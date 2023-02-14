Gakpo 'mở hàng' bàn thắng, Liverpool đả bại Everton

|Bảng xếp hạng
|STT
|Đội
|Trận
|T
|H
|B
|HS
|Điểm
|1
|Arsenal
|21
|16
|3
|2
|28
|51
|2
|Manchester City
|22
|15
|3
|4
|34
|48
|3
|Manchester United
|23
|14
|4
|5
|10
|46
|4
|Newcastle
|22
|10
|11
|1
|22
|41
|5
|Tottenham
|23
|12
|3
|8
|7
|39
|6
|Brighton
|21
|10
|5
|6
|11
|35
|7
|Fulham
|23
|10
|5
|8
|4
|35
|8
|Brentford
|22
|8
|10
|4
|7
|34
|9
|Liverpool
|21
|9
|5
|7
|8
|32
|10
|Chelsea
|22
|8
|7
|7
|1
|31
|11
|Aston Villa
|22
|8
|4
|10
|-8
|28
|12
|Crystal Palace
|22
|6
|7
|9
|-10
|25
|13
|Leicester
|22
|7
|3
|12
|-2
|24
|14
|Nottingham Forest
|22
|6
|6
|10
|-20
|24
|15
|Wolves
|22
|6
|5
|11
|-14
|23
|16
|West Ham
|22
|5
|5
|12
|-8
|20
|17
|Leeds
|22
|4
|7
|11
|-10
|19
|18
|Everton
|22
|4
|6
|12
|-14
|18
|19
|Bournemouth
|22
|4
|6
|12
|-24
|18
|20
|Southampton
|22
|4
|3
|15
|-22
|15