể Thao
|
02/09
|
Real Madrid 2-1 Getafe
|
SCTV Thể Thao
|
02/09
|
Alaves 1-0 Valencia
|
SCTV Thể Thao
|
03/09
|
Real Betis 1-0 Rayo Vallecano
|
SCTV Thể Thao
|
VĐQG ITALIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 3
|
02/09
|
Bologna 2-1 Cagliari
|
ON FOOTBALL
|
Udinese 0-0 Frosinone
|
ON SPORTS +
|
03/09
|
Atalanta 3-0 Monza
|
ON SPORTS +
|
Napoli 1-2 Lazio
|
ON FOOTBALL
|
VĐQG ĐỨC 2023/24 – VÒNG 3
|
02/09
|
Augsburg 2-2 Bochum
|
Hoffenheim 3-1 Wolfsburg
|
ON FOOTBALL
|
Leverkusen 5-1 Darmstadt
|
ON SPORTS +
|
Stuttgart 5-0 Freiburg
|
ON SPORTS NEWS
|
Werder Bremen 4-0 Mainz
|
02/09
|
M’gladbach 1-2 Bayern Munich
|
ON SPORTS NEWS
|
VĐQG PHÁP 2023/24 – VÒNG 4
|
02/09
|
Brest 0-0 Rennes
|
ON SPORTS
|
03/09
|
Monaco 3-0 Lens
|
ON SPORTS NEWS
|
HẠNG NHẤT ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 5
|
02/09
|
Birmingham 1-1 Millwall
|
Sunderland 5-0 Southampton
|
Swansea 1-2 Bristol City
|
02/09
|
Coventry 3-3 Watford
|
Ipswich 3-2 Cardiff
|
Leeds 0-0 Sheffield Wed
|
Leicester 0-1 Hull City
|
Middlesbrough 0-2 QPR
|
Plymouth 3-0 Blackburn
|
Rotherham Utd 2-1 Norwich
|
Stoke 0-2 Preston
|
West Brom 1-2 Huddersfield
|
VĐQG ARGENTINA 2023/24 – VÒNG 5
|
03/09
|
Gimnasia 1-2 Independiente
|
03/09
|
Lanus 2-2 Godoy Cruz
|
03/09
|
Belgrano 1-1 Newells Old Boys
|
Huracan 2-1 Colon
|
03/09
|
Velez Sarsfield 2-0 River Plate
|
GIẢI BÓNG ĐÁ NHÀ NGHỀ MỸ (MLS) 2023
|
03/09
|
New York City 1-1 Vancouver Whitecaps
|
03/09
|
Montreal 2-4 Columbus Crew
|
D.C. United 4-0 Chicago Fire
|
Cincinnati 0-1 Orlando City
|
New England 2-2 Austin FC
|
03/09
|
FC Dallas 2-2 Atlanta United
|
Nashville 1-1 Charlotte FC
|
Sporting Kansas 2-1 St Louis City
|
03/09
|
Real Salt Lake 2-0 Colorado Rapids
|
03/09
|
L.A Galaxy 0-0 Houston Dynamo
|
San Jose 1-1 Minnesota United
|
Seattle Sounders 2-2 Portland Timbers
|
VĐQG NHẬT BẢN 2023 – VÒNG 26
|
02/09
|
Consadole Sapporo 4-0 Gamba Osaka
|
02/09
|
Albirex Niigata 1-1 Urawa Reds
|
Nagoya 1-1 Yokohama
|
02/09
|
Cerezo Osaka 3-0 Kawasaki
|
Kashiwa Reysol 2-0 Yokohama Marinos
|
Sagan Tosu 0-2 S.Hiroshima
|
Shonan Bellmare 2-2 Kashima Antlers
|
VĐQG HÀN QUỐC 2023 – VÒNG 29
|
02/09
|
Suwon Samsung 0-1 Seoul
|
02/09
|
Incheon Utd 0-2 Pohang Steelers