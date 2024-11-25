real madrid mbappe.jpg
Vinicius kiến tạo cho Mbappe ghi bàn mở tỷ số. Ảnh: Real Madrid

Bàn thắng: Mbappe (43'), Valverde (66'), Bellingham (85')

Đội hình ra sân

Leganes: Dmitrovic, Sergio González, Altimira, Nastasic, Hernandez, Renato Tapia, Neyou, Cruz, Brasanac, Munir, De La Fuente.

Real Madrid: Courtois, Valverde, Asencio, Rudiger, Fran Garcia, Camavinga, Ceballos, Guler, Bellingham, Mbappe, Vinicius.

Bảng xếp hạng La Liga 2024/25
STT Đội Trận T H B HS Điểm
1 Barcelona 14 11 1 2 28 34
2 Real Madrid 13 9 3 1 17 30
3 Atletico Madrid 14 8 5 1 13 29
4 Villarreal 13 7 4 2 4 25
5 Athletic Club 14 6 5 3 7 23
6 Osasuna 14 6 4 4 -3 22
7 Girona 14 6 3 5 2 21
8 Mallorca 14 6 3 5 1 21
9 Real Betis 14 5 5 4 0 20
10 Real Sociedad 14 5 3 6 0 18
11 Celta Vigo 14 5 3 6 -2 18
12 Sevilla 14 5 3 6 -5 18
13 Rayo Vallecano 13 4 4 5 -1 16
14 Leganes 14 3 5 6 -6 14
15 Getafe 14 2 7 5 -1 13
16 Alaves 14 4 1 9 -9 13
17 Las Palmas 14 3 3 8 -7 12
18 Valencia 12 2 4 6 -7 10
19 Espanyol 13 3 1 9 -14 10
20 Valladolid 14 2 3 9 -17 9

*Tiếp tục cập nhật...