Bàn thắng: Mbappe (43'), Valverde (66'), Bellingham (85')
Đội hình ra sân
Leganes: Dmitrovic, Sergio González, Altimira, Nastasic, Hernandez, Renato Tapia, Neyou, Cruz, Brasanac, Munir, De La Fuente.
Real Madrid: Courtois, Valverde, Asencio, Rudiger, Fran Garcia, Camavinga, Ceballos, Guler, Bellingham, Mbappe, Vinicius.
|Bảng xếp hạng La Liga 2024/25
|STT
|Đội
|Trận
|T
|H
|B
|HS
|Điểm
|1
|Barcelona
|14
|11
|1
|2
|28
|34
|2
|Real Madrid
|13
|9
|3
|1
|17
|30
|3
|Atletico Madrid
|14
|8
|5
|1
|13
|29
|4
|Villarreal
|13
|7
|4
|2
|4
|25
|5
|Athletic Club
|14
|6
|5
|3
|7
|23
|6
|Osasuna
|14
|6
|4
|4
|-3
|22
|7
|Girona
|14
|6
|3
|5
|2
|21
|8
|Mallorca
|14
|6
|3
|5
|1
|21
|9
|Real Betis
|14
|5
|5
|4
|0
|20
|10
|Real Sociedad
|14
|5
|3
|6
|0
|18
|11
|Celta Vigo
|14
|5
|3
|6
|-2
|18
|12
|Sevilla
|14
|5
|3
|6
|-5
|18
|13
|Rayo Vallecano
|13
|4
|4
|5
|-1
|16
|14
|Leganes
|14
|3
|5
|6
|-6
|14
|15
|Getafe
|14
|2
|7
|5
|-1
|13
|16
|Alaves
|14
|4
|1
|9
|-9
|13
|17
|Las Palmas
|14
|3
|3
|8
|-7
|12
|18
|Valencia
|12
|2
|4
|6
|-7
|10
|19
|Espanyol
|13
|3
|1
|9
|-14
|10
|20
|Valladolid
|14
|2
|3
|9
|-17
|9
*Tiếp tục cập nhật...