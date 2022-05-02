Thể thao

Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 2/5

Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 2/5 - Cập nhật nhanh kết quả bóng đá bảng H AFC Champions League, vòng 35 Ngoại hạng Anh, vòng 34 La Liga, vòng 35 Serie A, vòng 35 Ligue 1 và vòng 32 Bundesliga.

Kết quả bảng H AFC Champions League 2022:

01/05 - 18:00: HAGL 1-0 Sydney FC (XEM VIDEO)
 
01/05 - 21:00: Jeonbuk 1-1 Yokohama (VTV5, FPT Play)

Kết quả vòng 35 Ngoại hạng Anh:

01/05 - 20:30: Everton 1-0 Chelsea (K+Sport1)
 
01/05 - 20:30: Tottenham 3-1 Leicester City (K+Sport2)
 
01/05 - 22:30: West Ham 1-2 Arsenal (K+Sport1)
 
03/05 - 02:00: Man Utd - Brentford (K+Sport1)

Kết quả vòng 34 La Liga:

01/05 - 02:00: Athletic Bilbao 2-0 Atletico Madrid (On Football)

01/05 - 19:00: Elche 1-1 Osasuna (On Football)

01/05 - 21:15: Granada 1-1 Celta Vigo (On Football)

01/05 - 23:30: Rayo Vallecano - Real Sociedad (On Football)

02/05 - 02:00: Barcelona - Mallorca (On Football)

Kết quả vòng 35 Serie A:

01/05 - 01:45: Spezia 3-4 Lazio (On Sports+)

01/05 - 17:30: Juventus 2-1 Venezia (On Sports+)

01/05 - 20:00: AC Milan 1-0 Fiorentina (On Sports+)

01/05 - 20:00: Empoli 1-3 Torino (On Sports News)

01/05 - 23:00: Udinese 1-2 Inter Milan (On Sports+)

02/05 - 01:45: Roma - Bologna (On Sports+)

Kết quả vòng 35 Ligue 1:

01/05 - 02:00: Rennes 2-0 St.Etienne (On Sports News)

01/05 - 18:00: Troyes 3-0 Lille (On Sports News)

01/05 - 20:00: Monaco 2-0 Angers

01/05 - 20:00: Brest 2-0 Clermont

01/05 - 20:00: Lorient 1-2 Reims

01/05 - 20:00: Montpellier 2-2 Metz

01/05 - 22:00: Bordeaux 0-1 Nice (On Sports News)

02/05 - 01:45: Marseille - Lyon (On Sports News)

Thiên Bình

Lịch thi đấu SEA Games 31

Lịch thi đấu SEA Games 31

Lịch thi đấu SEA Games 31: VietNamNet cập nhật lịch thi đấu mới nhất Đại hội Thể thao Đông Nam Á 2021 được tổ chức tại Việt Nam.
 Lịch thi đấu bóng đá SEA Games 31

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá SEA Games 31

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá SEA Games 31: VietNamNet cập nhật toàn bộ lịch thi đấu môn bóng đá tại SEA Games 31 diễn ra từ ngày 6/5 đến 23/5.
 Lịch thi đấu bóng đá Nữ SEA Games 31

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá Nữ SEA Games 31

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá Nữ SEA Games 31: Cập nhật lịch thi đấu môn bóng đá Nữ tại Đại hội Thể thao Đông Nam Á đầy đủ và chính xác.
 Lịch thi đấu bóng đá Nam SEA Games 31

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá Nam SEA Games 31

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá Nam SEA Games 31: Cập nhật lịch thi đấu môn bóng đá nam tại Đại hội Thể thao Đông Nam Á đầy đủ và chính xác.

Đả bại West Ham, Arsenal đòi lại vị trí thứ 4
Đả bại West Ham, Arsenal đòi lại vị trí thứ 4

Bộ đôi trung vệ Holding cùng Gabriel thay nhau lập công giúp Arsenal vượt qua West Ham 2-1 để lấy lại vị trí trong tốp 4 Ngoại hạng Anh, sau vòng 35.
Bảng xếp hạng bóng đá Serie A 2021-2022 mới nhất: AC Milan giữ đỉnh bảng
Bảng xếp hạng bóng đá Serie A 2021-2022 mới nhất: AC Milan giữ đỉnh bảng

Bảng xếp hạng bóng đá Serie A 2021-2022 - VietNamNet cập nhật bảng xếp hạng bóng đá giải VĐQG Ý Serie A mùa giải 2021-2022 liên tục và chính xác nhất.
Lampard đánh bại Chelsea, Everton sáng cửa trụ hạng
Lampard đánh bại Chelsea, Everton sáng cửa trụ hạng

Everton giành chiến thắng quý giá trước Chelsea nhờ pha ghi bàn duy nhất của Richarlison, qua đó thắp lên hi vọng trụ lại Ngoại hạng Anh.
Son Heung-min chói sáng, Tottenham khiến MU thêm buồn
Son Heung-min chói sáng, Tottenham khiến MU thêm buồn

Son Heung-min tỏa sáng với cú đúp mang về chiến thắng 3-1 cho Tottenham trước Leicester ở vòng 35 Ngoại hạng Anh. Spurs tiếp tục bám đuổi Arsenal và bỏ xa MU 6 điểm.
HAGL chia tay AFC Champions League 2022 bằng chiến thắng rất đẹp
HAGL chia tay AFC Champions League 2022 bằng chiến thắng rất đẹp

HAGL có chiến thắng đẹp trước Sydney FC để chia tay AFC Champions League 2022.
HLV Park Hang Seo "soi" kỹ mặt sân Việt Trì
HLV Park Hang Seo "soi" kỹ mặt sân Việt Trì

Trong khi U23 Việt Nam tập luyện, HLV Park Hang Seo dành nhiều thời gian kiểm tra mặt cỏ sân Việt Trì.
Highlights HAGL 1-0 Sydney: Món quà ý nghĩa ngày chia tay
Highlights HAGL 1-0 Sydney: Món quà ý nghĩa ngày chia tay

HAGL xuất sắc đánh bại Sydney với tỷ số 1-0 ở lượt trận cuối bảng H AFC Champions League 2022. Brandao là cầu thủ ghi bàn duy nhất của trận đấu.
HAGL thắng trận chia tay AFC Champions League
HAGL thắng trận chia tay AFC Champions League

Hoàng Anh Gia Lai giành chiến thắng nghẹt thở 1-0 trước Sydney ở trận đấu chia tay AFC Champions League 2022, tối 1/5.
Đổi người châm đuốc SEA Games 31
Đổi người châm đuốc SEA Games 31

Người châm ngọn đuốc thắp sáng SEA Games 31 được BTC thay đổi vào phút chót.
Đối thủ đầu tiên của U23 Việt Nam có mặt tại Phú Thọ
Đối thủ đầu tiên của U23 Việt Nam có mặt tại Phú Thọ

U23 Myanmar với 29 cầu thủ đổ bộ Hà Nội vào chiều 1/5, sau đó di chuyển lên Phú Thọ chuẩn bị tham dự SEA Games 31.

U23 Indonesia chốt danh sách 'săn' vàng SEA Games
U23 Indonesia chốt danh sách 'săn' vàng SEA Games

U23 Indonesia vừa chốt danh sách chính thức dự SEA Games 31, với 20 tuyển thủ được HLV Shin Tae Yong tin tưởng trong cuộc chiến tìm kiếm huy chương vàng.
Pep Guardiola ký mới 3 năm Man City, tiếp tục ‘đấu’ Klopp
Pep Guardiola ký mới 3 năm Man City, tiếp tục ‘đấu’ Klopp

Pep Guardiola được loan báo chuẩn bị đặt bút ký mới 3 năm với Man City mà sẽ giữ thuyền trưởng người Tây Ban Nha ở lại Etihad đến hè 2025.
Link xem trực tiếp bóng đá HAGL vs Sydney, 18h ngày 1/5
Link xem trực tiếp bóng đá HAGL vs Sydney, 18h ngày 1/5

Xem trực tiếp bóng đá Hoàng Anh Gia Lai vs Sydney - Cập nhật link xem trực tiếp Hoàng Anh Gia Lai vs Sydney, thuộc bảng H AFC Champions League 18h ngày 1/5, sân Thống Nhất.
Carlo Ancelotti: Người nông dân đáng kính
Carlo Ancelotti: Người nông dân đáng kính

Carlo Ancelotti, một trong những HLV thành công nhất lịch sử bóng đá, chưa bao giờ chối bỏ nguồn gốc nông dân và ông luôn được kính trọng ở bất kỳ nơi nào mình dừng chân.
Benzema dữ dội thế này, không ai có thể ‘cướp’ Quả bóng vàng nữa
Benzema dữ dội thế này, không ai có thể ‘cướp’ Quả bóng vàng nữa

Chủ tịch Real Madrid, Florentino Perez tuyên bố, năm nay BTC chắc chắn phải trao Quả bóng vàng cho Karim Benzema, không ai có thể ‘cướp’ nữa. Góc nhìn của bạn Gia Tuệ (Nha Trang).

