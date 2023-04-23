Video highlights Real Madrid 2-0 Celta Vigo:
Bàn thắng
Real Madrid: Asensio (42'), Militao (48')
Đội hình thi đấu
Real Madrid (4-3-3): Courtois; Nacho, Militao, Ruediger, Camavinga; Valverde, Tchouameni, Ceballos (Modric 81'); Asensio (Vazquez 76'), Benzema, Vinicius Jr (Rodrygo 81').
Celta Vigo (4-4-2): Villar; Vazquez (Medrano 78'), Tapia, Nunez, Galan (Swedberg 73'); Solari (Cervi 46'), Veiga (Oscar 63'), Beltran, De la Torre; Aspas, Seferovic (Paciencia 63').
|Bảng xếp hạng La Liga 2022-23
|STT
|Đội
|Trận
|T
|H
|B
|HS
|Điểm
|1
|Barcelona
|29
|23
|4
|2
|44
|73
|2
|Real Madrid
|30
|20
|5
|5
|39
|65
|3
|Atletico Madrid
|29
|18
|6
|5
|26
|60
|4
|Real Sociedad
|30
|16
|6
|8
|10
|54
|5
|Real Betis
|30
|14
|6
|10
|6
|48
|6
|Villarreal
|29
|14
|5
|10
|10
|47
|7
|Athletic Club
|30
|13
|7
|10
|12
|46
|8
|Osasuna
|30
|11
|8
|11
|-4
|41
|9
|Rayo Vallecano
|30
|10
|10
|10
|0
|40
|10
|Girona
|30
|10
|8
|12
|1
|38
|11
|Mallorca
|29
|10
|7
|12
|-4
|37
|12
|Celta Vigo
|30
|9
|9
|12
|-6
|36
|13
|Sevilla
|29
|9
|8
|12
|-9
|35
|14
|Valladolid
|30
|10
|5
|15
|-22
|35
|15
|Cadiz
|30
|7
|11
|12
|-19
|32
|16
|Getafe
|29
|7
|10
|12
|-9
|31
|17
|Almeria
|30
|8
|6
|16
|-16
|30
|18
|Espanyol
|30
|6
|10
|14
|-14
|28
|19
|Valencia
|29
|7
|6
|16
|-6
|27
|20
|Elche
|29
|2
|7
|20
|-39
|13