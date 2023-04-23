Video highlights Real Madrid 2-0 Celta Vigo:

Bàn thắng
Real Madrid: Asensio (42'), Militao (48')

Dù gần như còn rất ít cơ hội bảo vệ chức vô địch La Liga nhưng Real Madrid vẫn tung ra sân đội hình tương đối mạnh khi tiếp đón Celta Vigo ở vòng 30 La Liga
 Real muốn gây áp lực lên Barca khi đại kình địch xứ Catalunya
Các học trò của HLV Carlo Ancelotti tạo ra thế trận lấn lướt, tuy nhiên cũng phải mãi đến cuối hiệp một mới có thể khai thông thế bế tắc
Xuất phát từ đường chuyền bên cánh trái của Vinicius Junior, Asensio dứt điểm một chạm cực nhanh bằng chân trái mở tỷ số cho Real Madrid 
Asensio có phong độ tương tối ổn định mùa này
3 phút sau khi hiệp 2 bắt đầu, tiền đạo người Tây Ban Nha cũng chính là tác giả quả phạt góc mà Militao là người bật cao nhất để đánh đầu ghi bàn, nhân đôi cách biệt cho Real Madrid.
Vinicius được các cầu thủ khách "chăm sóc" nhiệt tình
Ngôi sao chạy cánh người Brazil gây ra khá nhiều khó khăn cho hàng thủ Celta Vigo 
Benzema chơi nỗ lực nhưng không thể ghi bàn trận này
"Kền kền trắng" hoàn thành nhiệm vụ của một cách nhẹ nhàng, qua đó gây sức ép lên đại kình địch Barcelona - đội đã hòa 2 trận gần nhất. Nếu Barca tục vấp ngã, khoảng cách sẽ chính thức được rút ngắn xuống còn 8 điểm.

Đội hình thi đấu

Real Madrid (4-3-3): Courtois; Nacho, Militao, Ruediger, Camavinga; Valverde, Tchouameni, Ceballos (Modric 81'); Asensio (Vazquez 76'), Benzema, Vinicius Jr (Rodrygo 81').

Celta Vigo (4-4-2): Villar; Vazquez (Medrano 78'), Tapia, Nunez, Galan (Swedberg 73'); Solari (Cervi 46'), Veiga (Oscar 63'), Beltran, De la Torre; Aspas, Seferovic (Paciencia 63').

Bảng xếp hạng La Liga 2022-23
STT Đội Trận T H B HS Điểm
1 Barcelona 29 23 4 2 44 73
2 Real Madrid 30 20 5 5 39 65
3 Atletico Madrid 29 18 6 5 26 60
4 Real Sociedad 30 16 6 8 10 54
5 Real Betis 30 14 6 10 6 48
6 Villarreal 29 14 5 10 10 47
7 Athletic Club 30 13 7 10 12 46
8 Osasuna 30 11 8 11 -4 41
9 Rayo Vallecano 30 10 10 10 0 40
10 Girona 30 10 8 12 1 38
11 Mallorca 29 10 7 12 -4 37
12 Celta Vigo 30 9 9 12 -6 36
13 Sevilla 29 9 8 12 -9 35
14 Valladolid 30 10 5 15 -22 35
15 Cadiz 30 7 11 12 -19 32
16 Getafe 29 7 10 12 -9 31
17 Almeria 30 8 6 16 -16 30
18 Espanyol 30 6 10 14 -14 28
19 Valencia 29 7 6 16 -6 27
20 Elche 29 2 7 20 -39 13