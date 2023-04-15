Bàn thắng
Tottenham: Son (14'), Danjuma (88')
Bournemouth: Vina (38'), Solanke (51'), Ouattara (90'+4)

Lợi thế sân nhà giúp Tottenham nhập cuộc đầy tự tin và tạo ra thế trận lấn lướt trước Bournemouth
 Đội chủ nhà chỉ mất 14 phút để có được bàn mở tỷ số. Son Heung-min là người mở tỉ số cho Spurs
Niềm vui của các cầu thủ Tottenham với bàn mở tỉ số từ khá sớm
Bên kia chiến tuyến, nỗ lực gây sức ép để tìm kiếm bàn gỡ và được đền đáp ở phút 38
Hàng thủ Tottenham khi họ để mất bóng hớ hênh ngay bên phần sân nhà tạo cơ hội để hậu vệ Matias Vina thoát xuống ghi bàn gỡ hòa 1-1 cho Bournemouth
Các cầu thủ đội khách ăn mừng bàn gỡ hòa
Harry Kane có cơ hội nhưng không thể ghi bàn trận này
Phút 51, Solanke chớp cơ hội lạnh lùng dứt điểm đánh bại Hugo Lloris lần thứ 2
Solanke ăn mừng bàn thắng nâng tỉ số lên 2-1 cho đội nhà
Phút 86, Richarlison làm rung mành lưới đội khách, song bàn thắng bị từ chối vì lỗi việt vị. 
Tuy nhiên chỉ 2 phút sau, Danjuma khiến cả SVĐ Tottenham Hotspur vỡ òa với cú sút tuyệt đẹp bằng chân trái gỡ hòa 2-2 cho "Gà trống"
Kịch tính chưa dừng lại ở đó khi vào phút bù giờ thứ 5, Dango Ouattara tỏa sáng ghi bàn ấn định chiến thắng 3-2 kịch tính cho Bournemouth
Niềm vui vỡ òa của các cầu thủ Bournemouth
Hugo Lloris trở thành thủ môn tội nghiệp. Thất bại này khiến Tottenham vẫn xếp thứ 5 ở Premier League 2022/23 với 53 điểm, kém top 4 của MU 3 diểmd nhưng đá nhiều hơn 2 trận. Thày trò HLV Erik ten Hag vì vậy mà bớt sức ép từ phía đội bóng thành London

Đội hình thi đấu

Tottenham: Lloris, Lenglet (Sanchez 35' - Danjuma 58')), Dier, Romero, Perisic, Skipp (Richarlison 77'), Hojbjerg, Porro, Son Heung Min, Kulusevski, Kane

Bournemouth: Neto, Vina (Smith 49'), Stephens, Mepham, Kelly, Rothwell, Lerma, Christie (Anthony 66'), Billing (Senesi 79'), Tavernier (Ouattara 79'), Solanke

Bảng xếp hạng Premier League 2022-23
STT Đội Trận T H B HS Điểm
1 Arsenal 30 23 4 3 43 73
2 Manchester City 29 21 4 4 48 67
3 Newcastle 30 15 11 4 24 56
4 Manchester United 29 17 5 7 7 56
5 Tottenham 31 16 5 10 12 53
6 Aston Villa 31 15 5 11 4 50
7 Brighton 29 14 7 8 17 49
8 Liverpool 29 12 8 9 15 44
9 Brentford 31 10 13 8 5 43
10 Fulham 30 12 6 12 1 42
11 Chelsea 31 10 9 12 -3 39
12 Crystal Palace 31 9 9 13 -9 36
13 Wolves 31 9 7 15 -16 34
14 Bournemouth 31 9 6 16 -28 33
15 West Ham 29 8 6 15 -12 30
16 Leeds 30 7 8 15 -15 29
17 Everton 31 6 9 16 -22 27
18 Nottingham Forest 30 6 9 15 -30 27
19 Leicester 30 7 4 19 -12 25
20 Southampton 31 6 5 20 -29 23