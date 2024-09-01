Bóng đá châu Âu tiếp tục gay cấn, tâm điểm derby nước Anh khi MU tiếp Liverpool trong khuôn khổ vòng 3 Premier League.

Kylian Mbappe được chú ý khi Real Madrid tiếp Betis ở vòng 4 La Liga.

Lịch thi đấu
Vòng 3 trực tiếp
01/09/2024 19:30:00 Chelsea - Crystal Palace vietnamnet, K+SPORT1
01/09/2024 19:30:00 Newcastle - Tottenham
01/09/2024 22:00:00 Manchester United - Liverpool vietnamnet, K+SPORT1
Lịch thi đấu La Liga
Vòng 4
01/09/2024 22:00:00 Osasuna - Celta Vigo
01/09/2024 22:00:00 Alaves - Las Palmas
02/09/2024 00:00:00 Sevilla - Girona
02/09/2024 00:15:00 Getafe - Real Sociedad
02/09/2024 02:30:00 Real Madrid - Real Betis
Lịch thi đấu Serie A
Vòng 3
01/09/2024 23:30:00 Fiorentina - Monza
01/09/2024 23:30:00 Genoa - Verona
02/09/2024 01:45:00 Juventus - AS Roma
02/09/2024 01:45:00 Udinese - como
Lịch thi đấu Bundesliga
Vòng 2
01/09/2024 20:30:00 FC Heidenheim - FC Augsburg
01/09/2024 22:30:00 Bayern Munich - SC Freiburg
Lịch thi đấu Ligue 1
Vòng 3
01/09/2024 20:00:00 Monaco - Lens
01/09/2024 22:00:00 LE Havre - Auxerre
01/09/2024 22:00:00 Reims - Rennes
01/09/2024 22:00:00 Angers - Nice
02/09/2024 01:45:00 Lille - Paris Saint Germain