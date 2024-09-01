Bóng đá châu Âu tiếp tục gay cấn, tâm điểm derby nước Anh khi MU tiếp Liverpool trong khuôn khổ vòng 3 Premier League.
Kylian Mbappe được chú ý khi Real Madrid tiếp Betis ở vòng 4 La Liga.
|Lịch thi đấu
|Vòng 3
|trực tiếp
|01/09/2024 19:30:00
|Chelsea - Crystal Palace
|vietnamnet, K+SPORT1
|01/09/2024 19:30:00
|Newcastle - Tottenham
|01/09/2024 22:00:00
|Manchester United - Liverpool
|vietnamnet, K+SPORT1
|Lịch thi đấu La Liga
|Vòng 4
|01/09/2024 22:00:00
|Osasuna - Celta Vigo
|01/09/2024 22:00:00
|Alaves - Las Palmas
|02/09/2024 00:00:00
|Sevilla - Girona
|02/09/2024 00:15:00
|Getafe - Real Sociedad
|02/09/2024 02:30:00
|Real Madrid - Real Betis
|Lịch thi đấu Serie A
|Vòng 3
|01/09/2024 23:30:00
|Fiorentina - Monza
|01/09/2024 23:30:00
|Genoa - Verona
|02/09/2024 01:45:00
|Juventus - AS Roma
|02/09/2024 01:45:00
|Udinese - como
|Lịch thi đấu Bundesliga
|Vòng 2
|01/09/2024 20:30:00
|FC Heidenheim - FC Augsburg
|01/09/2024 22:30:00
|Bayern Munich - SC Freiburg
|Lịch thi đấu Ligue 1
|Vòng 3
|01/09/2024 20:00:00
|Monaco - Lens
|01/09/2024 22:00:00
|LE Havre - Auxerre
|01/09/2024 22:00:00
|Reims - Rennes
|01/09/2024 22:00:00
|Angers - Nice
|02/09/2024 01:45:00
|Lille - Paris Saint Germain