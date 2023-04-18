Ghi bàn

Leeds: Sinisterra (47')

Liverpool: Gakpo (35'), Salah (39' 64'), Jota (52' 73'), Nunez (90')

Nhập cuộc với quyết tâm cao sau 5 trận không thắng liên tiếp trên mọi mặt trận, Liverpool nhanh chóng áp đảo toàn diện chủ nhà Leeds
Dù vậy, cũng phải mãi đến phút 35 đội khách mới khai thông được thế bế tắc của trận đấu. Tận dụng hàng thủ Leeds dâng cao, Alexander-Arnold căng ngang cho Gakpo dễ dàng ghi bàn mở tỷ số.
Sau đó chỉ 4 phút, Jota kiến tạo cho Salah nhân đôi cách biệt
Tiền đạo người Ai Cập hoàn tất cú đúp cho riêng mình ở phút 64
Phút 52, Diogo Jota điền tên mình lên bảng tỉ số sau tình huống chọc khe cực kỳ thông minh của Curtis Jones
Hàng phòng ngự Leeds hoàn toàn sụp đổ
Dù đội chủ nhà có bàn gỡ ở đầu hiệp hai, nhưng nó như chọc vào lòng tự ái của CLB giàu truyền thống thứ hai tai Ngoại hạng Anh
Jota cũng mang về cú đúp sau pha lập công ở phút 73.
Hàng công Liverpool thi đấu bùng nổ
Đến phút 90, cầu thủ vào sân thay người cuối trận Darwin Nunez kịp ghi tên lên bảng tỷ số để ấn định chiến thắng tưng bừng 6-1 cho Liverpool.
Tiền đạo người Uruguay ăn mừng bàn thắng sau chuỗi trận tịt ngòi
Thắng đậm 6-1 nhưng thầy trò Jurgen Klopp vẫn dậm chân tại chỗ ở vị trí thứ 8 (47 điểm/30 trận), kém đội xếp trên Brighton 2 điểm nhưng đá nhiều hơn 1 trận. 
Dù vậy, kết quả này quan trọng hơn cả bởi nó giúp The Reds cắt đứt cuỗi trận bết bát
Trong khi đó, Leeds xếp thứ 16 (29 điểm/31 trận), chỉ hơn nhóm "cầm đèn đỏ" 2 điểm.

Đội hình thi đấu:

Leeds United: Illan Meslier; Rasmus Kristensen, Robin Koch, Pascal Struijk, Junior Firpo; Weston McKennie, Marc Roca; Jack Harrison (Gnonto 77'), Brendon Aaronson (Rutter 66'), Luis Sinisterra (Forshaw 77'); Rodrigo Moreno (Summerville 66').

Liverpool: Alisson; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Jordan Henderson (Milner 81'), Fabinho (Thiago 85'), Curtis Jones; Mohamed Salah (Nunez 81'), Cody Gakpo (Luis Diaz 81'), Diogo Jota (Firmino 81').

Bảng xếp hạng Ngoại hạng Anh
STT Đội Trận T H B HS Điểm
1 Arsenal 31 23 5 3 43 74
2 Manchester City 30 22 4 4 50 70
3 Manchester United 30 18 5 7 9 59
4 Newcastle 30 15 11 4 24 56
5 Tottenham 31 16 5 10 12 53
6 Aston Villa 31 15 5 11 4 50
7 Brighton 29 14 7 8 17 49
8 Liverpool 30 13 8 9 20 47
9 Brentford 31 10 13 8 5 43
10 Fulham 30 12 6 12 1 42
11 Chelsea 31 10 9 12 -3 39
12 Crystal Palace 31 9 9 13 -9 36
13 Wolves 31 9 7 15 -16 34
14 Bournemouth 31 9 6 16 -28 33
15 West Ham 30 8 7 15 -12 31
16 Leeds 31 7 8 16 -20 29
17 Everton 31 6 9 16 -22 27
18 Nottingham Forest 31 6 9 16 -32 27
19 Leicester 31 7 4 20 -14 25
20 Southampton 31 6 5 20 -29 23