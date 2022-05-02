Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 2/5

Kết quả bảng H AFC Champions League 2022:
01/05 - 18:00: HAGL 1-0 Sydney FC (XEM VIDEO)
01/05 - 21:00: Jeonbuk 1-1 Yokohama (VTV5, FPT Play)
Kết quả vòng 35 Ngoại hạng Anh:
01/05 - 20:30: Everton 1-0 Chelsea (K+Sport1)
01/05 - 20:30: Tottenham 3-1 Leicester City (K+Sport2)
01/05 - 22:30: West Ham 1-2 Arsenal (K+Sport1)
03/05 - 02:00: Man Utd - Brentford (K+Sport1)
Kết quả vòng 34 La Liga:
01/05 - 02:00: Athletic Bilbao 2-0 Atletico Madrid (On Football)
01/05 - 19:00: Elche 1-1 Osasuna (On Football)
01/05 - 21:15: Granada 1-1 Celta Vigo (On Football)
01/05 - 23:30: Rayo Vallecano - Real Sociedad (On Football)
02/05 - 02:00: Barcelona - Mallorca (On Football)
Kết quả vòng 35 Serie A:
01/05 - 01:45: Spezia 3-4 Lazio (On Sports+)
01/05 - 17:30: Juventus 2-1 Venezia (On Sports+)
01/05 - 20:00: AC Milan 1-0 Fiorentina (On Sports+)
01/05 - 20:00: Empoli 1-3 Torino (On Sports News)
01/05 - 23:00: Udinese 1-2 Inter Milan (On Sports+)
02/05 - 01:45: Roma - Bologna (On Sports+)
Kết quả vòng 35 Ligue 1:
01/05 - 02:00: Rennes 2-0 St.Etienne (On Sports News)
01/05 - 18:00: Troyes 3-0 Lille (On Sports News)
01/05 - 20:00: Monaco 2-0 Angers
01/05 - 20:00: Brest 2-0 Clermont
01/05 - 20:00: Lorient 1-2 Reims
01/05 - 20:00: Montpellier 2-2 Metz
01/05 - 22:00: Bordeaux 0-1 Nice (On Sports News)
02/05 - 01:45: Marseille - Lyon (On Sports News)
Thiên Bình