Lampard bất lực, Chelsea thua bẽ bàng Brighton
Chelsea tiếp tục chuỗi trận kém cỏi dưới thời tân HLV Frank Lampard khi để thua ngược Brighton 1-2 ngay trên sân nhà.
Bàn thắng
Tottenham: Son (14'), Danjuma (88')
Bournemouth: Vina (38'), Solanke (51'), Ouattara (90'+4)
Đội hình thi đấu
Tottenham: Lloris, Lenglet (Sanchez 35' - Danjuma 58')), Dier, Romero, Perisic, Skipp (Richarlison 77'), Hojbjerg, Porro, Son Heung Min, Kulusevski, Kane
Bournemouth: Neto, Vina (Smith 49'), Stephens, Mepham, Kelly, Rothwell, Lerma, Christie (Anthony 66'), Billing (Senesi 79'), Tavernier (Ouattara 79'), Solanke
|Bảng xếp hạng Premier League 2022-23
|STT
|Đội
|Trận
|T
|H
|B
|HS
|Điểm
|1
|Arsenal
|30
|23
|4
|3
|43
|73
|2
|Manchester City
|29
|21
|4
|4
|48
|67
|3
|Newcastle
|30
|15
|11
|4
|24
|56
|4
|Manchester United
|29
|17
|5
|7
|7
|56
|5
|Tottenham
|31
|16
|5
|10
|12
|53
|6
|Aston Villa
|31
|15
|5
|11
|4
|50
|7
|Brighton
|29
|14
|7
|8
|17
|49
|8
|Liverpool
|29
|12
|8
|9
|15
|44
|9
|Brentford
|31
|10
|13
|8
|5
|43
|10
|Fulham
|30
|12
|6
|12
|1
|42
|11
|Chelsea
|31
|10
|9
|12
|-3
|39
|12
|Crystal Palace
|31
|9
|9
|13
|-9
|36
|13
|Wolves
|31
|9
|7
|15
|-16
|34
|14
|Bournemouth
|31
|9
|6
|16
|-28
|33
|15
|West Ham
|29
|8
|6
|15
|-12
|30
|16
|Leeds
|30
|7
|8
|15
|-15
|29
|17
|Everton
|31
|6
|9
|16
|-22
|27
|18
|Nottingham Forest
|30
|6
|9
|15
|-30
|27
|19
|Leicester
|30
|7
|4
|19
|-12
|25
|20
|Southampton
|31
|6
|5
|20
|-29
|23
