NGÀY GIỜ
TRẬN ĐẤU
TRỰC TIẾP
WORLD CUP NỮ 2023 – VÒNG 1/8
08/08 15:00
Colombia 1-0 Jamaica
THQH, VTVcab, TV360
08/08 18:00
Pháp 4-0 Maroc
THQH, VTVcab, TV360
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2023/24 – VÒNG SƠ LOẠI
09/08 01:00
FC Copenhagen - Sparta Praha
Rakow Czestochowa - Aris Limassol
09/08 01:30
PSV Eindhoven - Sturm Graz
09/08 01:45
AEK Athens - Dinamo Zagreb
KI Klaksvik - Molde
09/08 02:00
Olimpija Ljubljana - Galatasaray
Braga - Backa Topola
UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE 2023/24 – VÒNG SƠ LOẠI
08/08 21:00
Lokomotiv Astana - Ludogorets Razgrad
CÚP LIÊN ĐOÀN ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 1/64
09/08 01:00
Huddersfield - Middlesbrough
09/08 01:30
Mansfield Town - Grimsby Town
Newport County - Charlton
Peterborough - Swindon Town
Swansea - Northampton
09/08 01:45
Blackburn Rovers - Walsall
Bolton - Barrow AFC
Derby County - Blackpool
Forest Green Rovers - Portsmouth
Harrogate Town - Carlisle United
Hull City - Doncaster Rovers
M.K Dons - Wycombe Wanderers
Notts County - Lincoln City
Plymouth Argyle - Leyton Orient
Port Vale - Fleetwood Town
Preston North End - Salford City
Rotherham United - Morecambe
Sheffield Wed - Stockport County
Stevenage FC - Watford
Stoke City - West Brom
Sunderland - Crewe Alexandra
Sutton United - Cambridge United
Accrington Stanley - Bradford City
Barnsley - Tranmere Rovers
Cheltenham - Birmingham City
Exeter City - Crawley Town
Gillingham - Southampton
Millwall - Reading
09/08 02:00
Wrexham - Wigan
COPA LIBERTADORES 2023 – VÒNG 1/8
09/08 05:00
Fluminense - Argentinos Juniors
09/08 07:00
Atletico Paranaense - Bolivar
Internacional - River Plate
COPA SUDAMERICANA 2023 – VÒNG 1/8
09/08 05:00
Fortaleza - Libertad
09/08 07:00
Defensa y Justicia - Club Emelec
09/08 07:30
Newells Old Boys - Corinthians
CONCACAF LEAGUES CUP 2023 – VÒNG 1/8
09/08 07:00
Nashville - Club America
09/08 07:30
Minnesota United - Toluca
09/08 09:00
Tigres UANL - Monterrey
09/08 09:30
Los Angeles FC - Real Salt Lake
VĐQG TRUNG QUỐC 2023 – VÒNG 21
08/08 18:35
Meizhou Hakka - Changchun Yatai
Qingdao Manatee - Shanghai Port
Shandong Taishan - Chengdu Better City
Zhejiang Greentown - Nantong Zhiyun
GIAO HỮU CÁC CLB 2023
09/08 01:00
Barcelona - Tottenham
09/08 02:00
Monza - AC Milan
WORLD CUP NỮ 2023 – VÒNG 1/16
07/08 14:30
Anh 0-0 Nigeria (pen 4-2)
THQH, VTVcab, TV360
07/08 17:30
Australia 2-0 Đan Mạch
THQH, VTVcab, TV360
VĐQG THỤY ĐIỂN 2023/24 – VÒNG 18
08/08 00:00
[5] IFK Norrkoping 3-0 IFK Goteborg
[3] Malmo 3-0 Halmstads [8]
[16] Varbergs BoIS 0-3 Mjallby AIF [9]
VĐQG ĐAN MẠCH 2023/24 – VÒNG 3
08/08 00:00
[4] Odense 1-2 Viborg [10]
VĐQG PHẦN LAN 2023/24 – VÒNG 18
07/08 22:00
FC KTP 1-4 Inter Turku
Lahti 1-0 Honka Espoo
HẠNG NHÌ PHÁP 2023/24 – VÒNG 1
08/08 01:45
[13] Pau 3-0 Bordeaux [20]
CONCACAF LEAGUES CUP 2023 – VÒNG 1/16
08/08 06:30
Philadelphia Union - New York Red Bulls
08/08 07:00
New England Revolution - Queretaro
08/08 09:00
Houston Dynamo - Charlotte FC
GIAO HỮU CÁC CLB 2023
07/08 22:00
Bayern Munich 4-2 Monaco
08/08 01:00
Liverpool 3-1 Darmstadt