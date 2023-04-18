Ghi bàn
Leeds: Sinisterra (47')
Liverpool: Gakpo (35'), Salah (39' 64'), Jota (52' 73'), Nunez (90')
Đội hình thi đấu:
Leeds United: Illan Meslier; Rasmus Kristensen, Robin Koch, Pascal Struijk, Junior Firpo; Weston McKennie, Marc Roca; Jack Harrison (Gnonto 77'), Brendon Aaronson (Rutter 66'), Luis Sinisterra (Forshaw 77'); Rodrigo Moreno (Summerville 66').
Liverpool: Alisson; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Jordan Henderson (Milner 81'), Fabinho (Thiago 85'), Curtis Jones; Mohamed Salah (Nunez 81'), Cody Gakpo (Luis Diaz 81'), Diogo Jota (Firmino 81').
|Bảng xếp hạng Ngoại hạng Anh
|STT
|Đội
|Trận
|T
|H
|B
|HS
|Điểm
|1
|Arsenal
|31
|23
|5
|3
|43
|74
|2
|Manchester City
|30
|22
|4
|4
|50
|70
|3
|Manchester United
|30
|18
|5
|7
|9
|59
|4
|Newcastle
|30
|15
|11
|4
|24
|56
|5
|Tottenham
|31
|16
|5
|10
|12
|53
|6
|Aston Villa
|31
|15
|5
|11
|4
|50
|7
|Brighton
|29
|14
|7
|8
|17
|49
|8
|Liverpool
|30
|13
|8
|9
|20
|47
|9
|Brentford
|31
|10
|13
|8
|5
|43
|10
|Fulham
|30
|12
|6
|12
|1
|42
|11
|Chelsea
|31
|10
|9
|12
|-3
|39
|12
|Crystal Palace
|31
|9
|9
|13
|-9
|36
|13
|Wolves
|31
|9
|7
|15
|-16
|34
|14
|Bournemouth
|31
|9
|6
|16
|-28
|33
|15
|West Ham
|30
|8
|7
|15
|-12
|31
|16
|Leeds
|31
|7
|8
|16
|-20
|29
|17
|Everton
|31
|6
|9
|16
|-22
|27
|18
|Nottingham Forest
|31
|6
|9
|16
|-32
|27
|19
|Leicester
|31
|7
|4
|20
|-14
|25
|20
|Southampton
|31
|6
|5
|20
|-29
|23