Bàn thắng: Ramsey (11'), Watkins (64', 85')
Đội hình ra sân
Aston Villa: Martinez, Ashley Young, Konsa, Mings, Alex Moreno Ramsey, McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Dendoncker, Watkins, Buendia.
Newcastle: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Willock, Joelinton, Gordon, Murphy, Isak.
|Bảng xếp hạng Ngoại hạng Anh 2022-23
|STT
|Đội
|Trận
|T
|H
|B
|HS
|Điểm
|1
|Arsenal
|30
|23
|4
|3
|43
|73
|2
|Manchester City
|29
|21
|4
|4
|48
|67
|3
|Newcastle
|30
|15
|11
|4
|24
|56
|4
|Manchester United
|29
|17
|5
|7
|7
|56
|5
|Tottenham
|30
|16
|5
|9
|13
|53
|6
|Aston Villa
|31
|15
|5
|11
|4
|50
|7
|Brighton
|28
|13
|7
|8
|16
|46
|8
|Liverpool
|29
|12
|8
|9
|15
|44
|9
|Brentford
|30
|10
|13
|7
|7
|43
|10
|Fulham
|29
|11
|6
|12
|-1
|39
|11
|Chelsea
|30
|10
|9
|11
|-2
|39
|12
|Crystal Palace
|30
|8
|9
|13
|-11
|33
|13
|Wolves
|30
|8
|7
|15
|-18
|31
|14
|West Ham
|29
|8
|6
|15
|-12
|30
|15
|Bournemouth
|30
|8
|6
|16
|-29
|30
|16
|Leeds
|30
|7
|8
|15
|-15
|29
|17
|Everton
|30
|6
|9
|15
|-20
|27
|18
|Nottingham Forest
|30
|6
|9
|15
|-30
|27
|19
|Leicester
|30
|7
|4
|19
|-12
|25
|20
|Southampton
|30
|6
|5
|19
|-27
|23