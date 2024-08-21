Kết quả bóng đá La Liga 2024-25 mới nhất
Vòng 1
16/08/2024 00:00:00 Athletic Club 1 - 1 Getafe
16/08/2024 02:30:00 Real Betis 1 - 1 Girona
17/08/2024 00:00:00 Celta Vigo 2 - 1 Alaves
17/08/2024 02:30:00 Las Palmas 2 - 2 Sevilla
18/08/2024 00:00:00 Osasuna 1 - 1 Leganes
18/08/2024 02:30:00 Valencia 1 - 2 Barcelona
19/08/2024 00:00:00 Real Sociedad 1 - 2 Rayo Vallecano
19/08/2024 02:30:00 Mallorca 1 - 1 Real Madrid
20/08/2024 00:00:00 Valladolid 1 - 0 Espanyol
20/08/2024 02:30:00 Villarreal 2 - 2 Atletico Madrid
Vòng 2
24/08/2024 00:00:00 Celta Vigo - Valencia
24/08/2024 02:30:00 Sevilla - Villarreal
24/08/2024 22:00:00 Osasuna - Mallorca
25/08/2024 00:00:00 Barcelona - Athletic Club
25/08/2024 02:30:00 Getafe - Rayo Vallecano
25/08/2024 02:30:00 Espanyol - Real Sociedad
25/08/2024 22:00:00 Real Madrid - Valladolid
26/08/2024 00:00:00 Leganes - Las Palmas
26/08/2024 00:15:00 Alaves - Real Betis
26/08/2024 02:30:00 Atletico Madrid - Girona
Vòng 3
27/08/2024 02:30:00 Villarreal - Celta Vigo
28/08/2024 00:00:00 Mallorca - Sevilla
28/08/2024 02:30:00 Rayo Vallecano - Barcelona
29/08/2024 00:00:00 Valladolid - Leganes
29/08/2024 00:00:00 Athletic Club - Valencia
29/08/2024 02:30:00 Real Sociedad - Alaves
29/08/2024 02:30:00 Atletico Madrid - Espanyol
30/08/2024 00:00:00 Girona - Osasuna
30/08/2024 02:30:00 Las Palmas - Real Madrid
Vòng 4
31/08/2024 22:00:00 Barcelona - Valladolid
01/09/2024 00:00:00 Athletic Club - Atletico Madrid
01/09/2024 00:15:00 Espanyol - Rayo Vallecano
01/09/2024 02:30:00 Valencia - Villarreal
01/09/2024 02:30:00 Leganes - Mallorca
01/09/2024 22:00:00 Alaves - Las Palmas
01/09/2024 22:00:00 Osasuna - Celta Vigo
02/09/2024 00:00:00 Sevilla - Girona
02/09/2024 00:15:00 Getafe - Real Sociedad
02/09/2024 02:30:00 Real Madrid - Real Betis
Vòng 5
15/09/2024 07:00:00 Espanyol - Alaves
15/09/2024 07:00:00 Atletico Madrid - Valencia
15/09/2024 07:00:00 Real Betis - Leganes
15/09/2024 07:00:00 Celta Vigo - Valladolid
15/09/2024 07:00:00 Mallorca - Villarreal
15/09/2024 07:00:00 Las Palmas - Athletic Club
15/09/2024 07:00:00 Girona - Barcelona
15/09/2024 07:00:00 Sevilla - Getafe
15/09/2024 07:00:00 Rayo Vallecano - Osasuna
15/09/2024 07:00:00 Real Sociedad - Real Madrid
Vòng 6
22/09/2024 07:00:00 Athletic Club - Celta Vigo
22/09/2024 07:00:00 Real Betis - Mallorca
22/09/2024 07:00:00 Getafe - Leganes
22/09/2024 07:00:00 Alaves - Sevilla
22/09/2024 07:00:00 Rayo Vallecano - Atletico Madrid
22/09/2024 07:00:00 Villarreal - Barcelona
22/09/2024 07:00:00 Valencia - Girona
22/09/2024 07:00:00 Valladolid - Real Sociedad
22/09/2024 07:00:00 Osasuna - Las Palmas
22/09/2024 07:00:00 Real Madrid - Espanyol
Vòng 7
25/09/2024 07:00:00 Espanyol - Villarreal
25/09/2024 07:00:00 Barcelona - Getafe
25/09/2024 07:00:00 Girona - Rayo Vallecano
25/09/2024 07:00:00 Mallorca - Real Sociedad
25/09/2024 07:00:00 Sevilla - Valladolid
25/09/2024 07:00:00 Leganes - Athletic Club
25/09/2024 07:00:00 Celta Vigo - Atletico Madrid
25/09/2024 07:00:00 Las Palmas - Real Betis
25/09/2024 07:00:00 Valencia - Osasuna
25/09/2024 07:00:00 Real Madrid - Alaves
Vòng 8
29/09/2024 07:00:00 Athletic Club - Sevilla
29/09/2024 07:00:00 Atletico Madrid - Real Madrid
29/09/2024 07:00:00 Celta Vigo - Girona
29/09/2024 07:00:00 Real Sociedad - Valencia
29/09/2024 07:00:00 Osasuna - Barcelona
29/09/2024 07:00:00 Valladolid - Mallorca
29/09/2024 07:00:00 Villarreal - Las Palmas
29/09/2024 07:00:00 Getafe - Alaves
29/09/2024 07:00:00 Rayo Vallecano - Leganes
29/09/2024 07:00:00 Real Betis - Espanyol
Vòng 9
06/10/2024 07:00:00 Espanyol - Mallorca
06/10/2024 07:00:00 Getafe - Osasuna
06/10/2024 07:00:00 Real Madrid - Villarreal
06/10/2024 07:00:00 Alaves - Barcelona
06/10/2024 07:00:00 Leganes - Valencia
06/10/2024 07:00:00 Girona - Athletic Club
06/10/2024 07:00:00 Real Sociedad - Atletico Madrid
06/10/2024 07:00:00 Sevilla - Real Betis
06/10/2024 07:00:00 Las Palmas - Celta Vigo
06/10/2024 07:00:00 Valladolid - Rayo Vallecano
Vòng 10
20/10/2024 07:00:00 Atletico Madrid - Leganes
20/10/2024 07:00:00 Barcelona - Sevilla
20/10/2024 07:00:00 Celta Vigo - Real Madrid
20/10/2024 07:00:00 Girona - Real Sociedad
20/10/2024 07:00:00 Mallorca - Rayo Vallecano
20/10/2024 07:00:00 Alaves - Valladolid
20/10/2024 07:00:00 Osasuna - Real Betis
20/10/2024 07:00:00 Villarreal - Getafe
20/10/2024 07:00:00 Valencia - Las Palmas
20/10/2024 07:00:00 Athletic Club - Espanyol
Vòng 11
27/10/2024 07:00:00 Espanyol - Sevilla
27/10/2024 07:00:00 Getafe - Valencia
27/10/2024 07:00:00 Mallorca - Athletic Club
27/10/2024 07:00:00 Real Betis - Atletico Madrid
27/10/2024 07:00:00 Real Madrid - Barcelona
27/10/2024 07:00:00 Leganes - Celta Vigo
27/10/2024 07:00:00 Las Palmas - Girona
27/10/2024 07:00:00 Real Sociedad - Osasuna
27/10/2024 07:00:00 Valladolid - Villarreal
27/10/2024 07:00:00 Rayo Vallecano - Alaves
Vòng 12
03/11/2024 07:00:00 Athletic Club - Real Betis
03/11/2024 07:00:00 Atletico Madrid - Las Palmas
03/11/2024 07:00:00 Celta Vigo - Getafe
03/11/2024 07:00:00 Girona - Leganes
03/11/2024 07:00:00 Osasuna - Valladolid
03/11/2024 07:00:00 Alaves - Mallorca
03/11/2024 07:00:00 Villarreal - Rayo Vallecano
03/11/2024 07:00:00 Valencia - Real Madrid
03/11/2024 07:00:00 Sevilla - Real Sociedad
03/11/2024 07:00:00 Barcelona - Espanyol
Vòng 13
10/11/2024 07:00:00 Espanyol - Valencia
10/11/2024 07:00:00 Real Betis - Celta Vigo
10/11/2024 07:00:00 Getafe - Girona
10/11/2024 07:00:00 Leganes - Sevilla
10/11/2024 07:00:00 Valladolid - Athletic Club
10/11/2024 07:00:00 Mallorca - Atletico Madrid
10/11/2024 07:00:00 Real Sociedad - Barcelona
10/11/2024 07:00:00 Real Madrid - Osasuna
10/11/2024 07:00:00 Rayo Vallecano - Las Palmas
10/11/2024 07:00:00 Villarreal - Alaves
Vòng 14
24/11/2024 07:00:00 Athletic Club - Real Sociedad
24/11/2024 07:00:00 Getafe - Valladolid
24/11/2024 07:00:00 Osasuna - Villarreal
24/11/2024 07:00:00 Las Palmas - Mallorca
24/11/2024 07:00:00 Leganes - Real Madrid
24/11/2024 07:00:00 Celta Vigo - Barcelona
24/11/2024 07:00:00 Valencia - Real Betis
24/11/2024 07:00:00 Sevilla - Rayo Vallecano
24/11/2024 07:00:00 Atletico Madrid - Alaves
24/11/2024 07:00:00 Girona - Espanyol
Vòng 15
01/12/2024 07:00:00 Espanyol - Celta Vigo
01/12/2024 07:00:00 Barcelona - Las Palmas
01/12/2024 07:00:00 Mallorca - Valencia
01/12/2024 07:00:00 Alaves - Leganes
01/12/2024 07:00:00 Rayo Vallecano - Athletic Club
01/12/2024 07:00:00 Valladolid - Atletico Madrid
01/12/2024 07:00:00 Real Sociedad - Real Betis
01/12/2024 07:00:00 Real Madrid - Getafe
01/12/2024 07:00:00 Villarreal - Girona
01/12/2024 07:00:00 Sevilla - Osasuna
Vòng 16
08/12/2024 07:00:00 Athletic Club - Villarreal
08/12/2024 07:00:00 Atletico Madrid - Sevilla
08/12/2024 07:00:00 Celta Vigo - Mallorca
08/12/2024 07:00:00 Girona - Real Madrid
08/12/2024 07:00:00 Las Palmas - Valladolid
08/12/2024 07:00:00 Leganes - Real Sociedad
08/12/2024 07:00:00 Real Betis - Barcelona
08/12/2024 07:00:00 Valencia - Rayo Vallecano
08/12/2024 07:00:00 Osasuna - Alaves
08/12/2024 07:00:00 Getafe - Espanyol
Vòng 17
15/12/2024 07:00:00 Espanyol - Osasuna
15/12/2024 07:00:00 Atletico Madrid - Getafe
15/12/2024 07:00:00 Barcelona - Leganes
15/12/2024 07:00:00 Rayo Vallecano - Real Madrid
15/12/2024 07:00:00 Alaves - Athletic Club
15/12/2024 07:00:00 Villarreal - Real Betis
15/12/2024 07:00:00 Sevilla - Celta Vigo
15/12/2024 07:00:00 Mallorca - Girona
15/12/2024 07:00:00 Valladolid - Valencia
15/12/2024 07:00:00 Real Sociedad - Las Palmas
Vòng 18
22/12/2024 07:00:00 Real Betis - Rayo Vallecano
22/12/2024 07:00:00 Celta Vigo - Real Sociedad
22/12/2024 07:00:00 Getafe - Mallorca
22/12/2024 07:00:00 Girona - Valladolid
22/12/2024 07:00:00 Real Madrid - Sevilla
22/12/2024 07:00:00 Leganes - Villarreal
22/12/2024 07:00:00 Osasuna - Athletic Club
22/12/2024 07:00:00 Barcelona - Atletico Madrid
22/12/2024 07:00:00 Valencia - Alaves
22/12/2024 07:00:00 Las Palmas - Espanyol
Vòng 19
11/01/2025 07:00:00 Espanyol - Leganes
11/01/2025 07:00:00 Athletic Club - Real Madrid
11/01/2025 07:00:00 Atletico Madrid - Osasuna
11/01/2025 07:00:00 Real Sociedad - Villarreal
11/01/2025 07:00:00 Sevilla - Valencia
11/01/2025 07:00:00 Alaves - Girona
11/01/2025 07:00:00 Mallorca - Barcelona
11/01/2025 07:00:00 Valladolid - Real Betis
11/01/2025 07:00:00 Rayo Vallecano - Celta Vigo
11/01/2025 07:00:00 Las Palmas - Getafe
Vòng 20
19/01/2025 07:00:00 Girona - Sevilla
19/01/2025 07:00:00 Osasuna - Rayo Vallecano
19/01/2025 07:00:00 Celta Vigo - Athletic Club
19/01/2025 07:00:00 Leganes - Atletico Madrid
19/01/2025 07:00:00 Getafe - Barcelona
19/01/2025 07:00:00 Villarreal - Mallorca
19/01/2025 07:00:00 Valencia - Real Sociedad
19/01/2025 07:00:00 Real Madrid - Las Palmas
19/01/2025 07:00:00 Real Betis - Alaves
19/01/2025 07:00:00 Espanyol - Valladolid
Vòng 21
26/01/2025 07:00:00 Sevilla - Espanyol
26/01/2025 07:00:00 Athletic Club - Leganes
26/01/2025 07:00:00 Atletico Madrid - Villarreal
26/01/2025 07:00:00 Barcelona - Valencia
26/01/2025 07:00:00 Las Palmas - Osasuna
26/01/2025 07:00:00 Alaves - Celta Vigo
26/01/2025 07:00:00 Mallorca - Real Betis
26/01/2025 07:00:00 Real Sociedad - Getafe
26/01/2025 07:00:00 Rayo Vallecano - Girona
26/01/2025 07:00:00 Valladolid - Real Madrid
Vòng 22
02/02/2025 07:00:00 Atletico Madrid - Mallorca
02/02/2025 07:00:00 Getafe - Sevilla
02/02/2025 07:00:00 Girona - Las Palmas
02/02/2025 07:00:00 Osasuna - Real Sociedad
02/02/2025 07:00:00 Villarreal - Valladolid
02/02/2025 07:00:00 Leganes - Rayo Vallecano
02/02/2025 07:00:00 Real Betis - Athletic Club
02/02/2025 07:00:00 Valencia - Celta Vigo
02/02/2025 07:00:00 Barcelona - Alaves
02/02/2025 07:00:00 Espanyol - Real Madrid
Vòng 23
09/02/2025 07:00:00 Real Sociedad - Espanyol
09/02/2025 07:00:00 Athletic Club - Girona
09/02/2025 07:00:00 Mallorca - Osasuna
09/02/2025 07:00:00 Rayo Vallecano - Valladolid
09/02/2025 07:00:00 Las Palmas - Villarreal
09/02/2025 07:00:00 Alaves - Getafe
09/02/2025 07:00:00 Real Madrid - Atletico Madrid
09/02/2025 07:00:00 Sevilla - Barcelona
09/02/2025 07:00:00 Celta Vigo - Real Betis
09/02/2025 07:00:00 Valencia - Leganes
Vòng 24
16/02/2025 07:00:00 Atletico Madrid - Celta Vigo
16/02/2025 07:00:00 Barcelona - Rayo Vallecano
16/02/2025 07:00:00 Real Betis - Real Sociedad
16/02/2025 07:00:00 Osasuna - Real Madrid
16/02/2025 07:00:00 Girona - Getafe
16/02/2025 07:00:00 Valladolid - Sevilla
16/02/2025 07:00:00 Villarreal - Valencia
16/02/2025 07:00:00 Mallorca - Las Palmas
16/02/2025 07:00:00 Leganes - Alaves
16/02/2025 07:00:00 Espanyol - Athletic Club
Vòng 25
23/02/2025 07:00:00 Alaves - Espanyol
23/02/2025 07:00:00 Athletic Club - Valladolid
23/02/2025 07:00:00 Celta Vigo - Osasuna
23/02/2025 07:00:00 Rayo Vallecano - Villarreal
23/02/2025 07:00:00 Valencia - Atletico Madrid
23/02/2025 07:00:00 Las Palmas - Barcelona
23/02/2025 07:00:00 Getafe - Real Betis
23/02/2025 07:00:00 Real Madrid - Girona
23/02/2025 07:00:00 Sevilla - Mallorca
23/02/2025 07:00:00 Real Sociedad - Leganes
Vòng 26
02/03/2025 07:00:00 Barcelona - Real Sociedad
02/03/2025 07:00:00 Real Betis - Real Madrid
02/03/2025 07:00:00 Osasuna - Valencia
02/03/2025 07:00:00 Rayo Vallecano - Sevilla
02/03/2025 07:00:00 Atletico Madrid - Athletic Club
02/03/2025 07:00:00 Girona - Celta Vigo
02/03/2025 07:00:00 Leganes - Getafe
02/03/2025 07:00:00 Valladolid - Las Palmas
02/03/2025 07:00:00 Mallorca - Alaves
02/03/2025 07:00:00 Villarreal - Espanyol
Vòng 27
09/03/2025 07:00:00 Espanyol - Girona
09/03/2025 07:00:00 Athletic Club - Mallorca
09/03/2025 07:00:00 Barcelona - Osasuna
09/03/2025 07:00:00 Real Betis - Las Palmas
09/03/2025 07:00:00 Celta Vigo - Leganes
09/03/2025 07:00:00 Real Sociedad - Sevilla
09/03/2025 07:00:00 Valencia - Valladolid
09/03/2025 07:00:00 Alaves - Villarreal
09/03/2025 07:00:00 Getafe - Atletico Madrid
09/03/2025 07:00:00 Real Madrid - Rayo Vallecano
Vòng 28
16/03/2025 07:00:00 Atletico Madrid - Barcelona
16/03/2025 07:00:00 Girona - Valencia
16/03/2025 07:00:00 Rayo Vallecano - Real Sociedad
16/03/2025 07:00:00 Sevilla - Athletic Club
16/03/2025 07:00:00 Leganes - Real Betis
16/03/2025 07:00:00 Valladolid - Celta Vigo
16/03/2025 07:00:00 Osasuna - Getafe
16/03/2025 07:00:00 Villarreal - Real Madrid
16/03/2025 07:00:00 Las Palmas - Alaves
16/03/2025 07:00:00 Mallorca - Espanyol
Vòng 29
30/03/2025 07:00:00 Espanyol - Atletico Madrid
30/03/2025 07:00:00 Athletic Club - Osasuna
30/03/2025 07:00:00 Barcelona - Girona
30/03/2025 07:00:00 Real Betis - Sevilla
30/03/2025 07:00:00 Celta Vigo - Las Palmas
30/03/2025 07:00:00 Getafe - Villarreal
30/03/2025 07:00:00 Real Sociedad - Valladolid
30/03/2025 07:00:00 Alaves - Rayo Vallecano
30/03/2025 07:00:00 Valencia - Mallorca
30/03/2025 07:00:00 Real Madrid - Leganes
Vòng 30
06/04/2025 07:00:00 Barcelona - Real Betis
06/04/2025 07:00:00 Real Madrid - Valencia
06/04/2025 07:00:00 Las Palmas - Real Sociedad
06/04/2025 07:00:00 Leganes - Osasuna
06/04/2025 07:00:00 Villarreal - Athletic Club
06/04/2025 07:00:00 Sevilla - Atletico Madrid
06/04/2025 07:00:00 Mallorca - Celta Vigo
06/04/2025 07:00:00 Valladolid - Getafe
06/04/2025 07:00:00 Girona - Alaves
06/04/2025 07:00:00 Rayo Vallecano - Espanyol
Vòng 31
13/04/2025 07:00:00 Celta Vigo - Espanyol
13/04/2025 07:00:00 Athletic Club - Rayo Vallecano
13/04/2025 07:00:00 Atletico Madrid - Valladolid
13/04/2025 07:00:00 Real Betis - Villarreal
13/04/2025 07:00:00 Getafe - Las Palmas
13/04/2025 07:00:00 Alaves - Real Madrid
13/04/2025 07:00:00 Leganes - Barcelona
13/04/2025 07:00:00 Osasuna - Girona
13/04/2025 07:00:00 Real Sociedad - Mallorca
13/04/2025 07:00:00 Valencia - Sevilla
Vòng 32
20/04/2025 07:00:00 Barcelona - Celta Vigo
20/04/2025 07:00:00 Rayo Vallecano - Valencia
20/04/2025 07:00:00 Real Madrid - Athletic Club
20/04/2025 07:00:00 Las Palmas - Atletico Madrid
20/04/2025 07:00:00 Girona - Real Betis
20/04/2025 07:00:00 Valladolid - Osasuna
20/04/2025 07:00:00 Villarreal - Real Sociedad
20/04/2025 07:00:00 Sevilla - Alaves
20/04/2025 07:00:00 Mallorca - Leganes
20/04/2025 07:00:00 Espanyol - Getafe
Vòng 33
23/04/2025 07:00:00 Valencia - Espanyol
23/04/2025 07:00:00 Athletic Club - Las Palmas
23/04/2025 07:00:00 Atletico Madrid - Rayo Vallecano
23/04/2025 07:00:00 Barcelona - Mallorca
23/04/2025 07:00:00 Real Betis - Valladolid
23/04/2025 07:00:00 Celta Vigo - Villarreal
23/04/2025 07:00:00 Getafe - Real Madrid
23/04/2025 07:00:00 Osasuna - Sevilla
23/04/2025 07:00:00 Alaves - Real Sociedad
23/04/2025 07:00:00 Leganes - Girona
Vòng 34
04/05/2025 07:00:00 Girona - Mallorca
04/05/2025 07:00:00 Las Palmas - Valencia
04/05/2025 07:00:00 Alaves - Atletico Madrid
04/05/2025 07:00:00 Real Sociedad - Athletic Club
04/05/2025 07:00:00 Valladolid - Barcelona
04/05/2025 07:00:00 Real Madrid - Celta Vigo
04/05/2025 07:00:00 Rayo Vallecano - Getafe
04/05/2025 07:00:00 Villarreal - Osasuna
04/05/2025 07:00:00 Sevilla - Leganes
04/05/2025 07:00:00 Espanyol - Real Betis
Vòng 35
11/05/2025 07:00:00 Leganes - Espanyol
11/05/2025 07:00:00 Atletico Madrid - Real Sociedad
11/05/2025 07:00:00 Barcelona - Real Madrid
11/05/2025 07:00:00 Real Betis - Osasuna
11/05/2025 07:00:00 Celta Vigo - Sevilla
11/05/2025 07:00:00 Girona - Villarreal
11/05/2025 07:00:00 Mallorca - Valladolid
11/05/2025 07:00:00 Las Palmas - Rayo Vallecano
11/05/2025 07:00:00 Valencia - Getafe
11/05/2025 07:00:00 Athletic Club - Alaves
Vòng 36
14/05/2025 07:00:00 Alaves - Valencia
14/05/2025 07:00:00 Getafe - Athletic Club
14/05/2025 07:00:00 Osasuna - Atletico Madrid
14/05/2025 07:00:00 Rayo Vallecano - Real Betis
14/05/2025 07:00:00 Real Sociedad - Celta Vigo
14/05/2025 07:00:00 Valladolid - Girona
14/05/2025 07:00:00 Real Madrid - Mallorca
14/05/2025 07:00:00 Sevilla - Las Palmas
14/05/2025 07:00:00 Villarreal - Leganes
14/05/2025 07:00:00 Espanyol - Barcelona
Vòng 37
18/05/2025 07:00:00 Osasuna - Espanyol
18/05/2025 07:00:00 Atletico Madrid - Real Betis
18/05/2025 07:00:00 Barcelona - Villarreal
18/05/2025 07:00:00 Celta Vigo - Rayo Vallecano
18/05/2025 07:00:00 Valencia - Athletic Club
18/05/2025 07:00:00 Mallorca - Getafe
18/05/2025 07:00:00 Real Sociedad - Girona
18/05/2025 07:00:00 Sevilla - Real Madrid
18/05/2025 07:00:00 Valladolid - Alaves
18/05/2025 07:00:00 Las Palmas - Leganes
Vòng 38
25/05/2025 07:00:00 Athletic Club - Barcelona
25/05/2025 07:00:00 Real Betis - Valencia
25/05/2025 07:00:00 Real Madrid - Real Sociedad
25/05/2025 07:00:00 Alaves - Osasuna
25/05/2025 07:00:00 Leganes - Valladolid
25/05/2025 07:00:00 Girona - Atletico Madrid
25/05/2025 07:00:00 Getafe - Celta Vigo
25/05/2025 07:00:00 Rayo Vallecano - Mallorca
25/05/2025 07:00:00 Villarreal - Sevilla
25/05/2025 07:00:00 Espanyol - Las Palmas