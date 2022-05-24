Thể thao

24/05/2022   00:30 (GMT+07:00)

Kết quả bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh 2021-2022 chung cuộc

Kết quả bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh 2021-2022 - Cập nhật liên kết quả Ngoại hạng Anh (Premier League) mùa giải 2021-2021 đầy đủ, nhanh và chính xác

Tất cả những trận đấu thuộc giải bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh - Primer League được phát sóng trực tiếp trận các kênh sóng của truyền hình số vệ tinh K+.

Để phục vụ quý độc giả, VietNamNet sẽ tường thuật tất cả những trận đấu đáng chú ý.

Kết quả
14/08/2021 Brentford 2 - 0 Arsenal
14/08/2021 Burnley 1 - 2 Brighton
14/08/2021 Chelsea 3 - 0 Crystal Palace
14/08/2021 Everton 3 - 1 Southampton
14/08/2021 Leicester 1 - 0 Wolves
14/08/2021 Manchester United 5 - 1 Leeds
15/08/2021 Newcastle 2 - 4 West Ham
14/08/2021 Norwich 0 - 3 Liverpool
15/08/2021 Tottenham 1 - 0 Manchester City
14/08/2021 Watford 3 - 2 Aston Villa
22/08/2021 Arsenal 0 - 2 Chelsea
21/08/2021 Aston Villa 2 - 0 Newcastle
21/08/2021 Brighton 2 - 0 Watford
21/08/2021 Crystal Palace 0 - 0 Brentford
21/08/2021 Leeds 2 - 2 Everton
21/08/2021 Liverpool 2 - 0 Burnley
21/08/2021 Manchester City 5 - 0 Norwich
22/08/2021 Southampton 1 - 1 Manchester United
24/08/2021 West Ham 4 - 1 Leicester
22/08/2021 Wolves 0 - 1 Tottenham
28/08/2021 Aston Villa 1 - 1 Brentford
28/08/2021 Brighton 0 - 2 Everton
29/08/2021 Burnley 1 - 1 Leeds
28/08/2021 Liverpool 1 - 1 Chelsea
28/08/2021 Manchester City 5 - 0 Arsenal
28/08/2021 Newcastle 2 - 2 Southampton
28/08/2021 Norwich 1 - 2 Leicester
29/08/2021 Tottenham 1 - 0 Watford
28/08/2021 West Ham 2 - 2 Crystal Palace
29/08/2021 Wolves 0 - 1 Manchester United
11/09/2021 Arsenal 1 - 0 Norwich
11/09/2021 Brentford 0 - 1 Brighton
11/09/2021 Chelsea 3 - 0 Aston Villa
11/09/2021 Crystal Palace 3 - 0 Tottenham
14/09/2021 Everton 3 - 1 Burnley
12/09/2021 Leeds 0 - 3 Liverpool
11/09/2021 Leicester 0 - 1 Manchester City
11/09/2021 Manchester United 4 - 1 Newcastle
11/09/2021 Southampton 0 - 0 West Ham
11/09/2021 Watford 0 - 2 Wolves
18/09/2021 Aston Villa 3 - 0 Everton
19/09/2021 Brighton 2 - 1 Leicester
18/09/2021 Burnley 0 - 1 Arsenal
18/09/2021 Liverpool 3 - 0 Crystal Palace
18/09/2021 Manchester City 0 - 0 Southampton
18/09/2021 Newcastle 1 - 1 Leeds
18/09/2021 Norwich 1 - 3 Watford
19/09/2021 Tottenham 0 - 3 Chelsea
19/09/2021 West Ham 1 - 2 Manchester United
18/09/2021 Wolves 0 - 2 Brentford
26/09/2021 Arsenal 3 - 1 Tottenham
25/09/2021 Brentford 3 - 3 Liverpool
25/09/2021 Chelsea 0 - 1 Manchester City
28/09/2021 Crystal Palace 1 - 1 Brighton
25/09/2021 Everton 2 - 0 Norwich
25/09/2021 Leeds 1 - 2 West Ham
25/09/2021 Leicester 2 - 2 Burnley
25/09/2021 Manchester United 0 - 1 Aston Villa
26/09/2021 Southampton 0 - 1 Wolves
25/09/2021 Watford 1 - 1 Newcastle
02/10/2021 Brighton 0 - 0 Arsenal
02/10/2021 Burnley 0 - 0 Norwich
02/10/2021 Chelsea 3 - 1 Southampton
03/10/2021 Crystal Palace 2 - 2 Leicester
02/10/2021 Leeds 1 - 0 Watford
03/10/2021 Liverpool 2 - 2 Manchester City
02/10/2021 Manchester United 1 - 1 Everton
03/10/2021 Tottenham 2 - 1 Aston Villa
03/10/2021 West Ham 1 - 2 Brentford
02/10/2021 Wolves 2 - 1 Newcastle
19/10/2021 Arsenal 2 - 2 Crystal Palace
16/10/2021 Aston Villa 2 - 3 Wolves
16/10/2021 Brentford 0 - 1 Chelsea
17/10/2021 Everton 0 - 1 West Ham
16/10/2021 Leicester 4 - 2 Manchester United
16/10/2021 Manchester City 2 - 0 Burnley
17/10/2021 Newcastle 2 - 3 Tottenham
16/10/2021 Norwich 0 - 0 Brighton
16/10/2021 Southampton 1 - 0 Leeds
16/10/2021 Watford 0 - 5 Liverpool
23/10/2021 Arsenal 3 - 1 Aston Villa
24/10/2021 Brentford 1 - 2 Leicester
23/10/2021 Brighton 1 - 4 Manchester City
23/10/2021 Chelsea 7 - 0 Norwich
23/10/2021 Crystal Palace 1 - 1 Newcastle
23/10/2021 Everton 2 - 5 Watford
23/10/2021 Leeds 1 - 1 Wolves
24/10/2021 Manchester United 0 - 5 Liverpool
23/10/2021 Southampton 2 - 2 Burnley
24/10/2021 West Ham 1 - 0 Tottenham
31/10/2021 Aston Villa 1 - 4 West Ham
30/10/2021 Burnley 3 - 1 Brentford
30/10/2021 Leicester 0 - 2 Arsenal
30/10/2021 Liverpool 2 - 2 Brighton
30/10/2021 Manchester City 0 - 2 Crystal Palace
30/10/2021 Newcastle 0 - 3 Chelsea
31/10/2021 Norwich 1 - 2 Leeds
30/10/2021 Tottenham 0 - 3 Manchester United
30/10/2021 Watford 0 - 1 Southampton
02/11/2021 Wolves 2 - 1 Everton
07/11/2021 Arsenal 1 - 0 Watford
06/11/2021 Brentford 1 - 2 Norwich
07/11/2021 Brighton 1 - 1 Newcastle
06/11/2021 Chelsea 1 - 1 Burnley
06/11/2021 Crystal Palace 2 - 0 Wolves
07/11/2021 Everton 0 - 0 Tottenham
07/11/2021 Leeds 1 - 1 Leicester
06/11/2021 Manchester United 0 - 2 Manchester City
06/11/2021 Southampton 1 - 0 Aston Villa
07/11/2021 West Ham 3 - 2 Liverpool
20/11/2021 Aston Villa 2 - 0 Brighton
20/11/2021 Burnley 3 - 3 Crystal Palace
20/11/2021 Leicester 0 - 3 Chelsea
21/11/2021 Liverpool 4 - 0 Arsenal
21/11/2021 Manchester City 3 - 0 Everton
20/11/2021 Newcastle 3 - 3 Brentford
20/11/2021 Norwich 2 - 1 Southampton
21/11/2021 Tottenham 2 - 1 Leeds
20/11/2021 Watford 4 - 1 Manchester United
20/11/2021 Wolves 1 - 0 West Ham
27/11/2021 Arsenal 2 - 0 Newcastle
28/11/2021 Brentford 1 - 0 Everton
28/11/2021 Brighton 0 - 0 Leeds
24/02/2022 Burnley 1 - 0 Tottenham
28/11/2021 Chelsea 1 - 1 Manchester United
27/11/2021 Crystal Palace 1 - 2 Aston Villa
28/11/2021 Leicester 4 - 2 Watford
27/11/2021 Liverpool 4 - 0 Southampton
28/11/2021 Manchester City 2 - 1 West Ham
27/11/2021 Norwich 0 - 0 Wolves
02/12/2021 Aston Villa 1 - 2 Manchester City
02/12/2021 Everton 1 - 4 Liverpool
01/12/2021 Leeds 1 - 0 Crystal Palace
02/12/2021 Watford 1 - 2 Chelsea
02/12/2021 West Ham 1 - 1 Brighton
02/12/2021 Wolves 0 - 0 Burnley
03/12/2021 Manchester United 3 - 2 Arsenal
01/12/2021 Newcastle 1 - 1 Norwich
02/12/2021 Southampton 2 - 2 Leicester
03/12/2021 Tottenham 2 - 0 Brentford
05/12/2021 Aston Villa 2 - 1 Leicester
07/12/2021 Everton 2 - 1 Arsenal
05/12/2021 Leeds 2 - 2 Brentford
05/12/2021 Manchester United 1 - 0 Crystal Palace
04/12/2021 Newcastle 1 - 0 Burnley
04/12/2021 Southampton 1 - 1 Brighton
05/12/2021 Tottenham 3 - 0 Norwich
05/12/2021 Watford 1 - 3 Manchester City
04/12/2021 West Ham 3 - 2 Chelsea
04/12/2021 Wolves 0 - 1 Liverpool
11/12/2021 Arsenal 3 - 0 Southampton
11/12/2021 Brentford 2 - 1 Watford
17/03/2022 Brighton 0 - 2 Tottenham
12/12/2021 Burnley 0 - 0 West Ham
11/12/2021 Chelsea 3 - 2 Leeds
12/12/2021 Crystal Palace 3 - 1 Everton
12/12/2021 Leicester 4 - 0 Newcastle
11/12/2021 Liverpool 1 - 0 Aston Villa
11/12/2021 Manchester City 1 - 0 Wolves
12/12/2021 Norwich 0 - 1 Manchester United
16/12/2021 Arsenal 2 - 0 West Ham
20/01/2022 Brentford 1 - 3 Manchester United
16/12/2021 Brighton 0 - 1 Wolves
06/02/2022 Burnley 0 - 0 Watford
20/01/2022 Leicester 2 - 3 Tottenham
15/12/2021 Norwich 0 - 2 Aston Villa
16/12/2021 Crystal Palace 2 - 2 Southampton
17/12/2021 Chelsea 1 - 1 Everton
17/12/2021 Liverpool 3 - 1 Newcastle
15/12/2021 Manchester City 7 - 0 Leeds
20/05/2022 Aston Villa 1 - 1 Burnley
21/04/2022 Everton 1 - 1 Leicester
19/12/2021 Leeds 1 - 4 Arsenal
16/02/2022 Manchester United 2 - 0 Brighton
19/12/2021 Newcastle 0 - 4 Manchester City
12/01/2022 Southampton 4 - 1 Brentford
19/12/2021 Tottenham 2 - 2 Liverpool
24/02/2022 Watford 1 - 4 Crystal Palace
13/01/2022 West Ham 2 - 0 Norwich
19/12/2021 Wolves 0 - 0 Chelsea
27/12/2021 Aston Villa 1 - 3 Chelsea
27/12/2021 Brighton 2 - 0 Brentford
07/04/2022 Burnley 3 - 2 Everton
24/02/2022 Liverpool 6 - 0 Leeds
26/12/2021 Manchester City 6 - 3 Leicester
28/12/2021 Newcastle 1 - 1 Manchester United
26/12/2021 Norwich 0 - 5 Arsenal
26/12/2021 Tottenham 3 - 0 Crystal Palace
26/12/2021 West Ham 2 - 3 Southampton
11/03/2022 Wolves 4 - 0 Watford
25/02/2022 Arsenal 2 - 1 Wolves
30/12/2021 Brentford 0 - 1 Manchester City
30/12/2021 Chelsea 1 - 1 Brighton
28/12/2021 Crystal Palace 3 - 0 Norwich
18/03/2022 Everton 1 - 0 Newcastle
11/03/2022 Leeds 0 - 3 Aston Villa
29/12/2021 Leicester 1 - 0 Liverpool
31/12/2021 Manchester United 3 - 1 Burnley
28/12/2021 Southampton 1 - 1 Tottenham
28/12/2021 Watford 1 - 4 West Ham
01/01/2022 Arsenal 1 - 2 Manchester City
02/01/2022 Brentford 2 - 1 Aston Villa
02/01/2022 Chelsea 2 - 2 Liverpool
02/01/2022 Crystal Palace 2 - 3 West Ham
02/01/2022 Everton 2 - 3 Brighton
02/01/2022 Leeds 3 - 1 Burnley
12/05/2022 Leicester 3 - 0 Norwich
04/01/2022 Manchester United 0 - 1 Wolves
11/03/2022 Southampton 1 - 2 Newcastle
01/01/2022 Watford 0 - 1 Tottenham
16/01/2022 Aston Villa 2 - 2 Manchester United
15/01/2022 Brighton 1 - 1 Crystal Palace
02/03/2022 Burnley 0 - 2 Leicester
16/01/2022 Liverpool 3 - 0 Brentford
15/01/2022 Manchester City 1 - 0 Chelsea
15/01/2022 Newcastle 1 - 1 Watford
15/01/2022 Norwich 2 - 1 Everton
13/05/2022 Tottenham 3 - 0 Arsenal
16/01/2022 West Ham 2 - 3 Leeds
15/01/2022 Wolves 3 - 1 Southampton
23/01/2022 Arsenal 0 - 0 Burnley
22/01/2022 Brentford 1 - 2 Wolves
23/01/2022 Chelsea 2 - 0 Tottenham
23/01/2022 Crystal Palace 1 - 3 Liverpool
22/01/2022 Everton 0 - 1 Aston Villa
22/01/2022 Leeds 0 - 1 Newcastle
23/01/2022 Leicester 1 - 1 Brighton
22/01/2022 Manchester United 1 - 0 West Ham
23/01/2022 Southampton 1 - 1 Manchester City
22/01/2022 Watford 0 - 3 Norwich
10/02/2022 Aston Villa 3 - 3 Leeds
19/01/2022 Brighton 1 - 1 Chelsea
09/02/2022 Burnley 1 - 1 Manchester United
10/02/2022 Norwich 1 - 1 Crystal Palace
09/02/2022 West Ham 1 - 0 Watford
11/02/2022 Wolves 0 - 1 Arsenal
09/02/2022 Newcastle 3 - 1 Everton
10/02/2022 Tottenham 2 - 3 Southampton
11/02/2022 Liverpool 2 - 0 Leicester
10/02/2022 Manchester City 2 - 0 Brentford
12/02/2022 Brentford 0 - 0 Crystal Palace
13/02/2022 Burnley 0 - 1 Liverpool
21/04/2022 Chelsea 2 - 4 Arsenal
12/02/2022 Everton 3 - 0 Leeds
13/02/2022 Leicester 2 - 2 West Ham
12/02/2022 Manchester United 1 - 1 Southampton
13/02/2022 Newcastle 1 - 0 Aston Villa
13/02/2022 Norwich 0 - 4 Manchester City
13/02/2022 Tottenham 0 - 2 Wolves
12/02/2022 Watford 0 - 2 Brighton
19/02/2022 Arsenal 2 - 1 Brentford
19/02/2022 Aston Villa 0 - 1 Watford
19/02/2022 Brighton 0 - 3 Burnley
19/02/2022 Crystal Palace 0 - 1 Chelsea
20/02/2022 Leeds 2 - 4 Manchester United
19/02/2022 Liverpool 3 - 1 Norwich
20/02/2022 Manchester City 2 - 3 Tottenham
19/02/2022 Southampton 2 - 0 Everton
19/02/2022 West Ham 1 - 1 Newcastle
20/02/2022 Wolves 2 - 1 Leicester
17/03/2022 Arsenal 0 - 2 Liverpool
26/02/2022 Brentford 0 - 2 Newcastle
26/02/2022 Brighton 0 - 2 Aston Villa
20/05/2022 Chelsea 1 - 1 Leicester
26/02/2022 Crystal Palace 1 - 1 Burnley
27/02/2022 Everton 0 - 1 Manchester City
26/02/2022 Leeds 0 - 4 Tottenham
26/02/2022 Manchester United 0 - 0 Watford
26/02/2022 Southampton 2 - 0 Norwich
27/02/2022 West Ham 1 - 0 Wolves
05/03/2022 Aston Villa 4 - 0 Southampton
05/03/2022 Burnley 0 - 4 Chelsea
05/03/2022 Leicester 1 - 0 Leeds
06/03/2022 Liverpool 1 - 0 West Ham
06/03/2022 Manchester City 4 - 1 Manchester United
05/03/2022 Newcastle 2 - 1 Brighton
05/03/2022 Norwich 1 - 3 Brentford
08/03/2022 Tottenham 5 - 0 Everton
06/03/2022 Watford 2 - 3 Arsenal
05/03/2022 Wolves 0 - 2 Crystal Palace
13/03/2022 Arsenal 2 - 0 Leicester
12/03/2022 Brentford 2 - 0 Burnley
12/03/2022 Brighton 0 - 2 Liverpool
13/03/2022 Chelsea 1 - 0 Newcastle
15/03/2022 Crystal Palace 0 - 0 Manchester City
13/03/2022 Everton 0 - 1 Wolves
13/03/2022 Leeds 2 - 1 Norwich
13/03/2022 Manchester United 3 - 2 Tottenham
13/03/2022 Southampton 1 - 2 Watford
13/03/2022 West Ham 2 - 1 Aston Villa
19/03/2022 Aston Villa 0 - 1 Arsenal
22/04/2022 Burnley 2 - 0 Southampton
20/03/2022 Leicester 2 - 1 Brentford
20/04/2022 Liverpool 4 - 0 Manchester United
21/04/2022 Manchester City 3 - 0 Brighton
21/04/2022 Newcastle 1 - 0 Crystal Palace
11/03/2022 Norwich 1 - 3 Chelsea
20/03/2022 Tottenham 3 - 1 West Ham
12/05/2022 Watford 0 - 0 Everton
19/03/2022 Wolves 2 - 3 Leeds
02/04/2022 Brighton 0 - 0 Norwich
02/04/2022 Burnley 0 - 2 Manchester City
02/04/2022 Chelsea 1 - 4 Brentford
05/04/2022 Crystal Palace 3 - 0 Arsenal
02/04/2022 Leeds 1 - 1 Southampton
02/04/2022 Liverpool 2 - 0 Watford
02/04/2022 Manchester United 1 - 1 Leicester
03/04/2022 Tottenham 5 - 1 Newcastle
03/04/2022 West Ham 2 - 1 Everton
02/04/2022 Wolves 2 - 1 Aston Villa
09/04/2022 Arsenal 1 - 2 Brighton
09/04/2022 Aston Villa 0 - 4 Tottenham
10/04/2022 Brentford 2 - 0 West Ham
09/04/2022 Everton 1 - 0 Manchester United
10/04/2022 Leicester 2 - 1 Crystal Palace
10/04/2022 Manchester City 2 - 2 Liverpool
09/04/2022 Newcastle 1 - 0 Wolves
10/04/2022 Norwich 2 - 0 Burnley
09/04/2022 Southampton 0 - 6 Chelsea
09/04/2022 Watford 0 - 3 Leeds
11/05/2022 Aston Villa 1 - 2 Liverpool
20/05/2022 Everton 3 - 2 Crystal Palace
12/05/2022 Leeds 0 - 3 Chelsea
16/04/2022 Manchester United 3 - 2 Norwich
17/04/2022 Newcastle 2 - 1 Leicester
16/04/2022 Southampton 1 - 0 Arsenal
16/04/2022 Tottenham 0 - 1 Brighton
16/04/2022 Watford 1 - 2 Brentford
17/04/2022 West Ham 1 - 1 Burnley
12/05/2022 Wolves 1 - 5 Manchester City
23/04/2022 Arsenal 3 - 1 Manchester United
23/04/2022 Brentford 0 - 0 Tottenham
24/04/2022 Brighton 2 - 2 Southampton
24/04/2022 Burnley 1 - 0 Wolves
24/04/2022 Chelsea 1 - 0 West Ham
26/04/2022 Crystal Palace 0 - 0 Leeds
23/04/2022 Leicester 0 - 0 Aston Villa
24/04/2022 Liverpool 2 - 0 Everton
23/04/2022 Manchester City 5 - 1 Watford
23/04/2022 Norwich 0 - 3 Newcastle
30/04/2022 Aston Villa 2 - 0 Norwich
01/05/2022 Everton 1 - 0 Chelsea
30/04/2022 Leeds 0 - 4 Manchester City
03/05/2022 Manchester United 3 - 0 Brentford
30/04/2022 Newcastle 0 - 1 Liverpool
30/04/2022 Southampton 1 - 2 Crystal Palace
01/05/2022 Tottenham 3 - 1 Leicester
30/04/2022 Watford 1 - 2 Burnley
01/05/2022 West Ham 1 - 2 Arsenal
30/04/2022 Wolves 0 - 3 Brighton
08/05/2022 Arsenal 2 - 1 Leeds
07/05/2022 Brentford 3 - 0 Southampton
07/05/2022 Brighton 4 - 0 Manchester United
07/05/2022 Burnley 1 - 3 Aston Villa
07/05/2022 Chelsea 2 - 2 Wolves
07/05/2022 Crystal Palace 1 - 0 Watford
08/05/2022 Leicester 1 - 2 Everton
08/05/2022 Liverpool 1 - 1 Tottenham
08/05/2022 Manchester City 5 - 0 Newcastle
08/05/2022 Norwich 0 - 4 West Ham
15/05/2022 Aston Villa 1 - 1 Crystal Palace
15/05/2022 Everton 2 - 3 Brentford
15/05/2022 Leeds 1 - 1 Brighton
29/04/2022 Manchester United 1 - 1 Chelsea
17/05/2022 Newcastle 2 - 0 Arsenal
18/05/2022 Southampton 1 - 2 Liverpool
15/05/2022 Tottenham 1 - 0 Burnley
15/05/2022 Watford 1 - 5 Leicester
15/05/2022 West Ham 2 - 2 Manchester City
15/05/2022 Wolves 1 - 1 Norwich
22/05/2022 Arsenal 5 - 1 Everton
22/05/2022 Brentford 1 - 2 Leeds
22/05/2022 Brighton 3 - 1 West Ham
22/05/2022 Burnley 1 - 2 Newcastle
22/05/2022 Chelsea 2 - 1 Watford
22/05/2022 Crystal Palace 1 - 0 Manchester United
22/05/2022 Leicester 4 - 1 Southampton
22/05/2022 Liverpool 3 - 1 Wolves
22/05/2022 Manchester City 3 - 2 Aston Villa
22/05/2022 Norwich 0 - 5 Tottenham

Thiên Bình

