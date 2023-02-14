Thể thao

14/02/2023

Gakpo 'mở hàng' bàn thắng, Liverpool đả bại Everton

An Nhi

Tân binh Cody Gakpo ghi bàn ra mắt màu áo Liverpool trong chiến thắng 2-0 của đội chủ sân Anfield trước Everton.
Hai đội nhập cuộc hấp dẫn
Phút 36, Salah băng xuống kết thúc đợt phản công nhanh mở tỷ số cho đội chủ nhà
Salah ăn mừng bàn mở tỷ số
Sang hiệp hai, Cody Gakpo ghi bàn đầu tiên trong màu áo Liverpool
Sự phấn khích của tân binh Hà Lan
Everton cố gắng vùng lên nhưng lực bất tòng tâm
Robertson va chạm với Pickford
Niềm vui của Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool thắng thuyết phục
Bảng xếp hạng
STT Đội Trận T H B HS Điểm
1 Arsenal 21 16 3 2 28 51
2 Manchester City 22 15 3 4 34 48
3 Manchester United 23 14 4 5 10 46
4 Newcastle 22 10 11 1 22 41
5 Tottenham 23 12 3 8 7 39
6 Brighton 21 10 5 6 11 35
7 Fulham 23 10 5 8 4 35
8 Brentford 22 8 10 4 7 34
9 Liverpool 21 9 5 7 8 32
10 Chelsea 22 8 7 7 1 31
11 Aston Villa 22 8 4 10 -8 28
12 Crystal Palace 22 6 7 9 -10 25
13 Leicester 22 7 3 12 -2 24
14 Nottingham Forest 22 6 6 10 -20 24
15 Wolves 22 6 5 11 -14 23
16 West Ham 22 5 5 12 -8 20
17 Leeds 22 4 7 11 -10 19
18 Everton 22 4 6 12 -14 18
19 Bournemouth 22 4 6 12 -24 18
20 Southampton 22 4 3 15 -22 15

Trực tiếp bóng đá Cúp C1 Dortmund vs Chelsea: Chuyến đi giông bão
Trực tiếp bóng đá Dortmund vs Chelsea, thuộc lượt đi vòng 1/8 UEFA Champions League mùa giải 2022-23, sân Signal Iduna Park, 03h hôm nay 16/2.
Trực tiếp Arsenal vs Man City: Haaland đá chính, Partey vắng mặt
Trực tiếp bóng đá Arsenal vs Man City thuộc khuôn khổ đá bù Ngoại hạng Anh diễn ra lúc 2h30 ngày 16/2, trên sân Emirates.
Điều tra trọng tài nhận 1,4 triệu euro từ Barca
Cơ quan công tố điều tra công ty DASNIL 95 của một cựu quan chức trọng tài, người nhận 1,4 triệu euro từ Barca trong thời gian 3 năm.
Vì sao Messi, Neymar và Mbappe không thể chơi tốt cùng nhau?
PSG phải chịu thất bại thứ 3 liên tiếp trên mọi đấu trường, sau khi để Bayern Munich giành lợi thế - thắng 1-0 ngay tại Paris, lượt đi vòng 16 đội Champions League.
MU được cảnh báo chiến thuật mới ‘khó đỡ’ của Barca
MU của Erik ten Hag được cảnh báo về chiến thuật “đáng ngạc nhiên” của Barca trước cuộc đụng độ lượt đi play-off vòng 16 Europa League.
MU bay cao kể từ ngày loại bỏ Ronaldo
Thống kê chỉ ra rằng, MU thi đấu ngày càng thăng hoa kể từ lúc chấm dứt hợp đồng với Cristiano Ronaldo.
PSG cầu cứu Zidane sau trận thua Bayern
PSG đang cố gắng thuyết phục Zidane nhận lời thay thế Christophe Galtier, người không còn được ủng hộ sau khi thua Bayern Munich.
Trung Quốc mịt mờ giấc mơ World Cup, vì đâu?
Chính sách chống dịch Covid-19, với các biện pháp hạn chế nghiêm ngặt, khiến cho bóng đá Trung Quốc chịu ảnh hưởng lớn và kìm hãm khát vọng World Cup 2030.
Văn Hậu bị phong tỏa, Công an Hà Nội tiếp tục thất bại ở V-League
Đoàn Văn Hậu tiếp tục bị phong tỏa trong trận thất bại 1-2 của Công an Hà Nội trước CLB Viettel tại vòng 3 V.League tối 14/2. Các cầu thủ của Viettel dâng lên rất cao, không cho Văn Hậu không gian cầm bóng.
Bất ngờ cửa vô địch Premier League của Man City và Arsenal, MU xếp thứ 3
MU được dự đoán kết thúc mùa giải Premier League 2022/23 với vị trí thứ 3 và danh hiệu sẽ là cuộc tranh đua giữa Man City và Arsenal với tỷ lệ khó tin.

MU lấy Lautaro Martinez, Arsenal tranh Mitoma
MU muốn lấy Lautaro Martinez, Arsenal tranh ký Kaoru Mitoma, AC Milan liên hệ Mohammed Kudus là những tin bóng đá chính hôm nay, 15/2.
Sao MU khoe khoảnh khắc ngọt ngào bên 'nửa kia' ngày Valentine
Dù bận rộn với lịch thi đấu dày đặc nhưng các cầu thủ MU vẫn dành thời gian bên 'nửa kia' nhân ngày lễ tình nhân Valentine (14/2).
So sánh Arsenal vs Man City: Bùng nổ hiệp hai
Trên sân Emirates, Arsenal vs Man City quyết đấu cho ngôi đầu bảng Premier League khi cả hai đều là những đội bùng nổ hiệp hai.
Xem trực tiếp bóng đá Arsenal vs Man City ở đâu, kênh nào?
Cập nhật kênh phát sóng và link xem trực tiếp trận đấu giữa Arsenal vs Man City, thuộc khuôn khổ đá bù vòng 12 Ngoại hạng Anh 2022-23.
Pep Guardiola xin lỗi Gerrard vì bình luận ‘xuẩn ngốc’ bảo vệ Man City
Thuyền trưởng Man City, Pep Guardiola, công khai xin lỗi Steven Gerrard sau “những lời bình luận xuẩn ngốc và không cần thiết” về huyền thoại Liverpool.

