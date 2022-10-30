Thể thao

30/10/2022   06:10 (GMT+07:00)

Barca lên đỉnh La Liga nhờ pha ghi bàn của Lewandowski ở phút 93

Thiên Bình Nhà báo

Pha lập công quý giá của Lewandowski ở phút 90+3 giúp Barca hạ chủ nhà Valencia để tạm chiếm ngôi đầu La Liga nhờ hơn Real Madrid về hiệu số.

Highlights Valencia 0-1 Barcelona:

Ghi bàn: Lewandowski (90'+3)

Đội hình thi đấu:

Valencia: Giorgi Mamardashvili; Thierry Correia (Vazquez 80'), Gabriel Paulista, Eray Comert, Jose Gaya; Dimitri Foulquier, Hugo Guillamon, Andre Almeida (Lato 72'); Justin Kluivert (Castillejo 72'), Edinson Cavani (Andre (18'), Samuel Lino

Barcelona: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Alejandro Balde, Jules Kounde (Pique 74'), Eric Garcia (Alonso 42'), Jordi Alba; Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets (Gavi 56'), Pedri; Ousmane Dembele (Torres 56'), Robert Lewandowski, Ansu Fati (Raphinha 57')

Barca làm khách trên sân Valencia với mục tiêu giành trọn 3 điểm để tạm chiếm ngôi đầu, đồng thời để vơi đi nỗi sâu xuống chơi ở Europa League
Dẫu vậy, thầy trò HLV Xavi lại gặp rất nhiều khó khăn trước lối chơi khó chịu của Valencia.
"Ngòi nổ" Dembele đang có phong độ cao bị khóa chặt
Đội bóng xứ Catalan chơi bế tắc trong suốt 90 phút chính thức
Bước ngoặt đến ở phút bù giờ thứ 3. Raphinha thực hiện đường chuyền tinh tế để tiền đạo người Ba Lan băng vào đệm bóng tung lưới Valencia, mang về thắng lợi 1-0 cho đội khách.
Niềm vui vỡ òa của tiền đạo người Ba Lan
Cựu tiền đạo Bayern Munich vẫn là chân sút số 1 của Barca mùa này
Chiến thắng ở phút 90+3 trước Valencia giúp thầy trò Xavi tạm thời chiếm ngôi đầu La Liga
Barca có cùng 31 điểm như đại kình địch Real Madrid, nhưng hơn hiệu số phụ và đá nhiều hơn 1 trận.
Bảng xếp hạng La Liga 2022-23
STT Đội Trận T H B HS Điểm
1 Barcelona 12 10 1 1 25 31
2 Real Madrid 11 10 1 0 19 31
3 Atletico Madrid 12 7 2 3 8 23
4 Real Sociedad 11 7 1 3 3 22
5 Real Betis 11 6 2 3 6 20
6 Athletic Club 11 5 3 3 7 18
7 Villarreal 11 5 3 3 7 18
8 Rayo Vallecano 12 5 3 4 3 18
9 Osasuna 11 5 2 4 0 17
10 Valencia 12 4 3 5 4 15
11 Valladolid 11 4 2 5 -4 14
12 Mallorca 12 3 4 5 -3 13
13 Almeria 12 4 1 7 -5 13
14 Espanyol 12 2 5 5 -5 11
15 Celta Vigo 12 3 2 7 -11 11
16 Sevilla 12 2 4 6 -8 10
17 Getafe 11 2 4 5 -8 10
18 Cadiz 12 2 4 6 -16 10
19 Girona 11 2 3 6 -4 9
20 Elche 11 0 4 7 -18 4

