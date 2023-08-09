NGÀY GIỜ

TRẬN ĐẤU

TRỰC TIẾP

WORLD CUP NỮ 2023 – VÒNG 1/8

08/08  15:00

Colombia 1-0 Jamaica

THQH, VTVcab, TV360

08/08  18:00

Pháp 4-0 Maroc

THQH, VTVcab, TV360

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2023/24 – VÒNG SƠ LOẠI

09/08  01:00

FC Copenhagen - Sparta Praha

Rakow Czestochowa - Aris Limassol

09/08  01:30

PSV Eindhoven - Sturm Graz

09/08  01:45

AEK Athens - Dinamo Zagreb

KI Klaksvik - Molde

09/08  02:00

Olimpija Ljubljana - Galatasaray

Braga - Backa Topola

UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE 2023/24 – VÒNG SƠ LOẠI

08/08  21:00

Lokomotiv Astana - Ludogorets Razgrad

CÚP LIÊN ĐOÀN ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 1/64

09/08  01:00

Huddersfield - Middlesbrough

09/08  01:30

Mansfield Town - Grimsby Town

Newport County - Charlton

Peterborough - Swindon Town

Swansea - Northampton

09/08  01:45

Blackburn Rovers - Walsall

Bolton - Barrow AFC

Derby County - Blackpool

Forest Green Rovers - Portsmouth

Harrogate Town - Carlisle United

Hull City - Doncaster Rovers

M.K Dons - Wycombe Wanderers

Notts County - Lincoln City

Plymouth Argyle - Leyton Orient

Port Vale - Fleetwood Town

Preston North End - Salford City

Rotherham United - Morecambe

Sheffield Wed - Stockport County

Stevenage FC - Watford

Stoke City - West Brom

Sunderland - Crewe Alexandra

Sutton United - Cambridge United

Accrington Stanley - Bradford City

Barnsley - Tranmere Rovers

Cheltenham - Birmingham City

Exeter City - Crawley Town

Gillingham - Southampton

Millwall - Reading

09/08  02:00

Wrexham - Wigan

COPA LIBERTADORES 2023 – VÒNG 1/8

09/08  05:00

Fluminense - Argentinos Juniors

09/08  07:00

Atletico Paranaense - Bolivar

Internacional - River Plate

COPA SUDAMERICANA 2023 – VÒNG 1/8

09/08  05:00

Fortaleza - Libertad

09/08  07:00

Defensa y Justicia - Club Emelec

09/08  07:30

Newells Old Boys - Corinthians

CONCACAF LEAGUES CUP 2023 – VÒNG 1/8

09/08  07:00

Nashville - Club America

09/08  07:30

Minnesota United - Toluca

09/08  09:00

Tigres UANL - Monterrey

09/08  09:30

Los Angeles FC - Real Salt Lake

VĐQG TRUNG QUỐC 2023 – VÒNG 21

08/08  18:35

Meizhou Hakka - Changchun Yatai

Qingdao Manatee - Shanghai Port

Shandong Taishan - Chengdu Better City

Zhejiang Greentown - Nantong Zhiyun

GIAO HỮU CÁC CLB 2023

09/08  01:00

Barcelona - Tottenham

09/08  02:00

Monza - AC Milan

NGÀY GIỜ

TRẬN ĐẤU

TRỰC TIẾP

WORLD CUP NỮ 2023 – VÒNG 1/16

07/08  14:30

Anh 0-0 Nigeria (pen 4-2)

 THQH, VTVcab, TV360

07/08  17:30

Australia 2-0 Đan Mạch

 THQH, VTVcab, TV360

VĐQG THỤY ĐIỂN 2023/24 – VÒNG 18

08/08  00:00

[5] IFK Norrkoping 3-0 IFK Goteborg

[3] Malmo 3-0 Halmstads [8]

[16] Varbergs BoIS 0-3 Mjallby AIF [9]

VĐQG ĐAN MẠCH 2023/24 – VÒNG 3

08/08  00:00

[4] Odense 1-2 Viborg [10]

VĐQG PHẦN LAN 2023/24 – VÒNG 18

07/08  22:00

FC KTP 1-4 Inter Turku

Lahti 1-0 Honka Espoo

HẠNG NHÌ PHÁP 2023/24 – VÒNG 1

08/08  01:45

[13] Pau 3-0 Bordeaux [20]

CONCACAF LEAGUES CUP 2023 – VÒNG 1/16

08/08  06:30

Philadelphia Union - New York Red Bulls

08/08  07:00

New England Revolution - Queretaro

08/08  09:00

Houston Dynamo - Charlotte FC

GIAO HỮU CÁC CLB 2023

07/08  22:00

Bayern Munich 4-2 Monaco

08/08  01:00

Liverpool 3-1 Darmstadt