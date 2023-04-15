Bàn thắng: Ramsey (11'), Watkins (64', 85')

Trận đấu sớm nhất vòng 31 Ngoại hạng Anh giữa Aston Villa và Newcastle diễn ra sôi động và hấp dẫn ngay từ đầu trận
Phút 11, đón đường chuyền vào bên cánh phải, Watkins nỗ lực bật cao đánh đầu chuyển trả ngược lại để Rasmey ra chân quyết đoán tung lưới Newcastle
Niềm vui của Rasmey với bàn mở tỉ số cho đội chủ sân Villa Park
Các cầu thủ Newcastle cũng có những cơ hội trong hiệp một
Tuy nhiên, bầy "Chích chòe" không một lần đánh bại thủ môn Emiliano Martinez
Nhà vô địch World Cup 2022 còn có pha bay người cứu thua ngoạn mục cho Aston Villa sau cú sửa lòng bằng chân phải của Isak ở phút 59
Không chỉ chơi phòng ngự chắc chắn, Aston Villa còn có bàn nâng tỉ số lên 2-0 ở phút 64. Moreno tạt nối từ đường chuyền bên cánh phải của đồng đội để Watkins khống chế bóng rồi xoay người dứt điểm trong vòng cấm nâng tỷ số lên 2-0.
Niềm vui vỡ òa của cầu thủ và CĐV trên sân Villa Park
Chưa dừng lại ở đó, Aston Villa còn có thêm bàn thắng nữa ở phút 83. Người ghi bàn vẫn là Watkins với cú dứt điểm trong thế không bị kèm cặp, từ đường căng ngang của Ramsey bên cánh phải
Giành chiến thắng ấn tượng 3-0, Aston Villa thu hẹp khoảng cách với vị trí thứ 5 của Tottenham xuống còn 3 điểm, kém top 4 của MU 6 điểm. 
Trong khi đó, Thất bại này khiến Newcastle nguy cơ bị MU qua mặt chiếm top 3 nếu Quỷ đỏ có được ít nhất 1 điểm trên sân của Nottingham vào đêm mai, Chủ nhật 16/4

Đội hình ra sân

Aston Villa: Martinez, Ashley Young, Konsa, Mings, Alex Moreno Ramsey, McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Dendoncker, Watkins, Buendia.

Newcastle: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Willock, Joelinton, Gordon, Murphy, Isak.

Bảng xếp hạng Ngoại hạng Anh 2022-23
STT Đội Trận T H B HS Điểm
1 Arsenal 30 23 4 3 43 73
2 Manchester City 29 21 4 4 48 67
3 Newcastle 30 15 11 4 24 56
4 Manchester United 29 17 5 7 7 56
5 Tottenham 30 16 5 9 13 53
6 Aston Villa 31 15 5 11 4 50
7 Brighton 28 13 7 8 16 46
8 Liverpool 29 12 8 9 15 44
9 Brentford 30 10 13 7 7 43
10 Fulham 29 11 6 12 -1 39
11 Chelsea 30 10 9 11 -2 39
12 Crystal Palace 30 8 9 13 -11 33
13 Wolves 30 8 7 15 -18 31
14 West Ham 29 8 6 15 -12 30
15 Bournemouth 30 8 6 16 -29 30
16 Leeds 30 7 8 15 -15 29
17 Everton 30 6 9 15 -20 27
18 Nottingham Forest 30 6 9 15 -30 27
19 Leicester 30 7 4 19 -12 25
20 Southampton 30 6 5 19 -27 23