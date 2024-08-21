|Kết quả bóng đá La Liga 2024-25 mới nhất
|Vòng 1
|16/08/2024 00:00:00
|Athletic Club 1 - 1 Getafe
|16/08/2024 02:30:00
|Real Betis 1 - 1 Girona
|17/08/2024 00:00:00
|Celta Vigo 2 - 1 Alaves
|17/08/2024 02:30:00
|Las Palmas 2 - 2 Sevilla
|18/08/2024 00:00:00
|Osasuna 1 - 1 Leganes
|18/08/2024 02:30:00
|Valencia 1 - 2 Barcelona
|19/08/2024 00:00:00
|Real Sociedad 1 - 2 Rayo Vallecano
|19/08/2024 02:30:00
|Mallorca 1 - 1 Real Madrid
|20/08/2024 00:00:00
|Valladolid 1 - 0 Espanyol
|20/08/2024 02:30:00
|Villarreal 2 - 2 Atletico Madrid
|Vòng 2
|24/08/2024 00:00:00
|Celta Vigo - Valencia
|24/08/2024 02:30:00
|Sevilla - Villarreal
|24/08/2024 22:00:00
|Osasuna - Mallorca
|25/08/2024 00:00:00
|Barcelona - Athletic Club
|25/08/2024 02:30:00
|Getafe - Rayo Vallecano
|25/08/2024 02:30:00
|Espanyol - Real Sociedad
|25/08/2024 22:00:00
|Real Madrid - Valladolid
|26/08/2024 00:00:00
|Leganes - Las Palmas
|26/08/2024 00:15:00
|Alaves - Real Betis
|26/08/2024 02:30:00
|Atletico Madrid - Girona
|Vòng 3
|27/08/2024 02:30:00
|Villarreal - Celta Vigo
|28/08/2024 00:00:00
|Mallorca - Sevilla
|28/08/2024 02:30:00
|Rayo Vallecano - Barcelona
|29/08/2024 00:00:00
|Valladolid - Leganes
|29/08/2024 00:00:00
|Athletic Club - Valencia
|29/08/2024 02:30:00
|Real Sociedad - Alaves
|29/08/2024 02:30:00
|Atletico Madrid - Espanyol
|30/08/2024 00:00:00
|Girona - Osasuna
|30/08/2024 02:30:00
|Las Palmas - Real Madrid
|Vòng 4
|31/08/2024 22:00:00
|Barcelona - Valladolid
|01/09/2024 00:00:00
|Athletic Club - Atletico Madrid
|01/09/2024 00:15:00
|Espanyol - Rayo Vallecano
|01/09/2024 02:30:00
|Valencia - Villarreal
|01/09/2024 02:30:00
|Leganes - Mallorca
|01/09/2024 22:00:00
|Alaves - Las Palmas
|01/09/2024 22:00:00
|Osasuna - Celta Vigo
|02/09/2024 00:00:00
|Sevilla - Girona
|02/09/2024 00:15:00
|Getafe - Real Sociedad
|02/09/2024 02:30:00
|Real Madrid - Real Betis
|Vòng 5
|15/09/2024 07:00:00
|Espanyol - Alaves
|15/09/2024 07:00:00
|Atletico Madrid - Valencia
|15/09/2024 07:00:00
|Real Betis - Leganes
|15/09/2024 07:00:00
|Celta Vigo - Valladolid
|15/09/2024 07:00:00
|Mallorca - Villarreal
|15/09/2024 07:00:00
|Las Palmas - Athletic Club
|15/09/2024 07:00:00
|Girona - Barcelona
|15/09/2024 07:00:00
|Sevilla - Getafe
|15/09/2024 07:00:00
|Rayo Vallecano - Osasuna
|15/09/2024 07:00:00
|Real Sociedad - Real Madrid
|Vòng 6
|22/09/2024 07:00:00
|Athletic Club - Celta Vigo
|22/09/2024 07:00:00
|Real Betis - Mallorca
|22/09/2024 07:00:00
|Getafe - Leganes
|22/09/2024 07:00:00
|Alaves - Sevilla
|22/09/2024 07:00:00
|Rayo Vallecano - Atletico Madrid
|22/09/2024 07:00:00
|Villarreal - Barcelona
|22/09/2024 07:00:00
|Valencia - Girona
|22/09/2024 07:00:00
|Valladolid - Real Sociedad
|22/09/2024 07:00:00
|Osasuna - Las Palmas
|22/09/2024 07:00:00
|Real Madrid - Espanyol
|Vòng 7
|25/09/2024 07:00:00
|Espanyol - Villarreal
|25/09/2024 07:00:00
|Barcelona - Getafe
|25/09/2024 07:00:00
|Girona - Rayo Vallecano
|25/09/2024 07:00:00
|Mallorca - Real Sociedad
|25/09/2024 07:00:00
|Sevilla - Valladolid
|25/09/2024 07:00:00
|Leganes - Athletic Club
|25/09/2024 07:00:00
|Celta Vigo - Atletico Madrid
|25/09/2024 07:00:00
|Las Palmas - Real Betis
|25/09/2024 07:00:00
|Valencia - Osasuna
|25/09/2024 07:00:00
|Real Madrid - Alaves
|Vòng 8
|29/09/2024 07:00:00
|Athletic Club - Sevilla
|29/09/2024 07:00:00
|Atletico Madrid - Real Madrid
|29/09/2024 07:00:00
|Celta Vigo - Girona
|29/09/2024 07:00:00
|Real Sociedad - Valencia
|29/09/2024 07:00:00
|Osasuna - Barcelona
|29/09/2024 07:00:00
|Valladolid - Mallorca
|29/09/2024 07:00:00
|Villarreal - Las Palmas
|29/09/2024 07:00:00
|Getafe - Alaves
|29/09/2024 07:00:00
|Rayo Vallecano - Leganes
|29/09/2024 07:00:00
|Real Betis - Espanyol
|Vòng 9
|06/10/2024 07:00:00
|Espanyol - Mallorca
|06/10/2024 07:00:00
|Getafe - Osasuna
|06/10/2024 07:00:00
|Real Madrid - Villarreal
|06/10/2024 07:00:00
|Alaves - Barcelona
|06/10/2024 07:00:00
|Leganes - Valencia
|06/10/2024 07:00:00
|Girona - Athletic Club
|06/10/2024 07:00:00
|Real Sociedad - Atletico Madrid
|06/10/2024 07:00:00
|Sevilla - Real Betis
|06/10/2024 07:00:00
|Las Palmas - Celta Vigo
|06/10/2024 07:00:00
|Valladolid - Rayo Vallecano
|Vòng 10
|20/10/2024 07:00:00
|Atletico Madrid - Leganes
|20/10/2024 07:00:00
|Barcelona - Sevilla
|20/10/2024 07:00:00
|Celta Vigo - Real Madrid
|20/10/2024 07:00:00
|Girona - Real Sociedad
|20/10/2024 07:00:00
|Mallorca - Rayo Vallecano
|20/10/2024 07:00:00
|Alaves - Valladolid
|20/10/2024 07:00:00
|Osasuna - Real Betis
|20/10/2024 07:00:00
|Villarreal - Getafe
|20/10/2024 07:00:00
|Valencia - Las Palmas
|20/10/2024 07:00:00
|Athletic Club - Espanyol
|Vòng 11
|27/10/2024 07:00:00
|Espanyol - Sevilla
|27/10/2024 07:00:00
|Getafe - Valencia
|27/10/2024 07:00:00
|Mallorca - Athletic Club
|27/10/2024 07:00:00
|Real Betis - Atletico Madrid
|27/10/2024 07:00:00
|Real Madrid - Barcelona
|27/10/2024 07:00:00
|Leganes - Celta Vigo
|27/10/2024 07:00:00
|Las Palmas - Girona
|27/10/2024 07:00:00
|Real Sociedad - Osasuna
|27/10/2024 07:00:00
|Valladolid - Villarreal
|27/10/2024 07:00:00
|Rayo Vallecano - Alaves
|Vòng 12
|03/11/2024 07:00:00
|Athletic Club - Real Betis
|03/11/2024 07:00:00
|Atletico Madrid - Las Palmas
|03/11/2024 07:00:00
|Celta Vigo - Getafe
|03/11/2024 07:00:00
|Girona - Leganes
|03/11/2024 07:00:00
|Osasuna - Valladolid
|03/11/2024 07:00:00
|Alaves - Mallorca
|03/11/2024 07:00:00
|Villarreal - Rayo Vallecano
|03/11/2024 07:00:00
|Valencia - Real Madrid
|03/11/2024 07:00:00
|Sevilla - Real Sociedad
|03/11/2024 07:00:00
|Barcelona - Espanyol
|Vòng 13
|10/11/2024 07:00:00
|Espanyol - Valencia
|10/11/2024 07:00:00
|Real Betis - Celta Vigo
|10/11/2024 07:00:00
|Getafe - Girona
|10/11/2024 07:00:00
|Leganes - Sevilla
|10/11/2024 07:00:00
|Valladolid - Athletic Club
|10/11/2024 07:00:00
|Mallorca - Atletico Madrid
|10/11/2024 07:00:00
|Real Sociedad - Barcelona
|10/11/2024 07:00:00
|Real Madrid - Osasuna
|10/11/2024 07:00:00
|Rayo Vallecano - Las Palmas
|10/11/2024 07:00:00
|Villarreal - Alaves
|Vòng 14
|24/11/2024 07:00:00
|Athletic Club - Real Sociedad
|24/11/2024 07:00:00
|Getafe - Valladolid
|24/11/2024 07:00:00
|Osasuna - Villarreal
|24/11/2024 07:00:00
|Las Palmas - Mallorca
|24/11/2024 07:00:00
|Leganes - Real Madrid
|24/11/2024 07:00:00
|Celta Vigo - Barcelona
|24/11/2024 07:00:00
|Valencia - Real Betis
|24/11/2024 07:00:00
|Sevilla - Rayo Vallecano
|24/11/2024 07:00:00
|Atletico Madrid - Alaves
|24/11/2024 07:00:00
|Girona - Espanyol
|Vòng 15
|01/12/2024 07:00:00
|Espanyol - Celta Vigo
|01/12/2024 07:00:00
|Barcelona - Las Palmas
|01/12/2024 07:00:00
|Mallorca - Valencia
|01/12/2024 07:00:00
|Alaves - Leganes
|01/12/2024 07:00:00
|Rayo Vallecano - Athletic Club
|01/12/2024 07:00:00
|Valladolid - Atletico Madrid
|01/12/2024 07:00:00
|Real Sociedad - Real Betis
|01/12/2024 07:00:00
|Real Madrid - Getafe
|01/12/2024 07:00:00
|Villarreal - Girona
|01/12/2024 07:00:00
|Sevilla - Osasuna
|Vòng 16
|08/12/2024 07:00:00
|Athletic Club - Villarreal
|08/12/2024 07:00:00
|Atletico Madrid - Sevilla
|08/12/2024 07:00:00
|Celta Vigo - Mallorca
|08/12/2024 07:00:00
|Girona - Real Madrid
|08/12/2024 07:00:00
|Las Palmas - Valladolid
|08/12/2024 07:00:00
|Leganes - Real Sociedad
|08/12/2024 07:00:00
|Real Betis - Barcelona
|08/12/2024 07:00:00
|Valencia - Rayo Vallecano
|08/12/2024 07:00:00
|Osasuna - Alaves
|08/12/2024 07:00:00
|Getafe - Espanyol
|Vòng 17
|15/12/2024 07:00:00
|Espanyol - Osasuna
|15/12/2024 07:00:00
|Atletico Madrid - Getafe
|15/12/2024 07:00:00
|Barcelona - Leganes
|15/12/2024 07:00:00
|Rayo Vallecano - Real Madrid
|15/12/2024 07:00:00
|Alaves - Athletic Club
|15/12/2024 07:00:00
|Villarreal - Real Betis
|15/12/2024 07:00:00
|Sevilla - Celta Vigo
|15/12/2024 07:00:00
|Mallorca - Girona
|15/12/2024 07:00:00
|Valladolid - Valencia
|15/12/2024 07:00:00
|Real Sociedad - Las Palmas
|Vòng 18
|22/12/2024 07:00:00
|Real Betis - Rayo Vallecano
|22/12/2024 07:00:00
|Celta Vigo - Real Sociedad
|22/12/2024 07:00:00
|Getafe - Mallorca
|22/12/2024 07:00:00
|Girona - Valladolid
|22/12/2024 07:00:00
|Real Madrid - Sevilla
|22/12/2024 07:00:00
|Leganes - Villarreal
|22/12/2024 07:00:00
|Osasuna - Athletic Club
|22/12/2024 07:00:00
|Barcelona - Atletico Madrid
|22/12/2024 07:00:00
|Valencia - Alaves
|22/12/2024 07:00:00
|Las Palmas - Espanyol
|Vòng 19
|11/01/2025 07:00:00
|Espanyol - Leganes
|11/01/2025 07:00:00
|Athletic Club - Real Madrid
|11/01/2025 07:00:00
|Atletico Madrid - Osasuna
|11/01/2025 07:00:00
|Real Sociedad - Villarreal
|11/01/2025 07:00:00
|Sevilla - Valencia
|11/01/2025 07:00:00
|Alaves - Girona
|11/01/2025 07:00:00
|Mallorca - Barcelona
|11/01/2025 07:00:00
|Valladolid - Real Betis
|11/01/2025 07:00:00
|Rayo Vallecano - Celta Vigo
|11/01/2025 07:00:00
|Las Palmas - Getafe
|Vòng 20
|19/01/2025 07:00:00
|Girona - Sevilla
|19/01/2025 07:00:00
|Osasuna - Rayo Vallecano
|19/01/2025 07:00:00
|Celta Vigo - Athletic Club
|19/01/2025 07:00:00
|Leganes - Atletico Madrid
|19/01/2025 07:00:00
|Getafe - Barcelona
|19/01/2025 07:00:00
|Villarreal - Mallorca
|19/01/2025 07:00:00
|Valencia - Real Sociedad
|19/01/2025 07:00:00
|Real Madrid - Las Palmas
|19/01/2025 07:00:00
|Real Betis - Alaves
|19/01/2025 07:00:00
|Espanyol - Valladolid
|Vòng 21
|26/01/2025 07:00:00
|Sevilla - Espanyol
|26/01/2025 07:00:00
|Athletic Club - Leganes
|26/01/2025 07:00:00
|Atletico Madrid - Villarreal
|26/01/2025 07:00:00
|Barcelona - Valencia
|26/01/2025 07:00:00
|Las Palmas - Osasuna
|26/01/2025 07:00:00
|Alaves - Celta Vigo
|26/01/2025 07:00:00
|Mallorca - Real Betis
|26/01/2025 07:00:00
|Real Sociedad - Getafe
|26/01/2025 07:00:00
|Rayo Vallecano - Girona
|26/01/2025 07:00:00
|Valladolid - Real Madrid
|Vòng 22
|02/02/2025 07:00:00
|Atletico Madrid - Mallorca
|02/02/2025 07:00:00
|Getafe - Sevilla
|02/02/2025 07:00:00
|Girona - Las Palmas
|02/02/2025 07:00:00
|Osasuna - Real Sociedad
|02/02/2025 07:00:00
|Villarreal - Valladolid
|02/02/2025 07:00:00
|Leganes - Rayo Vallecano
|02/02/2025 07:00:00
|Real Betis - Athletic Club
|02/02/2025 07:00:00
|Valencia - Celta Vigo
|02/02/2025 07:00:00
|Barcelona - Alaves
|02/02/2025 07:00:00
|Espanyol - Real Madrid
|Vòng 23
|09/02/2025 07:00:00
|Real Sociedad - Espanyol
|09/02/2025 07:00:00
|Athletic Club - Girona
|09/02/2025 07:00:00
|Mallorca - Osasuna
|09/02/2025 07:00:00
|Rayo Vallecano - Valladolid
|09/02/2025 07:00:00
|Las Palmas - Villarreal
|09/02/2025 07:00:00
|Alaves - Getafe
|09/02/2025 07:00:00
|Real Madrid - Atletico Madrid
|09/02/2025 07:00:00
|Sevilla - Barcelona
|09/02/2025 07:00:00
|Celta Vigo - Real Betis
|09/02/2025 07:00:00
|Valencia - Leganes
|Vòng 24
|16/02/2025 07:00:00
|Atletico Madrid - Celta Vigo
|16/02/2025 07:00:00
|Barcelona - Rayo Vallecano
|16/02/2025 07:00:00
|Real Betis - Real Sociedad
|16/02/2025 07:00:00
|Osasuna - Real Madrid
|16/02/2025 07:00:00
|Girona - Getafe
|16/02/2025 07:00:00
|Valladolid - Sevilla
|16/02/2025 07:00:00
|Villarreal - Valencia
|16/02/2025 07:00:00
|Mallorca - Las Palmas
|16/02/2025 07:00:00
|Leganes - Alaves
|16/02/2025 07:00:00
|Espanyol - Athletic Club
|Vòng 25
|23/02/2025 07:00:00
|Alaves - Espanyol
|23/02/2025 07:00:00
|Athletic Club - Valladolid
|23/02/2025 07:00:00
|Celta Vigo - Osasuna
|23/02/2025 07:00:00
|Rayo Vallecano - Villarreal
|23/02/2025 07:00:00
|Valencia - Atletico Madrid
|23/02/2025 07:00:00
|Las Palmas - Barcelona
|23/02/2025 07:00:00
|Getafe - Real Betis
|23/02/2025 07:00:00
|Real Madrid - Girona
|23/02/2025 07:00:00
|Sevilla - Mallorca
|23/02/2025 07:00:00
|Real Sociedad - Leganes
|Vòng 26
|02/03/2025 07:00:00
|Barcelona - Real Sociedad
|02/03/2025 07:00:00
|Real Betis - Real Madrid
|02/03/2025 07:00:00
|Osasuna - Valencia
|02/03/2025 07:00:00
|Rayo Vallecano - Sevilla
|02/03/2025 07:00:00
|Atletico Madrid - Athletic Club
|02/03/2025 07:00:00
|Girona - Celta Vigo
|02/03/2025 07:00:00
|Leganes - Getafe
|02/03/2025 07:00:00
|Valladolid - Las Palmas
|02/03/2025 07:00:00
|Mallorca - Alaves
|02/03/2025 07:00:00
|Villarreal - Espanyol
|Vòng 27
|09/03/2025 07:00:00
|Espanyol - Girona
|09/03/2025 07:00:00
|Athletic Club - Mallorca
|09/03/2025 07:00:00
|Barcelona - Osasuna
|09/03/2025 07:00:00
|Real Betis - Las Palmas
|09/03/2025 07:00:00
|Celta Vigo - Leganes
|09/03/2025 07:00:00
|Real Sociedad - Sevilla
|09/03/2025 07:00:00
|Valencia - Valladolid
|09/03/2025 07:00:00
|Alaves - Villarreal
|09/03/2025 07:00:00
|Getafe - Atletico Madrid
|09/03/2025 07:00:00
|Real Madrid - Rayo Vallecano
|Vòng 28
|16/03/2025 07:00:00
|Atletico Madrid - Barcelona
|16/03/2025 07:00:00
|Girona - Valencia
|16/03/2025 07:00:00
|Rayo Vallecano - Real Sociedad
|16/03/2025 07:00:00
|Sevilla - Athletic Club
|16/03/2025 07:00:00
|Leganes - Real Betis
|16/03/2025 07:00:00
|Valladolid - Celta Vigo
|16/03/2025 07:00:00
|Osasuna - Getafe
|16/03/2025 07:00:00
|Villarreal - Real Madrid
|16/03/2025 07:00:00
|Las Palmas - Alaves
|16/03/2025 07:00:00
|Mallorca - Espanyol
|Vòng 29
|30/03/2025 07:00:00
|Espanyol - Atletico Madrid
|30/03/2025 07:00:00
|Athletic Club - Osasuna
|30/03/2025 07:00:00
|Barcelona - Girona
|30/03/2025 07:00:00
|Real Betis - Sevilla
|30/03/2025 07:00:00
|Celta Vigo - Las Palmas
|30/03/2025 07:00:00
|Getafe - Villarreal
|30/03/2025 07:00:00
|Real Sociedad - Valladolid
|30/03/2025 07:00:00
|Alaves - Rayo Vallecano
|30/03/2025 07:00:00
|Valencia - Mallorca
|30/03/2025 07:00:00
|Real Madrid - Leganes
|Vòng 30
|06/04/2025 07:00:00
|Barcelona - Real Betis
|06/04/2025 07:00:00
|Real Madrid - Valencia
|06/04/2025 07:00:00
|Las Palmas - Real Sociedad
|06/04/2025 07:00:00
|Leganes - Osasuna
|06/04/2025 07:00:00
|Villarreal - Athletic Club
|06/04/2025 07:00:00
|Sevilla - Atletico Madrid
|06/04/2025 07:00:00
|Mallorca - Celta Vigo
|06/04/2025 07:00:00
|Valladolid - Getafe
|06/04/2025 07:00:00
|Girona - Alaves
|06/04/2025 07:00:00
|Rayo Vallecano - Espanyol
|Vòng 31
|13/04/2025 07:00:00
|Celta Vigo - Espanyol
|13/04/2025 07:00:00
|Athletic Club - Rayo Vallecano
|13/04/2025 07:00:00
|Atletico Madrid - Valladolid
|13/04/2025 07:00:00
|Real Betis - Villarreal
|13/04/2025 07:00:00
|Getafe - Las Palmas
|13/04/2025 07:00:00
|Alaves - Real Madrid
|13/04/2025 07:00:00
|Leganes - Barcelona
|13/04/2025 07:00:00
|Osasuna - Girona
|13/04/2025 07:00:00
|Real Sociedad - Mallorca
|13/04/2025 07:00:00
|Valencia - Sevilla
|Vòng 32
|20/04/2025 07:00:00
|Barcelona - Celta Vigo
|20/04/2025 07:00:00
|Rayo Vallecano - Valencia
|20/04/2025 07:00:00
|Real Madrid - Athletic Club
|20/04/2025 07:00:00
|Las Palmas - Atletico Madrid
|20/04/2025 07:00:00
|Girona - Real Betis
|20/04/2025 07:00:00
|Valladolid - Osasuna
|20/04/2025 07:00:00
|Villarreal - Real Sociedad
|20/04/2025 07:00:00
|Sevilla - Alaves
|20/04/2025 07:00:00
|Mallorca - Leganes
|20/04/2025 07:00:00
|Espanyol - Getafe
|Vòng 33
|23/04/2025 07:00:00
|Valencia - Espanyol
|23/04/2025 07:00:00
|Athletic Club - Las Palmas
|23/04/2025 07:00:00
|Atletico Madrid - Rayo Vallecano
|23/04/2025 07:00:00
|Barcelona - Mallorca
|23/04/2025 07:00:00
|Real Betis - Valladolid
|23/04/2025 07:00:00
|Celta Vigo - Villarreal
|23/04/2025 07:00:00
|Getafe - Real Madrid
|23/04/2025 07:00:00
|Osasuna - Sevilla
|23/04/2025 07:00:00
|Alaves - Real Sociedad
|23/04/2025 07:00:00
|Leganes - Girona
|Vòng 34
|04/05/2025 07:00:00
|Girona - Mallorca
|04/05/2025 07:00:00
|Las Palmas - Valencia
|04/05/2025 07:00:00
|Alaves - Atletico Madrid
|04/05/2025 07:00:00
|Real Sociedad - Athletic Club
|04/05/2025 07:00:00
|Valladolid - Barcelona
|04/05/2025 07:00:00
|Real Madrid - Celta Vigo
|04/05/2025 07:00:00
|Rayo Vallecano - Getafe
|04/05/2025 07:00:00
|Villarreal - Osasuna
|04/05/2025 07:00:00
|Sevilla - Leganes
|04/05/2025 07:00:00
|Espanyol - Real Betis
|Vòng 35
|11/05/2025 07:00:00
|Leganes - Espanyol
|11/05/2025 07:00:00
|Atletico Madrid - Real Sociedad
|11/05/2025 07:00:00
|Barcelona - Real Madrid
|11/05/2025 07:00:00
|Real Betis - Osasuna
|11/05/2025 07:00:00
|Celta Vigo - Sevilla
|11/05/2025 07:00:00
|Girona - Villarreal
|11/05/2025 07:00:00
|Mallorca - Valladolid
|11/05/2025 07:00:00
|Las Palmas - Rayo Vallecano
|11/05/2025 07:00:00
|Valencia - Getafe
|11/05/2025 07:00:00
|Athletic Club - Alaves
|Vòng 36
|14/05/2025 07:00:00
|Alaves - Valencia
|14/05/2025 07:00:00
|Getafe - Athletic Club
|14/05/2025 07:00:00
|Osasuna - Atletico Madrid
|14/05/2025 07:00:00
|Rayo Vallecano - Real Betis
|14/05/2025 07:00:00
|Real Sociedad - Celta Vigo
|14/05/2025 07:00:00
|Valladolid - Girona
|14/05/2025 07:00:00
|Real Madrid - Mallorca
|14/05/2025 07:00:00
|Sevilla - Las Palmas
|14/05/2025 07:00:00
|Villarreal - Leganes
|14/05/2025 07:00:00
|Espanyol - Barcelona
|Vòng 37
|18/05/2025 07:00:00
|Osasuna - Espanyol
|18/05/2025 07:00:00
|Atletico Madrid - Real Betis
|18/05/2025 07:00:00
|Barcelona - Villarreal
|18/05/2025 07:00:00
|Celta Vigo - Rayo Vallecano
|18/05/2025 07:00:00
|Valencia - Athletic Club
|18/05/2025 07:00:00
|Mallorca - Getafe
|18/05/2025 07:00:00
|Real Sociedad - Girona
|18/05/2025 07:00:00
|Sevilla - Real Madrid
|18/05/2025 07:00:00
|Valladolid - Alaves
|18/05/2025 07:00:00
|Las Palmas - Leganes
|Vòng 38
|25/05/2025 07:00:00
|Athletic Club - Barcelona
|25/05/2025 07:00:00
|Real Betis - Valencia
|25/05/2025 07:00:00
|Real Madrid - Real Sociedad
|25/05/2025 07:00:00
|Alaves - Osasuna
|25/05/2025 07:00:00
|Leganes - Valladolid
|25/05/2025 07:00:00
|Girona - Atletico Madrid
|25/05/2025 07:00:00
|Getafe - Celta Vigo
|25/05/2025 07:00:00
|Rayo Vallecano - Mallorca
|25/05/2025 07:00:00
|Villarreal - Sevilla
|25/05/2025 07:00:00
|Espanyol - Las Palmas