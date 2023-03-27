Bảng xếp hạng Ngoại hạng Anh 2022/23 mới nhất: MU áp sát top 4, Liverpool hồi sinhBảng xếp hạng bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh 2022-2023 - Cập nhật liên tục bảng xếp hạng bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh mùa giải 2022-2023 nhanh và chính xác nhất.
|Kết quả bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh 2022-2023
|06/08/2022 02:00:00
|Crystal Palace 0 - 2 Arsenal
|06/08/2022 18:30:00
|Fulham 2 - 2 Liverpool
|06/08/2022 21:00:00
|Bournemouth 2 - 0 Aston Villa
|06/08/2022 21:00:00
|Leeds 2 - 1 Wolves
|06/08/2022 21:00:00
|Newcastle 2 - 0 Nottingham Forest
|06/08/2022 21:00:00
|Tottenham 4 - 1 Southampton
|06/08/2022 23:30:00
|Everton 0 - 1 Chelsea
|07/08/2022 20:00:00
|Manchester United 1 - 2 Brighton
|07/08/2022 20:00:00
|Leicester 2 - 2 Brentford
|07/08/2022 22:30:00
|West Ham 0 - 2 Manchester City
|13/08/2022 18:30:00
|Aston Villa 2 - 1 Everton
|13/08/2022 21:00:00
|Brighton 0 - 0 Newcastle
|13/08/2022 21:00:00
|Manchester City 4 - 0 Bournemouth
|13/08/2022 21:00:00
|Southampton 2 - 2 Leeds
|13/08/2022 21:00:00
|Wolves 0 - 0 Fulham
|13/08/2022 21:00:00
|Arsenal 4 - 2 Leicester
|13/08/2022 23:30:00
|Brentford 4 - 0 Manchester United
|14/08/2022 20:00:00
|Nottingham Forest 1 - 0 West Ham
|14/08/2022 22:30:00
|Chelsea 2 - 2 Tottenham
|16/08/2022 02:00:00
|Liverpool 1 - 1 Crystal Palace
|20/08/2022 18:30:00
|Tottenham 1 - 0 Wolves
|20/08/2022 21:00:00
|Crystal Palace 3 - 1 Aston Villa
|20/08/2022 21:00:00
|Everton 1 - 1 Nottingham Forest
|20/08/2022 21:00:00
|Fulham 3 - 2 Brentford
|20/08/2022 21:00:00
|Leicester 1 - 2 Southampton
|20/08/2022 23:30:00
|Bournemouth 0 - 3 Arsenal
|21/08/2022 20:00:00
|Leeds 3 - 0 Chelsea
|21/08/2022 20:00:00
|West Ham 0 - 2 Brighton
|21/08/2022 22:30:00
|Newcastle 3 - 3 Manchester City
|23/08/2022 02:00:00
|Manchester United 2 - 1 Liverpool
|27/08/2022 18:30:00
|Southampton 0 - 1 Manchester United
|27/08/2022 21:00:00
|Brentford 1 - 1 Everton
|27/08/2022 21:00:00
|Brighton 1 - 0 Leeds
|27/08/2022 21:00:00
|Chelsea 2 - 1 Leicester
|27/08/2022 21:00:00
|Liverpool 9 - 0 Bournemouth
|27/08/2022 21:00:00
|Manchester City 4 - 2 Crystal Palace
|27/08/2022 23:30:00
|Arsenal 2 - 1 Fulham
|28/08/2022 20:00:00
|Aston Villa 0 - 1 West Ham
|28/08/2022 20:00:00
|Wolves 1 - 1 Newcastle
|28/08/2022 22:30:00
|Nottingham Forest 0 - 2 Tottenham
|31/08/2022 01:30:00
|Fulham 2 - 1 Brighton
|31/08/2022 01:30:00
|Crystal Palace 1 - 1 Brentford
|31/08/2022 01:45:00
|Southampton 2 - 1 Chelsea
|31/08/2022 02:00:00
|Leeds 1 - 1 Everton
|01/09/2022 01:30:00
|Manchester City 6 - 0 Nottingham Forest
|01/09/2022 01:30:00
|Bournemouth 0 - 0 Wolves
|01/09/2022 01:30:00
|Arsenal 2 - 1 Aston Villa
|01/09/2022 01:45:00
|West Ham 1 - 1 Tottenham
|01/09/2022 02:00:00
|Liverpool 2 - 1 Newcastle
|02/09/2022 02:00:00
|Leicester 0 - 1 Manchester United
|03/09/2022 18:30:00
|Everton 0 - 0 Liverpool
|03/09/2022 21:00:00
|Chelsea 2 - 1 West Ham
|03/09/2022 21:00:00
|Brentford 5 - 2 Leeds
|03/09/2022 21:00:00
|Newcastle 0 - 0 Crystal Palace
|03/09/2022 21:00:00
|Nottingham Forest 2 - 3 Bournemouth
|03/09/2022 21:00:00
|Tottenham 2 - 1 Fulham
|03/09/2022 21:00:00
|Wolves 1 - 0 Southampton
|03/09/2022 23:30:00
|Aston Villa 1 - 1 Manchester City
|04/09/2022 20:00:00
|Brighton 5 - 2 Leicester
|04/09/2022 22:30:00
|Manchester United 3 - 1 Arsenal
|17/09/2022 02:00:00
|Aston Villa 1 - 0 Southampton
|17/09/2022 02:00:00
|Nottingham Forest 2 - 3 Fulham
|17/09/2022 18:30:00
|Wolves 0 - 3 Manchester City
|17/09/2022 21:00:00
|Newcastle 1 - 1 Bournemouth
|17/09/2022 23:30:00
|Tottenham 6 - 2 Leicester
|18/09/2022 18:00:00
|Brentford 0 - 3 Arsenal
|18/09/2022 20:15:00
|Everton 1 - 0 West Ham
|01/10/2022 18:30:00
|Arsenal 3 - 1 Tottenham
|01/10/2022 21:00:00
|Crystal Palace 1 - 2 Chelsea
|01/10/2022 21:00:00
|Fulham 1 - 4 Newcastle
|01/10/2022 21:00:00
|Southampton 1 - 2 Everton
|01/10/2022 21:00:00
|Liverpool 3 - 3 Brighton
|01/10/2022 21:00:00
|Bournemouth 0 - 0 Brentford
|01/10/2022 23:30:00
|West Ham 2 - 0 Wolves
|02/10/2022 20:00:00
|Manchester City 6 - 3 Manchester United
|02/10/2022 22:30:00
|Leeds 0 - 0 Aston Villa
|04/10/2022 02:00:00
|Leicester 4 - 0 Nottingham Forest
|08/10/2022 21:00:00
|Bournemouth 2 - 1 Leicester
|08/10/2022 21:00:00
|Chelsea 3 - 0 Wolves
|08/10/2022 21:00:00
|Manchester City 4 - 0 Southampton
|08/10/2022 21:00:00
|Newcastle 5 - 1 Brentford
|08/10/2022 23:30:00
|Brighton 0 - 1 Tottenham
|09/10/2022 20:00:00
|Crystal Palace 2 - 1 Leeds
|09/10/2022 20:00:00
|West Ham 3 - 1 Fulham
|09/10/2022 22:30:00
|Arsenal 3 - 2 Liverpool
|10/10/2022 01:00:00
|Everton 1 - 2 Manchester United
|11/10/2022 02:00:00
|Nottingham Forest 1 - 1 Aston Villa
|15/10/2022 02:00:00
|Brentford 2 - 0 Brighton
|15/10/2022 18:30:00
|Leicester 0 - 0 Crystal Palace
|15/10/2022 21:00:00
|Fulham 2 - 2 Bournemouth
|15/10/2022 21:00:00
|Wolves 1 - 0 Nottingham Forest
|15/10/2022 23:30:00
|Tottenham 2 - 0 Everton
|16/10/2022 20:00:00
|Leeds 0 - 1 Arsenal
|16/10/2022 20:00:00
|Aston Villa 0 - 2 Chelsea
|16/10/2022 20:00:00
|Manchester United 0 - 0 Newcastle
|16/10/2022 20:00:00
|Southampton 1 - 1 West Ham
|16/10/2022 22:30:00
|Liverpool 1 - 0 Manchester City
|19/10/2022 01:30:00
|Brighton 0 - 0 Nottingham Forest
|19/10/2022 02:15:00
|Crystal Palace 2 - 1 Wolves
|20/10/2022 01:30:00
|Newcastle 1 - 0 Everton
|20/10/2022 01:30:00
|Liverpool 1 - 0 West Ham
|20/10/2022 01:30:00
|Brentford 0 - 0 Chelsea
|20/10/2022 01:30:00
|Bournemouth 0 - 1 Southampton
|20/10/2022 02:15:00
|Manchester United 2 - 0 Tottenham
|21/10/2022 01:30:00
|Fulham 3 - 0 Aston Villa
|21/10/2022 02:15:00
|Leicester 2 - 0 Leeds
|22/10/2022 18:30:00
|Nottingham Forest 1 - 0 Liverpool
|22/10/2022 21:00:00
|Everton 3 - 0 Crystal Palace
|22/10/2022 21:00:00
|Manchester City 3 - 1 Brighton
|22/10/2022 23:30:00
|Chelsea 1 - 1 Manchester United
|23/10/2022 20:00:00
|Wolves 0 - 4 Leicester
|23/10/2022 20:00:00
|Leeds 2 - 3 Fulham
|23/10/2022 20:00:00
|Southampton 1 - 1 Arsenal
|23/10/2022 20:00:00
|Aston Villa 4 - 0 Brentford
|23/10/2022 22:30:00
|Tottenham 1 - 2 Newcastle
|25/10/2022 02:00:00
|West Ham 2 - 0 Bournemouth
|29/10/2022 18:30:00
|Leicester 0 - 1 Manchester City
|29/10/2022 21:00:00
|Newcastle 4 - 0 Aston Villa
|29/10/2022 21:00:00
|Bournemouth 2 - 3 Tottenham
|29/10/2022 21:00:00
|Brentford 1 - 1 Wolves
|29/10/2022 21:00:00
|Brighton 4 - 1 Chelsea
|29/10/2022 21:00:00
|Crystal Palace 1 - 0 Southampton
|29/10/2022 23:30:00
|Fulham 0 - 0 Everton
|30/10/2022 01:45:00
|Liverpool 1 - 2 Leeds
|30/10/2022 21:00:00
|Arsenal 5 - 0 Nottingham Forest
|30/10/2022 23:15:00
|Manchester United 1 - 0 West Ham
|05/11/2022 22:00:00
|Leeds 4 - 3 Bournemouth
|05/11/2022 22:00:00
|Manchester City 2 - 1 Fulham
|05/11/2022 22:00:00
|Nottingham Forest 2 - 2 Brentford
|05/11/2022 22:00:00
|Wolves 2 - 3 Brighton
|06/11/2022 00:30:00
|Everton 0 - 2 Leicester
|06/11/2022 19:00:00
|Chelsea 0 - 1 Arsenal
|06/11/2022 21:00:00
|West Ham 1 - 2 Crystal Palace
|06/11/2022 21:00:00
|Southampton 1 - 4 Newcastle
|06/11/2022 21:00:00
|Aston Villa 3 - 1 Manchester United
|06/11/2022 23:30:00
|Tottenham 1 - 2 Liverpool
|12/11/2022 19:30:00
|Manchester City 1 - 2 Brentford
|12/11/2022 22:00:00
|Nottingham Forest 1 - 0 Crystal Palace
|12/11/2022 22:00:00
|Tottenham 4 - 3 Leeds
|12/11/2022 22:00:00
|West Ham 0 - 2 Leicester
|12/11/2022 22:00:00
|Liverpool 3 - 1 Southampton
|12/11/2022 22:00:00
|Bournemouth 3 - 0 Everton
|13/11/2022 00:30:00
|Newcastle 1 - 0 Chelsea
|13/11/2022 02:45:00
|Wolves 0 - 2 Arsenal
|13/11/2022 21:00:00
|Brighton 1 - 2 Aston Villa
|13/11/2022 23:30:00
|Fulham 1 - 2 Manchester United
|26/12/2022 19:30:00
|Brentford 2 - 2 Tottenham
|26/12/2022 22:00:00
|Crystal Palace 0 - 3 Fulham
|26/12/2022 22:00:00
|Everton 1 - 2 Wolves
|26/12/2022 22:00:00
|Leicester 0 - 3 Newcastle
|26/12/2022 22:00:00
|Southampton 1 - 3 Brighton
|27/12/2022 00:30:00
|Aston Villa 1 - 3 Liverpool
|27/12/2022 03:00:00
|Arsenal 3 - 1 West Ham
|28/12/2022 00:30:00
|Chelsea 2 - 0 Bournemouth
|28/12/2022 03:00:00
|Manchester United 3 - 0 Nottingham Forest
|29/12/2022 03:00:00
|Leeds 1 - 3 Manchester City
|31/12/2022 02:45:00
|West Ham 0 - 2 Brentford
|31/12/2022 03:00:00
|Liverpool 2 - 1 Leicester
|31/12/2022 19:30:00
|Wolves 0 - 1 Manchester United
|31/12/2022 22:00:00
|Manchester City 1 - 1 Everton
|31/12/2022 22:00:00
|Newcastle 0 - 0 Leeds
|31/12/2022 22:00:00
|Fulham 2 - 1 Southampton
|31/12/2022 22:00:00
|Bournemouth 0 - 2 Crystal Palace
|01/01/2023 00:30:00
|Brighton 2 - 4 Arsenal
|01/01/2023 21:00:00
|Tottenham 0 - 2 Aston Villa
|01/01/2023 23:30:00
|Nottingham Forest 1 - 1 Chelsea
|03/01/2023 00:30:00
|Brentford 3 - 1 Liverpool
|04/01/2023 02:45:00
|Leicester 0 - 1 Fulham
|04/01/2023 02:45:00
|Arsenal 0 - 0 Newcastle
|04/01/2023 02:45:00
|Everton 1 - 4 Brighton
|04/01/2023 03:00:00
|Manchester United 3 - 0 Bournemouth
|05/01/2023 02:30:00
|Southampton 0 - 1 Nottingham Forest
|05/01/2023 02:45:00
|Leeds 2 - 2 West Ham
|05/01/2023 03:00:00
|Crystal Palace 0 - 4 Tottenham
|05/01/2023 03:00:00
|Aston Villa 1 - 1 Wolves
|06/01/2023 03:00:00
|Chelsea 0 - 1 Manchester City
|13/01/2023 03:00:00
|Fulham 2 - 1 Chelsea
|14/01/2023 03:00:00
|Aston Villa 2 - 1 Leeds
|14/01/2023 19:30:00
|Manchester United 2 - 1 Manchester City
|14/01/2023 22:00:00
|Nottingham Forest 2 - 0 Leicester
|14/01/2023 22:00:00
|Brighton 3 - 0 Liverpool
|14/01/2023 22:00:00
|Wolves 1 - 0 West Ham
|14/01/2023 22:00:00
|Everton 1 - 2 Southampton
|15/01/2023 00:30:00
|Brentford 2 - 0 Bournemouth
|15/01/2023 21:00:00
|Chelsea 1 - 0 Crystal Palace
|15/01/2023 21:00:00
|Newcastle 1 - 0 Fulham
|15/01/2023 23:30:00
|Tottenham 0 - 2 Arsenal
|19/01/2023 03:00:00
|Crystal Palace 1 - 1 Manchester United
|20/01/2023 03:00:00
|Manchester City 4 - 2 Tottenham
|21/01/2023 19:30:00
|Liverpool 0 - 0 Chelsea
|21/01/2023 22:00:00
|Bournemouth 1 - 1 Nottingham Forest
|21/01/2023 22:00:00
|Southampton 0 - 1 Aston Villa
|21/01/2023 22:00:00
|West Ham 2 - 0 Everton
|21/01/2023 22:00:00
|Leicester 2 - 2 Brighton
|22/01/2023 00:30:00
|Crystal Palace 0 - 0 Newcastle
|22/01/2023 21:00:00
|Manchester City 3 - 0 Wolves
|22/01/2023 21:00:00
|Leeds 0 - 0 Brentford
|22/01/2023 23:30:00
|Arsenal 3 - 2 Manchester United
|24/01/2023 03:15:00
|Fulham 0 - 1 Tottenham
|04/02/2023 03:00:00
|Chelsea 0 - 0 Fulham
|04/02/2023 19:30:00
|Everton 1 - 0 Arsenal
|04/02/2023 22:00:00
|Manchester United 2 - 1 Crystal Palace
|04/02/2023 22:00:00
|Aston Villa 2 - 4 Leicester
|04/02/2023 22:00:00
|Brentford 3 - 0 Southampton
|04/02/2023 22:00:00
|Brighton 1 - 0 Bournemouth
|04/02/2023 22:00:00
|Wolves 3 - 0 Liverpool
|05/02/2023 00:30:00
|Newcastle 1 - 1 West Ham
|05/02/2023 21:00:00
|Nottingham Forest 1 - 0 Leeds
|05/02/2023 23:30:00
|Tottenham 1 - 0 Manchester City
|09/02/2023 03:00:00
|Manchester United 2 - 2 Leeds
|11/02/2023 19:30:00
|West Ham 1 - 1 Chelsea
|11/02/2023 22:00:00
|Southampton 1 - 2 Wolves
|11/02/2023 22:00:00
|Leicester 4 - 1 Tottenham
|11/02/2023 22:00:00
|Arsenal 1 - 1 Brentford
|11/02/2023 22:00:00
|Crystal Palace 1 - 1 Brighton
|11/02/2023 22:00:00
|Fulham 2 - 0 Nottingham Forest
|12/02/2023 00:30:00
|Bournemouth 1 - 1 Newcastle
|12/02/2023 21:00:00
|Leeds 0 - 2 Manchester United
|12/02/2023 23:30:00
|Manchester City 3 - 1 Aston Villa
|14/02/2023 03:00:00
|Liverpool 2 - 0 Everton
|16/02/2023 02:30:00
|Arsenal 1 - 3 Manchester City
|18/02/2023 19:30:00
|Aston Villa 2 - 4 Arsenal
|18/02/2023 22:00:00
|Brentford 1 - 1 Crystal Palace
|18/02/2023 22:00:00
|Brighton 0 - 1 Fulham
|18/02/2023 22:00:00
|Chelsea 0 - 1 Southampton
|18/02/2023 22:00:00
|Everton 1 - 0 Leeds
|18/02/2023 22:00:00
|Nottingham Forest 1 - 1 Manchester City
|18/02/2023 22:00:00
|Wolves 0 - 1 Bournemouth
|19/02/2023 00:30:00
|Newcastle 0 - 2 Liverpool
|19/02/2023 21:00:00
|Manchester United 3 - 0 Leicester
|19/02/2023 23:30:00
|Tottenham 2 - 0 West Ham
|25/02/2023 03:00:00
|Fulham 1 - 1 Wolves
|25/02/2023 22:00:00
|Leeds 1 - 0 Southampton
|25/02/2023 22:00:00
|Leicester 0 - 1 Arsenal
|25/02/2023 22:00:00
|West Ham 4 - 0 Nottingham Forest
|25/02/2023 22:00:00
|Everton 0 - 2 Aston Villa
|26/02/2023 00:30:00
|Bournemouth 1 - 4 Manchester City
|26/02/2023 02:45:00
|Crystal Palace 0 - 0 Liverpool
|26/02/2023 20:30:00
|Tottenham 2 - 0 Chelsea
|02/03/2023 02:45:00
|Arsenal 4 - 0 Everton
|02/03/2023 03:00:00
|Liverpool 2 - 0 Wolves
|04/03/2023 19:30:00
|Manchester City 2 - 0 Newcastle
|04/03/2023 22:00:00
|Brighton 4 - 0 West Ham
|04/03/2023 22:00:00
|Chelsea 1 - 0 Leeds
|04/03/2023 22:00:00
|Arsenal 3 - 2 Bournemouth
|04/03/2023 22:00:00
|Aston Villa 1 - 0 Crystal Palace
|04/03/2023 22:00:00
|Wolves 1 - 0 Tottenham
|05/03/2023 00:30:00
|Southampton 1 - 0 Leicester
|05/03/2023 21:00:00
|Nottingham Forest 2 - 2 Everton
|05/03/2023 23:30:00
|Liverpool 7 - 0 Manchester United
|07/03/2023 03:00:00
|Brentford 3 - 2 Fulham
|11/03/2023 19:30:00
|Bournemouth 1 - 0 Liverpool
|11/03/2023 22:00:00
|Leeds 2 - 2 Brighton
|11/03/2023 22:00:00
|Leicester 1 - 3 Chelsea
|11/03/2023 22:00:00
|Everton 1 - 0 Brentford
|11/03/2023 22:00:00
|Tottenham 3 - 1 Nottingham Forest
|12/03/2023 00:30:00
|Crystal Palace 0 - 1 Manchester City
|12/03/2023 21:00:00
|Manchester United 0 - 0 Southampton
|12/03/2023 21:00:00
|West Ham 1 - 1 Aston Villa
|12/03/2023 21:00:00
|Fulham 0 - 3 Arsenal
|12/03/2023 23:30:00
|Newcastle 2 - 1 Wolves
|16/03/2023 02:30:00
|Southampton 0 - 2 Brentford
|16/03/2023 02:30:00
|Brighton 1 - 0 Crystal Palace
|18/03/2023 03:00:00
|Nottingham Forest 1 - 2 Newcastle
|18/03/2023 22:00:00
|Southampton 3 - 3 Tottenham
|18/03/2023 22:00:00
|Wolves 2 - 4 Leeds
|18/03/2023 22:00:00
|Aston Villa 3 - 0 Bournemouth
|18/03/2023 22:00:00
|Brentford 1 - 1 Leicester
|19/03/2023 00:30:00
|Chelsea 2 - 2 Everton
|19/03/2023 21:00:00
|Arsenal 4 - 1 Crystal Palace
|Kết quả bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh 2022-2023
|01/04/2023 18:30:00
|Manchester City - Liverpool
|01/04/2023 21:00:00
|Crystal Palace - Leicester
|01/04/2023 21:00:00
|Bournemouth - Fulham
|01/04/2023 21:00:00
|Arsenal - Leeds
|01/04/2023 21:00:00
|Brighton - Brentford
|01/04/2023 21:00:00
|Nottingham Forest - Wolves
|01/04/2023 23:30:00
|Chelsea - Aston Villa
|02/04/2023 20:00:00
|West Ham - Southampton
|02/04/2023 22:30:00
|Newcastle - Manchester United
|04/04/2023 02:00:00
|Everton - Tottenham
|05/04/2023 01:45:00
|Bournemouth - Brighton
|05/04/2023 01:45:00
|Leeds - Nottingham Forest
|05/04/2023 01:45:00
|Leicester - Aston Villa
|05/04/2023 02:00:00
|Chelsea - Liverpool
|06/04/2023 02:00:00
|Manchester United - Brentford
|06/04/2023 02:00:00
|West Ham - Newcastle
|08/04/2023 18:30:00
|Manchester United - Everton
|08/04/2023 21:00:00
|Leicester - Bournemouth
|08/04/2023 21:00:00
|Aston Villa - Nottingham Forest
|08/04/2023 21:00:00
|Brentford - Newcastle
|08/04/2023 21:00:00
|Fulham - West Ham
|08/04/2023 21:00:00
|Tottenham - Brighton
|08/04/2023 21:00:00
|Wolves - Chelsea
|08/04/2023 23:30:00
|Southampton - Manchester City
|09/04/2023 20:00:00
|Leeds - Crystal Palace
|09/04/2023 22:30:00
|Liverpool - Arsenal
|15/04/2023 18:30:00
|Aston Villa - Newcastle
|15/04/2023 21:00:00
|Chelsea - Brighton
|15/04/2023 21:00:00
|Everton - Fulham
|15/04/2023 21:00:00
|Southampton - Crystal Palace
|15/04/2023 21:00:00
|Tottenham - Bournemouth
|15/04/2023 21:00:00
|Wolves - Brentford
|15/04/2023 23:30:00
|Manchester City - Leicester
|16/04/2023 20:00:00
|West Ham - Arsenal
|16/04/2023 22:30:00
|Nottingham Forest - Manchester United
|18/04/2023 02:00:00
|Leeds - Liverpool
|22/04/2023 02:00:00
|Arsenal - Southampton
|22/04/2023 18:30:00
|Fulham - Leeds
|22/04/2023 21:00:00
|Leicester - Wolves
|22/04/2023 21:00:00
|Liverpool - Nottingham Forest
|22/04/2023 21:00:00
|Brentford - Aston Villa
|22/04/2023 21:00:00
|Crystal Palace - Everton
|23/04/2023 20:00:00
|Bournemouth - West Ham
|23/04/2023 20:00:00
|Newcastle - Tottenham
|26/04/2023 01:30:00
|Wolves - Crystal Palace
|26/04/2023 01:45:00
|Aston Villa - Fulham
|26/04/2023 02:00:00
|Leeds - Leicester
|27/04/2023 01:30:00
|Nottingham Forest - Brighton
|27/04/2023 01:45:00
|Chelsea - Brentford
|27/04/2023 01:45:00
|West Ham - Liverpool
|27/04/2023 02:00:00
|Manchester City - Arsenal
|28/04/2023 01:45:00
|Southampton - Bournemouth
|28/04/2023 01:45:00
|Everton - Newcastle
|28/04/2023 02:15:00
|Tottenham - Manchester United
|29/04/2023 18:30:00
|Crystal Palace - West Ham
|29/04/2023 21:00:00
|Brentford - Nottingham Forest
|29/04/2023 21:00:00
|Brighton - Wolves
|29/04/2023 23:30:00
|Arsenal - Chelsea
|30/04/2023 20:00:00
|Manchester United - Aston Villa
|30/04/2023 20:00:00
|Newcastle - Southampton
|30/04/2023 20:00:00
|Fulham - Manchester City
|30/04/2023 20:00:00
|Bournemouth - Leeds
|30/04/2023 22:30:00
|Liverpool - Tottenham
|02/05/2023 02:00:00
|Leicester - Everton
|04/05/2023 02:00:00
|Liverpool - Fulham
|04/05/2023 02:00:00
|Manchester City - West Ham
|05/05/2023 02:00:00
|Brighton - Manchester United
|06/05/2023 21:00:00
|Bournemouth - Chelsea
|06/05/2023 21:00:00
|Wolves - Aston Villa
|06/05/2023 21:00:00
|Tottenham - Crystal Palace
|06/05/2023 23:30:00
|Liverpool - Brentford
|07/05/2023 20:00:00
|Manchester City - Leeds
|07/05/2023 22:30:00
|Newcastle - Arsenal
|08/05/2023 01:00:00
|West Ham - Manchester United
|08/05/2023 21:00:00
|Fulham - Leicester
|08/05/2023 23:30:00
|Brighton - Everton
|09/05/2023 02:00:00
|Nottingham Forest - Southampton
|13/05/2023 21:00:00
|Arsenal - Brighton
|13/05/2023 21:00:00
|Aston Villa - Tottenham
|13/05/2023 21:00:00
|Brentford - West Ham
|13/05/2023 21:00:00
|Chelsea - Nottingham Forest
|13/05/2023 21:00:00
|Crystal Palace - Bournemouth
|13/05/2023 21:00:00
|Everton - Manchester City
|13/05/2023 21:00:00
|Leeds - Newcastle
|13/05/2023 21:00:00
|Leicester - Liverpool
|13/05/2023 21:00:00
|Manchester United - Wolves
|13/05/2023 21:00:00
|Southampton - Fulham
|20/05/2023 21:00:00
|Bournemouth - Manchester United
|20/05/2023 21:00:00
|Brighton - Southampton
|20/05/2023 21:00:00
|Fulham - Crystal Palace
|20/05/2023 21:00:00
|Liverpool - Aston Villa
|20/05/2023 21:00:00
|Manchester City - Chelsea
|20/05/2023 21:00:00
|Newcastle - Leicester
|20/05/2023 21:00:00
|Nottingham Forest - Arsenal
|20/05/2023 21:00:00
|Tottenham - Brentford
|20/05/2023 21:00:00
|West Ham - Leeds
|20/05/2023 21:00:00
|Wolves - Everton
|28/05/2023 22:30:00
|Arsenal - Wolves
|28/05/2023 22:30:00
|Aston Villa - Brighton
|28/05/2023 22:30:00
|Brentford - Manchester City
|28/05/2023 22:30:00
|Chelsea - Newcastle
|28/05/2023 22:30:00
|Crystal Palace - Nottingham Forest
|28/05/2023 22:30:00
|Everton - Bournemouth
|28/05/2023 22:30:00
|Leeds - Tottenham
|28/05/2023 22:30:00
|Leicester - West Ham
|28/05/2023 22:30:00
|Manchester United - Fulham
|28/05/2023 22:30:00
|Southampton - Liverpool
Xem lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh mới nhất tại đây!