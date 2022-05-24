Kết quả bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh 2021-2022 chung cuộc

Tất cả những trận đấu thuộc giải bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh - Primer League được phát sóng trực tiếp trận các kênh sóng của truyền hình số vệ tinh K+.
Để phục vụ quý độc giả, VietNamNet sẽ tường thuật tất cả những trận đấu đáng chú ý.
|Kết quả
|14/08/2021
|Brentford 2 - 0 Arsenal
|14/08/2021
|Burnley 1 - 2 Brighton
|14/08/2021
|Chelsea 3 - 0 Crystal Palace
|14/08/2021
|Everton 3 - 1 Southampton
|14/08/2021
|Leicester 1 - 0 Wolves
|14/08/2021
|Manchester United 5 - 1 Leeds
|15/08/2021
|Newcastle 2 - 4 West Ham
|14/08/2021
|Norwich 0 - 3 Liverpool
|15/08/2021
|Tottenham 1 - 0 Manchester City
|14/08/2021
|Watford 3 - 2 Aston Villa
|22/08/2021
|Arsenal 0 - 2 Chelsea
|21/08/2021
|Aston Villa 2 - 0 Newcastle
|21/08/2021
|Brighton 2 - 0 Watford
|21/08/2021
|Crystal Palace 0 - 0 Brentford
|21/08/2021
|Leeds 2 - 2 Everton
|21/08/2021
|Liverpool 2 - 0 Burnley
|21/08/2021
|Manchester City 5 - 0 Norwich
|22/08/2021
|Southampton 1 - 1 Manchester United
|24/08/2021
|West Ham 4 - 1 Leicester
|22/08/2021
|Wolves 0 - 1 Tottenham
|28/08/2021
|Aston Villa 1 - 1 Brentford
|28/08/2021
|Brighton 0 - 2 Everton
|29/08/2021
|Burnley 1 - 1 Leeds
|28/08/2021
|Liverpool 1 - 1 Chelsea
|28/08/2021
|Manchester City 5 - 0 Arsenal
|28/08/2021
|Newcastle 2 - 2 Southampton
|28/08/2021
|Norwich 1 - 2 Leicester
|29/08/2021
|Tottenham 1 - 0 Watford
|28/08/2021
|West Ham 2 - 2 Crystal Palace
|29/08/2021
|Wolves 0 - 1 Manchester United
|11/09/2021
|Arsenal 1 - 0 Norwich
|11/09/2021
|Brentford 0 - 1 Brighton
|11/09/2021
|Chelsea 3 - 0 Aston Villa
|11/09/2021
|Crystal Palace 3 - 0 Tottenham
|14/09/2021
|Everton 3 - 1 Burnley
|12/09/2021
|Leeds 0 - 3 Liverpool
|11/09/2021
|Leicester 0 - 1 Manchester City
|11/09/2021
|Manchester United 4 - 1 Newcastle
|11/09/2021
|Southampton 0 - 0 West Ham
|11/09/2021
|Watford 0 - 2 Wolves
|18/09/2021
|Aston Villa 3 - 0 Everton
|19/09/2021
|Brighton 2 - 1 Leicester
|18/09/2021
|Burnley 0 - 1 Arsenal
|18/09/2021
|Liverpool 3 - 0 Crystal Palace
|18/09/2021
|Manchester City 0 - 0 Southampton
|18/09/2021
|Newcastle 1 - 1 Leeds
|18/09/2021
|Norwich 1 - 3 Watford
|19/09/2021
|Tottenham 0 - 3 Chelsea
|19/09/2021
|West Ham 1 - 2 Manchester United
|18/09/2021
|Wolves 0 - 2 Brentford
|26/09/2021
|Arsenal 3 - 1 Tottenham
|25/09/2021
|Brentford 3 - 3 Liverpool
|25/09/2021
|Chelsea 0 - 1 Manchester City
|28/09/2021
|Crystal Palace 1 - 1 Brighton
|25/09/2021
|Everton 2 - 0 Norwich
|25/09/2021
|Leeds 1 - 2 West Ham
|25/09/2021
|Leicester 2 - 2 Burnley
|25/09/2021
|Manchester United 0 - 1 Aston Villa
|26/09/2021
|Southampton 0 - 1 Wolves
|25/09/2021
|Watford 1 - 1 Newcastle
|02/10/2021
|Brighton 0 - 0 Arsenal
|02/10/2021
|Burnley 0 - 0 Norwich
|02/10/2021
|Chelsea 3 - 1 Southampton
|03/10/2021
|Crystal Palace 2 - 2 Leicester
|02/10/2021
|Leeds 1 - 0 Watford
|03/10/2021
|Liverpool 2 - 2 Manchester City
|02/10/2021
|Manchester United 1 - 1 Everton
|03/10/2021
|Tottenham 2 - 1 Aston Villa
|03/10/2021
|West Ham 1 - 2 Brentford
|02/10/2021
|Wolves 2 - 1 Newcastle
|19/10/2021
|Arsenal 2 - 2 Crystal Palace
|16/10/2021
|Aston Villa 2 - 3 Wolves
|16/10/2021
|Brentford 0 - 1 Chelsea
|17/10/2021
|Everton 0 - 1 West Ham
|16/10/2021
|Leicester 4 - 2 Manchester United
|16/10/2021
|Manchester City 2 - 0 Burnley
|17/10/2021
|Newcastle 2 - 3 Tottenham
|16/10/2021
|Norwich 0 - 0 Brighton
|16/10/2021
|Southampton 1 - 0 Leeds
|16/10/2021
|Watford 0 - 5 Liverpool
|23/10/2021
|Arsenal 3 - 1 Aston Villa
|24/10/2021
|Brentford 1 - 2 Leicester
|23/10/2021
|Brighton 1 - 4 Manchester City
|23/10/2021
|Chelsea 7 - 0 Norwich
|23/10/2021
|Crystal Palace 1 - 1 Newcastle
|23/10/2021
|Everton 2 - 5 Watford
|23/10/2021
|Leeds 1 - 1 Wolves
|24/10/2021
|Manchester United 0 - 5 Liverpool
|23/10/2021
|Southampton 2 - 2 Burnley
|24/10/2021
|West Ham 1 - 0 Tottenham
|31/10/2021
|Aston Villa 1 - 4 West Ham
|30/10/2021
|Burnley 3 - 1 Brentford
|30/10/2021
|Leicester 0 - 2 Arsenal
|30/10/2021
|Liverpool 2 - 2 Brighton
|30/10/2021
|Manchester City 0 - 2 Crystal Palace
|30/10/2021
|Newcastle 0 - 3 Chelsea
|31/10/2021
|Norwich 1 - 2 Leeds
|30/10/2021
|Tottenham 0 - 3 Manchester United
|30/10/2021
|Watford 0 - 1 Southampton
|02/11/2021
|Wolves 2 - 1 Everton
|07/11/2021
|Arsenal 1 - 0 Watford
|06/11/2021
|Brentford 1 - 2 Norwich
|07/11/2021
|Brighton 1 - 1 Newcastle
|06/11/2021
|Chelsea 1 - 1 Burnley
|06/11/2021
|Crystal Palace 2 - 0 Wolves
|07/11/2021
|Everton 0 - 0 Tottenham
|07/11/2021
|Leeds 1 - 1 Leicester
|06/11/2021
|Manchester United 0 - 2 Manchester City
|06/11/2021
|Southampton 1 - 0 Aston Villa
|07/11/2021
|West Ham 3 - 2 Liverpool
|20/11/2021
|Aston Villa 2 - 0 Brighton
|20/11/2021
|Burnley 3 - 3 Crystal Palace
|20/11/2021
|Leicester 0 - 3 Chelsea
|21/11/2021
|Liverpool 4 - 0 Arsenal
|21/11/2021
|Manchester City 3 - 0 Everton
|20/11/2021
|Newcastle 3 - 3 Brentford
|20/11/2021
|Norwich 2 - 1 Southampton
|21/11/2021
|Tottenham 2 - 1 Leeds
|20/11/2021
|Watford 4 - 1 Manchester United
|20/11/2021
|Wolves 1 - 0 West Ham
|27/11/2021
|Arsenal 2 - 0 Newcastle
|28/11/2021
|Brentford 1 - 0 Everton
|28/11/2021
|Brighton 0 - 0 Leeds
|24/02/2022
|Burnley 1 - 0 Tottenham
|28/11/2021
|Chelsea 1 - 1 Manchester United
|27/11/2021
|Crystal Palace 1 - 2 Aston Villa
|28/11/2021
|Leicester 4 - 2 Watford
|27/11/2021
|Liverpool 4 - 0 Southampton
|28/11/2021
|Manchester City 2 - 1 West Ham
|27/11/2021
|Norwich 0 - 0 Wolves
|02/12/2021
|Aston Villa 1 - 2 Manchester City
|02/12/2021
|Everton 1 - 4 Liverpool
|01/12/2021
|Leeds 1 - 0 Crystal Palace
|02/12/2021
|Watford 1 - 2 Chelsea
|02/12/2021
|West Ham 1 - 1 Brighton
|02/12/2021
|Wolves 0 - 0 Burnley
|03/12/2021
|Manchester United 3 - 2 Arsenal
|01/12/2021
|Newcastle 1 - 1 Norwich
|02/12/2021
|Southampton 2 - 2 Leicester
|03/12/2021
|Tottenham 2 - 0 Brentford
|05/12/2021
|Aston Villa 2 - 1 Leicester
|07/12/2021
|Everton 2 - 1 Arsenal
|05/12/2021
|Leeds 2 - 2 Brentford
|05/12/2021
|Manchester United 1 - 0 Crystal Palace
|04/12/2021
|Newcastle 1 - 0 Burnley
|04/12/2021
|Southampton 1 - 1 Brighton
|05/12/2021
|Tottenham 3 - 0 Norwich
|05/12/2021
|Watford 1 - 3 Manchester City
|04/12/2021
|West Ham 3 - 2 Chelsea
|04/12/2021
|Wolves 0 - 1 Liverpool
|11/12/2021
|Arsenal 3 - 0 Southampton
|11/12/2021
|Brentford 2 - 1 Watford
|17/03/2022
|Brighton 0 - 2 Tottenham
|12/12/2021
|Burnley 0 - 0 West Ham
|11/12/2021
|Chelsea 3 - 2 Leeds
|12/12/2021
|Crystal Palace 3 - 1 Everton
|12/12/2021
|Leicester 4 - 0 Newcastle
|11/12/2021
|Liverpool 1 - 0 Aston Villa
|11/12/2021
|Manchester City 1 - 0 Wolves
|12/12/2021
|Norwich 0 - 1 Manchester United
|16/12/2021
|Arsenal 2 - 0 West Ham
|20/01/2022
|Brentford 1 - 3 Manchester United
|16/12/2021
|Brighton 0 - 1 Wolves
|06/02/2022
|Burnley 0 - 0 Watford
|20/01/2022
|Leicester 2 - 3 Tottenham
|15/12/2021
|Norwich 0 - 2 Aston Villa
|16/12/2021
|Crystal Palace 2 - 2 Southampton
|17/12/2021
|Chelsea 1 - 1 Everton
|17/12/2021
|Liverpool 3 - 1 Newcastle
|15/12/2021
|Manchester City 7 - 0 Leeds
|20/05/2022
|Aston Villa 1 - 1 Burnley
|21/04/2022
|Everton 1 - 1 Leicester
|19/12/2021
|Leeds 1 - 4 Arsenal
|16/02/2022
|Manchester United 2 - 0 Brighton
|19/12/2021
|Newcastle 0 - 4 Manchester City
|12/01/2022
|Southampton 4 - 1 Brentford
|19/12/2021
|Tottenham 2 - 2 Liverpool
|24/02/2022
|Watford 1 - 4 Crystal Palace
|13/01/2022
|West Ham 2 - 0 Norwich
|19/12/2021
|Wolves 0 - 0 Chelsea
|27/12/2021
|Aston Villa 1 - 3 Chelsea
|27/12/2021
|Brighton 2 - 0 Brentford
|07/04/2022
|Burnley 3 - 2 Everton
|24/02/2022
|Liverpool 6 - 0 Leeds
|26/12/2021
|Manchester City 6 - 3 Leicester
|28/12/2021
|Newcastle 1 - 1 Manchester United
|26/12/2021
|Norwich 0 - 5 Arsenal
|26/12/2021
|Tottenham 3 - 0 Crystal Palace
|26/12/2021
|West Ham 2 - 3 Southampton
|11/03/2022
|Wolves 4 - 0 Watford
|25/02/2022
|Arsenal 2 - 1 Wolves
|30/12/2021
|Brentford 0 - 1 Manchester City
|30/12/2021
|Chelsea 1 - 1 Brighton
|28/12/2021
|Crystal Palace 3 - 0 Norwich
|18/03/2022
|Everton 1 - 0 Newcastle
|11/03/2022
|Leeds 0 - 3 Aston Villa
|29/12/2021
|Leicester 1 - 0 Liverpool
|31/12/2021
|Manchester United 3 - 1 Burnley
|28/12/2021
|Southampton 1 - 1 Tottenham
|28/12/2021
|Watford 1 - 4 West Ham
|01/01/2022
|Arsenal 1 - 2 Manchester City
|02/01/2022
|Brentford 2 - 1 Aston Villa
|02/01/2022
|Chelsea 2 - 2 Liverpool
|02/01/2022
|Crystal Palace 2 - 3 West Ham
|02/01/2022
|Everton 2 - 3 Brighton
|02/01/2022
|Leeds 3 - 1 Burnley
|12/05/2022
|Leicester 3 - 0 Norwich
|04/01/2022
|Manchester United 0 - 1 Wolves
|11/03/2022
|Southampton 1 - 2 Newcastle
|01/01/2022
|Watford 0 - 1 Tottenham
|16/01/2022
|Aston Villa 2 - 2 Manchester United
|15/01/2022
|Brighton 1 - 1 Crystal Palace
|02/03/2022
|Burnley 0 - 2 Leicester
|16/01/2022
|Liverpool 3 - 0 Brentford
|15/01/2022
|Manchester City 1 - 0 Chelsea
|15/01/2022
|Newcastle 1 - 1 Watford
|15/01/2022
|Norwich 2 - 1 Everton
|13/05/2022
|Tottenham 3 - 0 Arsenal
|16/01/2022
|West Ham 2 - 3 Leeds
|15/01/2022
|Wolves 3 - 1 Southampton
|23/01/2022
|Arsenal 0 - 0 Burnley
|22/01/2022
|Brentford 1 - 2 Wolves
|23/01/2022
|Chelsea 2 - 0 Tottenham
|23/01/2022
|Crystal Palace 1 - 3 Liverpool
|22/01/2022
|Everton 0 - 1 Aston Villa
|22/01/2022
|Leeds 0 - 1 Newcastle
|23/01/2022
|Leicester 1 - 1 Brighton
|22/01/2022
|Manchester United 1 - 0 West Ham
|23/01/2022
|Southampton 1 - 1 Manchester City
|22/01/2022
|Watford 0 - 3 Norwich
|10/02/2022
|Aston Villa 3 - 3 Leeds
|19/01/2022
|Brighton 1 - 1 Chelsea
|09/02/2022
|Burnley 1 - 1 Manchester United
|10/02/2022
|Norwich 1 - 1 Crystal Palace
|09/02/2022
|West Ham 1 - 0 Watford
|11/02/2022
|Wolves 0 - 1 Arsenal
|09/02/2022
|Newcastle 3 - 1 Everton
|10/02/2022
|Tottenham 2 - 3 Southampton
|11/02/2022
|Liverpool 2 - 0 Leicester
|10/02/2022
|Manchester City 2 - 0 Brentford
|12/02/2022
|Brentford 0 - 0 Crystal Palace
|13/02/2022
|Burnley 0 - 1 Liverpool
|21/04/2022
|Chelsea 2 - 4 Arsenal
|12/02/2022
|Everton 3 - 0 Leeds
|13/02/2022
|Leicester 2 - 2 West Ham
|12/02/2022
|Manchester United 1 - 1 Southampton
|13/02/2022
|Newcastle 1 - 0 Aston Villa
|13/02/2022
|Norwich 0 - 4 Manchester City
|13/02/2022
|Tottenham 0 - 2 Wolves
|12/02/2022
|Watford 0 - 2 Brighton
|19/02/2022
|Arsenal 2 - 1 Brentford
|19/02/2022
|Aston Villa 0 - 1 Watford
|19/02/2022
|Brighton 0 - 3 Burnley
|19/02/2022
|Crystal Palace 0 - 1 Chelsea
|20/02/2022
|Leeds 2 - 4 Manchester United
|19/02/2022
|Liverpool 3 - 1 Norwich
|20/02/2022
|Manchester City 2 - 3 Tottenham
|19/02/2022
|Southampton 2 - 0 Everton
|19/02/2022
|West Ham 1 - 1 Newcastle
|20/02/2022
|Wolves 2 - 1 Leicester
|17/03/2022
|Arsenal 0 - 2 Liverpool
|26/02/2022
|Brentford 0 - 2 Newcastle
|26/02/2022
|Brighton 0 - 2 Aston Villa
|20/05/2022
|Chelsea 1 - 1 Leicester
|26/02/2022
|Crystal Palace 1 - 1 Burnley
|27/02/2022
|Everton 0 - 1 Manchester City
|26/02/2022
|Leeds 0 - 4 Tottenham
|26/02/2022
|Manchester United 0 - 0 Watford
|26/02/2022
|Southampton 2 - 0 Norwich
|27/02/2022
|West Ham 1 - 0 Wolves
|05/03/2022
|Aston Villa 4 - 0 Southampton
|05/03/2022
|Burnley 0 - 4 Chelsea
|05/03/2022
|Leicester 1 - 0 Leeds
|06/03/2022
|Liverpool 1 - 0 West Ham
|06/03/2022
|Manchester City 4 - 1 Manchester United
|05/03/2022
|Newcastle 2 - 1 Brighton
|05/03/2022
|Norwich 1 - 3 Brentford
|08/03/2022
|Tottenham 5 - 0 Everton
|06/03/2022
|Watford 2 - 3 Arsenal
|05/03/2022
|Wolves 0 - 2 Crystal Palace
|13/03/2022
|Arsenal 2 - 0 Leicester
|12/03/2022
|Brentford 2 - 0 Burnley
|12/03/2022
|Brighton 0 - 2 Liverpool
|13/03/2022
|Chelsea 1 - 0 Newcastle
|15/03/2022
|Crystal Palace 0 - 0 Manchester City
|13/03/2022
|Everton 0 - 1 Wolves
|13/03/2022
|Leeds 2 - 1 Norwich
|13/03/2022
|Manchester United 3 - 2 Tottenham
|13/03/2022
|Southampton 1 - 2 Watford
|13/03/2022
|West Ham 2 - 1 Aston Villa
|19/03/2022
|Aston Villa 0 - 1 Arsenal
|22/04/2022
|Burnley 2 - 0 Southampton
|20/03/2022
|Leicester 2 - 1 Brentford
|20/04/2022
|Liverpool 4 - 0 Manchester United
|21/04/2022
|Manchester City 3 - 0 Brighton
|21/04/2022
|Newcastle 1 - 0 Crystal Palace
|11/03/2022
|Norwich 1 - 3 Chelsea
|20/03/2022
|Tottenham 3 - 1 West Ham
|12/05/2022
|Watford 0 - 0 Everton
|19/03/2022
|Wolves 2 - 3 Leeds
|02/04/2022
|Brighton 0 - 0 Norwich
|02/04/2022
|Burnley 0 - 2 Manchester City
|02/04/2022
|Chelsea 1 - 4 Brentford
|05/04/2022
|Crystal Palace 3 - 0 Arsenal
|02/04/2022
|Leeds 1 - 1 Southampton
|02/04/2022
|Liverpool 2 - 0 Watford
|02/04/2022
|Manchester United 1 - 1 Leicester
|03/04/2022
|Tottenham 5 - 1 Newcastle
|03/04/2022
|West Ham 2 - 1 Everton
|02/04/2022
|Wolves 2 - 1 Aston Villa
|09/04/2022
|Arsenal 1 - 2 Brighton
|09/04/2022
|Aston Villa 0 - 4 Tottenham
|10/04/2022
|Brentford 2 - 0 West Ham
|09/04/2022
|Everton 1 - 0 Manchester United
|10/04/2022
|Leicester 2 - 1 Crystal Palace
|10/04/2022
|Manchester City 2 - 2 Liverpool
|09/04/2022
|Newcastle 1 - 0 Wolves
|10/04/2022
|Norwich 2 - 0 Burnley
|09/04/2022
|Southampton 0 - 6 Chelsea
|09/04/2022
|Watford 0 - 3 Leeds
|11/05/2022
|Aston Villa 1 - 2 Liverpool
|20/05/2022
|Everton 3 - 2 Crystal Palace
|12/05/2022
|Leeds 0 - 3 Chelsea
|16/04/2022
|Manchester United 3 - 2 Norwich
|17/04/2022
|Newcastle 2 - 1 Leicester
|16/04/2022
|Southampton 1 - 0 Arsenal
|16/04/2022
|Tottenham 0 - 1 Brighton
|16/04/2022
|Watford 1 - 2 Brentford
|17/04/2022
|West Ham 1 - 1 Burnley
|12/05/2022
|Wolves 1 - 5 Manchester City
|23/04/2022
|Arsenal 3 - 1 Manchester United
|23/04/2022
|Brentford 0 - 0 Tottenham
|24/04/2022
|Brighton 2 - 2 Southampton
|24/04/2022
|Burnley 1 - 0 Wolves
|24/04/2022
|Chelsea 1 - 0 West Ham
|26/04/2022
|Crystal Palace 0 - 0 Leeds
|23/04/2022
|Leicester 0 - 0 Aston Villa
|24/04/2022
|Liverpool 2 - 0 Everton
|23/04/2022
|Manchester City 5 - 1 Watford
|23/04/2022
|Norwich 0 - 3 Newcastle
|30/04/2022
|Aston Villa 2 - 0 Norwich
|01/05/2022
|Everton 1 - 0 Chelsea
|30/04/2022
|Leeds 0 - 4 Manchester City
|03/05/2022
|Manchester United 3 - 0 Brentford
|30/04/2022
|Newcastle 0 - 1 Liverpool
|30/04/2022
|Southampton 1 - 2 Crystal Palace
|01/05/2022
|Tottenham 3 - 1 Leicester
|30/04/2022
|Watford 1 - 2 Burnley
|01/05/2022
|West Ham 1 - 2 Arsenal
|30/04/2022
|Wolves 0 - 3 Brighton
|08/05/2022
|Arsenal 2 - 1 Leeds
|07/05/2022
|Brentford 3 - 0 Southampton
|07/05/2022
|Brighton 4 - 0 Manchester United
|07/05/2022
|Burnley 1 - 3 Aston Villa
|07/05/2022
|Chelsea 2 - 2 Wolves
|07/05/2022
|Crystal Palace 1 - 0 Watford
|08/05/2022
|Leicester 1 - 2 Everton
|08/05/2022
|Liverpool 1 - 1 Tottenham
|08/05/2022
|Manchester City 5 - 0 Newcastle
|08/05/2022
|Norwich 0 - 4 West Ham
|15/05/2022
|Aston Villa 1 - 1 Crystal Palace
|15/05/2022
|Everton 2 - 3 Brentford
|15/05/2022
|Leeds 1 - 1 Brighton
|29/04/2022
|Manchester United 1 - 1 Chelsea
|17/05/2022
|Newcastle 2 - 0 Arsenal
|18/05/2022
|Southampton 1 - 2 Liverpool
|15/05/2022
|Tottenham 1 - 0 Burnley
|15/05/2022
|Watford 1 - 5 Leicester
|15/05/2022
|West Ham 2 - 2 Manchester City
|15/05/2022
|Wolves 1 - 1 Norwich
|22/05/2022
|Arsenal 5 - 1 Everton
|22/05/2022
|Brentford 1 - 2 Leeds
|22/05/2022
|Brighton 3 - 1 West Ham
|22/05/2022
|Burnley 1 - 2 Newcastle
|22/05/2022
|Chelsea 2 - 1 Watford
|22/05/2022
|Crystal Palace 1 - 0 Manchester United
|22/05/2022
|Leicester 4 - 1 Southampton
|22/05/2022
|Liverpool 3 - 1 Wolves
|22/05/2022
|Manchester City 3 - 2 Aston Villa
|22/05/2022
|Norwich 0 - 5 Tottenham
Thiên Bình
Lịch thi đấu bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh 2021-2022
Lịch thi đấu bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh 2021/22 - VietNamNet cập nhật liên tục lịch thi đấu bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh mùa giải 2021-2022.