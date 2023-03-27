Kết quả bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh 2022-2023
06/08/2022 02:00:00 Crystal Palace 0 - 2 Arsenal
06/08/2022 18:30:00 Fulham 2 - 2 Liverpool
06/08/2022 21:00:00 Bournemouth 2 - 0 Aston Villa
06/08/2022 21:00:00 Leeds 2 - 1 Wolves
06/08/2022 21:00:00 Newcastle 2 - 0 Nottingham Forest
06/08/2022 21:00:00 Tottenham 4 - 1 Southampton
06/08/2022 23:30:00 Everton 0 - 1 Chelsea
07/08/2022 20:00:00 Manchester United 1 - 2 Brighton
07/08/2022 20:00:00 Leicester 2 - 2 Brentford
07/08/2022 22:30:00 West Ham 0 - 2 Manchester City
13/08/2022 18:30:00 Aston Villa 2 - 1 Everton
13/08/2022 21:00:00 Brighton 0 - 0 Newcastle
13/08/2022 21:00:00 Manchester City 4 - 0 Bournemouth
13/08/2022 21:00:00 Southampton 2 - 2 Leeds
13/08/2022 21:00:00 Wolves 0 - 0 Fulham
13/08/2022 21:00:00 Arsenal 4 - 2 Leicester
13/08/2022 23:30:00 Brentford 4 - 0 Manchester United
14/08/2022 20:00:00 Nottingham Forest 1 - 0 West Ham
14/08/2022 22:30:00 Chelsea 2 - 2 Tottenham
16/08/2022 02:00:00 Liverpool 1 - 1 Crystal Palace
20/08/2022 18:30:00 Tottenham 1 - 0 Wolves
20/08/2022 21:00:00 Crystal Palace 3 - 1 Aston Villa
20/08/2022 21:00:00 Everton 1 - 1 Nottingham Forest
20/08/2022 21:00:00 Fulham 3 - 2 Brentford
20/08/2022 21:00:00 Leicester 1 - 2 Southampton
20/08/2022 23:30:00 Bournemouth 0 - 3 Arsenal
21/08/2022 20:00:00 Leeds 3 - 0 Chelsea
21/08/2022 20:00:00 West Ham 0 - 2 Brighton
21/08/2022 22:30:00 Newcastle 3 - 3 Manchester City
23/08/2022 02:00:00 Manchester United 2 - 1 Liverpool
27/08/2022 18:30:00 Southampton 0 - 1 Manchester United
27/08/2022 21:00:00 Brentford 1 - 1 Everton
27/08/2022 21:00:00 Brighton 1 - 0 Leeds
27/08/2022 21:00:00 Chelsea 2 - 1 Leicester
27/08/2022 21:00:00 Liverpool 9 - 0 Bournemouth
27/08/2022 21:00:00 Manchester City 4 - 2 Crystal Palace
27/08/2022 23:30:00 Arsenal 2 - 1 Fulham
28/08/2022 20:00:00 Aston Villa 0 - 1 West Ham
28/08/2022 20:00:00 Wolves 1 - 1 Newcastle
28/08/2022 22:30:00 Nottingham Forest 0 - 2 Tottenham
31/08/2022 01:30:00 Fulham 2 - 1 Brighton
31/08/2022 01:30:00 Crystal Palace 1 - 1 Brentford
31/08/2022 01:45:00 Southampton 2 - 1 Chelsea
31/08/2022 02:00:00 Leeds 1 - 1 Everton
01/09/2022 01:30:00 Manchester City 6 - 0 Nottingham Forest
01/09/2022 01:30:00 Bournemouth 0 - 0 Wolves
01/09/2022 01:30:00 Arsenal 2 - 1 Aston Villa
01/09/2022 01:45:00 West Ham 1 - 1 Tottenham
01/09/2022 02:00:00 Liverpool 2 - 1 Newcastle
02/09/2022 02:00:00 Leicester 0 - 1 Manchester United
03/09/2022 18:30:00 Everton 0 - 0 Liverpool
03/09/2022 21:00:00 Chelsea 2 - 1 West Ham
03/09/2022 21:00:00 Brentford 5 - 2 Leeds
03/09/2022 21:00:00 Newcastle 0 - 0 Crystal Palace
03/09/2022 21:00:00 Nottingham Forest 2 - 3 Bournemouth
03/09/2022 21:00:00 Tottenham 2 - 1 Fulham
03/09/2022 21:00:00 Wolves 1 - 0 Southampton
03/09/2022 23:30:00 Aston Villa 1 - 1 Manchester City
04/09/2022 20:00:00 Brighton 5 - 2 Leicester
04/09/2022 22:30:00 Manchester United 3 - 1 Arsenal
17/09/2022 02:00:00 Aston Villa 1 - 0 Southampton
17/09/2022 02:00:00 Nottingham Forest 2 - 3 Fulham
17/09/2022 18:30:00 Wolves 0 - 3 Manchester City
17/09/2022 21:00:00 Newcastle 1 - 1 Bournemouth
17/09/2022 23:30:00 Tottenham 6 - 2 Leicester
18/09/2022 18:00:00 Brentford 0 - 3 Arsenal
18/09/2022 20:15:00 Everton 1 - 0 West Ham
01/10/2022 18:30:00 Arsenal 3 - 1 Tottenham
01/10/2022 21:00:00 Crystal Palace 1 - 2 Chelsea
01/10/2022 21:00:00 Fulham 1 - 4 Newcastle
01/10/2022 21:00:00 Southampton 1 - 2 Everton
01/10/2022 21:00:00 Liverpool 3 - 3 Brighton
01/10/2022 21:00:00 Bournemouth 0 - 0 Brentford
01/10/2022 23:30:00 West Ham 2 - 0 Wolves
02/10/2022 20:00:00 Manchester City 6 - 3 Manchester United
02/10/2022 22:30:00 Leeds 0 - 0 Aston Villa
04/10/2022 02:00:00 Leicester 4 - 0 Nottingham Forest
08/10/2022 21:00:00 Bournemouth 2 - 1 Leicester
08/10/2022 21:00:00 Chelsea 3 - 0 Wolves
08/10/2022 21:00:00 Manchester City 4 - 0 Southampton
08/10/2022 21:00:00 Newcastle 5 - 1 Brentford
08/10/2022 23:30:00 Brighton 0 - 1 Tottenham
09/10/2022 20:00:00 Crystal Palace 2 - 1 Leeds
09/10/2022 20:00:00 West Ham 3 - 1 Fulham
09/10/2022 22:30:00 Arsenal 3 - 2 Liverpool
10/10/2022 01:00:00 Everton 1 - 2 Manchester United
11/10/2022 02:00:00 Nottingham Forest 1 - 1 Aston Villa
15/10/2022 02:00:00 Brentford 2 - 0 Brighton
15/10/2022 18:30:00 Leicester 0 - 0 Crystal Palace
15/10/2022 21:00:00 Fulham 2 - 2 Bournemouth
15/10/2022 21:00:00 Wolves 1 - 0 Nottingham Forest
15/10/2022 23:30:00 Tottenham 2 - 0 Everton
16/10/2022 20:00:00 Leeds 0 - 1 Arsenal
16/10/2022 20:00:00 Aston Villa 0 - 2 Chelsea
16/10/2022 20:00:00 Manchester United 0 - 0 Newcastle
16/10/2022 20:00:00 Southampton 1 - 1 West Ham
16/10/2022 22:30:00 Liverpool 1 - 0 Manchester City
19/10/2022 01:30:00 Brighton 0 - 0 Nottingham Forest
19/10/2022 02:15:00 Crystal Palace 2 - 1 Wolves
20/10/2022 01:30:00 Newcastle 1 - 0 Everton
20/10/2022 01:30:00 Liverpool 1 - 0 West Ham
20/10/2022 01:30:00 Brentford 0 - 0 Chelsea
20/10/2022 01:30:00 Bournemouth 0 - 1 Southampton
20/10/2022 02:15:00 Manchester United 2 - 0 Tottenham
21/10/2022 01:30:00 Fulham 3 - 0 Aston Villa
21/10/2022 02:15:00 Leicester 2 - 0 Leeds
22/10/2022 18:30:00 Nottingham Forest 1 - 0 Liverpool
22/10/2022 21:00:00 Everton 3 - 0 Crystal Palace
22/10/2022 21:00:00 Manchester City 3 - 1 Brighton
22/10/2022 23:30:00 Chelsea 1 - 1 Manchester United
23/10/2022 20:00:00 Wolves 0 - 4 Leicester
23/10/2022 20:00:00 Leeds 2 - 3 Fulham
23/10/2022 20:00:00 Southampton 1 - 1 Arsenal
23/10/2022 20:00:00 Aston Villa 4 - 0 Brentford
23/10/2022 22:30:00 Tottenham 1 - 2 Newcastle
25/10/2022 02:00:00 West Ham 2 - 0 Bournemouth
29/10/2022 18:30:00 Leicester 0 - 1 Manchester City
29/10/2022 21:00:00 Newcastle 4 - 0 Aston Villa
29/10/2022 21:00:00 Bournemouth 2 - 3 Tottenham
29/10/2022 21:00:00 Brentford 1 - 1 Wolves
29/10/2022 21:00:00 Brighton 4 - 1 Chelsea
29/10/2022 21:00:00 Crystal Palace 1 - 0 Southampton
29/10/2022 23:30:00 Fulham 0 - 0 Everton
30/10/2022 01:45:00 Liverpool 1 - 2 Leeds
30/10/2022 21:00:00 Arsenal 5 - 0 Nottingham Forest
30/10/2022 23:15:00 Manchester United 1 - 0 West Ham
05/11/2022 22:00:00 Leeds 4 - 3 Bournemouth
05/11/2022 22:00:00 Manchester City 2 - 1 Fulham
05/11/2022 22:00:00 Nottingham Forest 2 - 2 Brentford
05/11/2022 22:00:00 Wolves 2 - 3 Brighton
06/11/2022 00:30:00 Everton 0 - 2 Leicester
06/11/2022 19:00:00 Chelsea 0 - 1 Arsenal
06/11/2022 21:00:00 West Ham 1 - 2 Crystal Palace
06/11/2022 21:00:00 Southampton 1 - 4 Newcastle
06/11/2022 21:00:00 Aston Villa 3 - 1 Manchester United
06/11/2022 23:30:00 Tottenham 1 - 2 Liverpool
12/11/2022 19:30:00 Manchester City 1 - 2 Brentford
12/11/2022 22:00:00 Nottingham Forest 1 - 0 Crystal Palace
12/11/2022 22:00:00 Tottenham 4 - 3 Leeds
12/11/2022 22:00:00 West Ham 0 - 2 Leicester
12/11/2022 22:00:00 Liverpool 3 - 1 Southampton
12/11/2022 22:00:00 Bournemouth 3 - 0 Everton
13/11/2022 00:30:00 Newcastle 1 - 0 Chelsea
13/11/2022 02:45:00 Wolves 0 - 2 Arsenal
13/11/2022 21:00:00 Brighton 1 - 2 Aston Villa
13/11/2022 23:30:00 Fulham 1 - 2 Manchester United
26/12/2022 19:30:00 Brentford 2 - 2 Tottenham
26/12/2022 22:00:00 Crystal Palace 0 - 3 Fulham
26/12/2022 22:00:00 Everton 1 - 2 Wolves
26/12/2022 22:00:00 Leicester 0 - 3 Newcastle
26/12/2022 22:00:00 Southampton 1 - 3 Brighton
27/12/2022 00:30:00 Aston Villa 1 - 3 Liverpool
27/12/2022 03:00:00 Arsenal 3 - 1 West Ham
28/12/2022 00:30:00 Chelsea 2 - 0 Bournemouth
28/12/2022 03:00:00 Manchester United 3 - 0 Nottingham Forest
29/12/2022 03:00:00 Leeds 1 - 3 Manchester City
31/12/2022 02:45:00 West Ham 0 - 2 Brentford
31/12/2022 03:00:00 Liverpool 2 - 1 Leicester
31/12/2022 19:30:00 Wolves 0 - 1 Manchester United
31/12/2022 22:00:00 Manchester City 1 - 1 Everton
31/12/2022 22:00:00 Newcastle 0 - 0 Leeds
31/12/2022 22:00:00 Fulham 2 - 1 Southampton
31/12/2022 22:00:00 Bournemouth 0 - 2 Crystal Palace
01/01/2023 00:30:00 Brighton 2 - 4 Arsenal
01/01/2023 21:00:00 Tottenham 0 - 2 Aston Villa
01/01/2023 23:30:00 Nottingham Forest 1 - 1 Chelsea
03/01/2023 00:30:00 Brentford 3 - 1 Liverpool
04/01/2023 02:45:00 Leicester 0 - 1 Fulham
04/01/2023 02:45:00 Arsenal 0 - 0 Newcastle
04/01/2023 02:45:00 Everton 1 - 4 Brighton
04/01/2023 03:00:00 Manchester United 3 - 0 Bournemouth
05/01/2023 02:30:00 Southampton 0 - 1 Nottingham Forest
05/01/2023 02:45:00 Leeds 2 - 2 West Ham
05/01/2023 03:00:00 Crystal Palace 0 - 4 Tottenham
05/01/2023 03:00:00 Aston Villa 1 - 1 Wolves
06/01/2023 03:00:00 Chelsea 0 - 1 Manchester City
13/01/2023 03:00:00 Fulham 2 - 1 Chelsea
14/01/2023 03:00:00 Aston Villa 2 - 1 Leeds
14/01/2023 19:30:00 Manchester United 2 - 1 Manchester City
14/01/2023 22:00:00 Nottingham Forest 2 - 0 Leicester
14/01/2023 22:00:00 Brighton 3 - 0 Liverpool
14/01/2023 22:00:00 Wolves 1 - 0 West Ham
14/01/2023 22:00:00 Everton 1 - 2 Southampton
15/01/2023 00:30:00 Brentford 2 - 0 Bournemouth
15/01/2023 21:00:00 Chelsea 1 - 0 Crystal Palace
15/01/2023 21:00:00 Newcastle 1 - 0 Fulham
15/01/2023 23:30:00 Tottenham 0 - 2 Arsenal
19/01/2023 03:00:00 Crystal Palace 1 - 1 Manchester United
20/01/2023 03:00:00 Manchester City 4 - 2 Tottenham
21/01/2023 19:30:00 Liverpool 0 - 0 Chelsea
21/01/2023 22:00:00 Bournemouth 1 - 1 Nottingham Forest
21/01/2023 22:00:00 Southampton 0 - 1 Aston Villa
21/01/2023 22:00:00 West Ham 2 - 0 Everton
21/01/2023 22:00:00 Leicester 2 - 2 Brighton
22/01/2023 00:30:00 Crystal Palace 0 - 0 Newcastle
22/01/2023 21:00:00 Manchester City 3 - 0 Wolves
22/01/2023 21:00:00 Leeds 0 - 0 Brentford
22/01/2023 23:30:00 Arsenal 3 - 2 Manchester United
24/01/2023 03:15:00 Fulham 0 - 1 Tottenham
04/02/2023 03:00:00 Chelsea 0 - 0 Fulham
04/02/2023 19:30:00 Everton 1 - 0 Arsenal
04/02/2023 22:00:00 Manchester United 2 - 1 Crystal Palace
04/02/2023 22:00:00 Aston Villa 2 - 4 Leicester
04/02/2023 22:00:00 Brentford 3 - 0 Southampton
04/02/2023 22:00:00 Brighton 1 - 0 Bournemouth
04/02/2023 22:00:00 Wolves 3 - 0 Liverpool
05/02/2023 00:30:00 Newcastle 1 - 1 West Ham
05/02/2023 21:00:00 Nottingham Forest 1 - 0 Leeds
05/02/2023 23:30:00 Tottenham 1 - 0 Manchester City
09/02/2023 03:00:00 Manchester United 2 - 2 Leeds
11/02/2023 19:30:00 West Ham 1 - 1 Chelsea
11/02/2023 22:00:00 Southampton 1 - 2 Wolves
11/02/2023 22:00:00 Leicester 4 - 1 Tottenham
11/02/2023 22:00:00 Arsenal 1 - 1 Brentford
11/02/2023 22:00:00 Crystal Palace 1 - 1 Brighton
11/02/2023 22:00:00 Fulham 2 - 0 Nottingham Forest
12/02/2023 00:30:00 Bournemouth 1 - 1 Newcastle
12/02/2023 21:00:00 Leeds 0 - 2 Manchester United
12/02/2023 23:30:00 Manchester City 3 - 1 Aston Villa
14/02/2023 03:00:00 Liverpool 2 - 0 Everton
16/02/2023 02:30:00 Arsenal 1 - 3 Manchester City
18/02/2023 19:30:00 Aston Villa 2 - 4 Arsenal
18/02/2023 22:00:00 Brentford 1 - 1 Crystal Palace
18/02/2023 22:00:00 Brighton 0 - 1 Fulham
18/02/2023 22:00:00 Chelsea 0 - 1 Southampton
18/02/2023 22:00:00 Everton 1 - 0 Leeds
18/02/2023 22:00:00 Nottingham Forest 1 - 1 Manchester City
18/02/2023 22:00:00 Wolves 0 - 1 Bournemouth
19/02/2023 00:30:00 Newcastle 0 - 2 Liverpool
19/02/2023 21:00:00 Manchester United 3 - 0 Leicester
19/02/2023 23:30:00 Tottenham 2 - 0 West Ham
25/02/2023 03:00:00 Fulham 1 - 1 Wolves
25/02/2023 22:00:00 Leeds 1 - 0 Southampton
25/02/2023 22:00:00 Leicester 0 - 1 Arsenal
25/02/2023 22:00:00 West Ham 4 - 0 Nottingham Forest
25/02/2023 22:00:00 Everton 0 - 2 Aston Villa
26/02/2023 00:30:00 Bournemouth 1 - 4 Manchester City
26/02/2023 02:45:00 Crystal Palace 0 - 0 Liverpool
26/02/2023 20:30:00 Tottenham 2 - 0 Chelsea
02/03/2023 02:45:00 Arsenal 4 - 0 Everton
02/03/2023 03:00:00 Liverpool 2 - 0 Wolves
04/03/2023 19:30:00 Manchester City 2 - 0 Newcastle
04/03/2023 22:00:00 Brighton 4 - 0 West Ham
04/03/2023 22:00:00 Chelsea 1 - 0 Leeds
04/03/2023 22:00:00 Arsenal 3 - 2 Bournemouth
04/03/2023 22:00:00 Aston Villa 1 - 0 Crystal Palace
04/03/2023 22:00:00 Wolves 1 - 0 Tottenham
05/03/2023 00:30:00 Southampton 1 - 0 Leicester
05/03/2023 21:00:00 Nottingham Forest 2 - 2 Everton
05/03/2023 23:30:00 Liverpool 7 - 0 Manchester United
07/03/2023 03:00:00 Brentford 3 - 2 Fulham
11/03/2023 19:30:00 Bournemouth 1 - 0 Liverpool
11/03/2023 22:00:00 Leeds 2 - 2 Brighton
11/03/2023 22:00:00 Leicester 1 - 3 Chelsea
11/03/2023 22:00:00 Everton 1 - 0 Brentford
11/03/2023 22:00:00 Tottenham 3 - 1 Nottingham Forest
12/03/2023 00:30:00 Crystal Palace 0 - 1 Manchester City
12/03/2023 21:00:00 Manchester United 0 - 0 Southampton
12/03/2023 21:00:00 West Ham 1 - 1 Aston Villa
12/03/2023 21:00:00 Fulham 0 - 3 Arsenal
12/03/2023 23:30:00 Newcastle 2 - 1 Wolves
16/03/2023 02:30:00 Southampton 0 - 2 Brentford
16/03/2023 02:30:00 Brighton 1 - 0 Crystal Palace
18/03/2023 03:00:00 Nottingham Forest 1 - 2 Newcastle
18/03/2023 22:00:00 Southampton 3 - 3 Tottenham
18/03/2023 22:00:00 Wolves 2 - 4 Leeds
18/03/2023 22:00:00 Aston Villa 3 - 0 Bournemouth
18/03/2023 22:00:00 Brentford 1 - 1 Leicester
19/03/2023 00:30:00 Chelsea 2 - 2 Everton
19/03/2023 21:00:00 Arsenal 4 - 1 Crystal Palace
01/04/2023 18:30:00 Manchester City - Liverpool
01/04/2023 21:00:00 Crystal Palace - Leicester
01/04/2023 21:00:00 Bournemouth - Fulham
01/04/2023 21:00:00 Arsenal - Leeds
01/04/2023 21:00:00 Brighton - Brentford
01/04/2023 21:00:00 Nottingham Forest - Wolves
01/04/2023 23:30:00 Chelsea - Aston Villa
02/04/2023 20:00:00 West Ham - Southampton
02/04/2023 22:30:00 Newcastle - Manchester United
04/04/2023 02:00:00 Everton - Tottenham
05/04/2023 01:45:00 Bournemouth - Brighton
05/04/2023 01:45:00 Leeds - Nottingham Forest
05/04/2023 01:45:00 Leicester - Aston Villa
05/04/2023 02:00:00 Chelsea - Liverpool
06/04/2023 02:00:00 Manchester United - Brentford
06/04/2023 02:00:00 West Ham - Newcastle
08/04/2023 18:30:00 Manchester United - Everton
08/04/2023 21:00:00 Leicester - Bournemouth
08/04/2023 21:00:00 Aston Villa - Nottingham Forest
08/04/2023 21:00:00 Brentford - Newcastle
08/04/2023 21:00:00 Fulham - West Ham
08/04/2023 21:00:00 Tottenham - Brighton
08/04/2023 21:00:00 Wolves - Chelsea
08/04/2023 23:30:00 Southampton - Manchester City
09/04/2023 20:00:00 Leeds - Crystal Palace
09/04/2023 22:30:00 Liverpool - Arsenal
15/04/2023 18:30:00 Aston Villa - Newcastle
15/04/2023 21:00:00 Chelsea - Brighton
15/04/2023 21:00:00 Everton - Fulham
15/04/2023 21:00:00 Southampton - Crystal Palace
15/04/2023 21:00:00 Tottenham - Bournemouth
15/04/2023 21:00:00 Wolves - Brentford
15/04/2023 23:30:00 Manchester City - Leicester
16/04/2023 20:00:00 West Ham - Arsenal
16/04/2023 22:30:00 Nottingham Forest - Manchester United
18/04/2023 02:00:00 Leeds - Liverpool
22/04/2023 02:00:00 Arsenal - Southampton
22/04/2023 18:30:00 Fulham - Leeds
22/04/2023 21:00:00 Leicester - Wolves
22/04/2023 21:00:00 Liverpool - Nottingham Forest
22/04/2023 21:00:00 Brentford - Aston Villa
22/04/2023 21:00:00 Crystal Palace - Everton
23/04/2023 20:00:00 Bournemouth - West Ham
23/04/2023 20:00:00 Newcastle - Tottenham
26/04/2023 01:30:00 Wolves - Crystal Palace
26/04/2023 01:45:00 Aston Villa - Fulham
26/04/2023 02:00:00 Leeds - Leicester
27/04/2023 01:30:00 Nottingham Forest - Brighton
27/04/2023 01:45:00 Chelsea - Brentford
27/04/2023 01:45:00 West Ham - Liverpool
27/04/2023 02:00:00 Manchester City - Arsenal
28/04/2023 01:45:00 Southampton - Bournemouth
28/04/2023 01:45:00 Everton - Newcastle
28/04/2023 02:15:00 Tottenham - Manchester United
29/04/2023 18:30:00 Crystal Palace - West Ham
29/04/2023 21:00:00 Brentford - Nottingham Forest
29/04/2023 21:00:00 Brighton - Wolves
29/04/2023 23:30:00 Arsenal - Chelsea
30/04/2023 20:00:00 Manchester United - Aston Villa
30/04/2023 20:00:00 Newcastle - Southampton
30/04/2023 20:00:00 Fulham - Manchester City
30/04/2023 20:00:00 Bournemouth - Leeds
30/04/2023 22:30:00 Liverpool - Tottenham
02/05/2023 02:00:00 Leicester - Everton
04/05/2023 02:00:00 Liverpool - Fulham
04/05/2023 02:00:00 Manchester City - West Ham
05/05/2023 02:00:00 Brighton - Manchester United
06/05/2023 21:00:00 Bournemouth - Chelsea
06/05/2023 21:00:00 Wolves - Aston Villa
06/05/2023 21:00:00 Tottenham - Crystal Palace
06/05/2023 23:30:00 Liverpool - Brentford
07/05/2023 20:00:00 Manchester City - Leeds
07/05/2023 22:30:00 Newcastle - Arsenal
08/05/2023 01:00:00 West Ham - Manchester United
08/05/2023 21:00:00 Fulham - Leicester
08/05/2023 23:30:00 Brighton - Everton
09/05/2023 02:00:00 Nottingham Forest - Southampton
13/05/2023 21:00:00 Arsenal - Brighton
13/05/2023 21:00:00 Aston Villa - Tottenham
13/05/2023 21:00:00 Brentford - West Ham
13/05/2023 21:00:00 Chelsea - Nottingham Forest
13/05/2023 21:00:00 Crystal Palace - Bournemouth
13/05/2023 21:00:00 Everton - Manchester City
13/05/2023 21:00:00 Leeds - Newcastle
13/05/2023 21:00:00 Leicester - Liverpool
13/05/2023 21:00:00 Manchester United - Wolves
13/05/2023 21:00:00 Southampton - Fulham
20/05/2023 21:00:00 Bournemouth - Manchester United
20/05/2023 21:00:00 Brighton - Southampton
20/05/2023 21:00:00 Fulham - Crystal Palace
20/05/2023 21:00:00 Liverpool - Aston Villa
20/05/2023 21:00:00 Manchester City - Chelsea
20/05/2023 21:00:00 Newcastle - Leicester
20/05/2023 21:00:00 Nottingham Forest - Arsenal
20/05/2023 21:00:00 Tottenham - Brentford
20/05/2023 21:00:00 West Ham - Leeds
20/05/2023 21:00:00 Wolves - Everton
28/05/2023 22:30:00 Arsenal - Wolves
28/05/2023 22:30:00 Aston Villa - Brighton
28/05/2023 22:30:00 Brentford - Manchester City
28/05/2023 22:30:00 Chelsea - Newcastle
28/05/2023 22:30:00 Crystal Palace - Nottingham Forest
28/05/2023 22:30:00 Everton - Bournemouth
28/05/2023 22:30:00 Leeds - Tottenham
28/05/2023 22:30:00 Leicester - West Ham
28/05/2023 22:30:00 Manchester United - Fulham
28/05/2023 22:30:00 Southampton - Liverpool

